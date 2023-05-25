Although “tennis shoe” and “sneaker” get used interchangeably, a true tennis shoe is a very specialized form of footwear. Even if you have just started playing tennis, you’ll need a specific shoe; most courts won’t even let you set foot on them without proper “non-marking” footwear.

We spoke with Micah Thomas, Senior Guest Services Associate at Court 16 in New York City, about what makes tennis shoes different from other athletic sneakers. “A tennis shoe is going to be flat-soled,” he says. “Our regular running and walking shoes have big divots in them that will leave scuff marks on the court. The flat soles allow you to have a better connection with the ground itself and allow you to change directions swiftly, which is very important when playing tennis.”

In addition, continues Thomas, “Tennis shoes are reinforced on the toe box and the heel way more than your average running or walking shoe. This allows support for a lot of lateral movement, rather than just back and forth.”