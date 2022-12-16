We Tested More Than 1,300 Travel Products in 2022 — These Are Our Winners

From hitting luggage with baseball bats to submerging heated gloves in a tub of ice water, we sifted through insights given by hundreds of product testers. And, in the end, our T+L commerce team tested, wrote, and edited nearly 50 articles highlighting the best products by category this year. All of which could not have been accomplished without the hard work of our lab production, research, and photo teams. So, in the spirit of the new year , we put together an at-a-glance view of the category winners from every test we completed this year. Below are the best tested-and-approved travel products of 2022.

With the end of the year in sight, we’re looking back on the last 12 months of travel product tests Travel + Leisure has completed. After 55 lab and real-world tests, we’re excited to share that our travel experts tried more than 1,300 products to find you the very best luggage, apparel, shoes, bags, and outdoor gear on the market.

Best Luggage Brand TravelPro TravelPro View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Travelpro.com After trying more than 250 pieces of luggage this year, Travelpro suitcases and bags continued to impress us test after test, earning the title of the best luggage brand. We found that the self-aligning wheels on the rolling luggage made it easy to maneuver the bags around busy spaces like airports or streets, and the duffel and weekender bags were spacious and comfortable to hold. Plus, Travelpro has an impressive 100-day return period and warranties starting from 10 years to a lifetime. The 9 Best Luggage Brands of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Underseat Luggage Calpak Hue Mini Carry-On Luggage 4.9 Calpak View On Calpaktravel.com We’re fans of the sleek and functional Calpak Hue Mini Carry-on bag. It’s spacious enough to fit several days’ worth of clothing items and it fits under an airplane seat with ease. The best part of this underseater is that it’s incredibly easy to maneuver the bag around tight corners or through a crowd at a busy airport thanks to its narrow and hardsided stature. Price at time of publish: $165 The 8 Best Underseat Luggage of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Softside Luggage SwissTech Executive 29-inch Softside Luggage 4.8 Walmart View On Walmart You can never go wrong with a classic piece of softsided luggage like this SwissTech option. The nylon material is just as durable as a hardside suitcase, and as a bonus, it won’t scuff or scratch as easily as a plastic shell will. We love that this carry-on is outfitted with a variety of helpful pockets for staying organized and it has a price tag that is a steal for a durable, well-made carry-on suitcase. Price at time of publish: $129 The Best Softside Luggage of 2022, Tested by T+L

Best Luxury Luggage Paravel Aviator Carry-On Plus 4.7 Paravel View On Maisonette.com View On Saintbernard.com View On Tourparavel.com The Paravel Aviator Carry-on Plus is the winner for our best luxury luggage category because it’s just as functional as it is gorgeous. The exterior is timeless and we love how easy it is to roll this bag around, with our tester adding that it "rolled like a dream” during testing. Plus, the interior has plenty of storage solutions to keep any type of traveler organized. The carry-on’s stellar performance indicates that it’s well worth the higher price point. Price at time of publish: $375 The 10 Best Luxury Luggage Pieces of 2022

Best Luggage Sets Samsonite Freeform Hardside Spinner 2-piece Set 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Luggagebase.com View On Luggageonline.com Luggage sets are the best way to get the most out of your money and we deemed this two-piece Samsonite set the best one on the market. It comes with one checked bag and one carry-on so you can use whichever is needed depending on your trip. Both suitcases proved to be exceptionally durable during testing, easy to maneuver, and packing was a breeze thanks to the interior compartments and pockets. Price at time of publish: $380 The Best Luggage Sets of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Away Luggage Away The Carry-on Flex Away View On Awaytravel.com It’s no secret that Away is a traveler-loved luggage brand and we couldn’t agree more. Our favorite piece of Away luggage is the Carry-on Flex which is packed full of thoughtful designs to make packing and traveling a breeze. The 360-degree wheels provide smooth maneuvering, there are two spacious interior compartments with compression straps, and there’s even a hidden liner pocket to separate your dirty and clean clothes. Price at time of publish: $325 The Best Away Luggage, According to Tests and Research

