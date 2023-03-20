Amazon Is Our Go-to Destination for Pretty Spring Dresses — Shop Our 15 Favorites Under $40

It’s taken a little trial and error, but I’ve finally come to understand what makes for an ideal travel dress: It should pack small, fit comfortably, wash easily, and resist wrinkles at least somewhat (it turns out linen doesn’t travel well — who knew?). Beyond the basics, however, there are season-specific concerns to keep in mind when dress shopping. Spring travel, for instance, calls for a few extras.

To start, a dress that’s lightweight and has pockets is smart, since you might be ditching your jacket as the day warms up. And the most genius dresses under the sun even have built-in UV protection and use fabrics that wick sweat. Why settle for a basic sundress when you can sport a multitasker?

Amazon is a treasure trove of the prettiest, most practical and versatile travel dresses at the most budget-friendly prices. We even found some great deals on sporty, athletic dresses too, like this Prana model that’s almost 70 percent off right now ahead of the season. Give these 15 dresses a whirl on your next warm-weather excursion, whether you’re headed to the beach, a winery, wedding, or just traveling in style. At less than $40 each, they’re well worth the investment.

Hount Sleeveless Maxi Dress with Pockets

No spring travel wardrobe is complete without a dress that has this much personality — this flower-strewn maxi is your statement piece. Wear it on a day when you plan to take lots of pictures, but be careful: The dress might upstage even a UNESCO World Heritage site. As if it needed more selling points, it also has pockets and is easy to machine-wash and dry. And yes, it’s as comfortable as it looks, according to shoppers.

One cheerful shopper said when wearing this dress they received “so many compliments” and continued to praise its fit and packability, “Not sure how the dress remained mostly wrinkle-free during travels, but it did. Loved the stretchy comfort.”

To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $40)

Ewedoos Tennis Dress with Built-in Bra & Shorts

Never thought to pack a tennis dress on your spring vacation? Allow me serve you a few reasons why this best-selling dress (that’s giving us major Lululemon vibes) is perfect for travel. First of all, it’s built for movement with four-way stretch (that’s what your favorite yoga pants probably have, too), so you can explore a new city all day in comfort, especially since its fabric wicks moisture. It also has a bra and a pair of shorts built in, and the shorts have stretchy pockets for hiding money, credit cards, keys — more securely and out of sight. This adorable spaghetti strap frock is perfect for layering underneath a light spring jacket and wearing with white sneakers, and it transitions perfectly into summer, too.

“This dress is so comfortable. It’s perfect for traveling if you like to pack light,” one adventurer wrote. “The dress can be worn with sneakers or sandals. Love it! It’s stretchy, and the shorts feel nice enough that they don’t feel like it’s part of the dress.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $31 with on-site coupon (originally $50)

Weaczzy Party Dress with Pockets

This dreamy dress scores major points for its versatility. It’s soft and stretchy like a daytime travel dress should be and manages to be movable yet structured at the same time. It’s lightweight enough for all-day wear but stylish enough to transition easily into a nighttime look with a pair of strappy heels. Its v-neck front — not too modest, not too revealing — and empire waist mimic the universally flattering shape of a wrap dress, but this piece is actually a pull-on. Many shoppers agree it’s incredibly wrinkle-resistant and rolls up easily into a weekender. Pick it up in one of its many botanical prints or opt for solid colors ranging from versatile navy to basic black.

“Lots of compliments, especially about the pockets,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Traveled in a travel bag and didn't need ironing, very forgiving fabric. Wore to a late afternoon outdoor wedding in upstate New York in June and it was perfect.”



To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $40)

Amoretu Summer Tunic Dress

This flirty sundress practically screams spring in all the best ways. The oversized floral pattern makes it ideal for frollicking through botanical gardens or sipping on bottomless mimosas at brunch. But it’s also lightweight and flowy, so it’s comfy and easy to move in if you plan on being out and about all day without a break. Long sleeves make this dress perfect for breezy spring nights, too: just swap out your sandals for a pair of knee-high boots. This one comes in more than three dozen colors and patterns, so if florals aren’t your thing, you can still find one to make your own.

“I bought this dress to add a pop of color under my kind of meh colored jacket and it was so cute,” wrote one raving reviewer. “This dress also traveled in a suitcase for a couple weeks and miraculously wasn’t full of wrinkles. I highly recommend.”



