We tested 19 pairs of sunglasses for kids, and will continue to test them over an ongoing period of six months. We looked at fit, comfort, design, durability, and value to find the best sunglasses for any child.

There are a few things to look for in the best kids’ sunglasses, but the most important is UVA/UVB protection. “Cost is not indicative of the quality, color is not indicative of UVA/UVB protection. Don’t conflate polarization with UVA/UVB, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have both,” says Dr. Darius M. Moshfeghi, MD, ophthalmologist and Chief of Retina Division at the Byers Eye Institute at Stanford Medicine. “And finally, make sure they’re wrap-around and impact-resistant.” Fun colors or patterns may also make sunglasses more appealing to kids, and thus more likely to get worn.

Sun protection is essential for children, but sometimes getting a pair of sunglasses onto your kid’s head can feel like more of a challenge than it’s worth. And once they’re on, who knows how long they’ll stay on. The easiest way to keep sunglasses on your child’s head? Buy a pair they’ll love wearing.

Best Overall Babiators Original Children's Navigators View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Babiators.com Why We Love It These bright frames are sturdy, durable, and adorable. What to Consider They don’t fully wrap. If you’re looking for a pair of children’s sunglasses that’s both cute and durable, these pleased both children and parents in our testing. Our 2-and-a-half-year-old tester enjoyed these much more than his last summer’s sunglasses, and put them on in the car of his own volition when his parent put on theirs. He keeps them in the car seat holder so they’re easily within reach, even if they do sometimes get put on upside-down (though they do still stay on in that case). They fit well and don’t require any adjustment. There are some gaps along the side since they don’t fully wrap, but the lenses are quite dark. Kids won’t have any trouble moving around in them or have any complaints about comfort. We didn’t notice any indentations on the head after wearing, and these look super cute paired with a baseball cap. They’re also as fun to look at as they are to wear. The soft matte rubber comes in eight colors, with fun brights as well as two neutrals if they want to look like the grownups. They also unfold easily, without any small pieces that need to be adjusted, and have plenty of flex. We tried to pull them apart, tie them in knots, and even threw, twisted, and stepped on these sunglasses, but the arms stood up against it all. They also held up well against regularly being played with in the car, and still look as good as they did when we first pulled them out of the box. These are so durable that your child is more likely to grow out of them than break them. You’ll also get a microfiber case for storage and cleaning, and you can opt to purchase a matching hat or fabric strap as well. Price at time of publish: $28 The Details: 0 to 2, 3 to 5, 6+ | Not Polarized | UV Protected Travel + Leisure

Best Retro Knockaround Kids Premium Sunglasses Rei View On REI View On Knockaround.com Why We Love It This versatile style stays put and comes in a slew of fun colors and patterns. What to Consider Some light does get in on the sides due to the flat fit. Give your kid a little vintage style with the Knockaround sunglasses that put the brand’s expertise in making adult glasses into littler hands. Our 6-year-old tester was excited to put on these frames any time he was outside, even just for a trip to the supermarket. The snug fit was perfect and barely moved even under rapid back-and-forth head shaking. The design doesn’t wrap completely and is fairly flat, so there is a gap in the profile, but they never felt loose. In fact, they were so comfortable that our tester only took these off when he really had to. They did still get tossed around the car, but the thick plastic construction didn’t take any damage in the process, and once the fingerprints and lens smudges were wiped off, they still looked as good as new. We also love the design options; there are 19 styles available, from a skater-style checker to Care Bears to Rocket Pops and more. Price at time of publish: $25 The Details: 1 to 5 | Polarized | UV Protected Travel + Leisure

