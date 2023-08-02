Whether you’re looking for just a bit more coverage than your average bikini bottom, mid-length styles for more sun protection, or a sporty skirt with built-in pockets, these are the most fashionable and functional swim skirts for every taste and budget.

Swim skirts are somw of the most versatile, travel-friendly pieces you can add to your summer wardrobe, as they double as bathing suits and cover-ups — and can often even pass as a regular skirt. They’re excellent space-saving additions to your carry-on.

Best Overall Grapent Women's High Waist Tulip Hem Shirring Swim Skirt Swimsuit Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It The flattering, high-waisted design actually stays in place on land and underwater, plus there’s an enormous range of colors and patterns to choose from at an affordable price point. What to Consider The tulip hem may not appeal to everyone. It’s easy to see why the Grapent Women’s High-waist Swim Skirt is a traveler favorite for swimwear bottoms, as it’s a lightweight and versatile addition to any summer wardrobe. Light packers will appreciate how it replaces the need for a cover-up or sarong, freeing up precious space in your suitcase for your next beach vacation. It’s crafted from a loungewear-worthy nylon and spandex blend, which feels soft enough to wear all day as a regular miniskirt, and also boasts quick-drying properties. The skirt’s soft polyester-spandex lining is elastic enough to move comfortably with you while swimming, and it’s thick enough that it doesn’t get see-through when wet. Whether you’re wearing it in the water or on the boardwalk, you’ll be impressed with how well it stays in place — it doesn’t billow up while swimming or drag down when you hop out of the pool, nor does it bunch up when dry. We love the flattering high-waist and trendy tulip hem, but if that’s not your style, keep reading — there are plenty of other options on this list for those who’d prefer a more flowy or modest design. This one happens to come in a whopping 39 colors and patterns though, so it’s easy to find one to match pieces you already have in your closet. Price at time of publish: $25 The Details: Nylon and spandex shell, polyester and spandex lining | 39 colors | XS to 3XL

Best Ruched Coolibar Women's Big Wave Swim Skort Amazon View On Amazon View On Coolibar.com Why We Love It This cute skirt boasts UPF 50+ sun protection for added coverage. What to Consider The ruched detailing is only on the side. Looking to have fun in the sun without stressing about reapplying sunscreen every two hours? This skirt has got your back — er, bottom. Coolibar has The Skin Cancer Foundation’s Seal of Recommendation when it comes to their UPF 50+ fabrics, which protect you from 98 percent of UV rays. While you’ll still need to apply SPF elsewhere, this will boost your protection while swimming or lounging on the beach. The lightweight nylon-spandex blend is silky soft and resists both chlorine and saltwater, so you don’t need to worry about unsightly salt stains or faded colors. We love how the four-way stretch is breathable and easy to move in — plus it’s quick-drying, so you can head straight from a dip to a drink with friends. The skirt hides comfy bikini briefs below and a handy, discrete pocket in the elastic waistband where you can store your small essentials (just don’t forget to take them out before swimming!). Price at time of publish: $75 The Details: Nylon and spandex | 4 colors | 2XS to 3XL | UPF 50+

Best Ruffled Tournesol Women's Swim Skirt Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It The ruffled hem adds a feminine touch as well as extra coverage. What to Consider It isn’t particularly smoothing due to the ruched design in the front. Heading to a pool party? Throw on this wallet-friendly skirt from Tournesol with a bikini top or your favorite breezy summer shirt for an effortless yet stylish ensemble. The stretchy and breathable fabric offers generous coverage, as do the built-in swim briefs. We love the addition of the flirty, ruffled hemline. For anyone looking for a feminine flair, this skirt is a major crowd-pleaser. It’s soft, comfortable, and comes in seven understated colors — plus, it even has UPF 50+ protection. Price at time of publish: $25 The Details: Polyamide, spandex | 7 colors | S to 2XL | UPF 50+ The Best Supportive Swimsuits for Every Style and Activity, Tested

Best Size Options Venus Sensational Swim Skirt Venus View On Venus.com Why We Love It The cheeky contouring on the back is great for those looking for a more swimwear-style skirt. What to Consider The all-over ruching may not appeal to everyone. If you’re a fan of ruched skirts, you’ll love this cheeky mini from Venus. It provides more coverage than a bikini bottom, shielding your upper thighs while creating an ultra-sexy silhouette in the back thanks to the eye-catching seam along the middle. The all-over ruching slims and flatters, while the mid-rise waist offers a little extra support around the midriff. We love that several of the colors available are made from recycled pre-consumer materials, which helps to save the material from going into landfills. All four colors are available up to size 24. Price at time of publish: $30 The Details: Recycled nylon, spandex tricot | 4 colors | 4 to 24

Best for Sports Bare Necessities Black Sporty Skirted Bikini Bottom Bare Necessities View On Barenecessities.com View On Everythingbutwater.com Why We Love It The zippered side pocket and built-in shorts offer storage and coverage for beach volleyball, running, and water sports. What to Consider The skirt is still on the shorter side and may not offer enough coverage for high-impact activities. This cute, high-waisted mini skirt will take you from a round of beach volleyball to a round of drinks thanks to its minimalist design. It’s made from luxuriously soft and stretchy microfiber, making sure it moves with you in every activity. There’s even an easy-access zippered side pocket to safely secure essentials like your phone and wallet or a tennis or golf ball. The built-in swim shorts underneath provide comfortable enough coverage to run, jump, and swim — although the medium only measures 9 inches long, which may not feel long enough for some. Beyond classic black, this quick-drying skirt is available in a rainbow of colors and fun, floral patterns, so you can mix and match it with your favorite bikini tops or sports bras. Price at time of publish: $79 The Details: Nylon and spandex exterior, polyester and spandex lining | 20 colors | XS to 22

Best Skort Coolibar UPF 50+ Women's Sandbar Swim Skort Amazon View On Amazon View On Coolibar.com Why We Love It The fabric is resistant to chlorine and saltwater and boasts a hidden mesh pocket. What to Consider The shorts tend to ride up after frequent wear. When it comes to sun protection and top-notch swimwear, Coolibar never disappoints. Their silky, UPF 50+-rated fabric is ultra smooth on the lining but matte on the outside, making this even more indistinguishable from a traditional skort. But, there’s swimwear down there! This piece hides swim shorts beneath for coverage while you’re making a splash — whether at the beach or on the boardwalk. The material dries quickly and is chlorine- and saltwater-resistant, and there’s even a sneaky mesh pocket hidden inside for easy storage. While the shorts can ride up slightly at times, we’ve found that they still offer exceptional coverage, particularly when in the water, and overall are of a high-quality material that’s designed to last for several seasons. Price at time of publish: $65 The Details: Polyester | 4 colors | 2XS to 3XL | UPF 50+ The 8 Best One-piece Swimsuits of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Compression Shapermint High-waisted Full Coverage Swim Skirt Bottoms Amazon View On Amazon View On Shapermint.com Why We Love It This smoothing skirt features a wide waistband and is machine-washable for easy care. What to Consider It’s not chlorine- or saltwater-resistant. This figure-skimming, fit-and-flare skirt from Shapermint helps to flatten and shape your stomach without ever feeling constricting. A wide waistband contributes to a slimming silhouette while the full-coverage support smooths out any rolls or bumps. While the skirt doesn’t feature any chlorine or saltwater resistance, it does offer excellent sun protection thanks to the UPF 50 rating. We love that it provides just enough coverage to comfortably bend over without flashing anything you’d rather keep covered — although there’s a bikini bottom attached underneath as well to offer an additional layer of confidence while out and about. We also appreciate that it runs in a more generous size range and comes at a budget-friendly price. Price at time of publish: $27 The Details: Nylon and spandex | 4 colors | S to 4XL | UPF 50

Best Wrap Summersalt The Ruched Swim Skirt Summersalt View On Summersalt.com Why We Love It This flattering skirt doesn't come with built-in swimwear underneath, making it more comfortable to wear all day long. What to Consider You’ll have to pair it with your own swimwear, and it’s hand-wash only. Summersalt’s mega-popular ruched swim skirt is made in the brand’s flexible and flattering swim material, and it’s designed to be layered with one of their swim bottoms. On the one hand, this means that you’ll need to pack your own swim bottoms to wear with it for ocean-worthy coverage; on the other, we love that it means we can wear the skirt with underwear when we’re not swimming. It comes in eight super summery colors and features a front-wrap that ties into a darling bow at the side waist. The figure-enhancing ruching and high-waisted design are just the icing on top! Price at time of publish: $65 The Details: Recycled polyamide, elastane | 8 colors | XS to 2XL

Best One-piece Shekini Women's V-neck One-piece Skirt Swimsuit Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It Removable padding and a waist-cinching material make this one-piece extra flattering. What to Consider The straps aren’t adjustable. If you’re looking for a more full-coverage option for days of lounging under the sun, this slimming V-neck one-piece fits the bill. It features built-in shorts and is crafted from a stylish and lightweight waffle weave, which you can wear while swimming or while hanging out by the water. This dress stands out for its incredible silhouette, as it offers compression around the waist and a supportive lift at the bust — plus, there are removable pads, so you can customize the fit to your personal preference. While the straps aren’t adjustable, we found that they fit snugly without digging into shoulders. Price at time of publish: $38 The Details: Nylon, spandex | 20 Colors | S to 2XL We Tested the Best Beach Sandals of 2023

Best Maternity Bhome Maternity Swim Skirt Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It There’s plenty of room for growth, and the belly band isn’t constricting. What to Consider It’s too short to double as a skirt. This soft, maternity-friendly swim skirt comfortably stretches over your belly without constricting at the seam. It’s crafted from quick-drying, breathable fabric that’s easy to wear during a long day at the beach, and features built-in briefs that fit true-to-size during the first two trimesters. If you’re in your third trimester, you’ll want to size up for a better fit. There’s plenty of room to grow in this piece, especially if you’re buying it earlier on in your pregnancy. You’ll love that while the belly band never feels overly tight, it does keep everything in place well, even while swimming. While this offers a little more than full-bottom coverage, it’s designed to function as swimwear more than as a skort you could wear out and about. Price at time of publish: $25 The Details: 2 colors | S to 2XL | UPF 50+

Best Long Snoga Athletics All Day Pocket Swim Skirt 22" Snoga Athletics View On Snogaathletics.com Why We Love It They’re polished enough to wear in the office or while on a hike. What to Consider The pockets are fairly small and may not offer enough space for all of your essentials. We can’t get enough of this nautical midi-length skirt from Snoga Athletics. This preppy design will take you from a day by the pool to dinner with friends without ever having to stop at the hotel to change — just bring a spare pair of underwear, and you’re good to go! The skirt itself doesn’t come with built-in swimwear bottoms, so you’ll need to layer it with your own if you’d like the additional coverage. Other convenient features include two zippered pockets, which you can tuck your phone, wallet, keys, and other valuables in (when you’re not in the water, that is), and a super-soft 2-inch waistband that stays put throughout the day. The nylon-spandex blend fabric also boasts UPF 50 sun protection. Price at time of publish: $30 The Details: Nylon and spandex | 4 colors | XS to 3XL | UPF 50 The 20 Best Swimsuit Cover-ups of 2023