EltaMD’s UV Sport Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen is effective and lightweight enough to use every day.

While some people only associate sunscreen with summer trips to the beach, experts are adamant that it should be part of a year-round skincare routine. We’re exposed to sun radiation every day regardless of season, occasion, and setting, and that can cause skin cancer and premature skin aging.

Our top sunscreen pick, EltaMD's UV Sport Broad Spectrum SPF 50, is appropriate for all skin types. The lightweight, lotion-like texture is easy to absorb and doesn't leave that dreaded white cast. Sports and fitness enthusiasts also love that it’s water and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes. It won't sting if it drips into your eyes, so you can feel confident lathering up before your big biking trip. The best part? You don't need to buy separate sunscreen for your face and body, as EltaMD’s sunscreen can be applied to both.

EltaMD’s formula has universal appeal, but if you are looking for a spray, an organic product, or something made for acne-prone skin, check out more of the best sunscreens to use every day.

