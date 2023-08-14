20 Best Things to Do in Anguilla — Stellar Snorkeling and Live Music Included

Local experts share top recommendations on the Caribbean island.

By Carley Rojas Avila
Published on August 14, 2023
Aerial of Shoal Bay Beach umbrella's, Anguilla
Photo:

cdwheatley/Getty Images

The secret is out about the exclusive paradise of Anguilla. This secluded Caribbean island nestled among the Lesser Antilles is rimmed with white-sand beaches and home to a booming culinary scene. It's also earning accolades with Travel + Leisure readers — you'll find it on the lists of best islands in the Caribbean and in the world

New visitors may have heard of the island's luxuries, but devotees who return year after year know that the destination also does laid-back beach bars and local Caribbean fare very well. With Anguilla's world-class resorts, secluded, romantic villas, and even some of the best family-friendly beach resorts in the Caribbean, it's hard to imagine any style of traveler who wouldn't find something to love here.

With the help of local experts like Shannon Kircher, a long-time Anguilla resident and marketing director of the award-winning, family-run Frangipani Beach Resort, and Stacey Liburd, director of tourism at the Anguilla Tourist Board, we've put together a list of the 20 best things to do in Anguilla.

Read More: T+L's Guide to Anguilla

01 of 20

Enjoy a sunset sail on a classic ship.

The sun is nearing the horizon in this sunset scene of catamarans on the water off Anguilla.

Margaret LN Brooks/Getty Images

Anguilla locals and visitors alike recommend jumping aboard a classic sailing vessel, known as a sloop, with Tradition Sailing Charter, saying this is the best way to explore the coastline of Anguilla in style. "A sunset cruise on a classic West Indian sloop is quite memorable," says Liburd. The delicious cocktails and Caribbean bites served onboard certainly don't hurt.

02 of 20

Rent a car to explore the island.

Aerial view of Anguilla Beach

Â©thierrydehove.com/Getty Images

Other Caribbean islands might prefer travelers to experience the destination from inside the walls of their resort, but not so in Anguilla. The vibe here is very much "Please, go explore," says Kircher, adding, "Everything is safe, and everything is accessible." Renting a car and exploring the island's beaches, historical sites, restaurants, and attractions is one of the best ways to enjoy a vacation in Anguilla.

03 of 20

Play tennis with Anguilla Tennis Academy.

Tennis ball, racket and court ground with mockup space, blurred background or outdoor sunshine

PeopleImages/Getty Images

Anguilla's location in the Caribbean means that there's "a near-constant breeze that vacillates from a gentle breath of cool air to a stiff gale — exhilarating conditions for tennis players in the punishing heat of a West Indies court," writes David Shaftel for T+L. Anguilla Tennis Academy sends pros to many island resorts, great for any traveler looking for lessons or a hitting partner.

04 of 20

Try kitesurfing with Anguilla Watersports.

A kite surer in the ocean

mrs/Getty Images

Break up a long afternoon on the beach with kitesurfing lessons with Anguilla Watersports. The island's balmy breezes make it the perfect place to give the sport a try, and this outfitter on Cove Bay offers kitesurfing lessons and equipment rentals for everyone, from first-timers to professionals. Paddleboards and glass-bottomed kayaks are also available for rent.

05 of 20

Visit Anguilla's off-shore cays.

Prickly Pear in Anguilla

Â©thierrydehove.com/Getty Images

"Going to the off-shore cays is one of the highlights of any Anguilla visit," says Liburd. Catamaran excursions or sunset cocktail cruises to tiny, white-sand cays like Scrub Island or Sandy Island are among top things to do in the destination. 

"It's hard to beat a stop on a boating excursion to Prickly Pear, one of Anguilla's most popular off-shore cays," says Dan Lockyer, chief commercial officer of Dream Yacht Worldwide, which offers charters to Anguilla out of St. Martin. Stop for a lobster lunch at the island's small restaurant, or jump in the surrounding shallow waters for surprisingly great snorkeling.

06 of 20

Snorkel at Shoal Bay.

