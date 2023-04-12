Avid Theme Park Visitors Reveal Their Go-to Comfortable Shoes for Being on Their Feet All Day

Check out these picks for the entire family from Clouds, Teva, Allbirds, New Balance, Crocs, and more.

By Chaunie Brusie
Published on April 12, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Comfortable Shoes for a Day at an Amusement Park Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

Warm weather, vacations, and kids off of school can only mean one thing: it’s almost time to start spending endless hours in line at massive theme parks. This may be exciting news for your family, but for your feet? Not so much.

Whether you’re the type to rush to your family’s favorite theme park with a full itinerary planned or more of a trudge-along-for-the-snacks kind of parent, you’ll need to come prepared with a pair of comfortable shoes to get you through the day, the lines, the crowds, and of course, that kid who insisted they didn’t need a stroller but now wants to be carried. 

Fortunately, we turned to real recommendations from parents and theme-park goers who gave us the inside scoop on their favorite comfortable shoe picks for getting through. Here are their recommendations for the comfiest shoes to wear to an amusement park, for adults and kids alike. 

Best Sneakers for Adults

Women’s On Cloud X 3 Sneakers

Cloud X 3

Zappos

As a native of Orlando, FL, home of tons of major theme parks, Moore’s other recommendation is her On Clouds sneakers. “We do about 20,000 steps in one day at Disney and those are the only two shoes I will wear,” she says. 

To buy: zappos.com, $150 

Men’s On Cloud 5 Sneakers

ON Men's Cloud 5 Sneakers

Amazon

Clouds were so popular in our research that at least two other people recommended them. Both Lauren Furneaux-Bass’ husband and son decided to pick up a pair of Clouds after seeing so many people wear them at the park. “They absolutely love them,” Furneaux-Bass notes.

Melissa Hoffman Brusie, a Florida native, also cast her vote for the popular shoe. “Best all-day comfort shoes!” she gushes. “I love the Cloud 5.”

To buy: amazon.com, $150 

Allbirds Tree Runner Sneaker

Tree Runner Sneaker

Nordstrom

Kimberly Kelsch, a mom of three from Michigan, divulges that the Allbirds Tree Runners is her park fave to keep her feet comfy. But she also admits she had some help in choosing them: “It was a recommendation from my mother-in-law,” she confesses. “I bought them and fell in love!”

To buy: allbirds.com, $105 

New Balance Classics

New Balance Classics U574v2

Zappos

“If I am doing a sneaker, I like the colorful retro New Balance,” says journalist and parent Meg St-Esprit McKivigan. “They look cute and are super supportive.”

To buy: zappos.com, $85 

Allbirds Tree Runners

Women's Tree Runners

Allbirds

Elen Turner, a parent of one child from New Zealand, also recommends Allbirds for “anything and everything requiring comfort” — theme parks included. 

To buy: allbirds.com, $105

Best Slip-Ons

Hey Dudes

Hey Dude Men's Wally Sox Funk

Amazon

“I drank the Hey Dudes kool-aid,” admits Janell Marie, who frequently travels to Florida with her two kids for work and is a frequent fan of Disney World — especially Epcot — which entails a lot of walking. “So good. No laces to tie—a major bonus with kids—lightweight, cool, and epically comfy. Also, machine-washable!”

To buy: amazon.com, $38 (originally $58);  

Toms 

Toms Ash Canvas Women's Classic

Amazon

Toms may have been the shoe of the 2000s, but writer and mom Leah Outten still swears by them when her family visits Disney World. “Toms are my favorites!” she gushes.  

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $50) 

Best Sandals for Adults

Teva Sandals 

Teva Original Universal

Zappos

Shannon Brescher Shea, a parenting blogger from Rockville, MD, says she “loves” her Tevas. 

“We walk a lot for transportation, so I buy all my shoes with large amounts of walking in mind,” she adds. 

To buy: zappos.com, $55

Croc Sandals

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Two-Strap Slide Sandals

Amazon

McKivigan is also a fan of name-brand Crocs for the whole fam, both for herself and her kids. And what’s not to love about Crocs? They’re durable, versatile, waterproof for water rides, and can fit a variety of feet. “Hands down, our fave,” she says. 

