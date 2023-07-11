Our picks for the best sunglasses cases include softside and hardside picks, plus options in every type of material, from recycled polyester to metal. A good option is both protective and portable so we love that our top choice folds completely flat when the shades are on your face — a smart space saver for travel days. Check out the eight best cases below.

The day you scratch the heck out of your favorite sunglasses on some detritus at the bottom of your travel bag wilI be the last day you go without a case. It doesn’t have to be expensive or boast a designer label, but a basic sunglass case is an absolute must to protect your shades from ruin on any kind of trip.

Best Overall Real Sic Magnetic Hard Case Amazon View On Amazon View On Etsy Why We Love It This hardshell case folds down to store completely flat so it takes up less space when you’re not using it. What to Consider: Smaller sunglasses may slide out of this folding case as it is plenty roomy. For travel, compactness and efficiency is always the name of the game — and this simple-but-smart sunglasses case checks those boxes nicely. It weighs just above four ounces, and folds completely flat for compact storage in your bag when the glasses are on your face. This case is also made of vegan leather, so it’s cruelty-free, plus rings in at a budget-friendly price point. You can scoop up several if you like to travel with multiple pairs and you just may be tempted to do so as this smartly designed case comes in 26 different colors. It has a reasonably rugged hard shell and closes by magnet, so there are no buttons or snaps to break either. Price at time of publish: $11 The Details: 7.5 x 4 x 0.6 inches | Vegan leather | Magnetic closure

Best Hard Case Madewell Sunglass Case Madewell View On Madewell.com Why We Love It This hard case is totally protective — and just plain cute for tropical travels. What to Consider There’s only one color and size available. This classic clamshell-closure hard case made of rugged coated canvas is a longtime favorite among Madewell fans, available in various styles over time. It strikes just the right balance between ample size and compactness, with room for even oversized sunnies without any risk of sliding out on the go. Best of all, the cute woven style makes an ideal accessory for your next beach vacation. Price at time of publish: $15 The Details: Cotton | Clamshell closure

Best Soft Case Chums Sleeper Polyester Case Amazon View On Amazon View On Chums.com View On Dick's Why We Love It This lightweight case has plush padding and a zipper closure to keep your sunnies fully secure in any conditions. What to Consider The outdoorsy look skews more casual than elegant. This sleeping bag-like case from 40-year-old brand Chums evokes camping gear, but it’s ideal for everyday, all-purpose use, too. The padded case has a zipper closure to keep your specs secure, and the super-soft lining protects lenses from scratching — even in a rugged outdoor environment. Plus, it’s lightweight and compact, so it preserves precious bag space. Price at time of publish: $12 The Details: 10.19 x 3.63 x 0.75 inches | Fleece and polyester | Zipper closure These Are the Best Sunglasses for Women, Tested and Reviewed

Best Leather Ray-ban Leather Sunglass Case Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It It’s a timeless, all-purpose carrying solution in rugged genuine leather. What to Consider This case is conveniently roomy for larger frames, but expect it to take up a fair amount of real estate in your travel bag. This Ray-ban case is simply a classic. It’s made of real leather with a foldover flap and snap closure, plus a super-soft lining to protect lenses. It’s roomy enough for big sunglasses, and structured enough to protect them thoroughly. Bonus: It also comes with a lens-cleaning cloth to keep inside for swiping out smudges on the go. Price at time of publish: $34 The Details: 6 x 1.5 x 1.5 inches | Leather | Snap closure

Best Metal Oakley Large Metal Vault Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It Metal makes this case durable and ultra-protective. What to Consider Expect the shiny exterior to show some scratches and dings (even while the case keeps the contents fully protected). Oakley doesn’t call this case a “vault” for nothing: Its metal hard shell affords serious protection for your most precious (or fragile) shades. The look skews punk rock, but a soft lining banishes scratches. And, although the slim case is durable and compact, it is deceptively lightweight and roomy on the inside as well. Price at time of publish: $27 The Details: Metal | Clamshell closure

Best Pouch CAMP Eyewear Accessory Pouch, Sleeping Bag REI View On REI Why We Love It This multifunctional zipper pouch attaches to gear or clothing, and it’s sustainably made. What to Consider The soft exterior may not provide much protection against smashing or crushing. This zippered pouch is a case for sunglasses, but it’s also a hard-working multitasker for travel. Its versatile shape securely holds all sorts of small accessories — think headphones, keys, and pens — with a zipper closure and protective microfiber interior. (It can even help keep a small beverage insulated in a pinch.) The paracord loop means you can attach this to any gear or clothing so it won't get smushed inside a larger bag. Plus, it's made out of 100-percent post-consumer recycled polyester. Price at time of publish: $14 The Details: 6.75 x 3.25 inches | Recycled polyester | Zipper closure The 10 Best Sunglasses for Men of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Multiple Pairs Biovioy Glasses Organizer Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It With a smart roll-up design, this case holds five pairs at once, and it conveniently hangs at your destination for display and storage. What to Consider The tradeoff for holding five pairs is that this case is bulky in a bag. This thoughtfully designed case holds five pairs of glasses, so you don't have to leave your favorites at home — or you can tote shades for the whole family at once. It’s also genius for use at a hotel, Airbnb, or even at home: When you unfold the case, you can hang it anywhere by the attached loop to store and display your frames. Price at time of publish: $26 The Details: PU | Snap closure