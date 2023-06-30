Travel Products Luggage + Bags Backpacks, Totes + Small Bags The 12 Best Straw Bags for All Your Warm-weather Trips For style, comfort, and durability, we like brands like AAKS, Mango, and Loewe. By Nneya Richards Nneya Richards Nneya Richards is a New York City-based fashion and travel writer and public speaker. She is a frequent contributor to publications including Condé Nast Traveler, Vogue, and PopSugar, and has been featured on Forbes, CBS News, and more. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on June 30, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Tips for Buying FAQ Why Trust T+L We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Travel + Leisure / Brian Kopinski There’s something about packing for summer and warm-weather trips. First off, you’ll find so much more room for those “just in case” looks, filling the space of what would be just one comfy knit during winter travels. Fabrics are lighter, baggage weighs less and suddenly airline luggage restrictions seem workable. When it comes to a versatile and stylish bag to bring along, straw is the first material that comes to mind. Lightweight and waterproof, materials like raffia and palm leaves are great for summer and seaside travels and feel so much lighter than full leather. A good straw bag – and the perfect one for you – is hard to find but we’re here to help. Whether you need a backpack for an old world farmer’s market run, a mini bag for a wedding, or a classic oversize palm bag channeling Riviera glamor, the best picks come in a variety of shapes and sizes to cover all of your travel needs. We’ve rounded up the 12 best straw bags for all of your trips this season, and many can also transition nicely into fall weather, too. Our Top Picks Best Overall: AAKS Ruffle Bag at Jcrew.com Jump to Review Best Clutch: Vineyard Vines Raffia Bow Clutch at Vineyardvines.com Jump to Review Best Tote: Eric Javits Tote Bag at Ericjavits.com Jump to Review Best With Hat Holder: Hat Attack Straw Traveler Bag at Hatattack.com Jump to Review Best Backpack: Moroccan Original Handicrafts Palm Leaf Backpack at Amazon Jump to Review Best Basket: Loewe Basket Bag at Loewe.com Jump to Review Best Shoulder Bag: Mango Raffia Bag at Mango.com Jump to Review Best Mini: Marni Raffia Shoulder Bag at Ssense.com Jump to Review Best Slouchy: Free People Straw Sling at Freepeople.com Jump to Review Best Bucket: Andrea Cardone Rattan Bucket Bag at TJ Maxx Jump to Review Best Overall AAKS Tia Ruffle Bag J.Crew View On Jcrew.com View On Madewell.com Why We Love It Handcrafted by artisans in Ghana, we love the sustainable, high design of this AAKS bag. What to Consider Because it’s so beautifully handcrafted, you might become a little precious with this item. Founded in 2014, AAKS is the brainchild of Ghanaian designer Akosua Afriyie-Kumi and her desire to introduce the world to the high-quality weaving artisans of her native Ghana plus create sustainable jobs within the country. We love high fashion with a purpose! This structured style is polished enough for both the city and to serve as the perfect statement bag for your beach vacation, too. The leather cobra-stitch detailing lends to durable and beautiful handles, and the linen lining with a drawstring closure securely houses all of your essentials. We also love the fringe detailing and the structure of this bag making this statement piece almost the centerpiece of any table you sit at. The natural raffia color mixed with the rich sienna and navy make for a bold look while being simultaneously easy to wear neutrals — it can go with pretty much anything in your suitcase from white jeans to a sundress. Price at time of publish: $235 The Details: 10.6 x 12.6 inches with 7.9-inch strap drop | Raffia with leather trim Best Clutch Vineyard Vines Raffia Bow Clutch Vineyard Vines View On Vineyardvines.com Why We Love It The bow design on this clutch is so eye-catching. What to Consider Its magnetic closure can easily pop open so be careful not to overstuff this bag. This Raffia Bow bag is the ultimate Instagrammable summer clutch. The bow embellishment makes it feminine and fun while the tasseled edge adds an unfinished beach vibe. Holding a good amount within the cotton interior lining, this clamshell-shaped clutch should be able to fit a phone, lip gloss, and keys. This is the perfect go-to bag for your summers in a New England coastal town. It can work with a beautiful maxi for a luncheon or with a pair of linen pants and a tank for sundowners. Price at time of publish: $148 The Details: 10.5 x 5.5 x 4.5 inches | 100 percent raffia straw with 100 percent cotton lining Best Tote Eric Javits My Way II Tote Bag Macy's View On Ericjavits.com View On Macy's Why We Love It The rich navy, bamboo handle and beautiful shape of this tote adds a sophisticated touch. What to Consider This well-made, timeless classic can give you years of use but it is on the pricier side. Straw bags (and hats) from Eric Javits — seen on celebrities like Oprah, J. Lo, and many more A-listers — scream quiet luxury. But, while a large open-top bag can turn into pickpocket