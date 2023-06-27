15 Flattering Swimsuits That Are on Major Sale at Amazon Right Now — Up to 67% Off

With the Fourth of July and Amazon’s Prime Day sales event (July 11-12) just a week apart, we’re already seeing some of the best early deals on swimsuits ahead of the back-to-back savings holidays. Whether you have a vacation coming up or you’re looking to upgrade your swimsuit wardrobe, now is the best time to save up to 67 percent on tons of bathing suit styles that are all under $50.

One of the best deals we’ve seen is this retro-style bikini, which is currently on sale for just $12 (originally $36). If vintage is your jam, this sporty bikini is nearly 50 percent off, meaning you can scoop the set for just $33 instead of the usual $66 price tag. We’re also seeing tons of one-pieces and tankinis marked down, too, including this one-piece with a stunning ruched bodice on sale for $33 (originally $61) and this functional and stylish tankini is only $27 (originally $46). No matter what your swimsuit style is, we’ve highlighted tons of different styles and colors that will make you feel confident while hitting the water this summer.

Tempt Me Women Two Piece Vintage Swimsuit

If you’re in need of the perfect vintage-style swimsuit, then look no further than Amazon’s No. 1 best-seller. This stunning two-piece bikini comes with high-waisted bottoms that have flattering ruching in the bodice and a twist-front halter top. One five-star reviewer raved about the supportive top and the thick material that isn’t see-through saying, “trust me, just buy it” if you’re on the fence. Plus, it’s only $12 during Prime Day, so the price is truly unbeatable.

To buy: amazon.com, $12 (originally $36)

Upopby Women's Vintage Padded Push up One Piece

With more than 11,000 perfect ratings, this stylish one-piece has Amazon reviewers running to put it in their carts. The one-piece has a ruched bodice and cups that are designed to support larger breasts with the built-in bra shelf and adjustable shoulder straps. One reviewer said, “this bathing suit renewed my hope in buying without trying something on” thanks to the accurate description and sizing that lives up to its promise.

To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $61)

Cupshe Women's 2 Piece Bikini Set

This sporty bikini set has plenty of adjustable features to ensure you get the most comfortable fit whether you’re swimming, surfing, or lounging. Did we mention the bottoms are also reversible? The triangle top has a unique braided back strap with tie string and the matching low-rise bikini bottoms have ties along either side. One shopper said that when they wore the suit in Mexico while snorkeling, it “stayed put the whole time.”

To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $40)

Yonique Women’s Two Piece Swimsuit

The beauty of a tankini is that you get the modesty of a one-piece but the functionality of a two-piece, especially for going to the bathroom. This tankini has a stunning V-neck top with ties that go around the neck and mid-rise bottoms to match. The top comes in a bright yellow color for a pop of color with white and blue floral patterned bottoms, but there are 35 other color combos to choose from, including this vibrant, solid royal blue and this vacation-ready tropical leaf print.

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $50)

Tempt Me Two Piece Triangle Bikini

Celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have proven that simple triangle bikinis are the ultimate versatile top. Triangle tops like this white one can be worn upside down, front tied, and front criss-crossed, meaning the styles are endless with this understated top. Plus, this set comes with matching bottoms that have side ties so you can adjust them to fit accordingly.

To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $38)

Cupshe High Waist Ruffle Bikini

One reviewer who normally hates swimsuit shopping said that this high-waisted bikini set “exceeded my expectations” thanks to the supportive design of the suit. The smocked top comes with removable shoulder straps and the hem has a ruffle cascading off of it to meet the high-waisted bottoms. While the top comes in solid colors, we love that the bottoms have a chic floral print to complement the top.

To buy: amazon.com, $35 (originally $50)

Holipick High Neck One Piece Swimsuit

This flattering suit proves that one-pieces are anything but dull. The top has a unique high neckline with mesh fabric and the bodice has slight ruching for tummy control. The top also offers plenty of support with the built-in bra shelf and adjustable shoulder straps, and the pads are removable.

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $38)

Zaful High Waisted Bikini

Shoppers say this high-waisted bikini is “so comfortable” due to its “ultra-soft and stretchy” nylon and spandex fabric. The top features a knotted tie-front design and the bottoms have a ruched bodice and high-waisted fit to reach above the belly button. If you’re looking for medium coverage, this suit has moderate coverage bottoms and a supportive top for lounging and rigorous water activities.

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $66)

Tempt Me Two-piece Scoop Neck Bikini

Sporty and simple, this two-piece bikini set has the perfect balance of style and functionality for a range of water activities. One five-star reviewer said that they “get countless compliments on it, and it fits perfectly,” dubbing it “one of the best bathing suits I have ever owned.” Best of all, there are tons of colors discounted for Prime Day so you might even want to put two in your cart before the sale runs out.

To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $41)

TYR Tyreco Solid Diamondback Swimsuit

If your summer plans consist of kayaking, snorkeling, surfing, or any other water activities, then we recommend this sporty one-piece. Lap swimmers will also appreciate the sleek nylon material and racerback straps for extra support while swimming. One reviewer said, “I feel faster just wearing it” thanks to the open back and snug fit that doesn’t tug or dig into the skin.

To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $70)

Holipick Tankini Swimsuit

This functional and stylish tankini has nearly 17,000 perfect reviews from shoppers that rave about this suit. Shoppers share that one of the best things about it is the comfort of the fabric and silhouette with one reviewer saying that “you could wear it from [the] beach to [a] boat or yoga to running” in comfort and style. The tankini comes with a flouncy floral top and boyshort bottoms for a secure and full-coverage design.

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $46)

Ekouaer High Neck Halter Bikini

Snag this high-neck bikini during Prime Day for a deep discount on the customer-favorite swimsuit. If you’re in search of a bikini with bold prints, this one comes in a variety of bright solid colors and patterns including this red and polka dot option on sale now. The low-rise bottoms offer moderate coverage and the top has a buckle strap and tie top so you can adjust it for the perfect fit.

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $32)

Cupshe One Piece Cutout Scallop Swimsuit

Cutout swimsuits are wildly popular (even Blake Lively has rocked the trend on vacation recently) and this one has the trendy keyhole cutout and a cute scallop trim surrounding the silhouette. The back of the suit has a hook-and-eye closure for extra support and the shoulder straps are adjustable to get your desired fit. One five-star reviewer said they get “so many compliments when I wear it” and called it their “go-to swimsuit.”

To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $45)

Mansy Stripe High Waisted Bikini

This two-piece bikini set has “beach day” written all over it with the nautical stripe pattern on the tank-style top. It has a high neckline and racerback design so you can easily wear the top with a pair of shorts to go from the beach or pool to a restaurant without anyone noticing it’s a swimsuit. The simple high-waisted bottoms have slight ruching that flatters the figure, and they are designed to have a full coverage fit.

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $34)

Cupshe High Waisted V Neck Twist Front Bikini

Shoppers love this timeless bikini set so much that one five-star reviewer has already bought four different colors and says that you “cannot go wrong with this suit.” The V-neck top and high-waisted bottoms complement each other and offer the perfect amount of coverage and support for all types of water activities.

To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $50)

