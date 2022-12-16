Best Products We Tested More Than 1,300 Travel Products in 2022 — These Are Our Winners Shop our top picks including bags, shoes, and more, all tested by the T+L team. By Anna Popp Anna Popp Anna Popp is a Commerce Writer at Travel + Leisure where she tests, researches, and writes about travel products. Since living overseas in 2018, Anna has been a travel writer and began reviewing products in 2021. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on December 16, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Conor Ralph With the end of the year in sight, we’re looking back on the last 12 months of travel product tests Travel + Leisure has completed. After 55 lab and real-world tests, we’re excited to share that our travel experts tried more than 1,300 products to find you the very best luggage, apparel, shoes, bags, and outdoor gear on the market. From hitting luggage with baseball bats to submerging heated gloves in a tub of ice water, we sifted through insights given by hundreds of product testers. And, in the end, our T+L commerce team tested, wrote, and edited nearly 50 articles highlighting the best products by category this year. All of which could not have been accomplished without the hard work of our lab production, research, and photo teams. So, in the spirit of the new year, we put together an at-a-glance view of the category winners from every test we completed this year. Below are the best tested-and-approved travel products of 2022. Best T+L Tested Products of 2022 Luggage Best Luggage Brand: Travelpro Best Underseat Luggage: Calpak Hue Mini Carry-on Luggage at Calpak Best Checked Luggage: Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage at Amazon Best Carry-on Luggage (and Best Hardside Luggage): Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable 21-inch Carry-on at Amazon Best Lightweight Luggage: Delsey Paris Clavel Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels at Amazon Best Softside Luggage: SwissTech Softside Luggage at Walmart Best Luxury Luggage: Paravel Aviator Carry-on Plus at Maisonette Best Luggage Sets: Samsonite Freeform Hardside Spinner Set at Amazon Best Away Luggage: Away The Carry-on Flex at Away Travel Best Travelpro Luggage: Travelpro Hardside Spinner at Amazon Best Briggs & Riley Luggage: Briggs & Riley Sympatico Hardside Domestic Spinner Luggage at Amazon Best Beis Luggage: Beis The 29-inch Large Check-in Roller at Beistravel.com Bags Best Anti-theft Backpack: PacSafe Venturesafe Exp45 Econyl Anti-theft Carry-on Travel Pack at Amazon Best Carry-on Backpack: Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack at Amazon Best Duffel Bag: Kipling Bori Duffle Bag at Amazon Best Laptop Backpack: Herschel Tech Backpack at Herschel Supply Co. Shoes Most Comfortable Women's Slip-on Sneaker: Dr. Scholl's Madison Sneaker at Amazon Most Comfortable Women’s Sandal: Sadalup Elastic Flats at Amazon Best Women's Water Shoe: DLGJPA Women's Water Shoes at Amazon Most Comfortable Men’s Dress Shoe: Cole Haan Original Grand Wingtip Derby at Nordstrom Most Comfortable Women's Boots: Blondo Danika Waterproof Bootie at Nordstrom Best Accessories Best Toiletry Bag: Away Large Toiletry Bag at Awaytravel.com Best Water Bottle: Thermoflask Double Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle at Amazon Best Travel Pillow: Cushion Lab Ergonomic Travel Neck Pillow at The Cushion Lab Best Noise-canceling Headphones: Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 at Amazon Best Packing Cubes: Gonex Compression Packing Cubes at Amazon Best Car Phone Mount: Andobil Car Phone Holder Mount at Amazon Outdoor Gear Best Camping Coffee Maker: Bestargot Titanium French Press Coffee Maker at Amazon Best Camping Air Mattress: Alps Mountaineering Vertex Queen Air Bed at Amazon Best Beach Canopy: Qipi Beach Cabana at Amazon Best Beach Towel: Tesalate The Alchemist at Tesalate Best Beach Wagon: Beau Jardin Folding Beach Wagon at Amazon Best Beach Chair: Tommy Bahama Backpack Beach Chair at Amazon Best Camping Chair: Kijaro Dual Lock Chair at Amazon Best Portable Fire Pit: Solo Stove Ranger at Solo Stove Best Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board: SereneLife Inflatable Stand-up Paddleboard at Amazon Best Camping Cots: Osage River Comfortable and Lightweight Standard Folding Camping Cot at Amazon Clothing Best Heated Jacket: Ororo Slim Fit Heated Jacket at Amazon Best Heated Glove: Ororo Battery Powered Heated Gloves at Amazon Best Heated Vest: Arris Heated Fleece Hiking Vest at Amazon Best Heated Socks: Day Wolf Heated Socks at Amazon Best Fleece-lined Leggings: Eddie Bauer Crossover Winter