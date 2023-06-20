It's also important to seek out a case that fits your specific device. Some cases on this list are universal, meaning they can support any model of tablet within certain size constraints. Others are only compatible with specific devices, such as an Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tablet, Lenovo Tab, or Alcatel Joy. Some might only be compatible with a specific version of your tablet. Before buying any case, read the fine print to ensure your tablet will fit comfortably inside it. Here are our picks for the best tablet cases.

When it comes to protection for your tablet, first consider how you plan to use this device. Those on the go may desire a case with lots of extra storage, such as sleeves and pockets for chargers, styluses, or other gizmos. Those who use their tablet for writing might find a built-in wireless keyboard ideal. And beachgoers and pool loungers? They’ll need something that keeps their device dry. With all these scenarios in mind, it's important to seek out a case that, more than anything else, does what you need it to do.

Best Overall Fintie Slim Case for Samsung Galaxy Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It There are thirty different designs to choose from — all at an inexpensive price point. What to Consider This case can only accommodate horizontal angles. On this list, we've included a variety of tablet cases designed for different uses and scenarios. But when it comes to finding one type of case that delivers everything you need, we think the Fintie Slim has mastered the form. Designed for the Samsung Galaxy, this case is, as its name suggests, very slim, conforming tightly to the tablet. Despite its thin design, the hardback leather exterior both keeps the tablet protected and looks pretty sharp. (And if you have a different type of tablet, you're in luck — there are a variety of models of this case to work with different devices.) The sleek magnetic closure is preferable to untidy clasps and straps, while the foldable design can create a stand with two different viewing angles. Unlike most cases that come in, at best, a few different design options, the Fintie Slim Case offers a whopping 30 different colors and patterns. And perhaps most impressive of all, this is not only the best case on our list, but also the least expensive. The only slight flaw here is that the stand does not accommodate a vertical position, but this is hardly a rarity among tablet cases. Price at time of publish: $12 The Details: 8.46 x 5.12 x 0.59 inches | Hardback leather

Best Magnetic ProCase Lenovo Case Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It The magnetic closure automatically wakes up and puts your tablet to sleep. What to Consider The stand only works horizontally. Magnetic closures on tablet cases not only look sleek by avoiding cumbersome hooks or straps, but they also allow your tablet to fit more neatly into any pocket or bag. However, some magnetic cases have a tendency to be too weak, resulting in covers that don't actually cover anything. Thankfully, ProCase's Lenovo Tab case feels very secure. The rest of the lightweight case has all the design strengths most tablet-case buyers will want, such as a stand and shock absorption to protect the device from accidents. One thing to note is that the stand only supports a horizontal display of the tablet, meaning Lenovo users who like to position their screen vertically should probably seek an alternative. Price at time of publish: $25 The Details: ‎9.8 x 6.8 x 0.29 inches | Plastic

Best Sleeve Simtop Tablet Sleeve Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It Extra compartments for accessory storage plus a shoulder strap make this sleeve especially useful. What to Consider The exterior pockets make the sleeve a little bulky. A tablet sleeve has the primary benefit of being able to accommodate tablets of different models and sizes, which means it can be used by multiple people or just one person with multiple devices. The Simtop tablet sleeve has the added benefits of extra storage and multiple options for carrying and storing devices. There are pockets for power cables, a computer mouse, headphones, or even your passport and boarding pass, and the sleeve comes with a shoulder strap so that it can be carried messenger bag-style if you're not tucking it into a carry-on or personal item. Frequent travelers should be aware that the exterior pockets are conveniently located for use on the go, but they do make the sleeve fairly bulky, which could make it difficult to slip it into another bag if you need to consolidate. Price at time of publish: $24 The Details: 11.42 x 9 x 1.37 inches | Polyester | Water-resistant The 5 Best Kindle eReaders of 2023

Best Rugged Seymac Stock iPad Case Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It The hand strap and kickstand work in all orientations. What to Consider Its kickstand is a little flimsy considering how rugged the rest of the case is. You're not alone if you get a little anxious holding an iPad — all it takes is one stumble or knock of the elbow to send it soaring through the air and crashing to the ground. The Seymac Stock iPad case, however, is here to alleviate those concerns. The rugged design both protects your tablet from impact and helps you always have a firm grip on the device. This case is more like three cases combined, with one protecting the iPad's frame and the other two supporting and protecting it from behind. And a hand strap and rotating kickstand also make this ultra-secure case surprisingly versatile. Just keep in mind that the kickstand isn't necessarily as durable as the rest of the case — and it likely will have a shorter lifespan. Price at time of publish: $40 The Details: 10.24 x 7.28 x 0.79 inches | Plastic

