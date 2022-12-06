The 19 Best Swimsuit Brands of 2022

These are the best swimsuit brands to shop this year and beyond:

While offering a variety of styles and colors matters, it's also very important to opt for a brand that cuts bathing suits from high-performance fabric that is stretchy enough for movement but can also hold its shape and vibrancy of its colors. That's why our top pick goes to Boden . The company has been around for over 30 years and consistently delivers top-rated swimsuits and beautiful designs in trendy and timeless colors. We also have favorites when it comes to the best in size-inclusivity, teen-centric styles, and more.

Swimsuits may be a closet staple, but shopping for one can be extremely frustrating. Bodies come in an endless array of shapes and sizes, so it's not always easy to find the right style for your needs. When you’re gearing up to hit the beach , the best place to start is shopping from brands with a long-standing reputation for designing quality swimwear.

Best Overall: Boden Boden View On Bodenusa.com Why We Love It: The company carries an incredible variety of chic and flattering swimsuits available in various sizes and colors. What to Consider: Styles usually feature pops of color and bold accents, which may not be appealing if you're looking for something simpler. The one word that describes Boden's swimwear is stylish. Scroll through the company's website, and you'll find yourself clicking on practically every other swimsuit design. The second you actually put on one of its suits, you’ll realize the company neither skimps on the design nor the quality of the fabrics. Extremely flattering, Boden swimsuits will give anyone the instant confidence boost they need to hit the beach. The Kefalonia Halterneck swimsuit is one of our favorites for its full-coverage silhouette, sexy low back, and an adjustable halter neckline. The built-in contrasting belt and criss-cross detailing add to this piece's ability to visually sculpt the midsection and deliver a svelte look. Return Policy: Returns within 90 days of delivery date for a fee of $7 | Price Range: $15-$150

Best Budget: Cupshe Cupshe View On Cupshe.com Why We Love It: The brand offers a large variety of sizes and styles at a very affordable price. What to Consider: This fast-fashion brand offers hundreds of styles, so if you are concerned with sustainability, consider a different option. Launched in 2015, Cupshe bridges the gap between style, comfort, and affordability. The brand quickly became Amazon's number one best-selling swimsuit retailer thanks to the large variety of designs, which includes separates, one-pieces, and tankinis. Their suits often come in sizes of up to 3XL, and wallet-friendly prices ranging between $3 to $43. With hundreds of trendy swimwear styles available, Cupshe is the brand to turn to for a modern poolside wardrobe without spending an arm and a leg. Case in point? This gorgeous set is priced at only $33. It consists of a medium-coverage, high-waist bottom that visually elongates the leg and slims the hips. The top has a beautiful twist design, adjustable straps, and removable padding cups that offer extra support. We also love that the fabric has 20 percent spandex, which makes it super comfortable. Return Policy: Returns within 30 days of delivery date; shipping fees start from $10 | Price Range: $3-$43

Best Size Range: Good American Good American View On Goodamerican.com Why We Love It: The brand is known for its inclusive sizing that runs up to 5XL. What to Consider: There aren't many color options in each style. Founded by Khloé Kardashian, Good American is dedicated to "empowering women to embrace their bodies with confidence." Its claim to fame is the company's inclusive sizing – most styles, which include reversible swimwear, are available from XXS-5XL. We love that the brand stays on top of trends, not only in terms of cuts, but also fabrics. Its crinkle fabric is a total winner in our book because it is slimming and can stretch up or down within a single size. We’re also huge fans of the classic Always Fits Scoop Neck top, which gives you more coverage than similar styles and can easily double as a crop top. The matching bikini bottom has cheeky coverage and stretches so it can be worn as a low-waist bottom or higher on the hips. Return Policy: Subject to restocking fee within 21 days of the day the order was shipped | Price Range: $23-$139

The 20 Best Swimsuits for Women of 2022

Best for Large Busts: Cuup Cuup View On Shopcuup.com Why We Love It: This feverishly followed intimates brand is known for its size-inclusive tops and bras. What to Consider: Their styles are not available in many colors. This company started out as a direct-to-consumer intimates brand and quickly won a large following thanks to its classic bras available in a large variety of cup sizes (A-H). You won't find their swimwear in a ton of designs, but you will certainly appreciate the fit, classic silhouettes, and high-quality materials that will last you for years. We are fans of their Plunge Swim top, which has a deep V-neckline, cup support, and slim, adjustable straps. The fabric also deserves to be highlighted since it's resistant to chlorine, salt water, sunscreen, and fading, and is made using discarded fishing nets. Return Policy: Free returns within 30 days | Price Range: $78-$98

