Composed of the towns of Cabo San Lucas, San José del Cabo, and the scenic coastal corridor stretching between them, Los Cabos is located on the tip of the sun-drenched and golden Baja California peninsula, and it's one of Mexico's most enchanting destinations. An impressive number of Travel + Leisure readers' best resorts in Mexico are here, and they bring a serious taste of luxury and modern indulgence to the place, as do a seemingly endless array of all-inclusive resort options . The best travel experiences in Los Cabos are those that highlight the area's cultural and gastronomic riches. Farm-to-table restaurants flourish, local artisans shine, and a wealth of wellness experiences marry new technology and theory with ancient wisdom. Narrowing down all that Los Cabos offers into a manageable list of highlights is becoming an increasingly challenging task. But with the insights of local experts like Sandra de la Garza from Visit Los Cabos, Marc Rodriguez, general manager of Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection, and Alejandro Bravo, chief concierge at Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, we've compiled the 20 best things to do in Los Cabos.

01 of 20 Enjoy farm-to-table dining. Courtesy of Acre Los Cabos may be surrounded by desert, but the area's thriving farm-to-table dining scene offers fresh, ultra-local ingredients that spice up its culinary scene in a big way. Add spots like Acre, Flora Farms, and Los Tamarindos to your itinerary if you'd like to try a few of the area's most renowned farm-to-table destinations.



After a meal at Acre, you can even stick around and spend the night in the unique treehouse accommodations offered at this alternative boutique resort. "The wild palm trees paired with colorful tile, exposed wood, and concrete accents create a sultry, Tulum-esque jungle vibe," writes Maya Kachroo-Levine for T+L.

02 of 20 Take a cooking class at Monte Cardón. Courtesy of Monte CardÃ³n Foodies will love cooking classes at Monte Cardón, one of the newest farm-to-table destinations in Los Cabos. "Chef Ubaldo Martínez offers an off-road adventure at a ranch outside of San José del Cabo, where guests pick seasonal vegetables and fruits before preparing their own menu," says Sandra de la Garza from Visit Los Cabos. "It's a special local experience and a way to take Baja cuisine home with you."



Related: Where to Eat and Drink in Baja California Sur

03 of 20 Go on a whale-watching tour. ANDREYGUDKOV/Getty Images Los Cabos is considered one of the world's top spots for whale watching; between mid-December and April, visitors often spot whales "on standard snorkeling or diving excursions, or even from the balcony of your hotel," says de la Garza. Whale-watching tours in the area are safeguarded to be as eco-friendly as possible and fill up fast, so make sure to book ahead.

04 of 20 Try a temazcal ceremony. Kim Steele/Getty Images Visitors can reroot and restore with the ancient tradition of a temazcal ceremony. These Mesoamerican sweat lodge sessions tout both health and therapeutic benefits. Book a session led by a trained temazcalero, a master in temazcal art, at the JW Marriott Los Cabos Resort & Spa, for an experience that incorporates healing local herbs like aloe, rosemary, and sage.

05 of 20 Experience The Well. The first west coast outpost of the famed New York wellness haven, The Well at Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection is a must-visit destination for travelers seeking a next-level wellness getaway in Los Cabos. The east-meets-west methodology of The Well connects with traditional local practices here; treatments range from rebozo repositioning yoga to celestial bathing, immersive healing, and attunement sessions in the destination's Bath House.

06 of 20 Help your kids become environmental stewards. Would you believe that Los Cabos, once synonymous with spring breakers and party-hungry Californians, is an increasingly popular destination for families? Ideal for travelers exploring the region with kids in tow, the Ambassadors of the Environment program at Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, offers immersive experiences in Baja's most diverse ecosystems. Groups can enjoy activities together, including gardening, snorkeling, hikes, and storytelling. The program was designed in partnership with Jean-Michel Cousteau and with the whole family in mind.

07 of 20 Take a dip in the hot springs at Sierra de la Laguna. izanbar/Getty Images "For travelers seeking off-the-beaten-path experiences in Los Cabos, I suggest exploring the Sierra de la Laguna for hiking and off-road adventures," says Alejandro Bravo, chief concierge for Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. Take a dip in the hot springs that pop out like miniature oases among desert dunes and cacti.

08 of 20 Visit Cabo Pulmo for snorkeling and diving. Rodrigo Friscione/Getty Images Oceanographer Jacques-Yves Cousteau once called the Sea of Cortez the "Aquarium of the World" for its incredible diversity, meaning that Los Cabos is a supreme destination for exploring beneath the waves. Located an hour and a half north of San José del Cabo, "Cabo Pulmo is known for its great temperatures and crystal-clear waters," says Bravo. It's one of the best spots in the region for water adventures.

09 of 20 Party in Cabo San Lucas. Danny Lehman/Getty Images These days, Los Cabos has much more to offer than just its party scene, though if you're looking for it, it's certainly still here. Downtown Cabo San Lucas is home to famous nightlife spots like Sammy Hagar's Cabo Wabo Cantina. Even if spring breaks in Cabo are far in your past, downtown offers plenty of destinations for live music any night of the week.