Trail Adventure High-Rise Leggings at Eddie Bauer Kids Best Travel Stroller: Joolz Aer at Amazon Our Winners Luggage Vicky Wasik Best Luggage Brand TravelPro TravelPro View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Travelpro.com After trying more than 250 pieces of luggage this year, Travelpro suitcases and bags continued to impress us test after test, earning the title of the best luggage brand. We found that the self-aligning wheels on the rolling luggage made it easy to maneuver the bags around busy spaces like airports or streets, and the duffel and weekender bags were spacious and comfortable to hold. Plus, Travelpro has an impressive 100-day return period and warranties starting from 10 years to a lifetime. The 9 Best Luggage Brands of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Best Underseat Luggage Calpak Hue Mini Carry-On Luggage 4.9 Calpak View On Calpaktravel.com We’re fans of the sleek and functional Calpak Hue Mini Carry-on bag. It’s spacious enough to fit several days’ worth of clothing items and it fits under an airplane seat with ease. The best part of this underseater is that it’s incredibly easy to maneuver the bag around tight corners or through a crowd at a busy airport thanks to its narrow and hardsided stature. Price at time of publish: $165 The 8 Best Underseat Luggage of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Best Checked Luggage Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Belk.com View On Best Buy Samsonite’s Winfield 2 Hardside is the best checked luggage we tried thanks to its lightweight-yet-durable polycarbonate exterior and spacious interior for easy packing. The sturdy wheels roll smoothly over a variety of surfaces like gravel and carpet, and we especially love the expandable zippers for squeezing a few more items in the 28-inch suitcase if needed. Price at time of publish: $310 The Best Checked Luggage of 2022, According to T+L Tests Best Carry-on Luggage Samsonite Freeform Carry-on Spinner 5 Samsonite View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Zappos Our top pick for both carry-on suitcases and hardside luggage, the Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable 21-inch Carry-on is a favorite amongst our testers. The design of the suitcase is simple, yet functional with its durable thermoplastic shell and spacious divided compartments. Plus, it rolls perfectly over all types of surfaces thanks to the sturdy handle and spinning wheels. Price at time of publish: $200 The Best Hardside Luggage of 2022, According to Tests Best Lightweight Luggage Delsey Paris Clavel Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Delsey.com The Desley Paris Clavel carry-on is your best bet for a piece of lightweight luggage, according to our tests. We tested 40 carry-on suitcases and this one impressed us by only weighing 5.3 pounds, making it easier to lift the bag into an overhead compartment. Despite the lightweight material, the carry-on still feels durable and its tough polycarbonate exterior held up perfectly after a few hits from a baseball bat. Price at time of publish: $190 The Best Lightweight Luggage, According to T+L's Tests Best Softside Luggage SwissTech Executive 29-inch Softside Luggage 4.8 Walmart View On Walmart You can never go wrong with a classic piece of softsided luggage like this SwissTech option. The nylon material is just as durable as a hardside suitcase, and as a bonus, it won’t scuff or scratch as easily as a plastic shell will. We love that this carry-on is outfitted with a variety of helpful pockets for staying organized and it has a price tag that is a steal for a durable, well-made carry-on suitcase. Price at time of publish: $129 The Best Softside Luggage of 2022, Tested by T+L Best Luxury Luggage Paravel Aviator Carry-On Plus 4.7 Paravel View On Maisonette.com View On Saintbernard.com View On Tourparavel.com The Paravel Aviator Carry-on Plus is the winner for our best luxury luggage category because it’s just as functional as it is gorgeous. The exterior is timeless and we love how easy it is to roll this bag around, with our tester adding that it "rolled like a dream” during testing. Plus, the interior has plenty of storage solutions to keep any type of traveler organized. The carry-on’s stellar performance indicates that it’s well worth the higher price point. Price at time of publish: $375 The 10 Best Luxury Luggage Pieces of 2022 Best Luggage Sets Samsonite Freeform Hardside Spinner 2-piece Set 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Luggagebase.com View On Luggageonline.com Luggage sets are the best way to get the most out of your money and we deemed this two-piece Samsonite set the best one on the market. It comes