Best Designer: Mara Hoffman Mara Hoffman View On Marahoffman.com Why We Love It: Mara Hoffman blends trendy designs with high-quality, sustainable fabrics. What to Consider: The fabrics need special care. With her colorful designs, trendy silhouettes, and innovative materials made in the USA, Mara Hoffman's eponymous brand has become a favorite of the fashion it-crowd. Seven years ago, the company committed to more sustainable practices and now has a resale program that enables its customers to sell pre-owned Mara Hoffman pieces. The Idalia one-piece truly epitomizes everything the brand stands for — the high-cut legs, wide straps, and square neckline are reminiscent of ‘90s silhouettes that are all the rage right now, while the bold print featuring pops of neon is a classic feature of Mara Hoffman swimwear. Lastly, the swimsuit is made entirely from recycled materials, including plastic bottles and ocean waste. Return Policy: Free domestic returns within 14 days of delivery date | Price Range: $130-$300

Best Sustainable: Koraru Koraru View On Koraru.co Why We Love It: Sustainability and elegant design are at the core of Koraru. What to Consider: As a slow fashion company, Koraru doesn't produce multiple collections a year, so its styles are limited. As a sustainable swimwear brand, Koraru focuses on high-quality fabrics and minimalist designs that defy trends. It was founded by former model Oana Ponomarenco Romaneiro, who grew up along the Black Sea coast in Romania and later moved to Japan. Koraru is the antithesis of overconsumption and overproduction that have come to define fashion in recent decades. The primarily monochrome styles are made from recycled nylon Econyl fabric. In addition, the company donates $5 to the Coral Reef Alliance for every piece it sells. The brand's versatility is one of its best features. The Nikko Bandeau top is designed for tanning and can be worn with straps that give it a decidedly more vintage feel, especially when paired with the matching high-rise bottoms. Return Policy: Returns are at the expense of the customer and can be done within 14 days of delivery date | Price Range: $110-$220

Most Instagram Worthy: Mikoh Mikoh View On Mikoh.com Why We Love It: Mikoh's picture-perfect designs are flattering and incredibly elegant. What to Consider: It is on the pricier side. Founded by sister duo and San Clemente natives Oleema and Kalani Miller, Mikoh's designs are inspired by travel, surf, and beach culture. Season after season, Oleema, who is the creative mind behind the brand, delivers beautiful collections that are effortlessly chic and stand out with their sophistication, airiness, impeccable fabric quality, and gorgeous (and we mean gorgeous) colors and prints that are Instagram-perfect. Both sisters are pretty active on the social media platform, sharing Mikoh's latest styles and answering questions about fit and design. We love the Kano top and Muliki bottom in lurex fabric because they perfectly exemplify Mikoh's design aesthetic and are sure to rack up likes. In addition to the sparkly material, both pieces boast a bright turquoise color and a sleek design brimming with timeless elegance. The brand's ready-to-wear collection pairs perfectly with their swimsuits. Return Policy: Free domestic returns for store credit on full-priced items within 21 days of delivery date | Price Range: $100-$250 The Best Swimsuit Cover-ups for Every Summer Style

Best for Teens: Target Target View On Target Why We Love It: Target has an extensive selection of young adult swimwear and rashguards at very reasonable prices. What to Consider: The styles are not available in many color options. Surprise, surprise — your favorite retailer is also the best place to shop for young adult swimsuits. Target's own brands Xhiliration and Wild Fable offer cool designs created with teenagers and juniors in mind. Bold, neon colors, floral prints, cutouts, and other playful details deliver plenty of Instagram-worthy elements that come with wallet-friendly price tags (you're welcome, parents). This bralette bikini top has a beautiful square neckline, adjustable straps, a back hook, and is available in a pretty pink or blue hue and textured fabric. The matching bottom has side string ties that make it easy to adjust the fit. Return Policy: Free returns | Price Range: $15-$25

