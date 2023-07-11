The 8 Best Sunglasses Cases of 2023

Use these picks to stash your precious lenses during any activity from camping to city sightseeing.

By
Alesandra Dubin
Alesandra Dubin
Alesandra Dubin

Alesandra Dubin is an LA-based lifestyle writer and editor. As a veteran digital journalist, she's covered travel, food, parenting, and more for over 15 years. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, TripSavvy, and countless other online and print outlets. An avid traveler, she often trots the globe with her husband and their twins. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at @alicedubin. Alesandra holds a master's degree in journalism with an emphasis on cultural reporting and criticism from NYU, and a bachelor's degree from UC Berkeley.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023

In This Article

Jump to a Section

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Best Sunglasses Cases

Travel + Leisure / David Hattan

The day you scratch the heck out of your favorite sunglasses on some detritus at the bottom of your travel bag wilI be the last day you go without a case. It doesn’t have to be expensive or boast a designer label, but a basic sunglass case is an absolute must to protect your shades from ruin on any kind of trip.

Our picks for the best sunglasses cases include softside and hardside picks, plus options in every type of material, from recycled polyester to metal. A good option is both protective and portable so we love that our top choice folds completely flat when the shades are on your face — a smart space saver for travel days. Check out the eight best cases below.

Our Top Picks
Best Overall:
Real Sic Magnetic Hard Case at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best Hard Case:
Madewell Sunglass Case at Madewell.com
Jump to Review
Best Soft Case:
Chums Sleeper Polyester Case at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best Leather:
Ray-ban Leather Sunglass Case at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best Metal:
Oakley Large Metal Vault at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best Pouch:
CAMP Eyewear Accessory Pouch, Sleeping Bag at REI
Jump to Review
Best for Multiple Pairs:
Biovioy Glasses Organizer at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best Slim:
PPIOOY Glasses Case at Amazon
Jump to Review

Best Overall

Real Sic Magnetic Hard Case

Amazon Real Sic Magnetic Hard Case

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Etsy
Why We Love It

  • This hardshell case folds down to store completely flat so it takes up less space when you’re not using it.

What to Consider:

  • Smaller sunglasses may slide out of this folding case as it is plenty roomy.

For travel, compactness and efficiency is always the name of the game — and this simple-but-smart sunglasses case checks those boxes nicely. It weighs just above four ounces, and folds completely flat for compact storage in your bag when the glasses are on your face.

This case is also made of vegan leather, so it’s cruelty-free, plus rings in at a budget-friendly price point. You can scoop up several if you like to travel with multiple pairs and you just may be tempted to do so as this smartly designed case comes in 26 different colors. It has a reasonably rugged hard shell and closes by magnet, so there are no buttons or snaps to break either.

Price at time of publish: $11

The Details: 7.5 x 4 x 0.6 inches | Vegan leather | Magnetic closure

Best Hard Case

Madewell Sunglass Case

Madewell Sunglass Case

Madewell
View On Madewell.com
Why We Love It

  • This hard case is totally protective — and just plain cute for tropical travels.

What to Consider

  • There’s only one color and size available.

This classic clamshell-closure hard case made of rugged coated canvas is a longtime favorite among Madewell fans, available in various styles over time. It strikes just the right balance between ample size and compactness, with room for even oversized sunnies without any risk of sliding out on the go. Best of all, the cute woven style makes an ideal accessory for your next beach vacation.

Price at time of publish: $15

The Details: Cotton | Clamshell closure

Best Soft Case

Chums Sleeper Polyester Case

Amazon Chums Sleeper Polyester Case

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Chums.com View On Dick's
Why We Love It

  • This lightweight case has plush padding and a zipper closure to keep your sunnies fully secure in any conditions.

What to Consider

  • The outdoorsy look skews more casual than elegant.

This sleeping bag-like case from 40-year-old brand Chums evokes camping gear, but it’s ideal for everyday, all-purpose use, too. The padded case has a zipper closure to keep your specs secure, and the super-soft lining protects lenses from scratching — even in a rugged outdoor environment. Plus, it’s lightweight and compact, so it preserves precious bag space.

Price at time of publish: $12

The Details: 10.19 x 3.63 x 0.75 inches | Fleece and polyester | Zipper closure

These Are the Best Sunglasses for Women, Tested and Reviewed

Best Leather

Ray-ban Leather Sunglass Case

Amazon Ray-ban Leather Sunglass Case

Amazon
View On Amazon
Why We Love It

  • It’s a timeless, all-purpose carrying solution in rugged genuine leather.