with one checked bag and one carry-on so you can use whichever is needed depending on your trip. Both suitcases proved to be exceptionally durable during testing, easy to maneuver, and packing was a breeze thanks to the interior compartments and pockets. Price at time of publish: $380 The Best Luggage Sets of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Best Away Luggage Away The Carry-on Flex Away View On Awaytravel.com It’s no secret that Away is a traveler-loved luggage brand and we couldn’t agree more. Our favorite piece of Away luggage is the Carry-on Flex which is packed full of thoughtful designs to make packing and traveling a breeze. The 360-degree wheels provide smooth maneuvering, there are two spacious interior compartments with compression straps, and there’s even a hidden liner pocket to separate your dirty and clean clothes. Price at time of publish: $325 The Best Away Luggage, According to Tests and Research Best Travelpro Luggage Travelpro Platinum Elite Carry-on Expandable Hardside Spinner 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Macy's View On Travelpro.com Travelpro’s Hardside Spinner carry-on has everything you could want in a suitcase, and more. The exterior is sleek and minimalist, the interior is spacious, and there is even a USB charging port on the side. Plus, after we hit it with a bat several times and threw it off of a shelf, the hardshell had no damage, sealing its title as the best Travelpro carry-on you can get. Price at time of publish: $370 The Best Travelpro Luggage of 2022, Tested by T+L Best Briggs & Riley Luggage Briggs & Riley Sympatico Domestic Carry-on Expandable Spinner 4.5 Briggs & Riley View On Amazon View On Briggs-riley.com We discovered that Briggs & Riley luggage lives up to its promise of durable and high-quality luggage. The Sympatico Hardside Domestic Spinner has expandable zippers allowing travelers to increase the space by 22 percent and, after our thorough durability tests, the suitcase didn’t have a scrape or scuff in sight. Although this brand comes with a higher price tag, we found the suitcases to be worth the hype, especially with the lifetime warranties included in your purchase at any retailer. Price at time of publish: $599 The 5 Best Briggs & Riley Luggage Pieces of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Best Beis Luggage Beis The 29-inch Large Check-in Roller 4.4 Beis View On Beistravel.com The best Beis luggage we tried is the spacious and sleek Large Check-in roller bag. We are obsessed with the fact that this bag comes with a weight indicator (as do all Beis suitcases) so you never have to worry about being over the 50-pound limit. The suitcase also comes with compression straps, plenty of pockets, and a built-in laundry bag. Price at time of publish: $298 The 7 Best Béis Travel Products of 2022 Bags Conor Ralph Best Anti-theft Backpack Pacsafe Venturesafe EXP45 Anti-Theft Carry-On Travel Backpack Amazon View On Amazon Pacafe’s Anti-theft backpack has a variety of security features that will give you peace of mind while traveling so we think it’s the best anti-theft backpack you can get. It’s made with cut-resistant material (we tried to cut it and failed!), lockable zippers, and a stainless steel cable. Plus, it has an impressive 45-liter capacity so it can act as a carry-on backpack if needed. Price at time of publish: $240 The 6 Best Anti-theft Backpacks of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Best Carry-on Backpack Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Backcountry.com If you’re in search of a carry-on backpack, the Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack is your best bet. We love the unstructured design of this backpack that makes it easy to pack it full of everything you need for nearly a week’s worth of travel. The exterior material repels water and the ample padding makes the backpack exceptionally comfortable to carry. Price at time of publish: $200 The Best Carry-on Backpacks, Tested by Travel Experts Best Duffle Bag Kipling Bori Duffle Bag 4.8 Kipling View On Amazon View On Kipling-usa.com View On Target Our winner for the best duffel bag, the Kiping Bori Duffle Bag is ideal for any type of traveler. It can hold an impressive amount of clothing, and the straps are comfortable to hold. The material is extremely lightweight, weighing just 1.9 pounds. Plus, after we threw it off of a ladder several times, the exterior didn’t have any damage. Price at time of publish: $139 The 8 Best Duffel Bags of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Best Laptop Backpack Herschel Tech Backpack 5 Herschel Supply Co. View On Zappos View On Mrporter.