Best for Tummy Control : Summersalt Summersalt View On Summersalt.com Why We Love It: Summersalt offers stylish swimwear designed with sustainable fabrics that have five times the compression power of regular swimwear materials. What to Consider: Summersalt swimsuits are on the thicker side. You've probably seen Summersalt's swimsuits on your social media feeds over and over again, and their best-selling one-piece Sidestroke is totally worth the hype. Designed with an eye-catching one-shoulder neckline and a flattering striped pattern that runs sideways to slim the midsection, this suit provides breast support without the need of underwire or removable cups. The women-founded brand designs its swimwear based on measurements taken from over ten thousand women. It then cuts the silhouettes from its signature compression fabric, which is comfortable to wear and delivers maximum control in all the right areas. The result? Beautiful-looking swimsuits that will boost your confidence and attract plenty of compliments. Return Policy: Free returns for exchanges and store credit within 21 days of delivery date or flat fee for refunds | Price Range: $45-$145

Best Maternity: Hatch Courtesy of Hatch View On Hatchcollection.com Why We Love It: The company makes chic and comfortable maternity clothing for the modern woman. What to Consider: There are currently only six swimsuit styles. Hatch was born out of a desire to offer expectant women a chic and modern alternative to maternity clothing, including swimwear. Founded by Ariane Goldman, a mother of two, the lifestyle brand carries pieces that can be easily worn postpartum. Despite the limited selection of swimwear, it is incredibly stylish and designed to accommodate a growing baby bump. The styles and silhouettes range from trendy one-shoulder one-pieces to classic separates that are comfortable and offer support. The Poppy one-piece is a good example. It features adjustable tie straps to accommodate nursing mothers and is made of recycled nylon in a pretty sky blue floral print. As your pregnancy progresses, the two-way ruching on the sides of the swimsuit allows it to better fit your baby bump. Return Policy: $10 flat fee for all returns for a refund within 30 days of order date | Price Range: $188-$198

Best for Mix-and-match: Left on Friday Left on Friday View On Leftonfriday.com Why We Love It: Classic, multifunctional designs in a variety of colors make Left on Friday's swimsuits must-haves. What to Consider: The company doesn't have many top and bottom style options. A key concept at Left on Friday is multifunctionality – not just in terms of their mix-and-match potential, but also in terms of what the swimsuits are able to withstand. That's why company co-founders (and Lululemon veterans) Shannon Savage and Laura Low Ah paid special attention to the fabrics. The goal was to offer a product that — just like the women who wear it — is ready for any adventure. Thanks to the development of a high-quality all-in-one swimwear line, women no longer need to shop for separate bathing suits based on their activities. It takes one look at any Left on Friday swimsuit to know that the duo aced the job. Sourced from Italy, the fabrics are smooth and offer just the right amount of compression and support. Another bonus? They won't snag if you sit on the pool deck or fade over time as they are exposed to the sun. And you can get as creative as you'd like as both the tops and bottoms are available in over 30 shade options (there is a handy mix-and-match guide on the brand's website, too). Return Policy: Free returns 21 days from the delivery date | Price Range: $85-$170

Best Prints: Farm Rio Farm Rio View On Farmrio.com Why We Love It: The variety of prints and styles is fantastic. What to Consider: There are no monochrome options. Founded in 1997 at a market for independent designers in Rio de Janeiro, Farm Rio has become one of the world's most recognized fashion brands. Its founders Katia Barros and Marcello Bastos wanted to create a brand that pays homage to their beloved city's vibrant culture and colors, and today the brand carries a full assortment of clothing and accessories, including swimwear in the most vibrant, fun, and memorable prints. From banana leaves to toucans and quilt-like patchwork, Farm Rio's pieces are playful and eye-catching. Their swimsuit line is available in a variety of trendy cuts such as halter and one-shoulder necklines. This one-piece features a beautiful graphic print in shades of blue with pops of red. The adjustable shoulder strap also features two beaded tassels. Return Policy: Free returns within 30 days of order date | Price Range: $30 to $204

Best Athletic: Athleta Athleta View On Gap.com Why We Love It: The company uses high-performance, long-lasting fabrics to make its swimsuits. What to Consider: There isn't a large color variety. Athleta needs no introduction. The brand is known for its high-quality athleisure and sportswear that help you stay active and chic. Its swimwear line follows suit. Athletes and amateurs alike can find styles that will keep them comfortable while competing or enjoying their favorite water and beach sports. Athleta's Conscious Crop Bikini top and high-waist swim bottom are made from buttery-soft recycled fabric that features lycra for elasticity. The bikini's internal liner provides additional support, while the top's design does not restrict arm movement. Return Policy: Free returns within 60 days of purchase | Price Range: $49-$129

