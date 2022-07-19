Much like reef-safe sunscreen, a pair of chic sunglasses, and a cute bikini, swimsuit cover-ups are a summer essential. Comfort should be key when picking out yours; opt for one made from lightweight and breezy fabrics that keep you cool. Loose silhouettes are always better as they give you more freedom of movement. Plus, no one likes the feeling of sticky fabric against their skin on a hot, sweaty day.

Of course, a good cover-up should be stylish, too. Go for easy elegance when choosing a top layer for summer. Crochet styles and those with fringes give off a carefree, retro aura, while flowy dresses can do double duty on and off the beach.

Our top pick is Bishuige's T-shirt dress, which comes at an affordable price and has everything you'd want in a swimsuit cover-up: a stylish slip-on with no sleeves and a loose fit. You can even wear it as a casual dress for sunset drinks or as a top styled with a pair of leggings.

Here are the best swimsuit cover-ups to shop right now.



