The Best Tennis Skirts to Wear On and Off the Court

But not all tennis skirts were created equal, so we searched for the best and chicest on the market. Our top pick is Alo's Varsity Tennis Skirt , which is equal parts stylish and comfortable. But if you'd like to add it to your closet, you'll have to run, not walk, because it's so popular that the company has a hard time keeping it in stock. Luckily, there are plenty of other quality options to boost your wardrobe.

Sportswear has long transcended stadiums, gyms, golf courses, and tennis courts into the world of fashion, providing functionality and performance to everyday life. Take, for example, trending tennis skirts. Almost a hundred years since French tennis player Suzanne Lenglen caused a furor when she showed up at Wimbledon clad in a calf-bearing skirt, this piece of athleisure wear has permanently entered our closets — albeit with a much shorter hemline. And while the classic thigh-length tennis skirt makes for incredibly comfortable attire during a game of tennis or a workout session, it can also serve as a casual daily option.

The only con of this skort is that it lacks any pockets, but spare balls can be tucked underneath the hem of the short.

This pretty skirt will make tennis practice even more fun for your little one. The cloud-like print comes in three shade options so your child can choose the one they like the most. The skort has a comfortable high-rise silhouette and a relaxed fit. In fact, the design features a single pleat at the front to give your child extra room while running and playing. The wide stretchy waistband guarantees a secure fit and makes it easy to slip in and out of the skirt. And don't worry, the lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric will keep your child dry as they practice to become the next Serena.

What to Consider: It has no pockets.

Why We Love It: It has a classic and very comfortable fit.

This skort is designed with a deep patch pocket on the right side of the shorts and an elastic waistband for maximum comfort. Of course, with most Lilly Pulitzer products, it's all about the bold prints, and this skort comes in two vibrant options.

Lilly Pulitzer's fun prints are the perfect match for summer. Whether you are heading to the tennis court or the beach (this skirt would make for a great swimsuit coverup — perhaps on your Caribbean tennis vacation ), you need to consider sun protection. Fortunately, together with its fun looks, this skirt also delivers an impressive UPF 50+ rating. The secret is in the Meryl nylon fibers, known for high-quality, superior stretch, moisture management, odor control, and high UV protection. In other words, this is the ideal fabric for sports and athleisure wear.

What to Consider: It only has one side pocket.

A comfortable skirt you can easily slip into is a wardrobe essential. Whether you're heading to lunch, walking your dog, having a cup of coffee, or playing pickleball or tennis, having a go-to skirt that is both stylish and comfortable can save you a lot of time. Enter Outdoor Voices' Court Skort. This mini skirt is the gift that keeps on giving. Designed with a flattering wrap silhouette, it looks gorgeous on any body type and makes for a chic closet addition. Underneath, a short in a contrasting hue peeks through the slit, creating a trendy and eye-catching color-block effect. Another great feature of this mid-rise A-line skort is the soft compression fabric that looks like cotton but is a blend of polyester and spandex.

What to Consider: It only has one pocket.

Why We Love It: The compression four-way stretch fabric is moisture-wicking and will hold you in.

A convenient locker loop on the back allows for easy hanging, while another front loop is the perfect spot to clip a D-ring or a carabiner. And while the waistband is elastic, the additional drawstring ensures a perfect and secure fit every time. The high-waisted silhouette makes for a flattering design feature that you will like to show off on hikes and beyond.

Whoever said skirts aren't practical for hiking clearly hadn't seen this Lululemon number — it's the Swiss knife of tennis skirts. Designed with functionality in mind, this skirt has two classic side cargo pockets in nylon with a Velcro closure for more oversized items and a zippered one for smaller valuables. Another bonus? It is made from abrasion- and water-resistant fabric, so your belongings (such as your phone or cash, for example) will remain dry even when it rains.

What to Consider: This skirt is designed for hiking and fits closer to the body, so if you play tennis or pickleball, it's best you consider a classic pleated tennis skirt.

Why We Love It: The skirt is cut from water-resistant fabric and features plenty of pockets.

Finally, the top is made from a breathable blend of nylon, Lycra, and polyester that dries incredibly fast. The skort is cut from recycled polyester and spandex, and both pieces are machine-washable.

This beautiful tennis set is the stuff of sportswear dreams. Not only does it come in several pastel hues for those who want to add a pop of color to their workout routine, but the design is all about functionality. The cropped top offers more coverage than workout bras. It is pretty versatile as it features a built-in bra with removable padding. Its adjustable straps can also be styled in a classic or criss-cross way. The flouncy skirt is designed with beautiful pleats and an elastic waistband for a secure fit. The shorts have two side pockets deep enough to hold a phone and are lined with sticky grippers to stay in place during workouts.

What to Consider: At $136 for both, this set is not cheap but is worth the investment.

Why We Love It: You can order the top and bottom in two different sizes for the best fit.

The skirt has a flowy A-line silhouette that allows you to run, exercise, and play without restricting your movements. A wide elastic waistband highlights your midsection and looks incredibly flattering.

Like many of Nike's products, this one also benefits from the company's Dri-fit technology that wicks away sweat and moisture to keep you comfortable.