Best for Surfing: Hurley Hurley View On Hurley.com Why We Love It: Hurley has a large variety of swimwear pieces designed specifically for surfers. What to Consider: Sizes only go up to XL. Hurley has been making surfing apparel for more than 40 years. The company works with five-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore and many other world-class surfers who rigorously test the brand's products to ensure their quality, and often participate in the design process. The best thing about Hurley is that it cares about good looks as much as it does about high performance. This long-sleeve surf suit marries form and function with UPF 50, a convenient back zipper, and 16 percent spandex to give your body freedom whether you're paddling out to sea or preparing to pop up and catch a wave. Return Policy: For a refund, items must be returned within 30 days of the delivery date. Shipping and handling fees are at the expense of the customer | Price Range: $18-$75

Best Trendy: Solid & Striped Courtesy of Solid & Striped View On Solidandstriped.com Why We Love It: Solid & Striped's swimsuits are sure to get you noticed, thanks to a variety of eye-catching prints and designs. What to Consider: Sizing runs small. Since its inception in 2012, the fashion industry's favorite swimsuit brand has expanded its offerings to include ready-to-wear, kids, accessories, and menswear. But swimwear remains Solid & Striped's bread and butter. Fashion editors and influencers have made the brand's eye-catching silhouettes and beautiful fabrics a staple of their summer wardrobes. Its latest collection features sexy cut-outs, such as the Brooklyn in a pretty mint green color. This one-piece is made from crinkle fabric and has a one-shoulder fit and medium coverage. We love that it can also double as a bodysuit off the beach. Return Policy: Returns within 30 days of purchase date for a $6.95 restocking fee | Price Range: $30-500

Best Classic : Everlane Everlane View On Everlane.com Why We Love It: The brand offers beautiful and thoughtfully-designed swimwear basics. What to Consider: Most styles are only available in monochrome options. You've come to the right place if you're looking for timeless elegance. Everlane has been a leading voice in the market for classic apparel for a very long time, and its swimsuit line is completely in sync with the brand's image. Everlane's swimsuits come in a variety of styles, from low- and high-rise bottoms to sporty, sexy tops, all in clean, minimalist silhouettes that defy trends. For proof, look no further than this V-neck one-piece available in black, blue, and vibrant red. The built-in shelf bra with removable pads provides extra support and looks flattering on a variety of body types. Style it with jeans or shorts, and it instantly turns into a bodysuit. Return Policy: Returns within 30 days of the ship date for a $7 shipping label fee | Price Range: $11-$128

Best Brazilian : ViX Swimwear ViX Swimwear View On Vixpaulahermanny.com Why We Love It: ViX Swimwear's Brazilian-cut bottoms are tastefully designed with luxury fabrics. What to Consider: Sizes only run up to L. Brazilian transplant Paula Hermanny founded ViX in 2000 to bring her home country's beach culture and style to the US. Hermanny now helms a global brand that designs luxury ready-to-wear and swimwear for the sophisticated and well-traveled woman who doesn't compromise on quality or beautiful design. So if you're looking for a well-made, sexy Brazilian cut bikini, ViX should be at the top of your list. The Giulia bottom is the perfect example of that. It has a sultry back that can be worn two ways for medium or skimpy coverage and comes in six trendy shades and prints. Make it a set with the Shaye Tri Top. Return Policy: Returns within 30 days of delivery date for $8.99 shipping fee | Price Range: $34-$288 The Best Places to Buy Sunglasses

Best Versatile: Trina Turk Trina Turk View On Trinaturk.com Why We Love It: Trina Turk offers a fantastic variety of swim styles. What to Consider: Trina Turk's pieces are vibrant and colorful, so if you want something monochrome, it's probably not the brand for you. When it comes to swimwear, Trina Turk's talent lies in her ability to think outside the box, resulting in gorgeous patterns in bold colors. The company's swimwear line is full of versatile pieces that could be worn even off the beach or pool deck. She incorporates clever details such as ruffles and cutouts, and manipulates the fabric in twists so the end result is a true work of fashionable art. We love the Monaco Solids One Piece, which features a ruffled hemline that can be worn low or pulled up for a more traditional square-neckline. It has moderate coverage, and when styled with a skirt or denim shorts, transforms into a playful bodysuit. Return Policy: Returns within 30 days of delivery date; $10 fee applies to all returns | Price Range: $68-$200