What to Consider

  • This case is conveniently roomy for larger frames, but expect it to take up a fair amount of real estate in your travel bag.

This Ray-ban case is simply a classic. It’s made of real leather with a foldover flap and snap closure, plus a super-soft lining to protect lenses. It’s roomy enough for big sunglasses, and structured enough to protect them thoroughly. Bonus: It also comes with a lens-cleaning cloth to keep inside for swiping out smudges on the go.

Price at time of publish: $34

The Details: 6 x 1.5 x 1.5 inches | Leather | Snap closure

Best Metal

Oakley Large Metal Vault

Amazon Oakley Large Metal Vault

Amazon
View On Amazon
Why We Love It

  • Metal makes this case durable and ultra-protective.

What to Consider

  • Expect the shiny exterior to show some scratches and dings (even while the case keeps the contents fully protected).

Oakley doesn’t call this case a “vault” for nothing: Its metal hard shell affords serious protection for your most precious (or fragile) shades. The look skews punk rock, but a soft lining banishes scratches. And, although the slim case is durable and compact, it is deceptively lightweight and roomy on the inside as well.

Price at time of publish: $27

The Details: Metal | Clamshell closure

Best Pouch

CAMP Eyewear Accessory Pouch, Sleeping Bag

REI CAMP Eyewear Accessory Pouch, Sleeping Bag

REI
View On REI
Why We Love It

  • This multifunctional zipper pouch attaches to gear or clothing, and it’s sustainably made.

What to Consider

  • The soft exterior may not provide much protection against smashing or crushing.

This zippered pouch is a case for sunglasses, but it’s also a hard-working multitasker for travel. Its versatile shape securely holds all sorts of small accessories — think headphones, keys, and pens — with a zipper closure and protective microfiber interior. (It can even help keep a small beverage insulated in a pinch.) The paracord loop means you can attach this to any gear or clothing so it won't get smushed inside a larger bag. Plus, it's made out of 100-percent post-consumer recycled polyester.

Price at time of publish: $14

The Details: 6.75 x 3.25 inches | Recycled polyester | Zipper closure

The 10 Best Sunglasses for Men of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Multiple Pairs

Biovioy Glasses Organizer

Amazon Biovioy Glasses Organizer

Amazon
View On Amazon
Why We Love It

  • With a smart roll-up design, this case holds five pairs at once, and it conveniently hangs at your destination for display and storage.

What to Consider

  • The tradeoff for holding five pairs is that this case is bulky in a bag.

This thoughtfully designed case holds five pairs of glasses, so you don't have to leave your favorites at home — or you can tote shades for the whole family at once. It’s also genius for use at a hotel, Airbnb, or even at home: When you unfold the case, you can hang it anywhere by the attached loop to store and display your frames.

Price at time of publish: $26

The Details: PU | Snap closure

Best Slim

PPIOOY Glasses Case

Amazon PPIOOY Glasses Case

Amazon
View On Amazon
Why We Love It

  • This sunglass case comes with two different lengths of lanyards with many practical carrying applications for travel.

What to Consider

  • This case may not securely hold smaller-sized sunnies.

This soft, leather-like case has a novel approach to storing sunglasses: It holds the arms securely on the outside while protecting lenses from scratching inside the pouch. It’s super practical for travel as it also comes with two lanyards — one longer and one shorter — so you can wear it around your wrist or your neck, or clasp it onto a bag. Plus, six color choices from neutral to bold just may tempt you to wear it like an accessory, too.

Price at time of publish: $17

The Details: 7.09 x 4.33 x 0.59 inches | PU | Snap closure

The 9 Best Polarized Sunglasses for Men of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Tips for Buying a Sunglasses Case

Consider the size

When it comes to travel, size matters: You’ll want a case as compact as possible to take up precious little space in your bag. But you’ll also need one adequately big enough for your frames as well as the number of pairs you’re traveling with.

Choose the best material and style

First decide where and when you’ll use this item. Rugged adventurers may prefer a hard-shelled case in metal or leather. Day trippers might prefer a more compact style, such as a sleeve or soft-sided case, in lightweight materials like polyester. If you’re transporting your sunglasses in a purse or carry-on, softside cases with plush lining may be all the protection you need. But if you’re tossing the case into a checked bag, protective styles and hardy fabrics are key.

Frequently Asked Questions
  • Can I use my glasses case for my sunglasses?