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Keep your laptop secure and protected with our top pick for laptop backpacks, the Herschel Tech Backpack. The bag has just the right amount of pockets for organization and we love the padded laptop sleeve in the back. There are a total of four separate zippered compartments so there’s a spot for every travel accessory you pack. Price at time of publish: $140 The 12 Best Laptop Backpacks of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Shoes Travel + Leisure / Lindsey Sweeney Most Comfortable Women's Slip-on Sneaker Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Madison Sneaker Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Academy.com View On Drschollsshoes.com If you’re looking for a pair of slip-on sneakers that are cute and comfortable, the Dr. Scholl’s Madison sneakers are your best option and our favorite pair of comfy sneakers. We love the cushioned memory foam footbed and arch support, and the shoes come in various colors and materials. “They're flexible enough to dress up or down depending on where you're going," says our tester. Price at time of publish: $50 The 12 Most Comfortable Slip-on Sneakers for Women of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Most Comfortable Women’s Sandal SANDALUP Women's Elastic Flat Sandals Amazon View On Amazon We love that the best women’s sandals we’ve tried are this pair of versatile strappy slip-ons. They slide on easily and the best part is that the elastic straps provide enough security that the shoe won’t slip off, but they are stretchy enough that the straps won’t dig into your foot. Price at time of publish: $29 The 8 Most Comfortable Women's Sandals of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Best Women's Water Shoe DLGJPA Women’s Quick-drying Water Shoes 5 Amazon View On Amazon Our reigning champ for best women’s water shoes, the DLGJPA Women's Water Shoes were a tester-favorite thanks to the supportive and sporty sneaker-like design. From hiking on a trail to swimming in a river, these water shoes have incredible traction and the upper material dries quickly so your feet won’t get all soggy. Price at time of publish: $33 The 7 Best Women’s Water Shoes of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Most Comfortable Men’s Dress Shoe Cole Haan Original Grand Wingtip Derby 4.9 Nordstrom View On Zappos View On Nordstrom View On Walmart The simple design and comfort of the Cole Haan Original Grand Wingtip Derby shoes made them a winner in our roundup of the most comfortable men’s dress shoes. Our tester noted that although the exterior looks like a regular derby-style shoe, they have the same supportive footbed as a sneaker making the shoe ideal for being on your feet for long periods of time. Price at time of publish: $160 The 8 Most Comfortable Dress Shoes for Men of 2022 Most Comfortable Women's Boots Blondo Danika Waterproof Bootie 5 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstrom Our tester raved about the Blondo Danika Waterproof Booties after bringing the boots as their only pair of shoes for a week-long vacation in Canada. “The risk paid off, as these were comfortable the entire week walking around Quebec City and Montreal, both of which have their fair share of cobblestone and hills,” they shared. Plus, they’re super versatile, as our tester was able to wear them while sightseeing during the day and going out to dinner at night. Price at time of publish: $160 The 13 Most Comfortable Women's Boots of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Accessories Travel + Leisure / Jennifer May Best Toiletry Bag Away Large Toiletry Bag 4.8 Away View On Awaytravel.com Although Away’s Large Toiletry Bag is currently out of stock, we still have to give it a shoutout for an excellent performance during our toiletry bag lab test. Besides having an incredibly sleek exterior (like all eye-catching Away products) the toiletry bag has plenty of dividers and pockets to keep all of your cosmetics safe while traveling. And, it has an easy-to-clean wipeable interior in the event that something spills. Price at time of publish: $75 The Best Toiletry Bags of 2022, Tested by T+L Best Water Bottle Thermoflask Double Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle with Two Lids 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target The Thermoflask Double Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle is our favorite water bottle we tested for staying hydrated throughout the day. The bottle is made of lightweight stainless steel with a curved handle lid that makes it easy to carry around and we found that the insulation keeps water cold for over six hours. And, after several drops on the floor, the exterior stayed in perfect condition