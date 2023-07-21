Whether you’re considering a quick weekend getaway or a longer stay, the Dutch capital promises to impress every type of traveler with myriad things to do. As someone who loves Amsterdam deeply, I have plenty of personal recommendations, and so does Pieter Feith, who's been a concierge at Pulitzer Amsterdam for more than a decade and is a member of the Les Clefs d'Or. Our list of the best things to do in Amsterdam is as multifaceted and magical as the city itself.

Amsterdam is an incredible European city; the charm of its iconic canals exceeds expectations, and beyond those, you have world-class museums and shopping and restaurant scenes to dig into. Given that it is incredibly accessible and well-connected to other parts of Europe, Amsterdam makes for the perfect stop at the beginning or end of a holiday across the pond — and it’s more than deserving of a standalone trip, too.

01 of 20 Van Gogh Museum Michela Sieman/Travel + Leisure This is the most patronized museum in Amsterdam, welcoming upwards of 6,000 visitors each day. Guests arrive here eager to appreciate the works of the Netherlands’ homegrown artistic hero. If you really want to admire "Sunflowers" or “Bedroom in Arles” on a specific day, be sure to buy tickets in advance.

02 of 20 Anne Frank House Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images One of the most popular and important cultural attractions in Amsterdam, the Anne Frank House displays writings, photos, and personal items from Anne Frank, collected during her time hiding from the Nazis. The entry line often wraps around the building and time slots book up months out, so be sure to reserve tickets long before you arrive.



03 of 20 Canal Cruise Michela Sieman/Travel + Leisure If you go to Amsterdam and don’t tour the picturesque canals — and snap photos — were you even really there? I’ve booked an excursion on the classic salon boat “Tourist" through Pulitzer Amsterdam three times; it’s a beautiful, historic vessel that even hosted Winston Churchill back in the day. And since the tour is private, you can customize the route based on your interest.

04 of 20 De Kas Rinze Vegelien Among my favorite restaurants in Amsterdam, De Kas takes farm-to-table dining quite literally, with a menu that highlights ingredients from an on-site garden, plus meats and cheeses from nearby farms. Creative spins on dishes and an always-evolving menu make it a place you’ll want to return to many times over.

05 of 20 Museum van Loon Atilano Garcia/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images While the museums mentioned above are classic Amsterdam sights, Feith prefers smaller museums like Museum van Loon, which is set in a private residence built in 1672. “Painter Ferdinand Bol, a pupil of Rembrandt, was the first resident here," Feith shares. The interiors are ornate and well-preserved, and there’s a lovely garden area and a café in the carriage house.

06 of 20 Vondelpark Michela Sieman/Travel + Leisure Vondelpark opened in 1865, and within its 47 hectares (or 116 acres) travelers will find grassy lawns, ponds, and cycling/walking paths. There's also an open-air theatre that hosts summer concerts, plus a playground. “It’s much loved by locals for a morning run, a bike ride on the way to work, or to enjoy the greenery on warm days,” says Feit.

07 of 20 De Kaaskamer De Kaaskamer is a beloved shop that stocks an impressive selection of Dutch and imported cheeses, from aged Appenzeller and raw milk gouda to Blue de Wolvega from Friesland and chèvre. You can also shop for meats, nuts, tapenades, pestos, wine, and beer here, all of which pair perfectly with fromage.

08 of 20 Rijksmuseum Michela Sieman/Travel + Leisure The perenially busy Rijksmuseum, the national museum of the Netherlands, draws crowds with impressive exhibits dedicated to Dutch art, culture, and history. On display in its many rooms are period artifacts, as well as paintings from masters such as Rembrandt.

09 of 20 Akasha Holistic Wellbeing Courtesy of Akasha Holistic Wellbeing Some travelers know Amsterdam as a party city, but visitors hoping to unwind don’t need to search far. For example, Akasha Holistic Wellbeing is an underground wellness sanctuary at the Conservatorium Hotel, complete with a pool, jacuzzi, sauna, hammam, and treatment options that range from hot stone massages to a chakra balancing experience.

10 of 20 Grachtenmuseum “Grachtenmuseum highlights the history of Amsterdam — how the city has expanded over the past 400 years, and the construction of the canal houses,” explains Feith. Fittingly, it’s set inside a 17th-century canal house on the Herengracht.

11 of 20 Fabel Friet Belgium may stake its claim to fries, but the Dutch potato situation is on point, too. Join the queue outside of Fabel Friet to savor crispy, golden spuds doused in homemade sauces like truffle mayo and curry ketchup.

12 of 20 Pulitzer's Bar Courtesy of Pulitzer Bar Pulitzer's Bar oozes glamour and sophistication, with bow-tie-clad bartenders mixing some of the best cocktails in the city. Guests of the hotel love this onsite option, as do locals and travelers staying elsewhere, so do yourself a favor and make a reservation in advance.

13 of 20 Dam Square George Pachantouris/Getty Images Many consider Dam Square to be the most important venue of its kind in Amsterdam. It’s still a great place to kick off a sightseeing tour, as it’s home to notable tourist attractions, including the neoclassical Royal Palace, the National Monument, and the 15th-century Nieuwe Kerk (New Church).

14 of 20 Distilleerderij 't Nieuwe Diep Distilleerderij 't Nieuwe Diep is a small brewery with a tasting room inside the old pumping station of Oetewaler Polder. “Contructed in 1880 and hidden among the greenery of the park, it’s a nice place for visitors to sip spirits and soak in the ambiance,” says Feith.

15 of 20 NEMO Science Museum Buena Vista Images/Getty Images If you're traveling to Amsterdam with kids, I highly recommend checking out the NEMO Science Museum. Our toddler had a ball teetering around the interactive exhibits. Besides the all-ages educational fun, there's a hands-on lab for older children, where they can partake in experiments.

16 of 20 Door 74 Fans of prohibition-era, speakeasy-style bars will love Door 74. It’s all very hush-hush, but once inside the hidden drinking den, patrons can choose a craft cocktail from an ever-changing menu of tipples with unique flavor combinations.

17 of 20 Antiekcentrum Amsterdam Antiekcentrum Amsterdam is full of vendors selling vintage jewelry, ceramics, and home decor. Even if you don't intend to buy anything, it’s interesting to browse the stalls of this large emporium of preloved items.

18 of 20 Dappermarkt Buena Vista Images/Getty Images Open Monday through Saturday, Dappermarkt is a diverse and popular market on the east side of the city with more than 250 stalls along one street. Feith says that the market attracts both locals and out-of-towners with its goods.

19 of 20 360volt Equal parts gallery, workshop, and store, 360volt is home to an eye-popping assortment of new and vintage light fixtures. On any visit, you might spot a funky retro scissor lamp, a lovingly restored old-school floodlight, or a shimmering chandelier.