Sustainable and oh-so-pretty, this skirt was made to accentuate curves. l Underneath it, a pair of shorts made from super stretchy fabric — a lightweight blend of recycled polyester and spandex — holds you in and smooths your silhouette. While we wish Nike had designed the shorts with pockets (there are none), the elastic material allows you to tuck spare tennis balls under the hem.

What to Consider: There are no pockets.

Why We Love It: This skirt is made from at least 75 percent recycled polyester fibers.

The skort comes in six beautiful shades. If you are a fan of all things vintage , opt for the spiced shade, or go for classic white or sophisticated pastel blue.

Serve looks in this pretty Tory Burch skort, perfect for tennis, golf, or a casual weekend outing. Its eye-catching silhouette, which looks like a skirt from the front and shorts from the back, is adorned with feminine ruffles that elevate the style. The front wrap panel has three snap buttons and a zipper that holds it securely in place while you run, exercise, or sip on a post-workout drink. We also love the ‘70s-inspired design, referenced by the mini hemline and pencil silhouette. But there is nothing vintage about the high-performance material this number is made of. Stretchy polyester twill fabric allows you to move freely and stay comfortable. The material is quick-drying, moisture-wicking, and, most importantly, breathable to keep you cool during intense workouts and activities.

What to Consider: The only two pockets are on the back.

Why We Love It: The wrap silhouette and ruffles add a feminine touch to the design.

The secret of its versatile looks is its length. At 15 inches, this skirt is longer than most classic tennis skirts, making it an excellent choice for after-sports activities. We also love the dropped-waist silhouette, pretty pleats, and the Americana-inspired piping in red and blue along the hemline. The white skirt conceals shorts in a vibrant ikat pattern, finished with silicone tape that keeps them in place when you play tennis or run errands.

This stylish skirt is ideal when you just finished a game of tennis but don't want to look like it. In other words, it has the perfect mix of elegant design and high-performing features. You can style it with a polo shirt for a preppy twist, a sports bra, or a cotton sweater on a cool summer evening.

Why We Love It: It’s longer than most tennis skirts, providing more coverage and styling opportunities.

Take, for example, the fabric. The nylon/Lycra blend dries quickly and is breathable, so even when you're transferring from hotter climates to cooler environments, it will keep you dry, cool, and comfortable. And speaking of hotter climates, the material also provides excellent UPF protection against the sun's harmful rays. We also applaud the brand for producing this style in a wide range of sizes, including tall, regular, and petite.

While classic mini tennis skirts are a comfortable option for travel, when you board a chilly airplane for a long-haul flight , you quickly realize that the short length doesn't provide adequate coverage to keep you warm. That's why you may want to pick up this Athleta skirt before your next trip. It combines the best of two worlds: the cute looks of tennis skirts and the extra length of 7/8 leggings. Clever design aside, the Elation 2-in-1 Capri has plenty of other features that make it a superstar.

What to Consider: This skirt only has one small pocket at the back and none on the sides.

Why We Love It: The skirt has tights that provide extra coverage and is made of UPF 50+ fabric.

This tennis skirt comes in petite sizes — tall and regular, too — so it guarantees the best length and fit regardless of height and frame.

This tennis skirt also has hidden shorts made from stretchy compression fabric, smoothing the silhouette while holding their shape. The shorts are accessorized with a convenient flat pocket that can fit a small phone. The material is machine-washable, so there is no need for special care or dry cleaning.

Companies don't always consider women with petite frames, but Gap is an exception. This classic skort has a pencil shape that looks elegant and flattering on petite women. What's more, the high-waisted cut visually elongates the lower part of the body while slimming it.

What to Consider: It only has one pocket.

Why We Love It: The skirt comes in tall, regular, and petite sizes from XXS to XXL.

The mid-rise fit comprises an elastic waistband and an A-line hemline that drapes and moves beautifully as you play a game of tennis or run in the park . The poly/spandex blend that this skort is made of is a popular choice for sportswear because of its moisture-wicking qualities. And lastly, this tennis skirt comes in more than 30 color options, so we can't guarantee you won't end up adding two or three to your cart.

If pockets and a wallet-friendly price tag are what you're after, you've come to the right place. This tennis skirt has a pocket for everything — from tennis balls (there is a special upside-down pocket on the side) to credit cards, earphones, cash, and a smartphone. But that doesn't make the skirt bulky or uncomfortable. Quite the opposite — when not in use, the pockets lay flat, so they don't alter the chic look of the skirt in any way.

What to Consider: The shorts underneath don't have silicone banding to keep them in place.

Why We Love It: With four pockets, this tennis skirt blends form and function and comes in 30 colors.

Keep your phone in the short's media pocket and enjoy your favorite playlists and podcasts while working out. The zippered back pocket is where you would stash your credit cards and apartment keys. The style is available in sizes 0-14 and three length options, so you can get as much or as little coverage as you would like.

The Pace Rival Tennis Mini was made with active lifestyles and intense workout sessions in mind. Combining the best qualities of active- and shape-wear, it keeps your body cool and dry while smoothing your silhouette and allowing you to move freely as you do lunges and squats.

