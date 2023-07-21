The 30 Best Things to Do in Barcelona, From Gaudí Landmarks to Cava Bars

Local experts suggest how to explore the coastal city.

By
Jamie Ditaranto
Jamie Ditaranto headshot
Jamie Ditaranto
Jamie Ditaranto is a Brazilian-American journalist who has traveled to all seven continents in search of the best trip ever. Her work has been published in National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, USA Today, Business Insider, and more.
Updated on July 21, 2023
Aerial view of Barceloneta beach
Photo:

Daniel Gioia/Travel + Leisure

Barcelona is a cosmopolitan city with a reputation for its modernist architecture, diverse neighborhoods, Catalan cuisine, and ample opportunities to set your gaze on the sparkling Mediterranean Sea. When I add up my many return trips and long stays here, I've spent nearly two years exploring this heart-stealing city, and I have seen how travelers new to the destination are often overwhelmed by its abundance. From Gaudí’s iconic Sagrada Familia to Roman ruins hiding in plain sight, you would need a lifetime to discover all of the secrets this city holds. And yet, we took on the challenge of determining the best things to do here, from cava tastings to historic landmarks. With help from tourism professionals Hannah Pentimaki, ground operations manager of Walk and Devour Tours, and Jaime Estellés, concierge at Grand Hotel Central, here's how we suggest getting to know this incredible city.

Walk down the Rambla.

01 of 30

Marvel at the Sagrada Familia.

Sunrise drone aerial of the Basilica Sagrada Familia

agaliza/Getty Images

This sight is well worth queueing up for — or, buy your ticket in advance to save time. A work-in-progress, Sagrada Familia has yet to see the completion of its tallest towers, but you can still go inside to experience the Gaudí masterpiece.

02 of 30

Order tapas.

Variation of Spanish Appetizer Good Quality Cheese, Olives and Filled Bell Pepper

GMVozd/Getty Images

“Barcelona is a foodie paradise,” says Hannah Pentimaki of Devour Tours. “Go to a tapas restaurant so you can try a bit of everything. Order patatas bravas, which are prepared differently in every bar with their own secret recipe. I also recommend you try pan con tomate, or bread with tomato and olive oil, and the bomba, a fried potato croquette with ground beef simmered in a savory sauce. For dessert, get the crema catalana.”

03 of 30

Take a seat at Parc Güell.

View of the city from Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain

Gatsi/Getty Images

Looking for those colorful mosaic benches and structures that look like gingerbread houses? That's Park Güell, and it's Pentimaki's top itinerary suggestion, right alongside having tapas. “If you only have one day in Barcelona, I recommend getting up early and starting with a visit to Park Güell. Book the first tickets of the day so you get there before it’s too busy and too hot in the summertime.”

04 of 30

Visit Casa Batlló at night.

Exterior of Casa BatllÃ³ at night

Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Located in the heart of Passeig de Gracia, Barcelona’s main shopping street, this home is a perfect example of Catalan modernism, which Gaudí was the master of. Designed for the Batlló family, the home is a work of art from the inside and out. The museum can get very crowded during the day, but if you book a Magic Night ticket, you’ll have more space to move about, and you can enjoy live music and a drink on the rooftop.

05 of 30

Go the rooftop at Casa Milà.

Visitors walk on the rooftop of Spanish architect Antonio Gaudi's "Casa Mila" building, commonly known as "La Pedrera" building in Barcelona

JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images

Just a few blocks from Casa Batlló is Casa Milà, another Gaudí-designed home; this one is also known as La Pedrera, which means “the quarry” in Catalan. The house's undulating façade is a marvel when you see it from the street, but you will need to go inside and climb to the rooftop to get the full effect of Gaudí’s genius.

06 of 30

See Gaudí’s early work at Casa Vicens.

Exterior of Casa Vicens

Jamie Ditaranto/Travel + Leisure

Pentimaki also recommends visiting Casa Vicens, one of the best-kept Gaudí secrets in town. “Casa Vicens is a very underrated attraction," says Pentimaki. "This was the first house architect Antoni Gaudí designed, and it jumpstarted his career. Unlike some of his other houses — like Casa Batlló or La Pedrera, which he designed years later — Casa Vicens remains a bit unknown to tourists.”

07 of 30

Go cava tasting.

Festive glasses of delicious tasty red bubbly cava champagne on a wedding table.