paradise on your travels, this pick has an internal drawstring and ample storage for all-day exploration, and add waterproof repellent lining, too. Fairly lightweight, the key fob and inside liner are great for keys and a wallet while the outside pocket can serve as quick storage for sunglasses, a phone, or even your passport while running through an airport. This tote is made of the brand’s patented Squishee straw, the same material that blocks up to 95 percent of the sun's ultraviolet rays in their hats. Whether you add one of those or wear this bag solo, it deserves a beautiful sunset boat ride. The protective bottom feet makes this elegant piece able to withstand more wear and tear, but note that it’s meant to be a shoulder bag and not a crossbody as the strap length and shape would be cumbersome across your chest. Price at time of publish: $435 The Details: 8.5-19.25 x 15 x 12 inches with detachable 11-14.5-inch strap | 100 percent Squishee straw Best With Hat Holder Hat Attack The Original Straw Traveler Bag Revolve View On Hatattack.com View On Revolve Why We Love It This perfect summer bag solves the age-old problem of what to do with your sunhat while you travel. What to Consider As a fully open, one-compartment bag, you might want to add in a separate pouch to secure your essentials. The Original Straw Traveler Bag by Hat Attack New York is the perfect tote bag for the summer. In 100 percent raffia, it fits everything like sarongs, snacks, and swimsuits for a perfect beach trip so it’s an ideal holiday carry-on you can also use when you get to your destination. The soft raffia of this bag makes it easily packable but what really makes this style stand out is a simple, practical design addition — an outer built-in belt cross section for your favorite sun hat It’s can be so cumbersome to travel with an oversized accessory and this pick takes away the guesswork of “where do I put my hat when I’m finished using it?” Price at time of publish: $194 The Details: 20 x 14 inches | Materials: 100 percent raffia straw with 100 percent cotton lining Best Backpack Moroccan Original Handicrafts Moroccan Original Handicrafts Palm Leaf Backpack Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It We love the versatility of this tote-turned-backpack making it easy to switch between a top-handle look and being hands-free. What to Consider Since this bag is hand-crafted from palm leaves, it might be a little uncomfortable against certain fabrics or bare skin. Made from woven palm leaves, this convertible tote/ backpack can take you straight from shopping at the farmer’s market to a picnic with your goods. Shoulders can quickly get weighed down by all the little things (especially when we’re holding a bag with one hand or on one shoulder) but this style helps distribute the weight evenly. The solid structure makes it resistant to collapsing – great for transporting long stem flowers or groceries. The two leather side straps help secure your belongings. This is the perfect no-fuss backpack for a great beach day, too, as it’s easily emptied of sand and wipeable, ready for your next adventure. Price at time of publish: $70 The Details: 15 x 13 x 3.5 inches | Palm leaves and leather straps Best Basket Loewe Large Basket Bag Loewe View On Loewe.com View On Mytheresa.com View On Neiman Marcus Why We Love It We love the rustic chic style of this classic straw bag. What to Consider While luxe, it’s unlined with no compartments so you’ll need to pack a pouch and not overload it. Loewe’s surrealist-inspired designs have been dominating the runways for the last few seasons, but the Spanish design house is still king when it comes to beautiful go-to classics like this large leather-trimmed basket tote. You’ll fit right in on your next Costa del Sol holiday as this basket bag is handwoven in Spain from palm leaves. The straw bag also has brown leather accents, a leather applique Loewe logo on the front, and adjustable leather handles with two shoulder-length options. Keep in mind that this luxury bag is very bare bones; there are no pockets or compartments so it’s not the best for crowded cities. It is the epitome of rustic chic and makes the perfect carry-all for a resort-side location — style with a cute pair of espadrilles before heading to an outdoor market, too. Price at time of publish: $690 The Details: 12.5 x 11-21.5 x 6 inches with 18-21-inch handles | Palm leaves and calf leather trim The 15 Best Travel Dresses of 2023 Best Shoulder Bag Mango Fringe Raffia Bag Mango View On Mango.com Why We Love It The beautiful pop of color and straw fringe design makes this a standout bag that can go from cafe to beach seamlessly. What to Consider The fringe could be a sand magnet, making it messy to transition from beach to home so be careful where you set it down. This bag is a collaboration between the high-street retailer Mango and Los Angeles-based brand, Simon Miller so it’s a designer style at a more affordable price point. The medium-sized shoulder bag is perfect for a full day and the rich mango shade is a great saturated summer hue. That color and the raffia fringe makes this bag a statement piece perfect for city living or beach life. A magnetic closure makes