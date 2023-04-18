We looked beyond traditional brands for travel shirts that look great day and night, use durable and ideally sustainable materials, and can keep men fresh whether they’re chilling poolside or navigating Marrakech's Medina. Overall, the Ibex 24-Hour Short Sleeve Crew came out on top thanks to its Merino wool material – a miracle fabric when it comes to travel. Read on for more options from brands like Ten Thousand, Mack Weldon, Vuori, and Hanes.

T-shirts never go out of style. Versatile and comfortable for city exploring or hiking, T-shirts are perfect for travel – as long as the fit is right.

Best Overall Ibex 24-Hour Short Sleeve Crew Ibex View On Ibex.com Why We Love It This shirt is extremely versatile and comfortable. What to Consider The shirt is on the pricey end since it’s made from merino wool. What if we told you there’s a material that will keep you warm when it’s cold out, cool when it’s hot, wicks away moisture and is anti-odor, dries super quickly and feels amazing on your skin? Well, the material is called merino wool and there’s nothing better for traveling. Made from 100 percent wool from merino sheep, this Ibex shirt is comfortable to wear all day long and comes in five attractive colors. Wear this tee on your next flight, walking around all day, and even for workouts or hikes. Another benefit to this Ibex shirt is that Merino wool biodegrades after a year in a landfill, which is much better for the environment than a material like elastane which takes up to 200 years to decompose. Price at time of publish: $88 The Details: S to XXL | Merino wool

Best Athletic Ten Thousand Versatile Shirt Ten Thousand View On Equinoxtheshop.com View On Tenthousand.cc Why We Love It This shirt is tough yet lightweight. What to Consider It only comes in basic shades. You’ve got to respect Ten Thousand’s commitment to its products. For the New York-based company’s Versatile Shirt, hundreds of hours of research were conducted including 2,000 fit-focused field tests to develop the ideal workout shirt – and we have to say, it was time well spent. The Versatile Shirt fits snugly, but not too tight, it’s anti-odor, and it won’t rip if you happen to get caught on a branch while out hiking. The Versatile Shirt is also available in short- and long-sleeve options as well as in a tank top. Price at time of publish: $58 The Details: XS to XXL | 84 percent polyester, 16 percent spandex

Best Budget Hanes Unisex T-Shirt Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why We Love It The price is right for this classic tee. What to Consider It's not as fitted as other T-shirts on our list. Buying a good-quality T-shirt doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. This classic tee from a brand that has been around for nearly half a century is still a great buy thanks to its use of long-lasting heavyweight cotton. With 30 colors, you have plenty of options to show off your personality, and at this price, it's hard to argue against having one in your suitcase. Price at time of publish: $12 The Details: S to 6XL | Cotton

Best Splurge Handvaerk Crew Neck Handvaerk View On Handvaerk.com Why We Love It This shirt is the definition of hygge. What to Consider It only comes in a few basic colors. Sure you can spend two or three hundred bucks on a T-shirt if you want to splurge, but you can get this top-quality, soft-as-butter shirt from Handvaerk for much less. The New York City brand from a husband and wife duo uses premium lightweight jersey fabric and top-quality Pima cotton to make their shirts so soft. They’re eco-conscious, too, using local manufacturers in Peru that adhere to carbon-neutral energy practices. Available in seven colors, these shirts may instantly make you look like the smartest person in the room. Price at time of publish: $95 The Details: S to XXL | Peruvian Pima cotton

Best Sustainable Everybody Boxier Tubular Trash Tee Everybody View On Everybody.world Why We Love It This shirt takes eco-conscious to another level without being too pricey. What to Consider The fit is boxy. Los Angeles-based brand Everybody isn’t satisfied just using recycled cotton to consider itself sustainable. The clothing brand goes above and beyond to reduce its impact on the planet and the workers that produce its products. For the Everybody Boxier Tubular Trash Tee, each shirt is made with waste cotton reclaimed in North America and is knit, sewn, and finished in LA. The shirts are also biodegradable and use less water, fabric, and sewing labor than other shirts out there. As for the boxy fit, it’s different – no doubt about that. But you’re sure to stand out, and it certainly fits with the 90s and early-2000s trends that are coming back in full force. Price at time of publish: $35 The Details: XS to XL | Cotton

Best Casual Alex Crane Men's Sun Tee Alex Crane View On Alexcrane.co Why We Love It This shirt’s vibe fits in anywhere. What to Consider Linen can wrinkle easily when packed. There’s something about the feeling of linen on your skin that calls for sun-soaked travel. This shirt from American clothing brand Alex Crane is not just linen – it’s made from super-soft French linen grown in Guimarães, Portugal, a UNESCO heritage site that has been making linen for two centuries. Besides being light and breezy, linen is antimicrobial, so you’ll stay fresh, and it comes in 13 different colors to choose from. Price at time of publish: $65 The Details: XS to XX | French linen

Best Fitted True Classic Crew Neck True Classic View On Trueclassictees.com Why We Love It The fit is flattering on most guys. What to Consider Tight-fitting shoulders could make you sweatier in the armpits than looser shirts would. Whether you’re into baggy or tight shirts, every man wants a shirt that fits them well. True Classic has made fitted shirts the lynchpin of its brand and the results are impressive. The company’s Crew Neck fits snuggly across the chest, shoulders, and biceps before falling down to the waist. The fabric is also super soft. With 20 colors and sizes up to 3XL, you’re bound to find something that fits your style and body type. Multi-packs, V-necks, button-downs, polos, and T-shirts with pockets are also available on the site. Price at time of publish: $25 The Details: S to 3XL | 60 percent cotton and 40 percent polyester jersey

