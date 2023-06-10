15 Breezy Summer Clothes That Will Keep You Cool and Comfy on Your Next Trip — All Under $40

Planning for travel can be exhausting — and expensive — enough. Fortunately, if you’ve already expended a big chunk of your effort and budget on booking that summer trip, you can simplify the packing process with just a few clicks that won’t break the bank.

That’s because Amazon is brimming with breezy summer clothing finds, with many popular and highly reviewed pieces at budget-friendly price points — and we’ve curated the best looks to make shopping easy. From a flattering, shopper-loved sundress that is only $34 right now to these flowy white linen pants that are perfect for a beach getaway, these versatile picks are affordable and ready for your next vacation.

Read on for our top picks for summer clothing at Amazon for women and men, with travel wardrobe staples including pants, dresses, shirts, skirts, shorts, and more — all under $40. They all have just the right lightweight fabric to make you forget it’s sweltering outside, whether you’re at the beach or in your own backyard.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Drawstring Linen Pants

Nothing says summer like linen, that magical breathable fabric that keeps you covered but cool as a cucumber even on hot days. These linen-blend pants are a summertime travel staple, with a drawstring closure, wide-leg silhouette, and four functional pockets. They’re available in an array of 13 neutral, versatile colors, and in a size-inclusive range up to 6X. According to one five-star reviewer who ordered one size up for a looser fit for their trip to Egypt, “These are so comfy and perfect for travel.”

To buy: amazon.com, $36

Snugwind Casual Sleeveless Jumpsuit

It doesn’t get comfier than this flowy jumpsuit, which has plenty of room for movement in its casual, loose fit. The pull-on, one-and-done outfit is made of a stretchy yet soft cotton-polyester blend that’s easy to wear all day long — and it has pockets. Choose from 23 colors in sizes S to XXL and kick back in total comfort on your next trip. One five-star reviewer said the jumpsuit is so comfy and versatile, “I could wear it out or wear it to sleep, it’s so nice.” They styled it with a jean jacket and “it was the perfect travel outfit.”

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $36)

Anrabess Maxi Dress

With more than 13,300 five-star ratings, it’s no wonder this flowy maxi has become Amazon’s No. 1 best-selling casual dress. The popular silhouette is so versatile and easy to wear, with ventilating side slits, a loose fit, and pockets, and can be dressed up or down depending on your shoes and accessories. Plus, with this lightweight fabric, you’ll hardly notice it’s touching your skin on those humid, sticky days. One Amazon reviewer said it’s “super cute and lightweight enough to wear on a hot day. Love the fit so much that I ordered a second color.”

Another reviewer who bought this for a beach vacation said, “Fits perfect in all the right places, doesn’t cling to your waist, and is a perfect dress after a hot day in the sun.” It would be “hard to get a better deal for the price, look, and comfort,” according to a third five-star review. Good thing it comes in 38 solids and prints, so you can stock up.

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $53)

Acelitt Drawstring Shorts

Every traveler needs a go-to pair of shorts for walking around in the heat on vacation, and this pair will make you forget all about your uncomfortable jean shorts. These lightweight, 100-percent cotton shorts come in three dozen colors and prints, so it might be hard to decide between them all (but with a $22 price point, you can grab more than one). These have a drawstring closure, elastic waistband for comfort, and pockets at the sides and back for stashing all of your travel essentials. “I wore them while flying and they were comfortable,” said one reviewer who calls them “perfect for travel.”

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $26)

Votepretty V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Sundress

Perfect for picnics, park strolls, or an afternoon aperitivo in the sun, this Amazon’s Choice pick is a shopper favorite — packing in big style (and va-va-voom factor) at a seriously streamlined price point. Made of polyester and spandex, this dress is comfy, soft, and breathable, with a tie-front design and adjustable spaghetti straps. One five-star reviewer who calls it a “must-buy” said “I'm shocked at the quality of this dress…Love the pockets and the cut-out.”

To buy: amazon.com, $33 with on-site coupon (originally $53)

Zeagoo Women’s Two-piece Lounge Set

Earlier this year, Meghan Markle wore a two-piece set that single-handedly convinced us the breezy trend was the hottest — and most versatile — of the summer. This 100-percent cotton lounge set calls for a day at the beach or lounging around a resort with its breathable, loose-fitting top and drawstring pants that can be mixed and matched with everything in your suitcase. Throw the shorts on over a swimsuit or button up the top and dress your look up for a dinner — the possibilities are endless. It comes in 19 cool, summer-ready colors in sizes XS to 4XL.

