20 Best Things to Do in Amsterdam, From Classic Art Museums to Hidden Speakeasies

Make the most of your Amsterdam visit with these itinerary suggestions from two experts.

By Staff Author
Published on July 21, 2023
This is a photo of colorful tulips in Dam square of Amsterdam. In the background the building standing out is the Royal Palace.
Photo:

George Pachantouris/Getty Images

Amsterdam is an incredible European city; the charm of its iconic canals exceeds expectations, and beyond those, you have world-class museums and shopping and restaurant scenes to dig into. Given that it is incredibly accessible and well-connected to other parts of Europe, Amsterdam makes for the perfect stop at the beginning or end of a holiday across the pond — and it’s more than deserving of a standalone trip, too.

Whether you’re considering a quick weekend getaway or a longer stay, the Dutch capital promises to impress every type of traveler with myriad things to do. As someone who loves Amsterdam deeply, I have plenty of personal recommendations, and so does Pieter Feith, who's been a concierge at Pulitzer Amsterdam for more than a decade and is a member of the Les Clefs d'Or. Our list of the best things to do in Amsterdam is as multifaceted and magical as the city itself.

01 of 20

Van Gogh Museum

People picnicking outside the Van Gogh Museum

Michela Sieman/Travel + Leisure

This is the most patronized museum in Amsterdam, welcoming upwards of 6,000 visitors each day. Guests arrive here eager to appreciate the works of the Netherlands’ homegrown artistic hero. If you really want to admire "Sunflowers" or “Bedroom in Arles” on a specific day, be sure to buy tickets in advance.

02 of 20

Anne Frank House

Exterior of The Anne Frank House

Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images

One of the most popular and important cultural attractions in Amsterdam, the Anne Frank House displays writings, photos, and personal items from Anne Frank, collected during her time hiding from the Nazis. The entry line often wraps around the building and time slots book up months out, so be sure to reserve tickets long before you arrive. 

03 of 20

Canal Cruise

People in a boat going down a canal in Amsterdam at sunset

Michela Sieman/Travel + Leisure

If you go to Amsterdam and don’t tour the picturesque canals — and snap photos — were you even really there? I’ve booked an excursion on the classic salon boat “Tourist" through Pulitzer Amsterdam three times; it’s a beautiful, historic vessel that even hosted Winston Churchill back in the day. And since the tour is private, you can customize the route based on your interest.

04 of 20

De Kas

Dish from De Kaas with fresh strawberries

Rinze Vegelien

Among my favorite restaurants in Amsterdam, De Kas takes farm-to-table dining quite literally, with a menu that highlights ingredients from an on-site garden, plus meats and cheeses from nearby farms. Creative spins on dishes and an always-evolving menu make it a place you’ll want to return to many times over.

05 of 20

Museum van Loon

The interior view of Blauwe Salon of the Museum Van Loon

Atilano Garcia/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

While the museums mentioned above are classic Amsterdam sights, Feith prefers smaller museums like Museum van Loon, which is set in a private residence built in 1672. “Painter Ferdinand Bol, a pupil of Rembrandt, was the first resident here," Feith shares. The interiors are ornate and well-preserved, and there’s a lovely garden area and a café in the carriage house.

06 of 20

Vondelpark

People sitting along the water in Vondelpark

Michela Sieman/Travel + Leisure

Vondelpark opened in 1865, and within its 47 hectares (or 116 acres) travelers will find grassy lawns, ponds, and cycling/walking paths. There's also an open-air theatre that hosts summer concerts, plus a playground. “It’s much loved by locals for a morning run, a bike ride on the way to work, or to enjoy the greenery on warm days,” says Feit.  

07 of 20

De Kaaskamer

De Kaaskamer is a beloved shop that stocks an impressive selection of Dutch and imported cheeses, from aged Appenzeller and raw milk gouda to Blue de Wolvega from Friesland and chèvre. You can also shop for meats, nuts, tapenades, pestos, wine, and beer here, all of which pair perfectly with fromage.

08 of 20

Rijksmuseum

Library in Rijksmuseum

Michela Sieman/Travel + Leisure

The perenially busy Rijksmuseum, the national museum of the Netherlands, draws crowds with impressive exhibits dedicated to Dutch art, culture, and history.  On display in its many rooms are period artifacts, as well as paintings from masters such as Rembrandt.