Your gym attire just got a whole lot chicer and Instagram-worthy! Lululemon may be known for its yoga pants and leggings, but the company also produces the best workout skirts.

Why We Love It: The skirt is available in multiple length options.

And last but not least, this pretty tennis skirt comes in so many colors and even a few prints, including plaid, that you will find it difficult to choose just one. Sizing is also inclusive and runs from XXS up to XXL.

The high-waist fit in combination with the poly/spandex fabric means it's form-flattering and prevents bulging. The breathable and stretchy fabric also guarantees your body can move freely and stay cool during an intense workout.

You'll find yourself repeatedly reaching for this tennis skirt and being slightly smug about only paying a fraction of what similar pieces cost. Affordability aside, Werena's tennis mini is a best-seller for a few very good reasons. Let's start with the design: it’s super cute, with classic pleats at the back and a hidden short underneath with two pockets. That makes the skort perfect for a workout and a walk in the park. And speaking of pockets, there is a third zippered one on the back of the waistband for small items such as credit cards or keys.

What to Consider: It's fitted at the hips.

Another advantage of this customer-favorite skirt is the fabric and silhouette. Cut from stretchy lightweight material, it has a sculpting effect (read: it's flattering on every body type) and hits mid-thigh, which is the perfect length both to practice your back-hand and run an errand. So whether you decide to style it with a sports bra for a Sunday-morning tennis session or a sweater and sneakers to wear to brunch, this tennis skirt will be in constant rotation in your closet.

Alo's best-selling varsity tennis skirt is credited with bringing back the preppy mini-trend and is so popular that the company often needs to restock it after selling out online. So what makes it such a crowd-pleaser? Versatility, quality, and flattering looks. Tennis skirts often have a distinct appearance and fabrication that may seem out of place when worn off the court or outside the gym. Not this one. The classic garment comprises pretty pleats and an elastic waistband — a style reminiscent of skirts popular in the ‘90s. The difference is that this one also has a hidden short with a flat pocket, making it both stylish and quite a practical piece of clothing.

What to Consider: The option in white is a little see-through.

Why We Love It: The versatile design and fabrics make it a styling powerhouse, whether you are headed to the tennis court or your favorite neighborhood coffee shop.

Tips for Buying a Tennis Skirt

Look for the right features



First and foremost, look for function when considering tennis skirt options. Ask yourself why you are buying it. Is it just a fashion statement, or have you started taking tennis or golf lessons and need appropriate attire? Because tennis skirts tend to be on the very short side — they often reach mid-thigh, measuring between 11 and 15 inches — they come with built-in shorts.

Tennis-specific skirts also have upside-down pockets where you can store tennis balls. Many styles meant for everyday use have additional pockets that fit a smartphone and other smaller belongings. Hiking skirts are designed with belt loops, while golf skirts have deeper pockets for tees.

Think versatility



Any piece of clothing that you reach for in your closet has to be versatile. And the same applies to a tennis skirt. If you plan on packing it for a vacation, look into wrinkle-free options. And if you aren't comfortable showing up for brunch in a super short tennis skirt, consider one with a longer hemline. In terms of style, tennis skirts can be multitasking powerhouses, too. They are inherently preppy, but they can also be made to look rock-chic and retro, depending on how you style them.

Choose the material carefully



Most tennis skirts are cut from high-performance fabrics that wick away moisture to keep your body dry during workouts. They are partly made with spandex or Lycra, allowing them to stretch without losing shape and providing a slimming effect. Some materials have sun-protection ratings (these are great to wear for a day on the beach or poolside, too) and odor-resistant properties. And tennis skirts made with travel in mind often feature wrinkle-resistant, antibacterial, and antimicrobial treatments.

Frequently Asked Questions What do I wear with tennis skirts? Tennis skirts are true styling powerhouses and a wardrobe essential. You can pair one with anything from a sports bra for the perfect workout outfit, a polo shirt for a casual lunch ensemble, or a sweater and wedges for a chic dinner look.

Why do tennis players wear skirts? Female tennis players need to wear apparel that allows them to sprint, serve, pivot, lunge, and more. Tennis skirts are made from highly stretchy fabrics that keep players comfortable and improve their mobility and performance. Additionally, the materials are also moisture-wicking to keep their bodies dry during hours-long tennis games. And lastly, tennis skirts are very feminine and a great fashion statement.

Can I wear a tennis skirt for other sports like golf? Many great professional golf players like Minjee Lee and Jennifer Kupcho play golf in skirts. While you can certainly practice your swing in a tennis skirt, there are several differences between tennis and golf skirts. Golf skirts are usually longer, not as stretchy, and a little more tight-fitting since golf doesn’t require such quick and aggressive movements as tennis. Also, bear in mind that according to The Ladies Professional Golf Association, skirts should be at least 14 inches long.

Why Trust Travel + Leisure

T+L contributors like Dobrina Zhekova use their personal experience, customer recommendations, and professional expertise to select the best products on the market. For this article, she researched dozens of tennis skirt options to find the best, chicest, and most comfortable ones for every type of activity.