To buy: zappos.com, $25 (originally $35)

Oofos Ooahh Luxe Slide Sandal

OOahh Luxe Slide Sandal

Nordstrom

Mary Beth Foster, a mom of two from Charlotte, NC, a season pass holder at are season pass holders at Carowinds, an amusement park on the North/ South Carolina border, recommends the  Oofos original sandal: “[They’re the] only flip-flop I wear, 100 percent worth the price. I swear they cured my plantar fasciitis,” she says. In fact, she loves them so much she recommends getting two pairs — one to wear indoors and one to wear outdoors, especially if you have plantar fasciitis. 

To buy: nordstrom.com, $75

Women's SAS Duo Low-Heel Sandal

SAS Duo Low Heel Sandal

Walmart

Diane Mischel, a farmer with DeBuck’s Sod Farm, spends her off-season in Florida every year with her family, so she knows a thing or two about donning comfortable footwear for massive theme parks. Her go-to's are San Antonio sneakers and sandals, which she says may look “a little old lady,” but the comfort they provide makes them well worth their elderly appearance. 

“They have some cute sandals and the sandals are my go-to, especially for arch support and if you have a wider foot,” says Mischel. 

To buy: walmart.com. $148

For the Kids 

Crocs Unisex Clog

Crocs Unisex-Child Classic Clog

Amazon

Foster swears that you can’t go wrong with Crocs and I have to say, as a mom of five myself, I have to agree. “For the kids, we go with Crocs,” explains Foster. 

And be sure you go with the actual brand for this one, because Foster claims that in this case, the brand name really does matter. “I bought knockoffs from Walmart once, and they lasted all of a week,” she says. 

To buy: zappos.com, $30 (originally $40)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Amazon Finds Under $100 That Will Make You Feel Like You're on a Beach Vacation Tout
10 Coastal Home Decor Picks Under $100 That Will Evoke Your Favorite Florida, Cape Cod, or Hamptons Vacation
Alo Yoga Rosie Huntington Whiteley Tout
We Just Spotted Another Celeb on Vacation in a Comfy and Stylish Alo Yoga Outfit — Here’s How to Get the Look
Celebs Love These Comfy $79 Canvas Sneakers â and These Are the Most Popular Styles Around the Globe TOUT
Celebs Love These Comfy $79 Canvas Sneakers — and These Are the Most Popular Styles Around the Globe
Related Articles
water shoes for kids on sale
8 Parent-loved Water Shoes That Are Comfortable, Durable, and Under $30
Zappos Easter Shoe Sale Tout
Zappos Has Spring Fever — and Just Marked Down Hundreds of Comfy Shoes Up to 60% Off
KuaiLu Womens Flip Flops Ladies Yoga Mat Comfortable Walking Thong Sandals
These $30 Sandals Are Made With Yoga Mat Material — and Shoppers Say They’re Like ‘Walking on a Cloud’
Teva flatform sandal
I Wore These Platform Sandals Across Italy for 10 Days and Never Got a Single Blister
best travel shoes on sale at zappos tout
Zappos Is Having a Major Sale on Comfy Shoes for the Whole Family — Up to 50% Off
Walking Shoes
The 10 Best Walking Shoes for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Allbirds Sneaker Sale
Here’s How to Score Celeb-loved Allbirds Sneakers for Up to 40% Off This Weekend
Podiatrist Approved Most Comfortable Shoes Tout
Oprah’s 'Favorite' Podiatrist-loved Shoe Brand Is Having a Secret Sale — Shop 12 Styles Up to Nearly 60% Off
The TK Best Comfy Shoes at Zappos on Sale for Saint Patrick's Day Weekend TOUT
Zappos Is Cleaning House Before Spring — Shop the 100 Best Comfy Shoe Deals Up to 65% Off Before They're Gone
adidas Running Ultraboost 23 TOUT
I Wore These Ultra-comfy Sneakers All Over Paris, and Now I’m Packing Them for Every Trip
most comfortable sandals
The 11 Most Comfortable Women's Sandals of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Men's Travel Shoes
The 8 Best Men’s Travel Shoes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Commerce Photo Composite
The 9 Best Hiking Sandals for Women of 2023
Commerce Photo Composite
The 11 Best Comfort Shoe Brands for Travel of 2023
Best Sandals for Men of 2023
The 16 Best Sandals for Men of 2023
Best Sneakers of 2023
The 18 Best Sneakers for Women of 2023