this bag a bit more secure than the standard shoulder tote and the zip closure inside is the ideal secure location for cards and keys. Price at time of publish: $140 The Details: 21.65 x 16.54 x 2.76 inches | 100 percent straw paper with metal trimming and polyurethane handle and pocket Best Mini Marni Trunk Medium Leather-trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag Net-a-Porter View On Ssense.com Why We Love It We love the structured style of this luxe bag. What to Consider This mini bag is embellished with raffia but primarily leather so if you’re looking for a vegan option, this wouldn’t be it. We love Marni’s classic mini trunk shape and it’s all the more perfect in this raffia summer style. The epitome of understated luxury, this is a multi-compartment, trunk-style leather bag with a raffia inset and gold-toned hardware. (This means the raffia won’t wear and tear with your personal items rubbing against them.) With two internal compartments, one internal zip compartment and a back compartment, this mini bag can store phones, wallets and other small daily essentials without being bogged down. The front clasp closure is secure but easy to open with one hand as well. The adjustable leather strap makes it a comfortable fit for different sized torsos. A perfect pairing with a casual day look or for summer events, this luxury item is a great fit for years. Price at time of publish: $1335 The Details: 4.74 x 6.69 x 3.9 inches | 52 percent cotton and 48 percent polyamide with 100 percent calf leather straps and details Best Slouchy Free People Island Sun Straw Sling Free People View On Freepeople.com Why We Love It This is the perfect summer take on the trending slouchy bag style. What to Consider The sturdy leather straps are not the most comfortable so be careful how you weigh it down. This “slouchy banana” style is the perfect on-trend bag for the season. The crescent shape drapes beautifully over the shoulder. The olive color is a great alternative to the usual neutrals of straw bags. In a great size for a carry-all, this comfortable Free People bag runs a lot bigger than you might think – you’ll definitely be able to fit a water bottle! The zipper, magnet, and leather strap closures are great for security of your personal items, too. Price at time of publish: $88 The Details: 17 x 8 x 5 inches | Ata Grass with leather trim and cotton lining Best Bucket Andrea Cardone Leather Rattan Bucket Bag TJ Maxx View On TJ Maxx Why We Love It We love the classic rattan stitch in a modern style. What to Consider This is not a carry-all so you’ll be limited in the number of items you can carry. Rattan stitches often call to mind classic vintage styles – like great rocking chairs or bar stools. With its rich leather trim and structured bucket shape, this Andrea Cardone leather bag calls to mind luxe decor, but at a fraction of the price. Perfect for cocktails alfresco with friends, this bag also becomes a great top-handle statement piece if you want to unclip the crossbody strap. The cool thing about rattan is that it ages well so the straw on this piece may honey over time, making it an even better match for the rich leather trim. Price at time of publish: $60 The Details: 9 x 6 inches | Rattan and leather Best Round Crown Vintage Woven Circular Crossbody DSW View On Dsw.com Why We Love It The woven crochet design is reminiscent of a doily. What to Consider Handmade from harder rattan means you’ll need to keep an eye out for imperfections and snagging. This rattan woven crossbody offers a cute circular design with space just large enough for the essentials — think phone, wallet, keys. The crossbody strap has the perfect amount of give with leather straps making for comfortable wear throughout the day. The woven front design makes this bag a standout from more simple round-shaped bags. The elegant leather embellishment gives the design the touch of a rustic keepsake box. This bag also has a great amount of fabric to open, making it easy to access your valuables and slip them in and out without hassle. Not just for summer, the craftsmanship, design, and rich color of this bag can take you into the fall as well. Price at time of publish: $35 The Details: 8 x 8 x 2.5 inches, plus shoulder strap with 24-inch max. drop | 100 percent rattan with fabric lining Best Evening BTB Los Angeles Mina Clutch Revolve View On Revolve Why We Love It The elegant black straw and retro style elevates the typical beachside look of straw bags. What to Consider Woven paper straw is a delicate material so be careful of it catching and rubbing on items. This clutch is perfect for the summer wedding season as it easily transitions from day to night. The black woven paper straw and classic coin purse shape adds a fun retro elegance. The gold chain shoulder strap is detachable giving you options of a clutch or a crossbody for a night of dancing. The black color gives more a city vibe making this bag more versatile for nights on the town. Price at time of publish: $88 The Details: 10 x 7.5 x 2 inches with a 22-inch shoulder strap drop | Woven paper straw upper with canvas lining The 17 Best Packable Sun Hats for Your Summer Getaways Tips for Buying a Straw Bag Decide