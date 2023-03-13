The 18 Best Tank Tops for Women of 2023

If that one’s not your style, or you’re in the market for a few different tanks, we’ve rounded up the best options for all kinds of travelers — from sleeveless crop tops to wrinkle-resistant button-downs and everything in between.

It can be tough to find the one when it comes to your ride-or-die tank top, however. You’ll want something that’s easy to wash on the go, fits snugly without being too tight, and matches the rest of your clothing as well. We’ve been there — and after tons of research, we’ve become pretty fond of the Pima Micro-Rib Funnel-Neck Tank by Everlane . It’s priced fairly, sustainably made, and features a unique funnel neck that can easily be dressed up or down depending on your itinerary.

There’s a lot to love about a tried-and-true travel tank top; it’s packable enough to squish into the smallest corner of a carry-on or suitcase, and versatile enough to function as evening wear under a blazer, workout wear, or casual daywear. Really, the humble tank top might just be the unsung hero of the travel wardrobe.

Best Overall Everlane Pima Micro-Rib Funnel-Neck Tank Everlane View On Everlane.com Why We Love It: This ribbed tank top is comfortable and flattering, and the funnel neck can be dressed up or down. What to Consider: The sizing could be more inclusive. It’s not easy to find a tank top that can work as well on its own as evening wear as it does as daywear — but this ribbed funnel-neck tank top from Everlane is versatile enough to do just that without breaking the bank. It’s crafted from ultra-soft Supima® cotton and elastane which means it’s soft on the skin and easy to wash on the go — but also means it’ll comfortably hug your curves without feeling too tight. We also love the seam detailing on this garment; one single seam runs down the back of the shirt which gives it an elegant finish (which isn’t always easy to achieve in a tank top!). Price at time of publish: $40 Sizes: XXS to XL | Material: 96 percent Supima® cotton, 4 percent elastane

Best Classic Ivay Women's Summer Tank Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This classic tank top is clean and casual with dozens of different colors to choose from. What to Consider: It’s hand-wash only, which might be burdensome. There are tank tops and sleeveless shirts for every occasion — but sometimes all you need is a classic ribbed tank. The Ivay Women's Summer Tank Top is inexpensive but still very well-made, so you can invest in a handful of different colors without breaking the bank. It’s made using a blend of polyester and cotton, which is both wrinkle-resistant and moisture-wicking – the best blend for long travel days. The only downfall with this one is that it’s hand-wash only. Price at time of publish: $20 Sizes: XS to XXL | Material: 60 percent polyester, 35 percent cotton, 5 percent spandex

Best Cami Vislivin Women's Basic Solid Camisole Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This option is soft and comfortable with conveniently adjustable spaghetti straps. What to Consider: This particular fabric blend is hand-wash only. The Vislivin Women's Basic Solid Camisole is one of our favorite options when it comes to adjustable straps and a basic yet versatile silhouette. The pack of four is available in a handful of solid colors, and we particularly love that the spaghetti-style straps are easily adjustable to suit your height and preference. The breathable material is super stretchy and flexible which makes this option great for wearing as a base layer or on its own for a flattering and body-hugging fit. Price at time of publish: $25 Sizes: S to XL | Material: 95 percent modal, 5 percent spandex The Best Travel T-shirts

Best Sustainable Reformation Tasha Tank Reformation View On Reformation Why We Love It: This organic option is sustainably made in Los Angeles. What to Consider: The sizing options are limited. It can be tough to find sustainably and responsibly made garments that don’t cost an arm and a leg — but the Reformation Tasha Tank stands out for its budget-friendly price point and environmentally-friendly practices. The tank top was designed and fabricated in the United States using organic material. This classic tank top features a fitted silhouette and delicate crew neck design. It also comes in a handful of cool and stylish neutral hues like dark olive, sand, and classic black. Price at time of publish: $38 Sizes: XS to XL | Material: 97 percent organic cotton, 3 percent spandex

Best Budget Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Tank Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This affordable two-pack is slim-fit and well-made for the price. What to Consider: The tank top is very long and might not fit shorter folks very well. Looking for the best no-frills, budget-friendly tank top you can just toss in your bag and go? The Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Tank ticks all the right boxes and then some when it comes to an affordable and style-friendly fit. It’s made from a blend of cotton and stretchy elastane and modal which gives it a little flexibility while still offering optimal breathability and softness. We also really like that this option can be thrown in the washer and dryer without worrying about shrinkage or piling. Price at time of publish: $15 Sizes: XS to XXL | Material: 58 percent cotton, 39 percent modal, 3 percent elastane