Best With a Keyboard Cooper Infinite Executive Keyboard Case Amazon View On Amazon View On Tablet2cases.com Why We Love It The keyboard can be seamlessly integrated with the case or removed and used separately from it. What to Consider The stand isn’t as steady as some others on our list. This Cooper tablet case features a Bluetooth keyboard that rests securely and comfortably in a vegan leather folio via magnetic connections. However, this keyboard can also be removed and positioned anywhere within Bluetooth range if you'd find other configurations more comfortable to use. The case itself is compatible with any tablet screens between 7 and 8 inches — it uses clips to hold tablets in place — making this a versatile product as well. Because this tablet keyboard is more petite than laptop or desktop keyboards, typing on it might take a little getting used to, especially if you have larger hands. Price at time of publish: $30 The Details: 21.7 x 14.6 x 3 inches | Vegan leather

Best With a Stand ProCase Universal Tablet Case 9-10.1 Inch Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It The case has a pocket for documents and a stylus holder. What to Consider Tablets are affixed to the case with elastics, which may feel a little insecure. While some tablet cases with stands are flimsy and difficult to use, ProCase's Universal Tablet case keeps your tablet firmly in place on any flat surface — and it's very intuitive. It has three different slots to allow for multiple viewing angles, though they're only horizontal. (Those who use their device vertically will need to check out other options.) The case also features a stylus holder and front pocket for extra organization. We do love that this case is universal, but potential purchasers should note that because of this, tablets are affixed to the case with elastics, which may feel a little more insecure than cases designed to fit specific devices. Price at time of publish: $21 The Details: 10.5 x 5.5 x 1.5 inches | Leather The 10 Best Travel Tech Organizers of 2023

Best Leather Khomo Universal Padfolio Case Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Love It The soft leather looks elegant. What to Consider This material lacks heavy-duty protection against bumps and falls. Capable of fitting a variety of tablets ranging from 8.5 to 11 inches in screen size, the Khomo Universal Padfolio is practically a portable office. There's a spot for your tablet, of course — four grips will secure it in place — while a divider can hold a notepad, and the front cover has slots for pens, a phone, and ID cards. The whole portfolio zips up nicely to ensure nothing escapes while you travel. Ideal for workers on the go, it can also fold into a stand for a horizontal display of your tablet. While many leather cases lack the plush softness one might expect, this Khomo model delivers. Of course, with this luxurious feel comes less protection and shock absorption than you get with a traditional hardback case. Price at time of publish: $25 The Details: 10.5 x 8.75 x 1.5 inches | Leather

Best Waterproof AICase Universal iPad Waterproof Case Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It It's designed with extra space to hold things like room keys and credit cards. What to Consider The plastic covering makes touchscreen capabilities a bit of a challenge. While there may be many cases that advertise themselves as water-resistant or water-repellent, few are genuinely waterproof. If you plan on bringing your tablet to the pool or beach, this is the best option to ensure your device is not accidentally damaged by water. Slip your tablet into the plastic see-through pouch (along with, potentially, your room key, credit cards, and cash) and three locking mechanisms will ensure no drop of water will invade the case. In fact, it has an IPX8 rating, which means it can be submerged in up to 98 feet of water. Although the clear plastic covering is supposed to be touchscreen-friendly, we often find that these coverings make touchscreens somewhat difficult to use so keep that in mind if you plan to do a lot of scrolling. Price at time of publish: $16 The Details: 12 x 10 x 0.6 inches | Plastic | Waterproof

Best Organization Bagsmart Electronic Organizer Amazon View On Amazon View On Bagsmart.com Why We Love It It's water-repellant. What to Consider There is no stand in this organizer for your tablet. While there are a few cases on this list that feature a variety of extra slots and compartments, none can compare to the Bagsmart Electronic Organizer. There are three separate areas in this one case: one that can fit different models and sizes of tablets, one for neatly storing all manner of cords and cables, and one for headphones, phones, or any other smaller accessories. All of these materials zip up nicely into a simple but handsome-looking (and water-repellant!) case that features one more sleeve on the exterior in case you need to quickly store or retrieve something. The emphasis on storage, however, means that there is no stand for your tablet, nor will your tablet be as well protected from bumps as it would in a more traditional hardcover case. Price at time of publish: $24 The Details: 6.5 x 9.4 x 2.6 inches | Polyester | Water-repellent The 7 Best Laptops for Travel of 2023