Best V-neck Mack Weldon Pima V-Neck Mack Weldon View On Mackweldon.com Why We Love It It’s a classic tee with a clean look. What to Consider This shirt is tight and slim fitting which might not be to everyone’s tastes. Don’t overlook this V-neck from Mack Weldon for your next trip. Soft and clean with a slim fit, it can be a good option for a night out or business trip, especially when worn under a blazer. It works under a zip-up hoodie, too, and on its own with more than 10 color options to choose from. As for the material, it’s Pima cotton from Peru, which is considered some of the best cotton on the market for its silky-smooth fibers. Price at time of publish: $38 The Details: S to XXL | Peruvian Pima cotton

Best Polo Vacay Swimwear Terry Polo Vacay Swimwear View On Vacayswimwear.com Why We Love it This is a unique take on a traditional polo shirt. What to Consider There are few color options. Made with travelers in mind, this terry polo from Vacay Swimwear has a unique vintage travel vibe and it never wrinkles. With its buttonless open V-neck, it’s more relaxed than other polos and the seam on the back accentuates the shoulders. The material is 100 percent cotton and it’s available in unique colors like chocolate and creamsicle orange. Pair it with a matching pair of Terry shorts and you have a sublime resort outfit set. Price at time of publish: $65 The Details: S to XXL | Cotton

Best Versatile Vuori Strato Tech Tee Vuori View On Nordstrom View On REI View On Vuoriclothing.com Why We Love It This shirt is silky soft and can be worn all day long. What to Consider Muscular guys may have to size up, as the shoulders can fit tight. Vuori’s Strato Tech Tee isn’t just a workout shirt. It has four-way stretch, anti-odor, and moisture-wicking capabilities so you’ll stay fresh on your hikes or workouts. It’ll also block the sun with UPF30+ protection. But what really stands out about this tee is that you can easily throw it on over a pair of jeans and instantly look put-together. Price at time of publish: $54 The Details: S to XXL | 96 percent polyester, 4 percent elastane

Best Black Keeprwear Organic Cotton T-Shirt Keeprwear View On Keeprwear.com Why We Love It It’s buttery soft and accentuates your chest. What to Consider The scoop collar might not be to everyone’s liking. You don’t need to be a buff surfer to wear a scoop-neck T-shirt. This Keeprwear Carbon Tee has a relaxed fit that feels beachy, but could easily be worn to dinner or the club. The triangle cut at the bottom adds to the style, plus it’s extremely soft. If you want to spice things up even more, try this black vintage stone-washed style, too. Price at time of publish: $60 The Details: XS to XL | Organic cotton

Best with Pocket Alex Mill Vintage Wash Pocket Tee Alex Mill View On Alexmill.com Why We Love It We’re obsessed with the vintage wash look. What to Consider The fit is relaxed. Wash is back, and this shirt from Alex Mill will have you rocking the trend in style. With a slim yet relaxed fit, it accentuates the shoulders, and the chest pocket adds to the overall look. Made with 60 percent recycled cotton, the brand owned by the son of J. Crew is making an effort with sustainability while using premium materials. Price at time of publish: $75 The Details: XS to XXL | 60 percent recycled cotton, 40 percent cotton

Best Button-up Duvin Tropical Floral Buttonup Duvin View On Collectiverequest.com View On Duvindesign.com View On Permanentvacationhi.com Why We Love It Not only are these shirts fun, they’re also super soft. What to Consider The production of rayon is often criticized as being bad for the environment. If you want to turn heads wherever you go, consider this shirt for your next tropical vacation. Covered in flowers and with palm trees and flamingos printed on the back, you’re guaranteed to make a statement with this shirt, especially if you pair it with matching swim shorts. Duvin makes its button-ups with rayon, which is unbelievably soft and silky to the touch. Price at time of publish: $63 The Details: S to L | Rayon

Best Moisture-wicking Rhone Reign Short Sleeve Rhone View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales Why We Love It This is a workout shirt you can wear all day. What to Consider The diagonal seam on the front shoulder makes the shirt look distinctly athletic. Extremely comfortable, this workout shirt from Rhone is stretchy enough to allow for full movement and features GoldFusion technology, meaning it’s moisture-wicking, anti-odor, and quick-drying. With so many colors, you can easily wear this throughout the day on your travels, not just as a workout shirt, and you’ll be protected from the sun with its impressive UPF50+ rating. Price at time of publish: $68 The Details: S to XXL | Nylon, polyester, elastane

Best Graphic Tee Patagonia Men's P-6 Mission Organic T-Shirt Patagonia View On Patagonia.com Why We Love It This shirt is as eco-conscious as the message on the back. What to Consider Patagonia has other options if you'd prefer a different graphic. Patagonia is known for its high-quality products and its commitment to the environment. If you're environmentally conscious and want to spread the word, this graphic tee is perfect for you. Patagonia's products are built to last and this T-shirt is no different. Made with fair-trade organic cotton grown in Texas, it's premium quality (only 1 percent of cotton in the world is organic) and very soft. Price at time of publish: $45 The Details: XS to 3XL | Cotton jersey