    Yes, you can use eyeglasses and sunglasses cases interchangeably as long as your frames fit inside. But you should also be able to store all your glasses at the same time when you need to — say, when you get in the pool and have none on your face at all. So, for two pairs, you’ll need at least a second sleeve or multi-pair storage case to store both at once in the same location.

  • How should I put sunglasses in the case?

    The primary point of a case is to protect the delicate lenses — so do your part by inserting your glasses with care. Place them in with the lenses facing up (not down) if the case is the type with a distinct top and bottom, and consider putting a cleansing cloth on top for added lens protection.

  • How long do sunglasses cases last?

    How long your sunglasses case will last depends entirely on the specifics of the case itself. Cases made of rugged, durable materials like leather may hold up longer, even for many years, compared with some manmade alternatives. (In some cases, durability and quality correspond to cost — but not always.) Sunglass cases with fewer working parts like hinges and snaps tend to last longer as there are fewer components that could break.

  • Are hard cases more expensive than soft cases?

    There’s no hard and fast rule as each type can run the full gamut of price ranges but you may find hard cases to be more expensive than soft ones. This is because the materials might be more substantial (such as metal or leather over polyester), or there may be more hardware involved (such as hinges and clasps).

Why Trust Travel + Leisure

Alesandra Dubin is a career travel and lifestyle writer and product reviewer. She’s also worn glasses since she was a child and never leaves the house without sunglasses for her light-sensitive blue eyes. She always travels with multiple pairs of glasses for various occasions, plus backups just in case.

The 7 Best Polarized Sunglasses for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Edited by
Morgan Ashley Parker
Morgan Ashley Parker, Senior Commerce Editor
Morgan Ashley Parker
Morgan Ashley Parker is a Senior Commerce Editor at Travel + Leisure where she scopes out the best travel bags and accessories, plus works on product recommendations, reviews, and roundups. She has been writing and editing lifestyle content since 2007, traveling since birth, and shopping since she earned her first allowance.
learn more
Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Polarized Square Sunglasses Tout
Pilots Reveal Their Favorite Sunglasses for Travel — and You Can Get Them on Sale at Amazon Now
Best Sweatproof Makeup Products of 2023
The 16 Best Sweatproof Makeup Products of 2023
Summersalt wide leg pants review Tout
These Comfy, Silky Pants Are My Secret to Staying Cool in the Summer — and They’re on Rare Sale
prime day 2023 mobile
The 63 Best Travel Gear and Accessories Deals You Can Shop During Amazon Prime Day — Prices Start at $5
Deal Roundup: Comfy Shoes Tout
Amazon Prime Day Is a Goldmine for Comfortable Shoes — Shop the 46 Best Deals Up to 73% Off
Amazon Prime Day New York Fashion Writer Tout
I'm a New York Fashion Writer, and These Are the 13 Amazon Prime Day Styles I'm Adding to My Cart
Amazon Prime Day Camping and Hiking Deals Tout
The 32 Best Hiking and Camping Gear Deals From Amazon Prime Day
Deal Roundup: Member-Only Tout
The 30 Best Members-only Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023 — Up to 75% Off
Amazon Prime Day Samsonite Underseat Carryon Tout
The Samsonite Underseat Suitcase That Shoppers Call the ‘Perfect Carry-on’ Is Our Can’t-miss Deal of Prime Day
PD Early Deal Roundup: Editor-Loved Tout
Take It From a Travel Writer: You Won’t Want to Miss These 14 Amazon Prime Day Deals on Trip Essentials
PD Early Deal Roundup: Flight Attendant Prime Day Picks Tout
The 14 Best Flight Attendant-approved Travel Accessories on Sale for Amazon Prime Day — From Just $9
PD Early Deal Roundup: Cute and Comfy Walking Sandals on Sale Tout
Amazon Has Slashed Prices Up to 46% on Its Most Comfortable Sandals in Anticipation of Prime Day Tomorrow
PD Early Deal Roundup: Travel Pants Tout
Comfy Travel Pants From Columbia, Champion, and More Are Up to 44% Off — Shop Our 15 Favorite Picks
PD Early One-Off Deal: Suitcase (coolife or samsonite set) Tout
Frequent Fliers Call This the ‘Best Luggage Set’ They’ve Ever Had — and It’s Hugely Discounted for Prime Day
PD Early One-Off Deal: Merrell Hiking Shoes Tout
Shoppers Say These Best-selling Hiking Shoes Are 'Worth Every Penny' — and They're 50% Off for Prime Day
PD Early Deal Roundup: Game-changing travel essentials Tout
15 Genius Accessories That Will Change the Way You Travel — Marked to As Little As $6 This Weekend