09 of 20

Akasha Holistic Wellbeing

A woman in a pool with blue light

Courtesy of Akasha Holistic Wellbeing

Some travelers know Amsterdam as a party city, but visitors hoping to unwind don’t need to search far. For example, Akasha Holistic Wellbeing is an underground wellness sanctuary at the Conservatorium Hotel, complete with a pool, jacuzzi, sauna, hammam, and treatment options that range from hot stone massages to a chakra balancing experience.

10 of 20

Grachtenmuseum

Grachtenmuseum highlights the history of Amsterdam — how the city has expanded over the past 400 years, and the construction of the canal houses,” explains Feith. Fittingly, it’s set inside a 17th-century canal house on the Herengracht.

11 of 20

Fabel Friet

Belgium may stake its claim to fries, but the Dutch potato situation is on point, too. Join the queue outside of Fabel Friet to savor crispy, golden spuds doused in homemade sauces like truffle mayo and curry ketchup.

12 of 20

Pulitzer's Bar

Interior of Pulitzer Bar

Courtesy of Pulitzer Bar

Pulitzer's Bar oozes glamour and sophistication, with bow-tie-clad bartenders mixing some of the best cocktails in the city. Guests of the hotel love this onsite option, as do locals and travelers staying elsewhere, so do yourself a favor and make a reservation in advance.

13 of 20

Dam Square

This is a photo of colorful tulips in Dam square of Amsterdam. In the background the building standing out is the Royal Palace.

George Pachantouris/Getty Images

Many consider Dam Square to be the most important venue of its kind in Amsterdam. It’s still a great place to kick off a sightseeing tour, as it’s home to notable tourist attractions, including the neoclassical Royal Palace, the National Monument, and the 15th-century Nieuwe Kerk (New Church).

14 of 20

Distilleerderij 't Nieuwe Diep

Distilleerderij 't Nieuwe Diep is a small brewery with a tasting room inside the old pumping station of Oetewaler Polder. “Contructed in 1880 and hidden among the greenery of the park, it’s a nice place for visitors to sip spirits and soak in the ambiance,” says Feith. 

15 of 20

NEMO Science Museum

NEMO is the largest science center in the Netherlands. It is located in Amsterdam.It has been designed by italian architect Renzo Piano.

Buena Vista Images/Getty Images

If you're traveling to Amsterdam with kids, I highly recommend checking out the NEMO Science Museum. Our toddler had a ball teetering around the interactive exhibits. Besides the all-ages educational fun, there's a hands-on lab for older children, where they can partake in experiments.

16 of 20

Door 74

Fans of prohibition-era, speakeasy-style bars will love Door 74. It’s all very hush-hush, but once inside the hidden drinking den, patrons can choose a craft cocktail from an ever-changing menu of tipples with unique flavor combinations.

17 of 20

Antiekcentrum Amsterdam

Antiekcentrum Amsterdam is full of vendors selling vintage jewelry, ceramics, and home decor. Even if you don't intend to buy anything, it’s interesting to browse the stalls of this large emporium of preloved items.

18 of 20

Dappermarkt

Flowers and tulips bulbs market in Amsterdam

Buena Vista Images/Getty Images

Open Monday through Saturday, Dappermarkt is a diverse and popular market on the east side of the city with more than 250 stalls along one street. Feith says that the market attracts both locals and out-of-towners with its goods.

19 of 20

360volt

Equal parts gallery, workshop, and store, 360volt is home to an eye-popping assortment of new and vintage light fixtures. On any visit, you might spot a funky retro scissor lamp, a lovingly restored old-school floodlight, or a shimmering chandelier.

20 of 20

Van Brienenhofje

Amsterdam beguinage, a beautiful courtyard surrounded with 17th and 18th century houses in old town Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Sir Francis Canker Photography/Getty Images

In Jordaan, you will find many “hofjes,” which is best translated as inner courtyards. “These were built centuries ago to house single women, nuns, or staff who were too old to work,” explains Feith. Some of these beautiful houses and courtyards are open to visitors today, including the very peaceful Van Brienenhofje.

