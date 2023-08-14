The secret is out about the exclusive paradise of Anguilla . This secluded Caribbean island nestled among the Lesser Antilles is rimmed with white-sand beaches and home to a booming culinary scene. It's also earning accolades with Travel + Leisure readers — you'll find it on the lists of best islands in the Caribbean and in the world . New visitors may have heard of the island's luxuries, but devotees who return year after year know that the destination also does laid-back beach bars and local Caribbean fare very well. With Anguilla's world-class resorts, secluded, romantic villas , and even some of the best family-friendly beach resorts in the Caribbean , it's hard to imagine any style of traveler who wouldn't find something to love here. With the help of local experts like Shannon Kircher, a long-time Anguilla resident and marketing director of the award-winning, family-run Frangipani Beach Resort , and Stacey Liburd, director of tourism at the Anguilla Tourist Board, we've put together a list of the 20 best things to do in Anguilla. Read More: T+L's Guide to Anguilla

01 of 20 Enjoy a sunset sail on a classic ship. Margaret LN Brooks/Getty Images Anguilla locals and visitors alike recommend jumping aboard a classic sailing vessel, known as a sloop, with Tradition Sailing Charter, saying this is the best way to explore the coastline of Anguilla in style. "A sunset cruise on a classic West Indian sloop is quite memorable," says Liburd. The delicious cocktails and Caribbean bites served onboard certainly don't hurt.

02 of 20 Rent a car to explore the island. Â©thierrydehove.com/Getty Images Other Caribbean islands might prefer travelers to experience the destination from inside the walls of their resort, but not so in Anguilla. The vibe here is very much "Please, go explore," says Kircher, adding, "Everything is safe, and everything is accessible." Renting a car and exploring the island's beaches, historical sites, restaurants, and attractions is one of the best ways to enjoy a vacation in Anguilla.

03 of 20 Play tennis with Anguilla Tennis Academy. PeopleImages/Getty Images Anguilla's location in the Caribbean means that there's "a near-constant breeze that vacillates from a gentle breath of cool air to a stiff gale — exhilarating conditions for tennis players in the punishing heat of a West Indies court," writes David Shaftel for T+L. Anguilla Tennis Academy sends pros to many island resorts, great for any traveler looking for lessons or a hitting partner.

04 of 20 Try kitesurfing with Anguilla Watersports. mrs/Getty Images Break up a long afternoon on the beach with kitesurfing lessons with Anguilla Watersports. The island's balmy breezes make it the perfect place to give the sport a try, and this outfitter on Cove Bay offers kitesurfing lessons and equipment rentals for everyone, from first-timers to professionals. Paddleboards and glass-bottomed kayaks are also available for rent.

05 of 20 Visit Anguilla's off-shore cays. Â©thierrydehove.com/Getty Images "Going to the off-shore cays is one of the highlights of any Anguilla visit," says Liburd. Catamaran excursions or sunset cocktail cruises to tiny, white-sand cays like Scrub Island or Sandy Island are among top things to do in the destination.



"It's hard to beat a stop on a boating excursion to Prickly Pear, one of Anguilla's most popular off-shore cays," says Dan Lockyer, chief commercial officer of Dream Yacht Worldwide, which offers charters to Anguilla out of St. Martin. Stop for a lobster lunch at the island's small restaurant, or jump in the surrounding shallow waters for surprisingly great snorkeling.

06 of 20 Snorkel at Shoal Bay. cdwheatley/Getty Images "The underwater visibility is excellent all around Anguilla," says Lockyer, and that makes snorkeling a popular activity on the island. Shoal Bay is one of Anguilla's top destinations for snorkeling, as visitors frequently spot stingrays, swarms of fish, and even the occasional sea turtle here. After your swim, grab a drink on the sand at Shoal Bay Beach Club at Zemi Beach House, LXR Hotels & Resorts.

07 of 20 Take a Moke ride. Courtesy of Moke Anguilla Get the lay of the land in Anguilla by renting a Moke and going for a thrilling drive around the island. These open-air vintage vehicles, originally from Britain, are now an iconic Caribbean mode of transportation. They're brightly-colored, available for rent with Moke Anguilla, and the perfect prop for taking photos at the island's most picturesque spots.

