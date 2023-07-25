To help you find the perfect swimsuit for your needs, we tested 37 over an ongoing, six-month period. We wore them in the water and while moving our bodies every which way, evaluating each for fit, coverage, comfort, quality, and overall value.

When browsing options, think about where you plan to wear the swimsuit and what you'll be doing — some activities call for more support or coverage than others. A style with adjustable features can gives you a better chance of a proper fit, but you're wise to check the size guide before ordering anything.

Whether you're swimming, kayaking, boating, or picking up a game of beach volleyball, supportive swimwear can give you peace of mind knowing everything will stay in place. Even if you're just hanging out by the pool, the right one-piece, bikini top, or bottoms can help make you feel comfortable in your skin.

Best Overall Mindy x Andie The Amalfi One Piece Swimsuit 4.9 Andie View On Andieswim.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Coverage 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Why We Love It This simple yet flattering one-piece provides support where you need it without digging in or restricting movement. What to Consider It comes in three coverage options, so choose what's most comfortable for you. Our favorite supportive swimsuit is definitely the Andie Amalfi One Piece. The simple yet flattering design features a shelf bra with soft, removable cups and adjustable shoulder straps. It shows a hint of cleavage without feeling like you're hanging out. And you can choose from full, medium, or cheeky coverage for your backside. We had full mobility when wearing this swimsuit, and it stayed in place while we swam and slid down multiple water slides. Not only that, but the material doesn't feel uncomfortably heavy when soaking wet. Though you'll have plenty of support where you need it most, we like that the fabric is forgiving — it conforms to your curves without digging in or feeling too constricting. Whether you prefer neutrals or bright, punchy hues, this swimsuit comes in colors for every taste and occasion. We also appreciate that it's available in an extensive range of sizes and both regular and long lengths. It’s very durable too — we didn't notice any puckering or loose threads after washing and drying it. In the end, we think the price is right on point. Price at time of publish: $98 The Details: XS–3XL, regular and long | Nylon, spandex | Full, medium, or cheeky coverage | Removable cups | Adjustable straps

Best Compression Everlane The Square-neck Bikini Top 4.2 Everlane View On Everlane.com Our Ratings Fit 4.2 /5

Comfort 3.5 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Coverage 4 /5

Value 4 /5 Why We Love It The sturdy yet soft material holds everything in place like a sports bra and doesn't sacrifice comfort. What to Consider It has a tight, compressive feel that isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, and you can't return or exchange it. If you want a bit more compression, consider Everlane's Square-neck Bikini Top. The full-coverage design holds everything in place, kind of like a sports bra. We like how the sturdy yet soft material makes you feel supported and secure without sacrificing comfort. Thanks to the adjustable straps, you can make sure it stays put while swimming. Having said that, this bikini top runs a little small. And since you can't return or exchange it, you might want to order a size larger than you normally wear. The fabric is on the thicker side, so it retains water more than some other swimsuits and takes a bit longer to dry. Still, we appreciate how durable it is — it doesn't pill at all when you sit on the side of a concrete pool. Pair this top with the matching High-rise Hipster Bottom. Price at time of publish: $45 The Details: XXS–XXL | Nylon, elastane | Removable pads | Adjustable straps

Best Budget Hilor Women’s One Piece Front Twist Bathing Suit 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Coverage 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It This wallet-friendly one-piece is surprisingly flattering, with light waist compression and ruching to create a slimming effect. What to Consider The padded cups aren't removable, and it absorbs a substantial amount of water. On a budget? This swimsuit is a solid choice. We found it surprisingly flattering — and dare we say, sexy — for a one-piece and appreciated the "tummy control" design. It features a slightly compressive mesh lining around the midsection to cinch your waist and hold things in while the ruched front creates a slimming effect. Though the padding in the cups isn't removable, we like that you can adjust the shoulder straps to get a better fit and ensure it stays secure during various activities. This bathing suit is comfier than we expected it to be. It absorbs a substantial amount of water and doesn't dry very quickly, but it's not too heavy or uncomfortable when soaking wet. Considering the affordable price tag, we were also pleased to see how well it held up after being washed. Price at time of publish: $36 The Details: 6–18 | Nylon, spandex | Full coverage | Non-removable cups | Adjustable straps The 8 Best One-piece Swimsuits of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Large Chests Panache Anya Riva Underwire One-Piece 4.8 Bare Necessities View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Barenecessities.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Coverage 4.5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It Available in sizes 30D through 40K, this supportive, endlessly comfy one-piece was made with bigger breasts in mind. What to Consider The snap-back closure isn't adjustable like a bra, and the cups aren't removable. If you're more well-endowed and often have a hard time finding swimsuits that fit, this one's for you. The Panache Anya Riva One-piece feels super secure while still allowing full mobility. Made with larger breasts in mind, the sizing ranges from 30D all the way to 40K. The underwire adds support, and although the snap-back closure isn't adjustable like a bra, you can adjust the straps to your preferred length and tightness. We were comfortable wearing this swimsuit all day, including while swimming in the ocean, lounging on the sand, and playing in the pool. While the supportive fabric is thick, it's still soft against the skin when wet and dries pretty quickly once you get out of the water. Reminiscent of a ballet leotard with a sweetheart neckline and ruched detailing, the classic, flattering silhouette became an instant favorite. Ultimately, we think the price is fair and would likely pay more for this swimsuit. Price at time of publish: $104 The Details: 30D–40K | Polyamide, elastane | Full coverage | Non-removable cups | Adjustable straps

Best for Small Chests Andie The Valencia Top 4.2 Andie View On Andieswim.com Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Comfort 4.2 /5