To buy: amazon.com, $31 (originally $45)



Lightbare UPF 50+ Quick Dry Sundress with Pockets

Sensitive to the sun? Then this is the travel dress for you. The three-quarter-sleeve number has built-in UVA and UVB protection and sweat-wicking properties, so it’s perfect for exploring a national park or beach or spending a day at the vineyard without breaking a sweat, getting a burn or having to reapply sunscreen every hour. It also has a pair of pockets — because you have to stash your keys somewhere — and won’t fade, pill, wrinkle, or hold static. A dress that performs this well and looks this cute is a spring travel must.

“Excellent for shopping or lunching with friends, and for travel just roll it up and toss in suitcase and you are ready for fun,” wrote a pleased customer.

To buy: amazon.com, $30

Naggoo Short Sleeve Split Midi Dress

Here’s a packing strategy for saving space without sacrificing style: Stock up on neutral colors that aren’t black or grey. Case in point: this dusty pink midi dress that goes with practically everything and can be worn plain or accessorized ’til the cows come home. With its soft, stretchy jersey knit, it’s like wearing a long T-shirt that skims your curves without clinging. It also hides a pair of pockets for stashing your keys or keeping your phone handy. A cheeky slit on the side makes this dress even more movable. Choose from more than 20 colors and styles.

“This is a perfect dress for summer vacation if you are modest and don't want a lot of skin showing. Very light and breezy. I wore it on my trip to Mexico,” wrote a fan.



To buy: amazon.com, $27 with on-site coupon (originally $31)

Prettygarden Short Sleeve Ruffle Hem Split Dress

Tiny flowers abound on this easy wrap maxi dress with a bold split up the leg. This one gives major ’90s vibes and looks perfect paired with combat boots and a jean jacket — because if you’re going retro, you might as well go all the way. That also makes this feminine spring dress perfect for city days, but make no mistake: It’s also at home at an agriturismo in Tuscany. It’s comfy, lightweight and surprisingly stretchy, so it easily gets the spring-travel seal of approval.

“I’ve had more compliments wearing this dress than any other in my closet. Also, this is my go to dress for traveling,” wrote a five-star fan. “No ironing necessary. I’m able to take it straight from the suitcase and wear it. No wrinkles.”

To buy: amazon.com, $37 with on-site coupon (originally $46)

Prana Women's Skypath Dress

This everyday, sporty staple is the perfect pick for sustainably minded travelers. It’s made almost entirely of recycled materials, so you can respect the planet while also appreciating its many wonders. And this dress makes it easy to do that, because the brushed jersey fabric is a breeze to move in, and the built-in bra with removable cups keeps you supported. This one is super lightweight and packs up tiny, too. But this practical piece is no slouch in the style department — just check out that cut-out back. Oh, and it happens to be almost 70 percent off right now, too.

“I had this same style on a trip to Mexico, and it was perfect for the trip,” wrote a reviewer who put it to the test. “When I got home, I bought one in black. I love it and may never take it off!” They continued to rave about its wearability in the heat. “It's good for hot weather because it has a bra in it, so you can wear one less item of clothing. Additionally, it looks fine with leggings under it and a shirt over it (when the mosquitos are out) and it's dressy enough for out and casual enough for camping.”

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $89)

Guberry Wrap Sundress with Pockets

Big, bold flowers make a statement on this stretchy, spandex wrap-style dress that flatters all types of figures and comes in sizes from S-XXL. It’s versatile enough for a day exploring a park or a museum and transitions easily into an evening affair with just a change of accessories. The fabric won’t lose its shape or wrinkle, ensuring that your look is high-level in any setting. This pocketed dress is an essential piece for serious fashionistas who love to travel. And this isn’t the only playful pattern — you have dozens of prints and solids to choose from.

“Leaving on a tropical vacation soon and needed something that could serve as a night out in the restaurant or just for a day outfit and these fit the bill perfectly,” wrote a smart shopper. “Love the pattern and material. Will be easy to pack and not be a wrinkled mess!”

To buy: amazon.com, $30

Grecerelle Short Sleeve Split Maxi Dress

Every spring travel wardrobe needs a maxi dress you can throw on and go, and this is the one. This casual, flowy frock in basic black will be the one dress you rely on whenever you’re in doubt of where the day will take you. Museum day? Shopping trip? Just running errands? This one will let you zip around town — or survive a long flight — feeling like you’re in your pajamas but looking like a boho goddess. It has pockets, too, and comes in more than 35 other colors and patterns. It’s versatility at its finest.