10 of 20 Sip local spirits. etorres69/Getty Images "It's a really exciting moment for Mexican spirits," says Marc Rodriguez, general manager of Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection, who recently worked with the property's head mixologist to craft a mezcal unique to the resort. "Tequila and mezcal are king, but even new Mexican whiskies and botanical gins make mixology in Los Cabos more exciting than ever."



Visitors can taste local spirits in Los Cabos alongside experts, but sipping ultra-rare tequilas — accompanied by local bites and sunset views over the water at Agave Study at Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal — is a true highlight.

11 of 20 Sail to Land's End at sunset. Ruth Peterkin/Getty Images The dramatic, ocean-carved arch at Land's End, where the Pacific Ocean meets the Sea of Cortez, is the prevailing symbol of Los Cabos. "With several tour options available, ranging from cozy small boats to elegant luxury sailboats, visitors can experience El Arco in a way that suits their preferences," says Flavio Rojas Negretti, marketing and public relations manager for Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos. "Experiencing this site at sunset is a sight to behold and one that will etch an indelible memory in your mind."

12 of 20 Go shopping in Cabo San Lucas. Mariceu Erthal/Bloomberg via Getty Images Everything from designer outposts to tiny markets makes Los Cabos an alluring destination for shopping. Visit Luxury Avenue Los Cabos in the marina for high-end brands, or stop by J & J La Casa del Habano Los Cabos for a whiff of the world's best cigars. For a more local experience, Rojas Negretti recommends the San José del Cabo organic market as "a vibrant meeting point for local farmers and producers. They come together to sell sustainable and eco-friendly products, offering visitors a chance to delve into local culture, taste the region's culinary delights, and bring home unique souvenirs."



13 of 20 Go deep-sea fishing. Year-round fishing draws anglers from around the world to Los Cabos, where one of the most important fishing tournaments in the world awards jackpots that reach into the millions. Even if you can't compete with the sport's big fish, hit the water with Cabo Magic Sportfishing to try your hand at catching the area's marlin, dorado, and massive yellowfin tuna.

14 of 20 Get out on the water. Mariah Tyler/Travel + Leisure "Getting out on the water is central to basking in the Baja lifestyle that every visitor is looking for when they come to Los Cabos," says Rodriguez. Whether you're longing for a lazy afternoon sampling appetizers aboard a yacht or you prefer slightly more adrenaline-pumping water sports like kayaking, paddle boarding, or jet skiing, Cabo Adventures can set up just about any activity.



Los Cabos is also famous for its surfing, with championship waves and more beginner-friendly swells. Book a local lesson or travel 45 minutes to Los Cerritos Beach, a renowned surfing destination with laid-back beach town vibes.



15 of 20 Explore the towns and villages of Baja California Sur. MattGush/Getty Images Los Cabos is just the tip — literally and figuratively — of all that Baja California Sur has to offer. Rent a car in Los Cabos to explore nearby towns and seaside villages that give you an even better taste of local life. Rojas Negretti recommends checking out the small village of Santiago near the oasis of Sol de Mayo, while de la Garza recommends a pit stop for authentic tacos and empanadas at La Garita, which is located near the charming beach town of Todos Santos.

16 of 20 Sample fusion favorites at Nozomi. Some of Latin America's best chefs now call Los Cabos home, and they've brought with them an incredible diversity of flavors and cooking traditions that help make the area a culinary capital. The Nozomi series at Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection, is just one example of Los Cabos' unique dining offerings; the experience marries Japanese cooking techniques with local ingredients, resulting in a new fusion of flavors.

17 of 20 Enjoy the San José del Cabo Art Walk. Elijah-Lovkoff/Getty Images Locals and visitors alike rave about the San José del Cabo Art Walk. During this Thursday evening tradition, gallery owners and budding local artists open their doors and connect with guests over bites and beverages along the town's cobblestone streets. It's the perfect chance for visitors to explore the charming and historic village of San José del Cabo, including its original mission church and town square.

18 of 20 Tee off by the sea. ImagineGolf/Getty Images Los Cabos is one Latin America's premier golfing destinations, with courses built by legends like Jack Nicklaus, Tom Fazio, Greg Norman, and Robert Trent Jones, Jr. Enjoy the area's best courses at the award-winning One&Only Palmilla, or stay at the family-friendly Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos All Inclusive Golf and Spa to play at Cabo del Sol, which is rated among the World's 100 Greatest Golf Courses by Golf Digest.



19 of 20 Drive over desert sand dunes. Michele Westmorland/Getty Images Los Cabos isn't all relaxation and restoration. "A tour of Migriño beach and the surrounding desert on ATVs is a must for adventure enthusiasts," says Bravo. These popular half-day excursions usually include transportation from area hotels, and some even end with tequila tastings.