Quality 4 /5

Coverage 4.5 /5

Value 3.5 /5 Why We Love It The double-lined material keeps everything in place while the racerback adds extra support. What to Consider It runs slightly small and isn't the stretchiest, so consider sizing up. The Andie Valencia Top is a great choice for smaller breasts. Made of thick, double-lined fabric, it provides full coverage on top, keeping everything in place like a sports bra, while the racerback adds extra support and security. That said, this bathing suit top runs a little small. This creates good compression, but since the material isn't very stretchy, you might be more comfortable in one size larger than you normally wear. Either way, you can adjust the straps to make it slightly tighter or looser. You also have the option to remove the cups, and the material is thick enough that it'll still provide plenty of coverage without them. This bikini top performed really well both in and out of the water, and it only takes about 20 minutes to dry completely in the sun. Want a matching set? Pair it with the brand's High Waisted Cheeky Bottom. Price at time of publish: $31 The Details: XS–3XL | Nylon, spandex | Removable cups | Adjustable straps

Best Triangle Athleta Triangle Bikini Top and Clean Full Swim Bottom 4.4 Athleta View On Gap.com View On Gap.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Comfort 4 /5

Quality 5 /5

Coverage 4 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Why We Love It This sleek, sporty swim top is conveniently adjustable and performs well both in and out of the water. What to Consider The material is a little heavier when soaking wet. Who says triangle bikinis can't be supportive? Case in point: this sleek, sporty top from Athleta. The durable fabric feels like it's made for performance — like something a professional swimmer might wear — and the back ties are conveniently adjustable to ensure a perfect fit. Depending on your breast size, the full-coverage top may not show any cleavage, so the look leans more athletic than sexy. This swim top performed well in and out of the water, staying in place and keeping us comfortable during various activities. Though the thick material is a bit heavier when soaking wet and takes a while to dry, it looks just like new after being worn, washed, and dried. If you're looking for a supportive, full-coverage bikini set, pair this top with Athleta's Clean Full Swim Bottom. Price at time of publish: $59 The Details: XXS–XL | Nylon, lycra | Removable pads | Adjustable back ties

Best Tummy Control Tempt Me Retro High-waist Two-piece Swimsuit 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Fit 3.8 /5

Comfort 3.5 /5

Quality 4.8 /5

Coverage 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It This 1960s-inspired swimsuit includes a supportive, bust-enhancing top and slightly compressive bottoms that flatten the belly. What to Consider The pads aren't removable, and the structured cups may be too large for some women. If you're looking for something that cinches your waist but don't necessarily want to rock a one-piece, this 1960s-inspired bikini might be your best bet. We found it incredibly flattering, with a supportive top (not unlike a push-up bra) and high-waisted bottoms that flatten the belly while creating an hourglass shape. The slightly compressive fabric keeps everything in place, and the subtle ruching creates the illusion of a smaller waistline. One thing to note is that the top is padded, and the cups aren't removable. You can adjust the back strap and make the halter neck as tight or as loose as you want. But since the cups have a structured shape, they may not work for all breast sizes. The double-layered fabric is soft and durable, but since it's so thick, it takes several hours to dry in the sun. Still, this is undoubtedly a great deal for a figure-enhancing two-piece with excellent tummy control. Price at time of publish: $36 The Details: XXS–22-plus | Nylon, spandex | Medium coverage | Padded cups | Adjustable straps The 8 Best Bikinis of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Short-sleeve Bare Cap Sleeve Underwire Swim Top Bare Necessities View On Barenecessities.com Why We Love It This stretchy, slightly compressive swim shirt offers excellent coverage for the upper back and shoulder while supporting you with a built-in underwire bra. What to Consider It's not adjustable at all and takes longer than average to dry. Modern swimwear comes in a wide range of styles, including some short-sleeve tops. We like this cap-sleeve option from Bare, which provides great coverage for the upper back and shoulders. The keyhole cutout on the chest adds a flirty touch without exposing too much skin. What's more, it essentially has a built-in bra in the form of underwire cups, and you always have the option to remove the padding. This swim shirt doesn't have any adjustable components. However, the hidden underwire cups do a shockingly good job supporting your breasts without digging into your skin. The thick ribbed material offers a perfect balance of stretchiness and compression to make you feel secure while swimming, kayaking, or doing water sports. Since this bathing suit top has more fabric than most, it takes a bit longer to dry — but it's still plenty comfortable to wear even when damp. To complete the look, pair it with Bare's High-waist Bikini Bottom. Price at time of publish: $20 The Details: S–DDD | Polyester, elastane, spandex | Underwire cups | Removable pads

Best Halter Becca By Rebecca Virtue Jolene Halter Bikini Top 5 Everything But Water View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Everythingbutwater.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Coverage 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It This comfy, flattering bikini top keeps things secure, and water slides right off the slick material. What to Consider It might not have enough coverage for larger-chested women. We also like the Jolene Bikini Top from Rebecca Virtue. While the triangle front shows a bit more skin than most other supportive swim tops, we still felt like everything was securely in place. It might not provide enough coverage for larger-chested women (though it's definitely a matter of personal preference), but you can adjust halter straps for a slightly tighter or looser fit. We wore this top with the brand's matching Adela Hipster Bikini Bottom while swimming all day in the pool. Swimsuits can be uncomfortable, especially when wet, but this one felt so good, we almost forgot we were wearing it. Water slides right off the slick material, so it doesn't stay wet long, and it maintains its shape well through washing and drying. This isn't the most affordable set we tried, but considering the high-quality, ultra-comfy design, we think it's worth the investment. Price at time of publish: $78 The Details: S–L, D | Nylon, spandex | Removable cups | Adjustable straps