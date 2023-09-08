After putting each piece through rigorous tests in our New York City lab, we picked 10 top performers that are made entirely, or mostly, from recycled materials or other sustainable processes. We checked the bags for capacity, design, value, durability, and maneuverability, and completed research to determine just how sustainable each piece really is. The bags listed below met our expectations, and we will continue to test them over a period of six months and update this article with any new findings.

A good, reliable, and durable piece of luggage is obviously a must-have for every collection. But it’s also wise to consider sustainability — that is, something produced using a low level of carbon emissions and crafted with recycled or recyclable materials. When looking at the standout suitcases and smaller bags tested by the Travel + Leisure team, we also considered these additional attributes when making our recommendations here.

Best Overall Troubadour Orbis 1-Pocket Backpack 4.8 Troubadour View On Troubadourgoods.com Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Design 4.3 /5

Comfort 4.8 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It The padding makes this bag incredibly comfy and it boasts excellent organizational features. What to Consider It’s not super breathable, so it may cause you to sweat a bit on warmer days. When it comes to sustainability, you won’t find a luggage piece better than the Orbis 1-pocket Backpack. Not only is it designed with Troubadour’s innovative Circular Collection concept (which features zero-waste luggage that can be recycled over and over again, making it totally “circular”), it’s also impressively spacious; we found it could fit just as many items as a carry-on-sized backpack. And don’t let the whole “1-pocket” thing fool you — that merely refers to the large exterior pocket. The Orbis actually boasts 11 pockets in all, making it a dream for organized travelers. It even has a dedicated padded sleeve for laptops up to 16 inches long. Speaking of padding, it’s one of the features that stood out the most to us throughout the testing process. The straps’ extra cushioning feels extremely plush on the shoulders, and we’d go as far as to say it’s the most comfortable backpack we’ve ever used. The straps are even S-shaped and adjustable, so they expertly conform to the shape of the body and relieve pressure points to allow travelers to wear it for hours on end. To top it all off, the backpack is actually quite sleek and stylish, so you’ll always feel confident and cool wearing it through the airport or while sightseeing at your destination. Price at time of publish: $295 The Details: 11.8 x 16.5 x 5.5 inches | 17.6 liters | 3.3 pounds | Recycled polyester, vegan leather Travel + Leisure / Jessica Juliao

Best Carry-on Suitcase Paravel Aviator Carry-On Plus 4.7 Paravel View On Maisonette.com View On Saintbernard.com View On Tourparavel.com Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Maneuverability 5 /5

Durability 4.5 /5

Value 4 /5 Why We Love It It fits up to a week’s worth of clothes and feels like a luxury item. What to Consider It’s prone to minor dents and scuffs. Known as the “world’s first carbon-neutral carry-on,” Paravel’s Aviator Carry-on Plus is a top-notch choice for travelers who prefer sustainable gear. It’s crafted using recycled materials and vegan leather, and the company offsets the carbon emissions created when constructing the bag and shipping it, plus from your first trip using it. We especially liked how roomy this spinner is — we could fit everything we needed for a trip with room to spare thanks to its ultra-deep main compartment, removable interior zippered divider, interior pockets, and separate laundry bag. During our tests, we also couldn’t help but admire its beauty: the exterior is stylish, the leather embellishments are chic, and the metal corners add elegance in addition to durability. Combination-locking zippers add to its high-end feel. Price at time of publish: $425 The Details: 14.7 x 22.7 x 9.6 inches | 46.6 liters | 8.5 pounds | Recycled polycarbonate, recycled aluminum, vegan leather, nylon Travel + Leisure / Jhett Thompson

Best Checked Suitcase Samsonite Eco Advance Large Spinner 4.4 Samsonite View On Ebags.com View On Samsonite.com Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Design 4 /5

Maneuverability 4 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 4 /5 Why We Love It It’s lightweight, roomy, and easy to roll.