Jerker Larsson/Getty Images

This distinct, sparkling wine hails from Spain, specifically the Catalan wine regions surrounding Barcelona. You’ll find it in most restaurants, but Jaime Estellés of Grand Central Hotel recommends guests go to specialists if they want to learn more, including “Agúita in Born District, La Teca de Vila Viniteca, La Vinya del Senyor and Vinitus.” Pentimaki adds that La Vinya is well-loved among locals. “The bar itself is quite small," Pentimaki says, "but it has a gorgeous outdoor terrace with stunning views of the Gothic church Santa María del Mar.”

08 of 30

Spend time with Picasso.

People looking at a large painting in the Picasso Museum in Barcelona

JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images

Reserve your ticket to this museum well in advance if you want to pay your respects to the great Spanish artist Pablo Picasso. Set in a series of connected medieval palaces, the museum houses many of the artist’s early works, and exhibits share information about his life in Barcelona.

09 of 30

Walk down the Rambla.

A woman walking by a stand selling paintings in Las Ramblas

Daniel Gioia/Travel + Leisure

The Rambla is Barcelona's pedestrian super highway. It may be touristy, but it’s still worth walking at least once in order to orient yourself in the city. Start at Plaça de Catalunya and go all the way to the Colombus statue; from here, cross over to Rambla de Mar, a boardwalk that goes over the marina, where there is also an aquarium and a shopping mall.

10 of 30

Attend the opera at Gran Teatre del Liceu.

View during a rehearsal of Marina Abramovic's "7 Deaths Of Maria Callas" at Gran Teatre Del Liceu

Mario Wurzburger/Getty Images

On a busy night on the Rambla, it's possible you'll pass the Gran Teatre del Liceu when a show is just letting out. Ideally, you'll go inside yourself. No matter type of show you you see, the elaborate decoration of the city’s oldest running theatre is worth enjoying in person.

11 of 30

Admire the Hospital de Sant Pau.

Hospital of the Holy Cross and Saint Paul (de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau) in Barcelona, Spain

Vladislav Zolotov/Getty Images

You don’t need a doctor’s note to check out this modernist masterpiece, built by another one of the city’s prominent architects, Lluís Domènech i Montaner. The unique building completely reimagines what a hospital might look like, using beautiful design, artwork, and natural light to facilitate the healing process.

12 of 30

Tour the Palau de la Música Catalana.

Palau de la Musica in Barcelona

1001nights/Getty Images

If you like the Hospital de Sant Pau, enjoy more of Montaner’s style at the Palau de Musica Catalana. Concerts are held here throughout the year, but if you’re visiting in the spring you may be able to catch a special show during the Barcelona Obertura, a classical music festival held across the city’s many music venues.

13 of 30

Visit the MNAC.

Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya and Magic Fountain

Vladone/Getty Images

Head inside Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya (MNAC) for the best art collection in Barcelona, or take a seat on the stairs and enjoy the views over Plaza Espnaya. The collection includes pieces from modernists like Picasso and Renaissance painters like El Greco. Gaudí fans should make sure to visit the collection of the architect’s unique furniture pieces.

14 of 30

Ride the cable car to Montjuïc.

Cable car between coast and Montjuic hill, Barcelona, Spain

IUshakovsky/Getty Images

You will find some of the best city views at the top of Montjuïc, plus a historic fortress and venues from the 1992 Olympics that are still in use as entertainment spaces. Skip the climb and hop on the cable car at Parc de Montjuïc to go straight to the castle.

15 of 30

Graze on pintxos in Poble Sec.

If you’re walking down from Montjuïc, you will end up in this charismatic neighborhood. Head down to Blai Street, where you will find a seemingly endless row of pintxo (or small snack) bars, and many locals enjoying after-work drinks and tapas al fresco.

16 of 30

Get lost in the Gothic Quarter.

A public square in the Gothic Quarter of Barcelona

Jamie Ditaranto/Travel + Leisure

Getting turned around is half the fun of wandering the winding narrow streets of this medieval district. You never know when you will happen across a hidden gem of a wine bar, or the remains of an ancient Roman temple. There is plenty of shopping to do and many squares as well; find a sunny place to sit down or to order a traditional vermouth drink.

17 of 30

Visit the Catedral de Barcelona.

This cathedral is at the heart of the Gothic Quarter, and its beautiful architecture dates back to the 13th century. After appreciating the inside of the cathedral, get a view of its fantastic exterior from the rooftop of the Hotel Colon, which is just across the way from the cathedral.

18 of 30

Explore El Born.

Alley with small shops and cafes in El Bron district, Barcelona

Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

One of the most picturesque neighborhoods in Barcelona, El Born offers history, nightlife, and excellent shopping. If you're here just briefly, climb up to the tower at the Catedral de Mar, then stop at the famous Hoffman’s Patisserie for one of their show-stopping croissants. On the last weekend of the month, there's a pop-up market on Passeig de Born, where you'll find neighborhood shops and vendors selling their wares.