Best Splurge Alice + Olivia Darcey Sleeveless Wool Blend Turtleneck Sweater Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Why We Love It: This high-end tank top is crafted with highly breathable and moisture-wicking wool material. What to Consider: This option is only available in a creamy almond color. Wool garments can be a bit pricey, but it’s well worth the investment if you’re looking to splurge on high-quality wardrobe pieces. The Alice + Olivia Darcey Sleeveless Wool Blend Turtleneck Sweater is crafted using a blend of wool, nylon, and elastane which gives it a bit of a stretchy feel but is also moisture-wicking and quick drying. The wool material has temperature-regulating and odor repelling features which really give it a leg up when it comes to the best garments in your travel arsenal. The only downside is that this option only comes in one color — but it is a neutral almond color that’ll pair well with most wardrobes. Price at time of publish: $275 Sizes: XS to XL | Material: 79 percent wool, 18 percent nylon, 3 percent elastane

Best Ribbed SKIMS Ribbed Tank Top SKIMS View On Nordstrom View On Lyst.com View On Skims.com Why We Love It: This shirt comes in a vast array of sizes. What to Consider: It’s only available in Kardashian-inspired natural hues. Love her or loathe her, Kim Kardashian knocked it out of the park with SKIMS, and this ribbed tank top is a great example of what the elevated loungewear line does so well. Sure, it looks like a regular ribbed tank top at surface level but the scoop neck, delicate ribbing, and cut that hits perfectly at the natural waistline instead of rolling down onto the thighs gives it a much more sophisticated and polished silhouette, especially when paired with a high-waisted pair of jeans. We also love how size inclusive this tank is; it’s available in sizes XXS to 4XL. Price at time of publish: $36 Sizes: XXS to 4XL | Material: 95 percent cotton, 5 percent spandex

Best Halter Neck Loveappella Halter Neck Tank Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Why We Love It: This adjustable halter neck comes in gorgeous colors and is perfectly comfortable for travel days and beyond. What to Consider: The rayon material feels a bit thin and isn’t very soft on the skin. The Loveappella Halter Neck Tank has an adjustable neck and flowing body that’s breathable and comfy even during long days on the road. The silhouette of this tank top stretches down along the thigh and can easily be paired with leggings for the plane, but the thin material can also be tucked into a pair of high-rise jeans for an easy and convenient evening look. We also love that this option is available in a huge spectrum of bright colors, including cobalt blue, fuchsia, dark purple, and lemon yellow. Price at time of publish: $49 Sizes: XS to XL | Material: 95 percent rayon, 5 percent spandex

Best Cropped REORIA Women’s Sexy Sleeveless Racer Back Tank Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This cropped tank top has a streamlined silhouette that can easily be dressed up or down. What to Consider: The tank is hand-wash only. There’s just something about a little cropped tank top that brings together an otherwise meh outfit. Pair it with denim and a blazer and you’re instantly ready to go for the day and into the night — or throw it on with a pair of leggings and lean into the loungewear look while transiting through the airport. The ​​Reoria Sleeveless Racer Back Tank Top stands out as our top pick when it comes to cropped tank tops, the look is super clean and streamlined thanks to the hidden seams, and while it does show a good amount of arm, it’s still built to hide your bra straps so you won’t have to bother wrangling with a strapless option. Price at time of publish: $36 Sizes: S to XXL | Material: 75 percent nylon, 25 percent spandex

Best Bodysuit SKIMS Cotton Logo Bodysuit SKIMS View On Skims.com Why We Love It: This versatile bodysuit feels comfy while hugging your curves in all the right places. What to Consider: The bottom is full coverage which might not be everyone’s cup of tea. We’ve already professed our love for the SKIMS ribbed tank top — but the SKIMS Cotton Logo Bodysuit is also well worth noting if you’re looking to expand your comfy but sexy loungewear arsenal. The versatile bodysuit is designed for comfort but the slightly stretchy spandex also offers just the right amount of body-hugging to flatter your curves without feeling tight or uncomfortable. The adjustable straps are a huge plus, and we also love that it comes in ten different sizes. Price at time of publish: $58 Sizes: XXS to 4XL | Material: 90 percent cotton, 10 percent spandex

Best V-neck Amazon Essentials Women's Jersey Standard-Fit V-Neck Tank Top Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This loose-fitting v-neck comes in a variety of cute colors and patterns. What to Consider: The shirt runs large; you might want to size down. The Amazon Essentials Women's Jersey Standard-Fit V-Neck Tank Top is casual and cool — but it’s also versatile enough to work for just about any occasion in a pinch. We really like the deep-but-not-too-deep V-neck and loose-fitting but curve-accentuating silhouette that hits just below the waist. It’s available in a regular rayon blend or sustainability-sourced rayon and comes in a huge variety of colors and patterns to best suit your existing wardrobe and preferences. We also like that this option is machine washable so you won’t have to worry about being precious when caring for this piece. Price at time of publish: $13 Sizes: XS to XXL | Material: 95 percent rayon, 5 percent elastane