Over at Amazon, it’s racked up more than 30,800 five-star ratings by many customers who love the dress for travel. “I bought this dress for an upcoming trip to Hawaii,” wrote an excited customer. “The material will travel well! I’m very satisfied with the fit.”

To buy: amazon.com, $31 (originally $60)

Btfbm Halter Ruffle Sundress

I’m always on the lookout for a dress that looks high maintenance but travels like a backpacker on a budget. That’s what this feminine frock is. The high-neck halter and ruffle detail will give you all the Instagram moments you want (and frankly deserve) on your spring vacation, but the lightweight breathability and miraculously wrinkle-free construction make it ideal for surviving a jam-packed suitcase on a cross-country trip and still emerge ready to wear, no iron necessary. An adjustable waist and collar make it a cinch to wear on all kinds of figures, too. I’m smitten with this print, but it comes in more than 35 others, too.

“I took this dress on a trip, [and it] never wrinkled once. Cute. Flattering. Comfortable,” is how one customer put it.

To buy: amazon.com, $35 with on-site coupon (originally $45)

Amazon Essentials Waisted Maxi Dress

An Amazon number one best-seller, this go-to maxi dress gets a spring makeover in a bright yellow that matches the sunshine, and I’m here for it. It makes a serious statement without much effort: Just throw it on and glow, no accessorizing required. It’s flowy with a forgiving empire waist in comfortable elastic and a v-neck that’s feminine but not too revealing. It’s a day-to-night gem that washes well and rolls up tight in your suitcase. What more could you ask for? The fabric is sustainably sourced too, so eco-conscious travelers can rest easy wearing this goddess look.

One fan wrote, “I have gotten compliments from strangers on my outfit both times I've worn this. Once with sandals, once with booties and a denim jacket. It's light and easy and comfy and flattering.”

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $27)

Elescat Boho Sleeveless Sundress

Get on the boho bandwagon with this free-spirited spring dress that is so lightweight it packs down into practically nothing. It’s as soft as a silk scarf against your skin and flows just as easily on the beach as it does in a cute European city. Shoppers love it for all the obvious reasons — comfort, stylishness — but also because it’s surprisingly well-made and built to last for years. It comes in more than 35 colors and patterns but this Moroccan-inspired print is a clear winner.

One traveling shopper wrote, “I ordered this last minute for a trip and was so surprised by how soft and comfortable the fabric was. I am bustier and am always nervous about the fit but this dress was nice and snug and a slight flare was was very flattering. Overall 10/10.”



To buy: amazon.com, $21 (originally $30)

Merokeety Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress with Pockets

If stripes are more your speed, this menswear-inspired T-shirt dress with a belted waist is the smart street style your spring trip calls for. It’s soft and stretchy, has pockets, and hits at the knee, so it’s great to wear in more modest cultures or for protecting against sun exposure. It’s so easy to wear that it will quickly become your go-to — which is probably why more than 17,000 five-star Amazon reviewers sing its praises.

“I love this dress. Material is very nice,” wrote a satisfied customer, who said it’s “soft and just heavy enough to hold its shape” but “light enough that it will work in our Deep South humid temps.”

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $40)

Yathon A-Line Sundress with Pockets

Wear this flattering A-line sundress on a cruise, wine tasting, out to dinner — or even to a wedding. You won’t want to take it off. The shape is perfect: It almost reminds me of a modified ball gown, with its fitted, ruched top and flared-out skirt that hits so flatteringly right under the knee. For travel, it’s brilliant: soft, stretchy, flowy and with pockets. It comes in 38 colors, but I’m particularly into this rust shade, which has been the “it” color of 2023. That’s why I’m anointing this dress, in this particularly coveted color, an ideal spring travel dress.



“I bought this in a medium for a beach vacation early enough that I had time to return it in case it was not a good buy. Not returning it. Definitely keeping this one,” One happy shopper wrote, continuing to say it’s “soft, comfortable, looks cute, [and has] pockets. Can’t ask for much better.”

To buy: amazon.com, $31 with on-site coupon (originally $33)

