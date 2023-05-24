Amazon’s Top-rated Maxi Dresses Are Perfect for Summer Trips — and All Under $50

Believe it or not, one of the most versatile pieces of clothing for travel is a maxi dress. Whether you’re heading out for a day at the beach, an afternoon of sightseeing, or an evening spent at a cocktail party, sporting a flowy, maxi dress will always match the vibes. And, there’s no better time than summer to rock the look, since there are so many great vibrant maxi dresses to wear all season long.

Over at Amazon, you can find a huge assortment of travel-ready maxi dresses in a wide range of styles, colors, materials, and more. And since we’re sure you’ll want to stock up if you're headed on a trip, we’ve rounded up some of the very best options on the site, all of which cost under $50. You don’t have to spend a fortune to find cute, comfortable vacation dresses that you wear to countless occasions this summer.

What's more, each of the dresses that made the list also have plenty of five-star ratings and glowing reviews from shoppers — many of whom are travelers. You'll also be delighted to learn that most of them are on sale, but only for a limited time. With any of these 15 maxi dresses, you’ll feel and look good this summer travel season. Keep scrolling to shop through Amazon's top-rated maxi dresses and add them to your cart before they're gone — or worse, they go back up to their original price tags.

Amazon

This pretty, bohemian-style dress from Zesica boasts some lovely features like tie-up ribbon straps, a ruffled bottom, and a flattering square neckline, making it such a good choice for summer daytime fun. It comes in a whopping 29 colors, ranging from lavender to pea green, as well as patterned options like polka dots and printed florals. Wear this dress with sneakers, sandals, or heels — it’ll look great either way.

"I love this dress," raved an Amazon shopper. "It's very flattering. The ties are so cute. It has a liner, even though I don’t think the fabric would be see-through, but it helps keep the dress flowy…I wore this on vacation and am looking forward to warmer weather so I can wear it more often."

To buy: amazon.com, $43 with on-site coupon (originally $58)

Anrabess Sleeveless Slit Maxi Dress With Pockets

Amazon

For a super casual maxi dress that fits like a dream, check out this best-selling option from Anrabess. It’s made with a soft and cozy blend of rayon, polyester, and spandex, and it features two side pockets and a fun side slit that give it a special flair. You can buy this dress in one of 38 color options, including tie-dye and floral prints in addition to classic solid hues like black, navy blue, olive green, and more.

"This dress is incredible," according to a customer. "It’s comfortable, fits perfectly, and the material is very comfortable. It packs small in a suitcase and doesn’t wrinkle. It’s a wonderful travel dress and summer casual dress."

To buy: amazon.com, $31 (originally $53)

PrettyGarden V-Neck Short-Sleeve Smocked Maxi Dress

Amazon

How gorgeous is this tiered maxi dress made by PrettyGarden? Not only does it have a V-neckline, smocked waist, and ruffled hem, but the soft and elegant fabric features swiss dots to create a lovely texture moment. No matter which one of the 24 color options you choose, know that you’re bound to look stunning in this vacation-ready maxi.

"It is great for travel as it doesn’t wrinkle," assured one reviewer. "The fit is comfortable and flowy with a stretchy waist that should fit all body types."

To buy: amazon.com, $41 with on-site coupon (originally $49)

Woosea Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Dress

Amazon

Made by Woosea, this maxi dress is one that you can easily take from day to night, due to its versatile design. It’s a lightweight, sleeveless piece with a deep V-neckline and loose fit, and it can work well with any type of shoes, from sneakers to stilettos. Pick from 40 colors, such as trendy teal and magenta, as well as multiple floral options to make the dress even more of your own.

“This has got to be the most versatile dress I have ever owned,” a shopper wrote. “It can be a sundress with sandals, it can be an evening gown with a black sweater over it, or it can be just a casual dress with whatever you want to wear with it.”

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $38)

Floerns Off-The-Shoulder Split Maxi Dress

Amazon

Love the off-the-shoulder look? Then make sure to check out this pretty and elegant option from Floerns, which also features a sexy leg slit, a flattering high-rise waistline, and smocked bust for extra style points. Of the 47 color options, there’s a wide variety of solid colors and floral prints, each of which are ideal for a breezy summer day on the go.

"I took this for a beach trip," explained one traveler. "The sizing was perfect. The dress flows nicely and has a slit on both sides. The bodice is form fitting and the sleeves can be off the shoulder or on the shoulder. I got a lot of positive comments about the dress."

To buy: amazon.com, $42

Grecerelle Sleeveless Racerback Dress With Pockets

Amazon

You can’t go wrong with a simple-yet-sophisticated maxi dress like this pick from Grecerelle. The soft and stretchy fabric combined with its racerback neckline and elastic waist make it great for a casual day out. But, simply add some heels and your favorite statement jewelry options and you can easily dress it up for an evening event.

“I love this dress," exclaimed an Amazon customer. "It's so soft and lightweight, and the pockets are a huge plus. It works with so many styles and I'll be wearing this for a long time with how versatile it is."

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $46)

Supnier Sleeveless Maxi Dress With Pockets

Amazon

On those extra-warm summer days, you’ll want to wear a lightweight and seriously flowy maxi dress like this one from Supnier. Made with soft polyester and stretchy spandex, it’s a breathable dress that features adjustable straps, a sleeveless top, and, best of all, pockets. The 30 color options include a ton of fun patterns, like white with multicolored shapes, and pink and purple flowers.