19 of 30

Pose with the Raval Cat.

Giant cat sculpture on raval

Daniel Gioia/Travel + Leisure

There’s no denying the charm of this rotund feline who sits on the Rambla de Raval; the sculpture was created by Colombian artist Fernando Botero. In this neighborhood, you can also check out vintage shops and rambunctious skateboarders, who regularly tear up the concrete in front of the Museum of Contemporary Art Barcelona.

20 of 30

See Gaudí’s fountain at Ciutadella.

The Cascada Monumental in the Parc de la Ciutadella in Barcelona

David Soanes Photography/Getty Images

The scene in Ciutadella is always lively, but the park’s centerpiece is this impressive fountain, also by Gaudí. The Cascada Monumental was one of the architect’s early projects, designed while he was still in university.

21 of 30

Rent a paddleboard in Barceloneta.

Aerial view of Barceloneta beach

Daniel Gioia/Travel + Leisure

There’s plenty of activity on the sand at Barcelona’s busiest beach, but you’ll get better views if you’re on the water. Rent a paddleboard at one of the nearby neighborhood shops; hit the water at the right time and you can watch the sun set behind the city.

22 of 30

Dance all night.

Barcelona’s nightlife is legendary, and people really do stay out until the sun comes up. Classic spots that keep themselves hip include Apolo and Razmatazz. In Poble Espanyol, a recreation of a typical Spanish village, you’ll also find the music pumping well into the night on the outdoor dance floor of La Terrrazza.

23 of 30

Visit many different markets, not just La Boqueria.

Fruit stand in Barceloneta Market

Daniel Gioia/Travel + Leisure

La Boqueria is the most famous market in Barcelona, but you can visit other neighborhood markets for smaller crowds and a more authentic shopping experience. Try the Santa Caterina Market in El Born or the Sant Antoni Market.

24 of 30

Have drinks at an incredible cocktail bar.

Barcelona has been making waves in the international cocktail scene for years, consistently ranking on the list of The World’s 50 Best Bars, which is curated by leading industry experts. Paradiso in El Born took the number one spot in the world last year, and you’ll probably find a line to match that reputation when you get there. If you don’t want to wait, check out other El Born neighborhood spots with their own specialty cocktail reputations, including Dr Stravinsky and Monk.

25 of 30

Take in the views from Tibidabo.

View of Barcelona from the Tibidabo

lamiel/Getty Images

The Temple of the Sacred Heart sits at the top of this hill, and the views of the city skyline and the Mediterranean from here make it a trek worth making; you can hike or take the cable car up. You'll also find a theme park at the hilltop. Tibidabo is of course yet another great place to watch the sunset.

26 of 30

Get a history lesson on the Spanish Civil War.

In addition to the many great walking tours and food tours available in Barcelona, Spanish Civil War Tours offers history lovers an education in the Spanish Civil War; many significant events happened right here in Barcelona. Visit the company website to sign up for a tour with a local historian.

27 of 30

Find the human towers.

Members of the "Castellers de Barcelona" Human Tower team prepares to a form a "castell" during the Merce day's

 Lola Bou/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

It’s not often that visitors get to experience casteller performances, and when you do, it’s a nail-biting sight you will remember forever. Team members work together to create gravity-defying human structures in this traditional art form. Check the online schedule to see if you might catch them in the act while you’re in town.

28 of 30

Make the pilgrimage to Montserrat.

Santa Maria de Montserrat abbey in Monistrol in beautiful summer day, Catalonia, Spain

LARISA SHPINEVA/Getty Images

The unique geology of this mountain gives it its name, which means “Serrated Mountain,” and the monastery at the top should be on your Barcelona itinerary. Guided tours are available, and note that it’s extremely easy to reach this site by train from Plaza Espanya.

29 of 30

Feast on calçots.

CalÃ§ots being cooked on a grill

imv/Getty Images

If you visit Barcelona between January and March, you'll have the opportunity to enjoy a traditional Catalan barbecue. Many restaurants offer these spring onions and tangy romesco sauce on the menu this time of year, but be forewarned: they can be so messy to eat that they're often served with gloves and a bib.

30 of 30

Take a day trip to Costa Brava.

A sail boat off the coast of Costa Brava

IoanaCatalinaE/Getty Images

You will find the best beaches and the prettiest waters north of the city on the iconic Costa Brava. The easiest day trip is to Tossa de Mar, where you can rent a kayak and explore the nearby caves and coves that define this beautiful stretch of coast.