without any damage. Price at time of publish: $35 for 40-ounce The Best Water Bottles of 2022, According to T+L’s Tests Best Travel Pillow Cushion Lab Ergonomic Travel Neck Pillow 4.8 Brookstone View On Amazon View On Brookstone.com View On Thecushionlab.com Comfort is key while traveling so we recommend the Cushion Lab Ergonomic Travel Neck Pillow as the best travel pillow we tried. The asymmetrical design is ideal for resting your head on the side, front, or back thanks to one side being larger than the other, or the contoured back lets you rest your head upright instead. Price at time of publish: $55 The 9 Best Travel Pillows of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Best Noise-canceling Headphones Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 5 Bose View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Of the 26 pairs of noise-canceling headphones we tested, the Bose 700s blew us away with their ability to block out a variety of noise, including our testers’ own voice when the highest level of active noise-canceling was turned on. Plus, they’re incredibly comfortable to wear and it’s easy to adjust the volume or noise cancelation with the sensor buttons on the side of each earphone. Price at time of publish: $379 The 9 Best Noise-canceling Headphones of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Best Packing Cubes Gonex Compression Packing Cubes 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Packing cubes are a game changer for saving space and staying organized while traveling, so we recommend the Gonex Compression Packing Cubes after testing them in our lab. The set of three cubes saved a noticeable amount of space in our suitcase and the sturdy zippers made it easy to consolidate the clothing in each cube. According to our tester, “these four bags are of superior quality than most others. After being totally stuffed, the zippers and seams showed no signs of wear or stress. The primary material appears resistant to tearing.” Price at time of publish: $26 The 8 Best Packing Cubes of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Best Car Phone Mount Andobil Car Phone Holder Mount 5 Amazon View On Amazon We found that the Andobil Car Phone Holder Mount can easily attach to the vents or on the dashboard or windshield, earning it the top spot for the best car mounts we tried. Besides being incredibly easy to install, it securely holds a phone with two side clamps so you won’t have to worry about your phone flying across the dash if you stop quickly or go over a bump. Price at time of publish: $33 The 8 Best Car Phone Mounts of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Outdoor Gear Travel + Leisure / Kaya Abrahamson Best Camping Coffee Maker Bestargot Titanium Cup Camping Coffee Mug Amazon View On Amazon The Bestargot Titanium French Press Coffee Maker was deemed a must-have by our testers after trying 18 different camping coffee makers to find the best one on the market. We love that the material is lightweight, yet durable, and the side and top handles are collapsible making it easy to store. Plus, it makes a mean cup of coffee so you might even want to add it to your home brewing routine, too. Price at time of publish: $50 The 7 Best Camping Coffee Makers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Best Camping Air Mattress ALPS Mountaineering Vertex Air Bed Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On REI To get the best night of rest when you’re enjoying the great outdoors, pick up our favorite camping air mattress, the Alps Mountaineering Vertex Queen Air Bed. It took less than five minutes to inflate and then deflate the mattress, and we love that the pump is powerful and can be plugged into a wall outlet or a car outlet, or work with its rechargeable battery. Price at time of publish: $200 The Best Camping Air Mattresses, According to Our Tests Best Beach Canopy Qipi Beach Cabana 5 Qipi View On Amazon View On Outdoormaster.com The Qipi Beach Cabana impressed us with how easy it is to set up and break down the canopy when we used it at the beach to find the best beach canopies. Continuing its strong performance, we love how lightweight the 7.5-foot cabana is and that it has several mesh pockets for storing your keys or phone when you’re relaxing in the sand. Price at time of publish: $121 The Best Beach Canopies We Tested to Keep You Cool and Comfortable Best Beach Towel Tesalate The Alchemist Sand-Free Beach Towel 4.5 Tesalate View On Tesalate.com Tesalate’s The Alchemist beach towel earned its spot as the best beach towel we tried because of its ability to repel sand. There’s nothing worse than laying on a sandy towel at the beach and we found that this one didn't attract