Aerial of Shoal Bay Beach umbrella's, Anguilla

cdwheatley/Getty Images

"The underwater visibility is excellent all around Anguilla," says Lockyer, and that makes snorkeling a popular activity on the island. Shoal Bay is one of Anguilla's top destinations for snorkeling, as visitors frequently spot stingrays, swarms of fish, and even the occasional sea turtle here. After your swim, grab a drink on the sand at Shoal Bay Beach Club at Zemi Beach House, LXR Hotels & Resorts.

07 of 20

Take a Moke ride.

A couple walking away from a Moke

Courtesy of Moke Anguilla

Get the lay of the land in Anguilla by renting a Moke and going for a thrilling drive around the island. These open-air vintage vehicles, originally from Britain, are now an iconic Caribbean mode of transportation. They're brightly-colored, available for rent with Moke Anguilla, and the perfect prop for taking photos at the island's most picturesque spots. 

08 of 20

Enjoy Anguilla’s live music scene.

Bankie Banx attends ST. REGIS RESORT, Temenos Anguilla

Scott Rudd/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

From beach bars to restaurants and clubs, live music takes over Anguilla every night of the week. Sandy Ground is among the island's most popular nightlife destinations, with spots like Lit Lounge offering live music and delicious cocktails. Bankie Banx's Dune Preserve on Rendezvous Bay hosts live music multiple nights per week and was even named the world's best beach bar by CNN — Bankie Banx himself usually takes to the mic on weekends.

09 of 20

Swim at Meads Bay.

Meads Bay Beach, Anguilla

cdwheatley/Getty Images

Visitors can't go wrong at any of Anguilla's 33 pristine beaches, though central Meads Bay is particularly impressive with its tranquil, turquoise waters and impossibly fine white sands. Restaurants, bars, and some of the island's best resorts line its shores, including Frangipani Beach Resort, named among the best resorts in the region by T+L readers. 

10 of 20

Sample Anguillan roadside barbeque.

Roadside barbeque spots in Anguilla are not to be missed, with local fare at these no-frills eateries including chicken and ribs, rice and peas, Johnny cakes, and much more. "Locals, expats, tourists — everyone will be there," says Kircher. "Inexpensive and amazing, it's always a go-to."

11 of 20

Enjoy Anguilla's rich culinary scene.

"Anguilla doesn't have any all-inclusive [resorts], and that has allowed the culinary scene to flourish in a way that travelers might not expect," says Liburd. With excellent options for everything from Italian and French cuisine to Mexican with a local twist, Anguilla is quickly becoming a culinary destination in the Caribbean. One must-try eatery for Caribbean fare is Sharky's. The shop is owned and operated by an Anguillan chef who serves elevated takes on island favorites from his own home.

12 of 20

Take in the views from Crocus Hill.

With an elevation of just 213 feet, Crocus Hill is the highest point on Anguilla. Climb to the top and you'll be rewarded with stunning panoramic views of this island and neighboring ones across the waves. Don't let the low elevation fool you — the road to the top is steep.

13 of 20

Learn about Anguilla's history through petroglyphs.

Visit Fountain Cave and Big Spring to spot hundreds of petroglyphs, and even carved stalagmites, representing the gods of the Taino indigenous populations who first called Anguilla home. To learn more about the island's indigenous history, consider booking a heritage tour with Anguilla National Trust

14 of 20

Spot nesting sea turtles.

Baby sea turtles crawling towards the water

Martin Harvey/Getty Images

In addition to walking tours and heritage tours, Anguilla National Trust offers evening "turtle patrol" excursions from July to October, which is the height of turtle nesting season. Participants will learn about the species of turtles that come to the island to nest, and they'll spot the creatures in their natural habitat. It’s an informative and engaging way to support the island's critical sea turtle conservation efforts. 

15 of 20

Hit the spa.

A massage table in the spa at Four Seasons Anguilla

Courtesy of Four Seasons Anguilla

Luxury resorts abound here, so travelers can choose from a seriously sumptuous selection of high-end spa services and treatments around Anguilla. The Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla has an oceanfront spa with an infinity pool and treatment rooms within earshot of the waves. Another option is Zemi Thai House Spa, which blends Southeast Asian treatment styles with local Taino traditions within an authentic 300-year-old Thai house at Zemi Beach House, LXR Hotels & Resorts.

16 of 20

Visit Rendezvous Bay.