Most Versatile Hanes Women's Scoopneck Cotton Jersey Tank Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This classic scoop-neck tank is made with 100 percent cotton for a comfortable but elegant-looking finish. What to Consider: The tank isn’t very stretchy and can look a little boxy. This classic Hanes cotton jersey tank goes with everything. It’s no-frills and budget-friendly, but the 100 percent cotton material gives it a leg up from your typical stretchy elastic ribbed tank. The lightweight material and flattering neckline can easily transition from day to night with the right layers and accessories while the range of colors (think pinks, purples, blues, and neutrals) means you can pick up more than one for optimal versatility. This option is also easy to take care of and can be thrown in the wash as needed. Price at time of publish: $12 Sizes: S to XXL | Material: 100 percent cotton

Best Formal Zeagoo Women's Sleeveless Button Down Shirt Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This versatile button-down is great for casual summer afternoons or dressed up under a blazer. What to Consider: The shirt runs small, so you might want to size up. This sleeveless button-down would look perfectly at home paired with a long flowing skirt at a vineyard in Champagne — or dressed up with a blazer and heels for more formal affairs. It’s lightweight and breezy, and thanks to the polyester material it’s also relatively moisture-wicking and quick-drying. The thin material isn’t quite see-through but it is thin enough to tuck into a skirt or pants without feeling lumpy. This blouse is available in a wide variety of colors, but we’re partial to versatile crisp white. Price at time of publish: $25 Sizes: S to XXL | Material: 100 percent polyester

Best Plus-size River Island Scoop Neck Cotton Rib Tank Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Why We Love It: This plus-size tank top is budget-friendly and stylish. What to Consider: It’s only available in two colors. The River Island Scoop Neck Cotton Rib Tank stands out as a cute and affordable plus-size option. The body-hugging cotton material is super flattering and soft on the skin and the scoop neckline is elegant enough to dress up. We love that unlike some other plus-size brands, this ribbed tank top is super budget-friendly without sacrificing quality or style. The only downside is that this option only comes in two colors — black and lavender — but both options are very pretty and versatile. Price at time of publish: $15 Sizes: 14 to 22 | Material: 100 percent cotton

Best Polo Lululemon Quick-Dry Sleeveless Polo Shirt Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Love It: This moisture-wicking polo is preppy and cute both as workout gear and casual wear. What to Consider: It’s a little pricey for a tank top. The Lululemon Quick-Dry Sleeveless Polo Shirt is a light packer’s secret weapon. It’s technically designed for golf and tennis — but the moisture-wicking material is also great for spending the day exploring in the hot sun without overheating or becoming uncomfortably sweaty. The collared design also lends itself well to a preppy and cute outfit – all you really need is a flowing skirt or pair of jeans and you’ve got yourself the ideal look for a summertime excursion. We also like that this option is made from recycled nylon and can be thrown in the washer and dryer without worrying about damage. Price at time of publish: $68 Sizes: 0 to 20 | Material: 88 percent recycled nylon, 12 percent elastane

Best Turtleneck Verdusa Women's Sleeveless High Turtleneck Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This cool sleeveless turtleneck is comfortable and highly sophisticated. What to Consider: The sizing runs large — especially in the arm hole area. We love a good turtleneck; they’re sophisticated, versatile, and easy to pair with just about anything, plus they cancel out the need to accessorize, which can be convenient while traveling. The Verdusa Women's Sleeveless High Turtleneck is a stand-out option: it’s not overly pricey and it’s made from a blend of rayon and spandex which gives it just enough stretch to be comfortable all day long. We also love that the neck is layered and a little loose for optimal comfort. Price at time of publish: $25 Sizes: XS to 3XL | Material: 95 percent rayon, 5 percent spandex

Best for Working Out Lululemon Sculpt Tank Top Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Love It: This tank top is sweat-wicking and versatile. What to Consider: The see-through upper makes wearing a bra tricky. If you’re committed to working out while on vacation and are hoping to pack light, you’ll probably want to invest in workout gear that doubles as regular clothing. The Lululemon Sculpt Tank Top does just that. It’s sweat-wicking and stretchy, but it’s also surprisingly stylish even when paired with your non-gym clothing. It’s designed to be worn loose but can also be tied at the button to create a more fitted look. It comes in a handful of versatile colors as well. Price at time of publish: $58 Sizes: 0 to 20 | Material: Body: 73 percent nylon, 27 percent Xtra life lycra® elastane; Contrast: 89 percent nylon, 11 percent elastane