or leave a trace of sand behind after we laid down on it. Plus, it can easily fold up to fit in a small pouch and the soft material dries quickly. Price at time of publish: $59 The Best Beach Towels, According to Our Tests Best Beach Wagon Beau Jardin Folding Beach Wagon 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart According to our tester, the Beau Jardin Folding Beach Wagon is “the perfect beach wagon. It requires no assembly, is light to carry, and simply folds open and closed.” It’s our favorite beach wagon for more reasons including its thick wheels that easily rolled over rough terrain and it has a huge 300-pound weight capacity so it can fit everything from beach chairs to a cooler with ease. Price at time of publish: $145 The Best Beach Wagons, According to Our Tests Best Beach Chair Tommy Bahama Backpack Beach Chair 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Tommybahama.com After trying 26 beach chairs, we love the Tommy Bahama Backpack Beach Chair the most. It’s super easy to carry the chair because it’s lightweight and it comes with comfortable padded backpack straps. We found it comfortable to sit in and, since it reclines all the way flat, it’s the perfect chair to take a nap in on a beach day. Price at time of publish: $89 The Best Beach Chairs, According to Our Tests Best Camping Chair Kijaro Dual Lock Chair 4.7 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Academy.com Whether you’re sitting around a campfire or attending a sporting event, the Kijaro Dual Lock Chair is comfortable to sit in for hours on end. The chair earned the spot as the best camping chair we tested after it impressed our testers with its canvas material that is supportive and breathable, and we love that it has a little mesh pocket on the side for holding valuables. Price at time of publish: $60 The Best Camping Chairs of 2022, Tested by T+L Best Portable Fire Pit Solo Stove Ranger with Stand Portable Outdoor Fire Pit 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Solostove.com Solo Stove’s Ranger portable fire pit topped all of the competition as the best portable fire pit on our list. It has a sleek and minimalist cylinder design and it comes with two parts so it’s effortless to assemble. We found that it provides plenty of heat for a backyard campfire and the outside doesn’t get too hot making it easier to move around after using the pit. Price at time of publish: $260 The 8 Best Portable Fire Pits, Tested and Reviewed Best Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board SereneLife Inflatable Stand-up Paddle Board With Accessories & Carry Bag 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon You can’t beat the price and quality of our favorite stand up paddle board from SereneLife. We had beginner to advanced paddle boarders give this model a try and we found that it’s sturdy enough for all types of paddlers. The board was used for a four-day river kayaking expedition where it held up perfectly despite going over rapids and rocks and being dragged through gravel. Price at time of publish: $330 The 11 Best Inflatable Paddle Boards of 2022, Tested and Reviewed OSAGE RIVER Standard Folding Camping Cot 4.8 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Osagerivergear.com We tried 19 different camping cots and loved the Osage River Folding Camping Cot the best. It was exceptionally easy to put together and break down the cot and the material is sturdy to sleep on. The quality of the cot impressed us the most with our tester saying, “I feel confident that it will provide many years of use both in the home and out camping.” Price at time of publish: $55 Clothing Travel + Leisure / Jhett Thompson Best Heated Jacket ORORO Women's Slim Fit Heated Jacket with Battery Pack and Detachable Hood 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot The best heated jacket we tested, the Ororo Slim Fit Heated Jacket (in a men’s option, too!) was a tester-favorite due to its easy set up and warmth it provides. The LED button on the chest makes it easy to cycle through the low, medium, and high heat settings, and our tester deemed the jacket an “overall very cozy experience” when wearing it. Price at time of publish: $200 We Tested the Best Heated Jackets — Here Are the 7 Coziest Best Heated Glove Ororo Battery Powered Heated Gloves 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ororowear.com Keep your fingers warm in the winter with these T+L-approved Ororo heated gloves. They earned the top spot on our list after our tester noted that the gloves took less than five minutes to heat up, and even after ten minutes submerged in an ice bath, the gloves kept their fingers perfectly warm and dry. Even better, the tips