Rendezvous Bay, Anguilla

stevegeer/Getty Images

Enjoy breathtaking vistas of neighboring St. Martin with a drink in hand from the sugar-sand beach at Rendezvous Bay. This beachfront offers plenty of eateries to choose from, including Bankie Banx's Dune Preserve, which is worth a visit even before the live music gets started. Fewer resorts along the shores here keep things more tranquil than at other beaches on the island.

17 of 20

Try your hand at salt picking.

"For many years, the salt industry on the island was huge," says Liburd. The industry has faded as Anguilla's tourism industry has picked up, but travelers can still get an idea of its impact on the island by taking a salt-picking tour, or by taking home unique flavored salts from local entrepreneurs. "It's one of the most authentic and historic experiences visitors can have on the island." 

18 of 20

Celebrate Anguilla's carnival.

Anguilla's summer carnival celebrations, known as Anguilla Summer Festival, stretch from late July through early August and include a jam-packed itinerary of boat rides, beach parties, parades, and concerts. Plan a trip to coincide with "August Monday" (which is always the first Monday of August) to experience the very height of the festivities; it's marked by a "road march" with live calypso and soca music to get the party started.

19 of 20

Play a round of golf.

Golf course overlooking the ocean

Courtesy of Aurora Anguilla

Visiting Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club is a must for golf lovers vacationing in Anguilla. The recently revamped, Greg Norman-designed, 18-hole championship golf course makes for a beautiful excursion, thanks to its oceanfront location and spectacular views.

20 of 20

Dive at the wreck site of a Spanish galleon.

Picture shows an hidden fish in an shipwreck off the coast of Anguilla

Akatjomar/Getty Images

Seven distinct marine parks protect the waters of Anguilla and its marine life, allowing for thriving reefs. One of the island's most impressive dive destinations is Stoney Bay Marine Park, home to the 18th-century wreck site of Spanish galleon El Buen Consejo. The government of Anguilla has designated the site as an underwater archeological preserve, where divers can spot submerged treasures like anchors, cannon balls, and even religious medallions.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Landscape view of Sicily from the ocean
Travel + Leisure Readers' 25 Favorite Islands in the World of 2023
Palm trees on the beach shore in The Valley, Anguilla
This Romantic Caribbean Island Has Secluded Beaches, Fresh Seafood Restaurants, and Gorgeous Hotels
Card Placeholder Image
Why Anguilla Is a T+L Reader Favorite
elevated view of Cinnamon Bay, St. John
This U.S. National Park Has White-sand Beaches, Unspoiled Coral Reef, and Tropical Forest
High angles of the highway that crosses islands
20 Best Things to Do in St. Augustine, Florida
Card Placeholder Image
The World’s Most Romantic Islands 2015
Drone photo of pier in Grace Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos
How to Plan an Unforgettable Trip to Turks and Caicos, Including Where to Stay, What to Eat, and Things to Do
The Waianapanapa State Park looks like a tropical paradise
20 Best Things to Do on Maui — Gorgeous Beaches, Delicious Seafood, and Scenic Hikes Included
Tropical beach
Grand Cayman Combines an Incredible Food Scene With White-sand Beaches — and It's Easy to Get to
A small outboard motor boat moored to a wooden pier in the tropical paradise of the Exuma Islands of the Bahamas.
21 Best Things to Do in The Bahamas — Snorkeling, Island Hopping, and Rum Sipping Included
The World Heritage Twin Pitons are framed by sunlit flowers in the early morning on St. Lucia
17 of the Most Beautiful Caribbean Islands
Rabbit Island Lampedusa “Spiaggia dei Conigli” with turquoise water and white sand at paradise beach.
The Best Beaches in Europe for Every Type of Traveler
Card Placeholder Image
How to Plan the Perfect Trip to the Bahamas
View of pool area that overlooks a long coastline at La Samanna
Travel + Leisure Readers' 25 Favorite Resorts in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas of 2023
Aerial view of Grand Turk Island during sunset
This Caribbean Island Has Breathtaking Beaches, Laid-back Vibes, and the Largest Margaritaville in the Caribbean
Aerial view of a beach on Isla Mujeres
Isla Mujeres Has Gorgeous Beaches, All-inclusive Resorts, and an Underwater Museum