Best Briggs & Riley Luggage Briggs & Riley Sympatico Domestic Carry-on Expandable Spinner 4.5 Briggs & Riley View On Amazon View On Briggs-riley.com We discovered that Briggs & Riley luggage lives up to its promise of durable and high-quality luggage. The Sympatico Hardside Domestic Spinner has expandable zippers allowing travelers to increase the space by 22 percent and, after our thorough durability tests, the suitcase didn’t have a scrape or scuff in sight. Although this brand comes with a higher price tag, we found the suitcases to be worth the hype, especially with the lifetime warranties included in your purchase at any retailer. Price at time of publish: $599 The 5 Best Briggs & Riley Luggage Pieces of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Beis Luggage Beis The 29-inch Large Check-in Roller 4.4 Beis View On Beistravel.com The best Beis luggage we tried is the spacious and sleek Large Check-in roller bag. We are obsessed with the fact that this bag comes with a weight indicator (as do all Beis suitcases) so you never have to worry about being over the 50-pound limit. The suitcase also comes with compression straps, plenty of pockets, and a built-in laundry bag. Price at time of publish: $298 The 7 Best Béis Travel Products of 2022

Best Anti-theft Backpack Pacsafe Venturesafe EXP45 Anti-Theft Carry-On Travel Backpack Amazon View On Amazon Pacafe’s Anti-theft backpack has a variety of security features that will give you peace of mind while traveling so we think it’s the best anti-theft backpack you can get. It’s made with cut-resistant material (we tried to cut it and failed!), lockable zippers, and a stainless steel cable. Plus, it has an impressive 45-liter capacity so it can act as a carry-on backpack if needed. Price at time of publish: $240 The 6 Best Anti-theft Backpacks of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Carry-on Backpack Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Backcountry.com If you’re in search of a carry-on backpack, the Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack is your best bet. We love the unstructured design of this backpack that makes it easy to pack it full of everything you need for nearly a week’s worth of travel. The exterior material repels water and the ample padding makes the backpack exceptionally comfortable to carry. Price at time of publish: $200 The Best Carry-on Backpacks, Tested by Travel Experts

Most Comfortable Women’s Sandal SANDALUP Women's Elastic Flat Sandals Amazon View On Amazon We love that the best women’s sandals we’ve tried are this pair of versatile strappy slip-ons. They slide on easily and the best part is that the elastic straps provide enough security that the shoe won’t slip off, but they are stretchy enough that the straps won’t dig into your foot. Price at time of publish: $29 The 8 Most Comfortable Women's Sandals of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Toiletry Bag Away Large Toiletry Bag 4.8 Away View On Awaytravel.com Although Away’s Large Toiletry Bag is currently out of stock, we still have to give it a shoutout for an excellent performance during our toiletry bag lab test. Besides having an incredibly sleek exterior (like all eye-catching Away products) the toiletry bag has plenty of dividers and pockets to keep all of your cosmetics safe while traveling. And, it has an easy-to-clean wipeable interior in the event that something spills. Price at time of publish: $75 The Best Toiletry Bags of 2022, Tested by T+L

Best Water Bottle Thermoflask Double Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle with Two Lids 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target The Thermoflask Double Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle is our favorite water bottle we tested for staying hydrated throughout the day. The bottle is made of lightweight stainless steel with a curved handle lid that makes it easy to carry around and we found that the insulation keeps water cold for over six hours. And, after several drops on the floor, the exterior stayed in perfect condition without any damage. Price at time of publish: $35 for 40-ounce The Best Water Bottles of 2022, According to T+L’s Tests

Best Packing Cubes Gonex Compression Packing Cubes 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Packing cubes are a game changer for saving space and staying organized while traveling, so we recommend the Gonex Compression Packing Cubes after testing them in our lab. The set of three cubes saved a noticeable amount of space in our suitcase and the sturdy zippers made it easy to consolidate the clothing in each cube. According to our tester, “these four bags are of superior quality than most others. After being totally stuffed, the zippers and seams showed no signs of wear or stress. The primary material appears resistant to tearing.” Price at time of publish: $26 The 8 Best Packing Cubes of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Car Phone Mount Andobil Car Phone Holder Mount 5 Amazon View On Amazon We found that the Andobil Car Phone Holder Mount can easily attach to the vents or on the dashboard or windshield, earning it the top spot for the best car mounts we tried. Besides being incredibly easy to install, it securely holds a phone with two side clamps so you won’t have to worry about your phone flying across the dash if you stop quickly or go over a bump. Price at time of publish: $33 The 8 Best Car Phone Mounts of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Camping Coffee Maker Bestargot Titanium Cup Camping Coffee Mug Amazon View On Amazon The Bestargot Titanium French Press Coffee Maker was deemed a must-have by our testers after trying 18 different camping coffee makers to find the best one on the market. We love that the material is lightweight, yet durable, and the side and top handles are collapsible making it easy to store. Plus, it makes a mean cup of coffee so you might even want to add it to your home brewing routine, too. Price at time of publish: $50 The 7 Best Camping Coffee Makers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Beach Towel Tesalate The Alchemist Sand-Free Beach Towel 4.5 Tesalate View On Tesalate.com Tesalate’s The Alchemist beach towel earned its spot as the best beach towel we tried because of its ability to repel sand. There’s nothing worse than laying on a sandy towel at the beach and we found that this one didn't attract or leave a trace of sand behind after we laid down on it. Plus, it can easily fold up to fit in a small pouch and the soft material dries quickly. Price at time of publish: $59 The Best Beach Towels, According to Our Tests