"This dress is so flattering, I’m ordering more of the same style," declared one shopper. "It flows over the hip area and I can’t say enough about how attractive and comfortable the material is. It's a great dress for travel. I recommend it for everyone."

To buy: amazon.com, $32 with on-site coupon (originally $40)

PrettyGarden Sleeveless Button-Front High-Waist Maxi Dress

Amazon

Another fun and pretty sleeveless option is this maxi dress from PrettyGarden, which also boasts a romantic tiered skirt to elevate your vacation style. Its lightweight construction, elastic waistband, and adjustable straps ensure all-around comfort, especially if you'll be wearing it from day to night. But, it stands out from its counterparts thanks to its button-up front and plunging neckline.

"I love this dress so much that I bought it in four colors," a traveler admitted. "You can dress it up with shoes and jewelry, or create a breezy beach look with flip-flops. Throw a jean jacket over it in the spring or fall — it’s very versatile. It’s one of my favorite, go-to dresses for summer and vacation."

To buy: amazon.com, $45 (originally $51)

Hount Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress With Pockets

Amazon

Expect endless fun in the sun with the help of this vibrant maxi dress from Hount, which comes in a wide assortment of mood-boosting patterns. It’s made with a super soft and stretchy material that’ll keep you feeling light and airy all season long. But, it's the dress' fashionable high-neckline, sleeveless design, and side-split hem that will have you reaching for it every day of your trip. Did we mention that it comes with pockets?

"This dress fits well," an Amazon customer was happy to report. "I loved the fabric; it's soft but not sheer. I tried a similar style from another company that was a cotton blend. This one was more comfortable [with] less pull at the bust. I have received many compliments on vacation."

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $51)

Amazon Essentials Empire Waist Maxi Dress

Amazon

You truly can’t go wrong with a simple, elegant maxi dress like this one from Amazon Essentials. The silky-smooth, rayon dress offers a V-neckline, cinched empire waist, and short sleeves, making it a great everyday summer outfit. Pick from 19 pretty colors, including some stunning floral patterns for added flair.

“This is so flattering," exclaimed a traveler. "I got this for a beach vacation. It was a comfortable, flattering, flowy look. It was perfect for the beach and going out to dinner. I want to buy more for summer in different patterns."

To buy: amazon.com, $28

Auselily Sleeveless Maxi Dress With Pockets

Amazon

Whether you have a summer wedding coming up or just want a lovely maxi dress that can fit a number of different occasions, this option from Auselily is for you. It’s made with a soft, lightweight fabric and features a wrap-around design and elastic waist for added comfort. It comes with an enormous color and pattern range, including from pretty and simple hues like mauve to statement-making black-and-green paisley prints.

"Every[one] should own at least one of these dresses," according to one shopper. "I personally have five in different sleeve [lengths] and patterns, and wear them almost like a uniform. They are super comfortable, don't wrinkle, are super stretchy, and have pockets. They look good with tennis shoes and a denim jacket, or you can dress them up with a long sweater, flats, and some jewelry." They also added that they "get compliments every time I wear one" and that the dress is "great for travel."

To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $38)

Roselux Sleeveless Racerback Maxi Dress

Amazon

Stay cool and cozy this summer while wearing this casual, lightweight racerback maxi dress from Roselux. It’s a sleeveless look with a scoop neckline, high waistline, and jersey fabric, and it’s available in a range of both solid and striped hues. Keep it low-key with sandals or sneakers, or dress it up with heels and a jacket for a fancier look.

Wrote one reviewer: “This dress has the right amount of stretch, is not see-through at all, and hugs me perfectly in the right places. Just bought more in different colors!”

To buy: amazon.com, $30

Cathy Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress With Pockets

Amazon

There’s so much to love about this pretty maxi dress made by Amazon-favorite brand Cathy, including its V-neckline, pleated empire waist, short sleeves, figure-hugging fit, and two handy side pockets. It’s an easy look to dress up or down, depending on the occasion, and it comes in 39 colors and patterns for you to choose from.

"It's very comfy and can be worn for casual or dressy occasions," a reviewer said of the "flattering" dress. "It travels well, is light, and wrinkles disappear when hung up."

To buy: amazon.com, $38 (originally $46)

VintageClothing Floral Split Maxi Dress

Amazon

Love rocking a fun printed pattern? Then, you’ll definitely love this great maxi dress from VintageClothing, which comes in 41 colors including several unique patterns. Plus, the dress is made with soft, stretchy, and breathable rayon and has both buttons down the front and a split hem for added style touches.

“This may very well be the most beautiful dress I've ever owned,” one Amazon shopper said. “The fit is true. The colors are gorgeous. I'm thinking of ordering another one in a different color."

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $50)

Styleword Halter Maxi Dress

Amazon

We’re big fans of this gorgeous maxi dress from Styleword, which has more than 8,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. Thanks to its sophisticated halter neckline, flattering empire waist, and 44 beautiful color and print options, it’s a perfect option to wear to a beach wedding or formal summer event. But. you can dress it down with sandals and a light jacket if you want to keep things more casual for the other items on your itinerary.

It feels like this dress was made for me, it hugs my body just right," a customer commented. "It is not too short or not too long. The fabric is super soft and feels like it is made from sturdy material. It's breezy and perfect for a summer dress. Take it on vacation, wear it to brunch or dress it up with some heels, jewelry and a cute little jacket. I have a feeling that this dress will be in my regular wardrobe rotation."

To buy: amazon.com, $31 with on-site coupon (originally $41)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.