A good straw bag – and the perfect one for you – is hard to find but we’re here to help. Whether you need a backpack for an old world farmer’s market run, a mini bag for a wedding, or a classic oversize palm bag channeling Riviera glamor, the best picks come in a variety of shapes and sizes to cover all of your travel needs. We’ve rounded up the 12 best straw bags for all of your trips this season, and many can also transition nicely into fall weather, too.

There’s something about packing for summer and warm-weather trips. First off, you’ll find so much more room for those “just in case” looks, filling the space of what would be just one comfy knit during winter travels. Fabrics are lighter, baggage weighs less and suddenly airline luggage restrictions seem workable. When it comes to a versatile and stylish bag to bring along, straw is the first material that comes to mind. Lightweight and waterproof, materials like raffia and palm leaves are great for summer and seaside travels and feel so much lighter than full leather.

Best Overall AAKS Tia Ruffle Bag J.Crew View On Jcrew.com View On Madewell.com Why We Love It Handcrafted by artisans in Ghana, we love the sustainable, high design of this AAKS bag. What to Consider Because it’s so beautifully handcrafted, you might become a little precious with this item. Founded in 2014, AAKS is the brainchild of Ghanaian designer Akosua Afriyie-Kumi and her desire to introduce the world to the high-quality weaving artisans of her native Ghana plus create sustainable jobs within the country. We love high fashion with a purpose! This structured style is polished enough for both the city and to serve as the perfect statement bag for your beach vacation, too. The leather cobra-stitch detailing lends to durable and beautiful handles, and the linen lining with a drawstring closure securely houses all of your essentials. We also love the fringe detailing and the structure of this bag making this statement piece almost the centerpiece of any table you sit at. The natural raffia color mixed with the rich sienna and navy make for a bold look while being simultaneously easy to wear neutrals — it can go with pretty much anything in your suitcase from white jeans to a sundress. Price at time of publish: $235 The Details: 10.6 x 12.6 inches with 7.9-inch strap drop | Raffia with leather trim

Best Clutch Vineyard Vines Raffia Bow Clutch Vineyard Vines View On Vineyardvines.com Why We Love It The bow design on this clutch is so eye-catching. What to Consider Its magnetic closure can easily pop open so be careful not to overstuff this bag. This Raffia Bow bag is the ultimate Instagrammable summer clutch. The bow embellishment makes it feminine and fun while the tasseled edge adds an unfinished beach vibe. Holding a good amount within the cotton interior lining, this clamshell-shaped clutch should be able to fit a phone, lip gloss, and keys. This is the perfect go-to bag for your summers in a New England coastal town. It can work with a beautiful maxi for a luncheon or with a pair of linen pants and a tank for sundowners. Price at time of publish: $148 The Details: 10.5 x 5.5 x 4.5 inches | 100 percent raffia straw with 100 percent cotton lining

Best Tote Eric Javits My Way II Tote Bag Macy's View On Ericjavits.com View On Macy's Why We Love It The rich navy, bamboo handle and beautiful shape of this tote adds a sophisticated touch. What to Consider This well-made, timeless classic can give you years of use but it is on the pricier side. Straw bags (and hats) from Eric Javits — seen on celebrities like Oprah, J. Lo, and many more A-listers — scream quiet luxury. But, while a large open-top bag can turn into pickpocket paradise on your travels, this pick has an internal drawstring and ample storage for all-day exploration, and add waterproof repellent lining, too. Fairly lightweight, the key fob and inside liner are great for keys and a wallet while the outside pocket can serve as quick storage for sunglasses, a phone, or even your passport while running through an airport. This tote is made of the brand’s patented Squishee straw, the same material that blocks up to 95 percent of the sun's ultraviolet rays in their hats. Whether you add one of those or wear this bag solo, it deserves a beautiful sunset boat ride. The protective bottom feet makes this elegant piece able to withstand more wear and tear, but note that it’s meant to be a shoulder bag and not a crossbody as the strap length and shape would be cumbersome across your chest. Price at time of publish: $435 The Details: 8.5-19.25 x 15 x 12 inches with detachable 11-14.5-inch strap | 100 percent Squishee straw

Best With Hat Holder Hat Attack The Original Straw Traveler Bag Revolve View On Hatattack.com View On Revolve Why We Love It This perfect summer bag solves the age-old problem of what to do with your sunhat while you travel. What to Consider As a fully open, one-compartment bag, you might want to add in a separate pouch to secure your essentials. The Original Straw Traveler Bag by Hat Attack New York is the perfect tote bag for the summer. In 100 percent raffia, it fits everything like sarongs, snacks, and swimsuits for a perfect beach trip so it’s an ideal holiday carry-on you can also use when you get to your destination. The soft raffia of this bag makes it easily packable but what really makes this style stand out is a simple, practical design addition — an outer built-in belt cross section for your favorite sun hat It’s can be so cumbersome to travel with an oversized accessory and this pick takes away the guesswork of “where do I put my hat when I’m finished using it?” Price at time of publish: $194 The Details: 20 x 14 inches | Materials: 100 percent raffia straw with 100 percent cotton lining

Best Backpack Moroccan Original Handicrafts Moroccan Original Handicrafts Palm Leaf Backpack Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It We love the versatility of this tote-turned-backpack making it easy to switch between a top-handle look and being hands-free. What to Consider Since this bag is hand-crafted from palm leaves, it might be a little uncomfortable against certain fabrics or bare skin. Made from woven palm leaves, this convertible tote/ backpack can take you straight from shopping at the farmer’s market to a picnic with your goods. Shoulders can quickly get weighed down by all the little things (especially when we’re holding a bag with one hand or on one shoulder) but this style helps distribute the weight evenly. The solid structure makes it resistant to collapsing – great for transporting long stem flowers or groceries. The two leather side straps help secure your belongings. This is the perfect no-fuss backpack for a great beach day, too, as it’s easily emptied of sand and wipeable, ready for your next adventure. Price at time of publish: $70 The Details: 15 x 13 x 3.5 inches | Palm leaves and leather straps