What to Consider The zippers don't open and close super smoothly, and the expander doesn't do much. If you're on the lookout for something spacious yet eco-friendly, consider Samsonite's Eco Advance Large Spinner. As its name suggests, it's oversized and environmentally kind thanks to the brand's Recyclex fabric made of 100 percent recycled plastic bottles. It's one of the largest, deepest luggage pieces on our list, yet it felt surprisingly light during our tests. There are a ton of pockets (almost too many), and the included compression strap allows for worry-free travel since it keeps everything in place. After throwing the suitcase off a counter and smacking it with a baseball bat, we were pleased to see there were no scuffs or breakage. While the telescoping handle took some getting used to (you have to press down on both sides to extend it in 1-inch increments), we appreciated how easy the spinner was to maneuver on everything from gravel to carpet. Price at time of publish: $300 The Details: 30 x 19 x 13 inches | 11.75 pounds | Recycled polyester

Best Underseat Suitcase Delsey Paris Chatelet Air 2.0 Underseater 4.2 Delsey Paris View On Delsey.com Our Ratings Capacity 4 /5

Organization 5 /5

Design 3.8 /5

Maneuverability 4 /5

Durability 3.5 /5 Why We Love It It’s so cute and compact — and it stands up against rough travel. What to Consider The handle is a little tricky to use, and there are only two wheels, so it’s not a spinner. We love this compact little suitcase because, while it’s definitely small, it’s equipped with quite a few features, including exterior and interior pockets, a trolley sleeve, and a TSA combination lock. You can choose to roll it behind you using a hidden telescoping handle and two wheels, or you can simply lift it up and carry it by its top handle (it’s light enough to do so, after all). Through our tests, we discovered it can take a beating, as there was nothing more than a few minor scuffs after being pushed off a table — and everything inside stayed nicely in place. While it was slightly tight when stuffed under a mock airplane seat in our lab, it definitely did fit, and it looked remarkably stylish in the process, thanks to an eco-friendly fabric made from recycled water bottles. Price at time of publish: $240 The Details: 15.75 x 8.25 x 16.5 inches | 20 liters | 6 pounds | Recycled polyester Travel + Leisure / Jhett Thompson

Best Duffel Peak Design Travel Duffel - 35L 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Peakdesign.com Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Design 4.5 /5

Durability 4.5 /5

Value 5 /5

Portability 4.5 /5 Why We Love It It’s sturdier than other duffels, and we feel it’ll last longer, too. What to Consider It doesn’t really feature any organizational elements. Unlike most duffels that are floppy and easily collapsible, this 35-liter bag is constructed with a rigid, 100 percent nylon canvas shell that keeps it standing upright even when empty — but doesn't add excess weight. The bag still fits plenty of necessities inside, plus there are several exterior hooks to clip on things like water bottles. Its carrying strap and top handles are both quite padded for comfortable transportation, and we immediately recognized the bag’s sturdy, high-quality material and hardware. Upon running it through lengthy tests in our labs, we feel this weatherproof and stylish bag is built to last through years of travel — and is 100 percent carbon neutral, too. Price at time of publish: $140 for 35 liters The Details: 22 x 14 x 10 inches | 35 liters | 2 pounds | Recycled nylon, leather, hypalon, aluminum Travel + Leisure / Conor Ralph

Best Rolling Duffel Patagonia Black Hole Wheeled Duffel Bag 100L 4.9 Backcountry View On Backcountry.com View On Evo.com View On Patagonia.com Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Maneuverability 4.5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It It’s so, so spacious and easy to maneuver. What to Consider It only has two wheels, so it’s not a spinner. If you mean business when you travel, it may be time to get your hands on a rolling duffel bag. Based on our tests, our favorite is Patagonia’s Black Hole Wheeled Duffel Bag 100L. It’s sustainably made due to 100 percent recycled body fabric, lining, and webbing, and it features the best of both worlds when it comes to luggage: you can roll it like a wheeled suitcase, and you can also stuff it full of gear and carry it by its top handles like a true duffel. We were particularly impressed by the bag’s spaciousness, abundance of large pockets, sturdiness, and structured build. The fabric also appeared to be weather-resistant during our tests, and we appreciated that there were handles on either end (in addition to the telescoping handle and snapping top handles) so it was easy to carry in any position. It had virtually zero scratches, scuffs, or tears after we roughed it up, so it could truly be considered a once-in-a-lifetime purchase. Price at time of publish: $419 for 100 liters The Details: 32.6 x 16 x 13.7 inches | 100 liters | 9.3 pounds | Recycled polyester,​​ TPU Travel + Leisure / Jessica Juliao