08 of 20 Enjoy Anguilla’s live music scene. Scott Rudd/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images From beach bars to restaurants and clubs, live music takes over Anguilla every night of the week. Sandy Ground is among the island's most popular nightlife destinations, with spots like Lit Lounge offering live music and delicious cocktails. Bankie Banx's Dune Preserve on Rendezvous Bay hosts live music multiple nights per week and was even named the world's best beach bar by CNN — Bankie Banx himself usually takes to the mic on weekends.

09 of 20 Swim at Meads Bay. cdwheatley/Getty Images Visitors can't go wrong at any of Anguilla's 33 pristine beaches, though central Meads Bay is particularly impressive with its tranquil, turquoise waters and impossibly fine white sands. Restaurants, bars, and some of the island's best resorts line its shores, including Frangipani Beach Resort, named among the best resorts in the region by T+L readers.



10 of 20 Sample Anguillan roadside barbeque. Roadside barbeque spots in Anguilla are not to be missed, with local fare at these no-frills eateries including chicken and ribs, rice and peas, Johnny cakes, and much more. "Locals, expats, tourists — everyone will be there," says Kircher. "Inexpensive and amazing, it's always a go-to."

11 of 20 Enjoy Anguilla's rich culinary scene. "Anguilla doesn't have any all-inclusive [resorts], and that has allowed the culinary scene to flourish in a way that travelers might not expect," says Liburd. With excellent options for everything from Italian and French cuisine to Mexican with a local twist, Anguilla is quickly becoming a culinary destination in the Caribbean. One must-try eatery for Caribbean fare is Sharky's. The shop is owned and operated by an Anguillan chef who serves elevated takes on island favorites from his own home.



12 of 20 Take in the views from Crocus Hill. With an elevation of just 213 feet, Crocus Hill is the highest point on Anguilla. Climb to the top and you'll be rewarded with stunning panoramic views of this island and neighboring ones across the waves. Don't let the low elevation fool you — the road to the top is steep.

13 of 20 Learn about Anguilla's history through petroglyphs. Visit Fountain Cave and Big Spring to spot hundreds of petroglyphs, and even carved stalagmites, representing the gods of the Taino indigenous populations who first called Anguilla home. To learn more about the island's indigenous history, consider booking a heritage tour with Anguilla National Trust.

14 of 20 Spot nesting sea turtles. Martin Harvey/Getty Images In addition to walking tours and heritage tours, Anguilla National Trust offers evening "turtle patrol" excursions from July to October, which is the height of turtle nesting season. Participants will learn about the species of turtles that come to the island to nest, and they'll spot the creatures in their natural habitat. It’s an informative and engaging way to support the island's critical sea turtle conservation efforts.

15 of 20 Hit the spa. Courtesy of Four Seasons Anguilla Luxury resorts abound here, so travelers can choose from a seriously sumptuous selection of high-end spa services and treatments around Anguilla. The Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla has an oceanfront spa with an infinity pool and treatment rooms within earshot of the waves. Another option is Zemi Thai House Spa, which blends Southeast Asian treatment styles with local Taino traditions within an authentic 300-year-old Thai house at Zemi Beach House, LXR Hotels & Resorts.

16 of 20 Visit Rendezvous Bay. stevegeer/Getty Images Enjoy breathtaking vistas of neighboring St. Martin with a drink in hand from the sugar-sand beach at Rendezvous Bay. This beachfront offers plenty of eateries to choose from, including Bankie Banx's Dune Preserve, which is worth a visit even before the live music gets started. Fewer resorts along the shores here keep things more tranquil than at other beaches on the island.

17 of 20 Try your hand at salt picking. "For many years, the salt industry on the island was huge," says Liburd. The industry has faded as Anguilla's tourism industry has picked up, but travelers can still get an idea of its impact on the island by taking a salt-picking tour, or by taking home unique flavored salts from local entrepreneurs. "It's one of the most authentic and historic experiences visitors can have on the island."

18 of 20 Celebrate Anguilla's carnival. Anguilla's summer carnival celebrations, known as Anguilla Summer Festival, stretch from late July through early August and include a jam-packed itinerary of boat rides, beach parties, parades, and concerts. Plan a trip to coincide with "August Monday" (which is always the first Monday of August) to experience the very height of the festivities; it's marked by a "road march" with live calypso and soca music to get the party started.

19 of 20 Play a round of golf. Courtesy of Aurora Anguilla Visiting Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club is a must for golf lovers vacationing in Anguilla. The recently revamped, Greg Norman-designed, 18-hole championship golf course makes for a beautiful excursion, thanks to its oceanfront location and spectacular views.