To buy: amazon.com, $39 (originally $50)

Alelly Ruffle Skirt

Ideal for dinners out, happy hour, or just taking a walking tour through a new city, this breezy rayon and cotton summer skirt wins major points for being easy to pack, wear, and care for, with an elastic waist and a machine-washable construction. The breathable style comes in a full 44 colors and patterns. But the real reason this stunner deserves a spot in your suitcase? According to one reviewer who left it five stars and dubbed it “an adorable skirt,” this little number is “a great travel item as it doesn't show any wrinkles” — making it a dream for packing.

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $36)

Dokotoo Oversized Button-Down Shirt

Reminiscent of the wrinkle-free button down one Travel + Leisure writer wore all over Europe for three weeks without ironing once, this oversized cotton button-down, too, has so many uses for summertime packing. Wear it open over a tank, buttoned-up with shorts or pants, or even as a swimsuit coverup. It comes in more than 20 colors, including vibrant or neutral solids and on-trend color-block styles. One reviewer called it “the perfect lightweight shirt for the summertime” and a “new closet staple.”

To buy: amazon.com, $33 with on-site coupon (originally $35)

Lock and Love Short-Sleeve Kimono

Throw it on and go — this no-fuss short-sleeve kimono dress is so easy to wear and versatile enough to be worn as a casual dress or beach cover-up. It comes in more than 30 colors, from wear-with-anything shades that serve as packing powerhouses (like white or black) to summertime standouts (like Barbiecore pink or that vacation favorite, ocean blue). One five-star reviewer said it all when they attested, “I originally bought it to use as a cover-up for a trip to Mexico, but it fits so well that I'll wear it everywhere.”

To buy: amazon.com, $24 with on-site coupon (originally $25)

Merokeety Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress

With a whopping 18,000-plus five-star ratings, it’s safe to say this casual frock is an all-purpose fan favorite. The wrinkle-resistant, knee-length sheath dress has side pockets and a self-tie belted waist. Reviewers love how easy it is to dress up and down, with one noting, “I wear this to work with a blazer or cardigan, and in a more casual setting, it looks great with a fitted jean jacket and sandals or sneakers.” Another raved about the quality, saying, “The material is so soft, yet thick and doesn’t wrinkle or shrink. I have ordered three different colors over the last year.”

To buy: amazon.com, $38 (originally $40)

Moss Rose Swimsuit Cover-up

Lending itself perfectly to tropical destinations, this flowy, boho chic cover-up is a summer — and especially a beach — must-have. It’s not only breezy and versatile, but it also adds a touch of style to any look, whether you’re throwing it over a swimsuit or wearing it as a cardigan over a dress for dinner. More than 13,300 reviewers awarded this kimono (which comes in 45 patterns!) five stars. One traveler said, “It was perfect for a trip to Maui. You can use it in multiple ways, dress it up [or] down, take to the beach, or [a] Road to Hana trip.”

To buy: amazon.com, $25

Apraw Linen Men’s Button-Down Shirt

There are plenty of breezy, vacation-ready staples for men at Amazon, too. This cotton and linen button-down shirt is a summer packing must-have, with a dressed-up resort-ready look and a sweat-wicking, breathable fabrication. It’s available in 13 stylish and neutral hues. One cheery reviewer who bought the shirt for their husband for their Texas beach trip had nothing but nice things to say. “It was great during the hot part of the day, and even kept him warm when the sun went down. This is a must-have if you wear a shirt with your swim trunks at the beach.” They even went on to say it held up so well after washing they may buy more in different colors and said, “I could see this being a great cruise or vacation must have for anyone.”

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $30)

Sailwind Men’s Linen Shorts

There’s no denying it: These cotton and linen blend casual summer shorts are a summer packing staple. They have an elastic waistband and drawstring closure for comfort with beaded detailing for extra flair. Pockets make these shorts extra practical for travel. “They’re probably one of the most comfortable pairs of shorts I’ve ever owned,” one five-star reviewer said. “[They’re] lightweight and very breezy… the shorts are great for hot-weather days and beach vacations.”

To buy: amazon.com, $25

Amazon Essentials Men’s Regular Fit Short-sleeve Print Shirt

One look at this smart summer shirt, and we can practically hear the grill being fired up for a backyard barbecue or a cold can being cracked open on vacation. This lightweight, 100-percent cotton men’s button-up comes in 13 prints that are perfect for summer fun, including palm leaves and blue fish as well as more everyday styles like this white geo print. One fan who packed the shirt for a trip to Southeast Asia said, “It's comfortable and fits well,” continuing to say that it “hasn't faded or shrunk after five or six times washing and drying. Love it.” At $15, what could beat that?

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $20)

Bamboo Cool V-Neck (Pack of Two)

The secret to staying cool on vacation? Cooling T-shirts, of course. Stock up for your next trip with this bamboo viscose style that comes in a practical pack of two. This lightweight shirt is breathable and lightweight, with a tailored cut and invisible label for extra comfort. Put simply, reviewers say this is a “great lightweight, breathable shirt!”

To buy: amazon.com, $26