Best Beach Wagon Beau Jardin Folding Beach Wagon 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart According to our tester, the Beau Jardin Folding Beach Wagon is “the perfect beach wagon. It requires no assembly, is light to carry, and simply folds open and closed.” It’s our favorite beach wagon for more reasons including its thick wheels that easily rolled over rough terrain and it has a huge 300-pound weight capacity so it can fit everything from beach chairs to a cooler with ease. Price at time of publish: $145 The Best Beach Wagons, According to Our Tests

Best Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board SereneLife Inflatable Stand-up Paddle Board With Accessories & Carry Bag 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon You can’t beat the price and quality of our favorite stand up paddle board from SereneLife. We had beginner to advanced paddle boarders give this model a try and we found that it’s sturdy enough for all types of paddlers. The board was used for a four-day river kayaking expedition where it held up perfectly despite going over rapids and rocks and being dragged through gravel. Price at time of publish: $330 The 11 Best Inflatable Paddle Boards of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

OSAGE RIVER Standard Folding Camping Cot 4.8 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Osagerivergear.com We tried 19 different camping cots and loved the Osage River Folding Camping Cot the best. It was exceptionally easy to put together and break down the cot and the material is sturdy to sleep on. The quality of the cot impressed us the most with our tester saying, “I feel confident that it will provide many years of use both in the home and out camping.” Price at time of publish: $55

Best Heated Glove Ororo Battery Powered Heated Gloves 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ororowear.com Keep your fingers warm in the winter with these T+L-approved Ororo heated gloves. They earned the top spot on our list after our tester noted that the gloves took less than five minutes to heat up, and even after ten minutes submerged in an ice bath, the gloves kept their fingers perfectly warm and dry. Even better, the tips are touch screen friendly so you can access your phone without having to take off the gloves. Price at time of publish: $150

Best Heated Vest Arris Fleece Heated Vest 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Arrislife.com The Arris Heated Fleece Hiking Vest is the best heated vest on the market, according to our tests. We found the vest to be user-friendly where it took just minutes to heat up thanks to the intuitive button on the chest for filtering through the five heat settings. Plus, the interior fleece is super cozy and it’s machine-washable, as long as you take out the battery pack first. Price at time of publish: $280 The 7 Best Heated Vests of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Day Wolf Heated Socks for Men and Women, Electric 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Daywolfsports.com Day Wolf’s heated socks were the best pair we tried after a series of tests completed in our New York City lab. Our favorite part about the socks is that they provide plenty of heat around the foot and the battery pack is slim enough to go mostly unnoticed while wearing the socks. They’re easy to set up and you can easily access the power button on the side of the sock. Price at time of publish: $80 The 7 Best Heated Socks of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Fleece-lined Leggings Eddie Bauer Crossover Winter Trail Adventure High-Rise Leggings 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Eddiebauer.com These Eddie Bauer leggings were the clear winners for our roundup of the best fleece-lined leggings. They won over our tester by being exceptionally soft and thick making them ideal for wearing on a cold winter day or layering under a pair of snow pants. The best part is that they are completely squat-proof with our tester doubling-down by saying “I was so confident in them that I wore them to work when I was in a photo studio having my picture taken while moving around all day. I also was wearing a cropped sweater, so they were very exposed.” Price at time of publish: $99 The 9 Best Fleece-lined Leggings of 2022, Tested and Reviewed