what style suits your needs. A straw bag is the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe but first decide the best shape. From slim clutches for the evening or special events to slouchy totes to fit a camera, sweater, and other sightseeing essentials, there are plenty of shapes to choose. I admittedly ran my slouchy straw bag through the ringer and, despite it being lined, the item that probably wore on the bag the most was my laptop. If using your straw bag to frequently carry a computer or other heavy items, you may want to consider a more rigid pick instead. Factor in organization and size requirements. With the huge selection of style and shapes, a straw bag can run the gamut from the most basic, one-compartment carryall to trimmed and lined styles with key clips and separate sections for wallets and water bottles. First ask yourself these hard questions: How organized are you? Do you keep things in separate pouches anyway, or is constantly rummaging through your bag a way of life? These can be a deciding factor as to whether you'd prefer an open basket-style bag or one with built-in sections and pockets. Next, consider how you’ll be using this bag. If this is to be a beach bag, make sure there is enough space for beach towels. Day-to-day use in crowded cities, or on commutes, may lead you to considering a zippered section for your valuables, or a safe, designated spot for your technology. If you’re a frequent traveler, is this bag easily foldable to be packed away or will it need to fit under the seat in front of you? Knowing where and when you’ll carry this bag should be a top consideration when shopping. Consider the materials and lining. From raffia to paper straw, you’re going to want to consider the materials and rigidity of the straw bag you choose. Some pieces, whether from rattan, atta, or palm leaves, can last a long time — think decades — if cared for properly. One of the great things about simple, single-compartment straw bags is how easily they are cleaned with just a wet paper towel, which isn’t always the case with fabric alternatives. Leather trimmings and embellishment also age well (as with the Loewe bag we suggested), creating a unique look over time. If you do want to use your straw bag for more than just beach trips or trips to the farmer’s market, lined may be your best option with secure pockets for storage. Depending on the size of the weave, you’ll want to make sure that small items like keys and loose change do not fall out which may happen with an unlined pick. You’re also protecting your bag from any pointier and heavier items when there’s a built-in lining. Frequently Asked Questions How can I style a straw bag while traveling? Whether it’s with a sarong seaside, a sundress exploring the city, or with shorts and a T-shirt taking in the sites, slouchy straw bags are so versatile. Depending on the style, a straw bag can even take you from day to night, too. A more structured, wicker shape is the perfect accessory to complement a summer wedding outfit, or a good option for a fancier date night. Bold color choices also make for fun statement looks, especially when paired with neutral clothing. How do I clean a straw bag? Empty your straw bag and shake it well upside down to remove existing dirt. If you have a handheld vacuum, that’s also useful in getting any dust and debris out. The best way to clean the bag itself is with a damp paper towel and a light amount of soap. Target specific dirt and grease stains with a toothbrush. Afterwards, rub the bag with a wet paper towel and let it air dry away from heat – if in direct sunlight or heat, the straw might warp. How do I pack a straw bag? When selecting a straw bag for your next vacation, you have to consider how you’re going to pack it. Is it a large item that will serve as your carry-on or personal item? If you’re planning to stash it in your luggage, it is easier to fit a slouchy or foldable option inside. If it’s a more structured straw bag, I would recommend filling it with other items in your suitcase to maintain its shape. Why Trust Travel + Leisure Multi-hyphenate Nneya Richards (pronounced en-NYE-ah) is a fashion and travel creative, blogger, and public speaker. She is best known for her blog, ’N A Perfect World, a curated intersection of travel, food, style, and geopolitics, inspired by the millennial global citizen. Nneya is a twice-published author, most recently contributing a short story about a trip to Cuba for the dance and travel anthology “Dance Adventures: True Stories About Dancing Abroad.” To curate this list of the best straw bags, she researched and used dozens of products from her warm weather trips. The 19 Most Comfortable Women's Sandals of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Edited by Morgan Ashley Parker Morgan Ashley Parker Morgan Ashley Parker is a Senior Commerce Editor at Travel + Leisure where she scopes out the best travel bags and accessories, plus works on product recommendations, reviews, and roundups. She has been writing and editing lifestyle content since 2007, traveling since birth, and shopping since she earned her first allowance. learn more Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit