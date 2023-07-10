We heeded these makeup pros’ advice and conducted deep research into the best sweatproof makeup products on the market to compile this list of our top picks.

“Focus on long-lasting, lightweight formulas,” added celebrity makeup artist Tonya Riner. “Opt for gels, creams, and liquids that are known for their staying power.”

To keep sweat-induced makeup smudges at bay, look for products labeled oil-free or water-resistant. “Oil-free products tend to be long lasting, which makes them incredible for sweatproof makeup,” noted celebrity makeup and brow artist Stevi Christine. You can also choose waterproof makeup, although it’s not necessary.

If you’re packing cosmetics for an upcoming trip, you may want to consider stocking up on sweatproof makeup. Sweatproof makeup comes in handy in situations where your makeup tends to run due to moisture, such as hot summer travel days, pool and beach days, and in humid destinations.

Best Foundation Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation 4.8 Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Charlottetilbury.com Why We Love It This skincare-hybrid foundation hydrates your skin as you wear it. What to Consider It has a fragrance. An impressive 44 shades help you find the perfect match with this matte finish foundation. And it’s not purely cosmetic — this product has skincare properties to help hydrate your skin and keep it from drying out during wear. The lightweight formula is sweatproof, humidity-proof, waterproof, and transfer-resistant, so you can count on it staying put throughout your day’s activities. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free. Price at time of publish: $49 The Details: 0.34 ounces | REPLEXIUM®, MossCellTec™ No. 1, AirCool™

Best Lipstick MAC Locked Kiss Ink Lipstick MAC View On Nordstrom View On Beautybay.com View On Belk.com Why We Love It It comes in 12 vivid shades. What to Consider You’ll need makeup remover to take it off. This highly pigmented lip color is waterproof, and therefore transfer-proof, even as you eat or drink (although you’ll want to give it a few minutes to set). The liquid lipstick has a matte finish and can stay on your lips for up to 24 hours without touch ups. Though matte liquid lipsticks can sometimes be drying, this formula has passion fruit oil, coconut oil, and shea butter to help nourish your lips as you wear it. The application wand has a pointed tip that provides precision and controlled application. Price at time of publish: $33 The Details: 0.14 ounces | Passion fruit oil, coconut oil, shea butter

Best Mascara Glossier Lash Slick Lift and Lengthening Mascara 4.5 Glossier View On Glossier.com View On Sephora Why We Love It It stays put for up to 12 hours. What to Consider If you plan to swim, you’ll want a waterproof formula instead. Though waterproof mascaras certainly stay put on lashes, they can be notoriously difficult to remove, even with the help of makeup removers. Glossier’s water-resistant formula is a great solution for when you want a smudge-proof mascara with added staying power, but don’t want the hassle of a fully waterproof product. It has a weightless, flexible formula that gives lashes a natural-looking lift and length as the tapered comb brush coats each individual lash from root to tip. It contains vegan biotin to condition lashes over time and natural shine polymers for a shiny, sleek look. Price at time of publish: $18 The Details: 0.29 ounces | Provitamin B5, biotinyl tripeptide-1 The 11 Best Waterproof Makeup Products of 2023

Best Concealer It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer 4.8 Ulta View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Itcosmetics.com Why We Love It You only need a tiny bit of this product to make a big impact. What to Consider The texture is a bit heavy. “If you’re in need of a little concealer, apply a tiny amount of a waterproof formula,” advised Riner, who loves this product because it doesn’t separate or crease. The full-coverage product, available in 25 shades, conceals and color corrects for up to 24 hours of continuous wear. It goes on thick and stays put, even as you sweat or swim, and it won’t crack. There are skincare benefits, too. It’s infused with peptides, antioxidants, collagen, and hyaluronic acid to hydrate your delicate eye skin area. Price at time of publish: $29 The Details: 0.4 ounces, 0.11 ounces | Peptides, antioxidants, collagen, hyaluronic acid

Best Eyeliner Estée Lauder Double Wear Infinite Waterproof Eyeliner in Espresso Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart View On Belk.com Why We Love It The waterproof pencil has a built-in sharpener. What to Consider There isn’t a ton of product in the tube. Nothing ruins a vacation selfie quite like smudgy eyeliner rings around your eyes. Keep smears and flakes at bay with this waterproof kohl pencil, which comes in six dark hues including black, espresso, and indigo. It’ll stay put through any amount of sweat, heat, and humidity your summer travels throw at you. The twist-up product even has a built-in sharpener and soft smudge tip, which is great for traveling because it reduces the amount of items you need to pack. Note that if you’re looking to intentionally smudge the product, make sure to do so before it sets. Price at time of publish: $30 The Details: Trimethylsiloxysilicate

Best Eyeshadow Maybelline New York Color Tattoo Up to 24H Longwear Cream Eyeshadow Makeup Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Why We Love It The long-lasting product provides up to 24 hours of continuous wear. What to Consider You won’t get as much precision with fingertip application. If you’re going for a fuller makeup look that includes eyeshadow, you’ll want to make sure to use a product that won’t gather in the creases of your eyelids. Maybelline’s crease-resistant, waterproof, and fade-resistant formula fits the bill. It comes in 10 neutral and bright hues in metallic and matte finishes, each with a color payoff that is bold and saturated. The individual pots are ideal for when packing real estate is limited, since you’ll only bring the colors you need, rather than an entire palette. It’s conveniently applied with your fingertips, saving you the hassle of packing eyeshadow brushes. Price at time of publish: $7 The Details: See website for full list of ingredients

Best Primer ILIA True Skin Radiant Priming Serum Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Iliabeauty.com Why We Love It The fragrance-free product has a radiant finish. What to Consider Make sure to layer it with sunscreen if you’re spending time outdoors. Christine recommends prepping your skin with an oil-free primer before applying other cosmetics products. “Think of a painting: you prep the canvas with a primer, and then layer on the paint,” she said. With that in mind, Ilia’s oil-free formula is a great clean, silicone-free pick. Its list of nourishing ingredients includes beta glucan (which helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles), hibiscus (which protects against free-radical damage), and mastic (which helps to mattify and refine skin throughout the day). Price at time of publish: $52 The Details: 1 ounce | Beta glucan, hibiscus, and mastic

Best Setting Spray Morphe Sunsetter Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Setting Spray Morphe View On Morphe.com View On Ulta Why We Love It SPF 30 protects your skin from UVA/UVB rays. What to Consider For continued sun protection, reapplication is necessary. Even if you wear SPF underneath your makeup, you’ll want to reapply sun protection throughout the day if you’re spending time outside. That’s why this SPF 30 setting spray is so genius: not only does it help your makeup stay put for hours, but every time you mist your face you’re delivering protection from harmful UVA/UVB rays. Still, the sheer-finish product leaves no white cast and certainly won’t look like you’re wearing sunscreen. It’s oil-free for long-lasting results and non-comedogenic. Price at time of publish: $18 The Details: 3.4 ounces | Avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, octocrylene

Best Liquid Eyeliner Meloway 2-in-1 Liquid Eyeliner + Makeup Remover Pen Meloway View On Amazon View On Ecosmetics.com View On Macy's Why We Love It A genius built-in makeup-erasing tip easily clears up mistakes. What to Consider There is only one color (black) available. Applying liquid eyeliner isn’t always easy, and it may take a few tries before you’ve got equal lines on either side. That’s why we love Meloway’s two-in-one waterproof product: it’s equipped with a non-irritating makeup cleansing formula with a sculpted tip, so if your first swipe isn’t how you like it, you can erase even the tiniest mistake with ease. On the other end, a super pigmented black eyeliner glides smoothly and creates precise lines. The vegan and cruelty-free product won’t smudge when you sweat or accidentally rub your eye. Price at time of publish: $22 The Details: 0.013 ounces | Polyglyceryl-6 caprylate, butylene glycol