Best Weekender Paravel Weekender 4.5 Maisonette View On Gap.com View On Maisonette.com View On Net-a-Porter Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Durability 4.5 /5

Value 4 /5

Portability 5 /5 Why We Love It It’s compact but fits plenty of clothing and accessories. What to Consider There are no exterior pockets. This bag is one of the smallest weekenders we tested, yet it fits just as much as many bulkier pieces (if not more!). The 100 percent upcycled EcoCraft canvas and recycled vegan leather accents look and feel soft, but the weekender manages to keep its shape and protect its contents through vigorous travel. We especially liked the unique placement of the detachable shoulder strap; it hooks onto the middle of the bag rather than the ends, which makes it feel more balanced, like an oversized purse. Other features we found to be helpful were two sturdy top handles, small hardware feet on the bottom of the bag, a trolley sleeve, two large zippered pockets on the inside, and a 15-inch laptop slot. Despite all its extras, the weekender easily fits under plane and train seats. Price at time of publish: $295 The Details: 15 x 15 x 8 inches | 2.4 pounds | EcoCraft canvas, recycled vegan leather People / Conor Ralph

Best Laptop Backpack Solgaard Lifepack Backpack 4.8 Solgaard View On Amazon View On Solgaard.co Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Comfort 4 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It It seriously has a pocket for everything — and its built-in solar bank comes in handy. What to Consider The pack is a bit large and bulky, and some travelers may find it cumbersome. A travel backpack that fits all your clothes, gear, and toiletries is awesome — but a backpack that additionally has a dedicated, cushioned compartment for your laptop is even better. Our tests proved the Solgaard Lifepack Backpack is the best sustainable laptop backpack around thanks to its 100 percent recycled Shore-tex fabric, plus a roomy interior with a built-in USB charging port and an innovative solar bank to charge your devices without needing a wall plug. But, beyond the backpack’s cool tech features, it’s also surprisingly comfy. After wearing it to walk around and repeatedly taking it on and off, we found the Lifepack didn’t cause any pain or discomfort on our back or shoulders. A useful chest strap also helped sturdy the pack and prevent it from rubbing or smacking against us as we moved. On the inside, there are a ton of pockets of all shapes and sizes — and upon shaking the backpack around, we were pleased to see everything stayed in place. Price at time of publish: $245 The Details: 11.6 x 18.5 x 7 inches | 17 liters | 4 pounds | Recycled Shore-tex fabric (inner and outer) Travel + Leisure / Conor Ralph

Best Daypack Mystery Ranch Coulee 20 Backpack 4.9 Mystery Ranch View On Mysteryranch.com Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5 Why We Love It It has seemingly endless space, yet it remains lightweight. What to Consider You’ll have to unzip the whole tri-zip closure to get into the main compartment. This is the ultimate take-everywhere backpack — and we know that because we personally brought it with us on multiple hikes, around town, to the park, and beyond. On our day travels, we packed it with a lightweight down jacket, device chargers and batteries, and a water bladder, and it all fit beautifully without weighing us down. We also love all the extras that similar backpacks don’t have, like the tri-zip closure that opens the backpack up completely, as well as chest and waist straps that keep it super sturdy on your body. The unique removable waist straps even have padding and pockets for added convenience. The Coulee also has tons of oversized pockets, so we felt we could truly fit anything we’d ever need in the 100 percent recycled nylon bag. Price at time of publish: $179 for small/medium The Details: 20 x 10 x 8.25 inches | 20 liters | 2.6 pounds | Recycled nylon Travel + Leisure / Michael Weisbaum