are touch screen friendly so you can access your phone without having to take off the gloves. Price at time of publish: $150 Best Heated Vest Arris Fleece Heated Vest 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Arrislife.com The Arris Heated Fleece Hiking Vest is the best heated vest on the market, according to our tests. We found the vest to be user-friendly where it took just minutes to heat up thanks to the intuitive button on the chest for filtering through the five heat settings. Plus, the interior fleece is super cozy and it’s machine-washable, as long as you take out the battery pack first. Price at time of publish: $280 The 7 Best Heated Vests of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Day Wolf Heated Socks for Men and Women, Electric 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Daywolfsports.com Day Wolf’s heated socks were the best pair we tried after a series of tests completed in our New York City lab. Our favorite part about the socks is that they provide plenty of heat around the foot and the battery pack is slim enough to go mostly unnoticed while wearing the socks. They’re easy to set up and you can easily access the power button on the side of the sock. Price at time of publish: $80 The 7 Best Heated Socks of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Best Fleece-lined Leggings Eddie Bauer Crossover Winter Trail Adventure High-Rise Leggings 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Eddiebauer.com These Eddie Bauer leggings were the clear winners for our roundup of the best fleece-lined leggings. They won over our tester by being exceptionally soft and thick making them ideal for wearing on a cold winter day or layering under a pair of snow pants. The best part is that they are completely squat-proof with our tester doubling-down by saying “I was so confident in them that I wore them to work when I was in a photo studio having my picture taken while moving around all day. I also was wearing a cropped sweater, so they were very exposed.” Price at time of publish: $99 The 9 Best Fleece-lined Leggings of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Kids Travel + Leisure / Conor Ralph Best Travel Stroller Joolz AER Premium Stroller Amazon View On Amazon View On Babylist.com View On Bed Bath & Beyond If you’re traveling with kids, we think the Joolz Aer stroller is a must-have after it earned the top spot as our favorite travel stroller. There were so many things we loved about this stroller that it’s hard to pick just one thing. The standout feature for us was that it can be broken down with one hand — it’s that simple. It easily fits into the overhead compartment of an airplane and when it’s in use, the wheels roll smoothly, the handlebar is padded and comfortable, and there are a variety of features for kids like a reclining seat, a wide canopy, and plenty of storage solutions. Price at time of publish: $449 The 9 Best Travel Strollers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Our Testing Process Travel + Leisure / Conor Ralph Whether we’re testing products in our New York City lab or in a real-world setting, all of our product testers follow specific steps to evaluate the product based on the category. It ultimately depends on the product category (luggage, apparel, gear, etc.), and we use attributes like capacity, design, quality, durability, and comfort to evaluate each item. Jessica Juliao When it comes to luggage, we don’t shy away from testing durability. Our testers got to hit over 100 pieces of luggage with a baseball bat and toss each bag off of a ladder or tabletop to see how the item held up. We rolled wheeled luggage through obstacle courses and over rough surfaces like gravel and carpet, and we wore backpacks for long periods of time to test comfort. Most of our apparel tests were done in a real-world environment where our testers wore them while traveling and around the house. However, we tested heated apparel in our lab where we submerged the socks and gloves in ice water to test how much warmth the items produced. With outdoor gear like camping cots and sleeping bags, our testers took those items into the wilderness to get the most accurate testing insights. Travel + Leisure / Nathaniel Allen For most of our lab tests, we send the products out for long-term testing where our testers are tasked with using the item for at least six months to further test the item in a realistic setting. We’re excited to start updating our tested roundups with insights from long-term testing in the new year. Why Trust Travel + Leisure T+L commerce writer Anna Popp relocated to New York City in June 2022 to participate in as many of the lab and real-world tests as she could. 