Best Finishing Powder Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Urbandecay.com Why We Love It The waterproof formula stays put for hours. What to Consider If you prefer a more luminous look, the matte finish might not be for you. “If you are using powder, I would recommend a translucent powder to set,” said Christine. Urban Decay’s version, part of the brand’s long-lasting All Nighter line, is a waterproof makeup-setting and finishing powder that mattifies your skin for up to 11 hours of continuous wear. Although the vegan and cruelty-free product can be used on any skin type, it’s ideal for people with oily or combination skin. Riner’s tip: “when adding your setting powder, I like to use a fan brush so that I’m picking up the slightest amount and then lightly dusting it in the T-zone.” Price at time of publish: $35 The Details: 0.26 ounces

Best Lip Gloss Colorescience Sunforgettable Lip Shine SPF 35 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Colorescience.com Why We Love It This gloss has zinc oxide to protect lips from UVA/UVB rays. What to Consider It has a bit of a sticky feel. Lips can get sunburnt, too, so if you’re spending time in the sun, it’s always a good idea to pick a lip product that has SPF. This gloss by Colorescience is a nourishing option packed with peptides, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E antioxidants to keep your lips feeling soft and hydrated while you wear it. It comes in four sheer, glossy shades, three of which have a hint of shimmer, and they all layer beautifully over other lip products such as lipstick or chapstick. The lip gloss is water-resistant for up to 40 minutes, so it makes a great beach or pool day companion. Price at time of publish: $39 The Details: 0.13 ounces | Peptides, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E antioxidants The 16 Best Lip Balms of 2023

Best Eyebrow Pencil ILIA In Full Micro-Tip Eyebrow Pencil Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Goop.com View On Iliabeauty.com Why We Love It Eight shades match a wide variety of brow colors. What to Consider It can be a bit chalky. This ultra-slim-tipped eyebrow pencil creates precise, hairlike strokes to give you the effect of fullness in your brows. It uses mineral-based pigments, which look very natural but still have a great color payoff. Still, the product is beginner-friendly and it’s difficult to mess up. The oil-free ink is fade-proof and won’t budge, so you can count on it to stay put, even if you accidentally rub your eye. Price at time of publish: $24 The Details: 0.003 ounces | Mineral-based pigments, provitamin B5

Best Eyebrow Gel Make Up For Ever Aqua Resist Waterproof Tinted Eyebrow Gel Sephora View On Macy's View On Makeupforever.com View On Sephora Why We Love It This product has a comfortable but strong hold. What to Consider It can be a little drying. If you prefer a brow product with some hold, Make Up For Ever’s waterproof formula is a solid option. It’s a lightweight, tinted gel that’s available in six shades and delivers up to 24 hours of waterproof, smudge-proof wear. Despite its impressive staying power, it still has a soft, comfortable hold to avoid that frozen look. Pro tip for extra volume: brush against the direction of hair growth, then brush hairs back into place. Price at time of publish: $25 The Details: 0.11 ounces

Best Bronzer Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof Bronzer Sephora View On Walmart View On Dermstore View On Kohls.com Why We Love It The waterproof formula is made to last. What to Consider You’ll need to pack a brush for application. This one-shade-suits-all waterproof bronzer is made from Amazonian clay, which controls the oil in your skin to help the makeup last. The illuminating golden bronze mineral-based powder uses vibrant pigments to deliver a natural-looking sunkissed glow to your cheekbones, chin, nose, and forehead — without streaks. Vitamins A and E act as antioxidants to fight free radical damage. Price at time of publish: $32 The Details: 0.32 ounces | Amazonian clay, mineral pigments, vitamin A, vitamin E The 13 Best Waterproof Foundations

Best Blush Nars Afterglow Liquid Blush Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Kohls.com Why We Love It The liquid formula helps it stay put in moist weather. What to Consider You may have to layer it on if you want a bolder look. Riner recommends this liquid blush with a luminous finish because it’s “universally flattering and so easy to use.” The color is sheer and buildable, so you can customize your look depending on whether you want a more natural flush or a bigger impact. Still, it has a lightweight, ultra-creamy texture that is transfer-resistant and can provide up to eight hours of wear. It uses sodium hyaluronate to help nourish and hydrate the skin as you wear it. Price at time of publish: $32 The Details: 0.23 ounces | Sodium hyaluronate, vitamin E, vegan collagen