Best Basket Loewe Large Basket Bag Loewe View On Loewe.com View On Mytheresa.com View On Neiman Marcus Why We Love It We love the rustic chic style of this classic straw bag. What to Consider While luxe, it's unlined with no compartments so you'll need to pack a pouch and not overload it. Loewe's surrealist-inspired designs have been dominating the runways for the last few seasons, but the Spanish design house is still king when it comes to beautiful go-to classics like this large leather-trimmed basket tote. You'll fit right in on your next Costa del Sol holiday as this basket bag is handwoven in Spain from palm leaves. The straw bag also has brown leather accents, a leather applique Loewe logo on the front, and adjustable leather handles with two shoulder-length options. Keep in mind that this luxury bag is very bare bones; there are no pockets or compartments so it's not the best for crowded cities. It is the epitome of rustic chic and makes the perfect carry-all for a resort-side location — style with a cute pair of espadrilles before heading to an outdoor market, too. Price at time of publish: $690 The Details: 12.5 x 11-21.5 x 6 inches with 18-21-inch handles | Palm leaves and calf leather trim

Best Shoulder Bag Mango Fringe Raffia Bag Mango View On Mango.com Why We Love It The beautiful pop of color and straw fringe design makes this a standout bag that can go from cafe to beach seamlessly. What to Consider The fringe could be a sand magnet, making it messy to transition from beach to home so be careful where you set it down. This bag is a collaboration between the high-street retailer Mango and Los Angeles-based brand, Simon Miller so it’s a designer style at a more affordable price point. The medium-sized shoulder bag is perfect for a full day and the rich mango shade is a great saturated summer hue. That color and the raffia fringe makes this bag a statement piece perfect for city living or beach life. A magnetic closure makes this bag a bit more secure than the standard shoulder tote and the zip closure inside is the ideal secure location for cards and keys. Price at time of publish: $140 The Details: 21.65 x 16.54 x 2.76 inches | 100 percent straw paper with metal trimming and polyurethane handle and pocket

Best Mini Marni Trunk Medium Leather-trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag Net-a-Porter View On Ssense.com Why We Love It We love the structured style of this luxe bag. What to Consider This mini bag is embellished with raffia but primarily leather so if you’re looking for a vegan option, this wouldn’t be it. We love Marni’s classic mini trunk shape and it’s all the more perfect in this raffia summer style. The epitome of understated luxury, this is a multi-compartment, trunk-style leather bag with a raffia inset and gold-toned hardware. (This means the raffia won’t wear and tear with your personal items rubbing against them.) With two internal compartments, one internal zip compartment and a back compartment, this mini bag can store phones, wallets and other small daily essentials without being bogged down. The front clasp closure is secure but easy to open with one hand as well. The adjustable leather strap makes it a comfortable fit for different sized torsos. A perfect pairing with a casual day look or for summer events, this luxury item is a great fit for years. Price at time of publish: $1335 The Details: 4.74 x 6.69 x 3.9 inches | 52 percent cotton and 48 percent polyamide with 100 percent calf leather straps and details

Best Slouchy Free People Island Sun Straw Sling Free People View On Freepeople.com Why We Love It This is the perfect summer take on the trending slouchy bag style. What to Consider The sturdy leather straps are not the most comfortable so be careful how you weigh it down. This “slouchy banana” style is the perfect on-trend bag for the season. The crescent shape drapes beautifully over the shoulder. The olive color is a great alternative to the usual neutrals of straw bags. In a great size for a carry-all, this comfortable Free People bag runs a lot bigger than you might think – you’ll definitely be able to fit a water bottle! The zipper, magnet, and leather strap closures are great for security of your personal items, too. Price at time of publish: $88 The Details: 17 x 8 x 5 inches | Ata Grass with leather trim and cotton lining

Best Bucket Andrea Cardone Leather Rattan Bucket Bag TJ Maxx View On TJ Maxx Why We Love It We love the classic rattan stitch in a modern style. What to Consider This is not a carry-all so you’ll be limited in the number of items you can carry. Rattan stitches often call to mind classic vintage styles – like great rocking chairs or bar stools. With its rich leather trim and structured bucket shape, this Andrea Cardone leather bag calls to mind luxe decor, but at a fraction of the price. Perfect for cocktails alfresco with friends, this bag also becomes a great top-handle statement piece if you want to unclip the crossbody strap. The cool thing about rattan is that it ages well so the straw on this piece may honey over time, making it an even better match for the rich leather trim. Price at time of publish: $60 The Details: 9 x 6 inches | Rattan and leather

Best Round Crown Vintage Woven Circular Crossbody DSW View On Dsw.com Why We Love It The woven crochet design is reminiscent of a doily. What to Consider Handmade from harder rattan means you’ll need to keep an eye out for imperfections and snagging. This rattan woven crossbody offers a cute circular design with space just large enough for the essentials — think phone, wallet, keys. The crossbody strap has the perfect amount of give with leather straps making for comfortable wear throughout the day. The woven front design makes this bag a standout from more simple round-shaped bags. The elegant leather embellishment gives the design the touch of a rustic keepsake box. This bag also has a great amount of fabric to open, making it easy to access your valuables and slip them in and out without hassle. Not just for summer, the craftsmanship, design, and rich color of this bag can take you into the fall as well. Price at time of publish: $35 The Details: 8 x 8 x 2.5 inches, plus shoulder strap with 24-inch max. drop | 100 percent rattan with fabric lining