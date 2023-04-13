Our top pick is the Athleta Transcend Skort, which is made from performance fabric but offers a sleek, body-con silhouette. But every skirt on this list offers an added feature that makes it ideal for travel, from versatility to hidden pockets. Keep reading for 13 of the best spring skirts for exploring at home and aboard.

On this list, you’ll find gauzy maxis, slinky midis, plenty of pockets, and more than your fair share of athletic skirts and skorts. While the latter are designed for sports like running and tennis, they look equally at home in any travel activity, from nature hikes and urban ambles to museums and meals. Plus, wrinkle-resistant and sweat-wicking fabrics make for a perfect packable garment.

If you’re building a capsule travel wardrobe, you’d be remiss to overlook the humble skirt. We love incorporating skirts into our packing lists, because they are so incredibly versatile. Skirts can almost always be dressed up or down and adapt easily to different seasons.

Best Overall Athelta Transcend Skort Athelta View On Gap.com Why We Love It This sexy, stretchy skirt is super flattering on many types of bodies. What to Consider Unlike most athletic skorts, this one doesn’t have pockets. Imagine the comfort of yoga pants with the sexiness of a body-con miniskirt. This ruched style is made from breathable, sweat-wicking, UPF 50+ fabric, yet no one would think twice if you wore it to a nightclub or bar. The length hits mid-thigh but you can scrunch it up or down depending on how much leg you want to show. The high-waisted miniskirt has built-in bike shorts that don’t ride up and avoid any thigh chafing, but sadly it does not include pockets. Price at time of publish: $79 The Details: XXS to 3X | 75 percent nylon, 25 percent lycra

Best Floral Bluetime Women Leopard Print Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It This affordable maxi is flowy without feeling flimsy. What to Consider The ground-grazing length could overwhelm shorter bodies. This skirt checks most of our travel requirements: a forgiving elastic waist, a shape that’s easy to move in, and fabric that’s easy to pack and doesn’t wrinkle. With several floral patterns to choose from, the Bluetime Maxi Skirt can be dressed up or down and works equally well for urban sightseeing or beachy vacations. Price at time of publish: $34 The Details: S to XXL | 95 percent polyester, 5 percent spandex

Best with Pockets LL Bean Vista Camp Skort L.L Bean View On L.L.Bean Why We Love It This incredibly lightweight skirt works for outdoor and urban hikes alike. What to Consider The built-in shorts have a tendency to ride up. Available in black, navy, spruce, and khaki, this incredibly versatile skirt comes packed with features: two zip pockets, built-in bike shorts, and a hidden pocket. Plus, the fast-drying and sweat-wicking nylon offers UPF 50+. Price at time of publish: $65 The Details: XS to XL | Skirt: 93 percent nylon, 7 percent spandex; Lining: 88 percent polyester, 12 percent spandex The 8 Best Exercise Skirts and Skorts of 2023

Best Sustainable Everlane The City Stripe Midi Skirt Everlane View On Everlane.com Why We Love It This flattering A-line skirt can adapt to many outfits and seasons. What to Consider The polyester fabric might feel stifling in very hot climates. If you’re looking to create a capsule wardrobe for travel, the Everlane City Stripe Midi Skirt should be on your list. Available in black, bone, and beech, this skirt has a slightly flared hem, a lining that helps it hang neatly, and an invisible zipper on the side for a clean silhouette. Price at time of publish: $128 The Details: 00 to 16 | 66 percent viscose, 34 percent recycled polyester; 100 percent polyester lining

Best Sweat-wicking Champion City Sport Skort Amazon View On Amazon View On Champssports.com Why We Love It This is one of the best lightweight and affordable athletic skirts I’ve personally worn. What to Consider The skirt and the shorts are very short. This tennis-inspired skirt is comfortable on the court but equally suited to walking around a city in the summertime. Though the skirt is shorter than others on the list, the bike shorts don’t ride up at all, and the sweat-wicking fabric keeps you dry even on very hot days. A hidden pocket in the shorts is the perfect size for storing your phone. Price at time of publish: $45 The Details: XS to XL | 87 percent recycled polyester, 13 percent spandex

Best Size-inclusive Athleta Brooklyn Skort 16” Athleta View On Gap.com Why We Love It Available in a wide range of sizes, this athleisure skirt can be dressed up or down. What to Consider It can be a bit clingy on curvy bodies. Athleta makes great skirts for fitness and travel, and the Brooklyn Skort is a fan favorite. We love it for the lightweight fabric, which is recycled polyester and wrinkle-resistant, and the comfortable waistband. Plus, the built-in shorts prevent chafing even on the hottest days. Unlike some other running or tennis skirts, this skirt is fitted rather than flared or floofy.

Price at time of publish: $59 The Details: 0 to 26 | Recycled polyester, spandex

Best Satin Keasmto Leopard Skirt for Women Midi Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It This flattering skirt adds a little class to any occasion or vacation. What to Consider The sizing can be inconsistent. We love packing this polyester-silk blend skirt for all types of trips and wearing it with everything from bodysuits to turtlenecks and sandals to boots. Available in black, burnt orange, and a leopard print, this skirt features an elastic waist, packs easily, and wrinkles minimally (you can smooth out wrinkles quickly with a low-heat iron on the inside). Though the material is fairly thin, it’s breathable and soft on the skin. Price at time of publish: $26 The Details: XS to XL | 60 percent polyester, 40 percent silk

Best Athletic Adidas Originals Mini Skirt Foot Locker View On Footlocker.com Why We Love It The retro athletic design combines a sporty style with a sleek silhouette. What to Consider This skirt doesn’t have built-in shorts or pockets. If you want a skirt that looks sporty but hugs your hips like a miniskirt, this retro Adidas style will suit your style perfectly. Made from breathable cotton and featuring a little bit of stretch, this miniskirt adds a pop of color to any ensemble. This one doesn’t have built-in shorts, which means it sits more smoothly on your curves, but it does sacrifice pockets. Price at time of publish: $35 The Details: XXS to XL | 93 percent cotton, 7 percent elastane

Best Maxi Free People Lausanne Convertible Maxi Skirt Free People View On Freepeople.com Why We Love It This gauzy, plaid piece can be worn at the waist as a maxi skirt or at the chest as a midi dress. What to Consider The voluminous silhouette may overwhelm shorter bodies. What’s easier than a skirt you can just pull on — and keep pulling — to transform it into a dress? Depending on where you wear it, the smocked section acts as a waistband or strapless dress. We also love its mixed plaid texture, which looks at home both in the city and at the beach. Price at time of publish: $148 The Details: XS to XL | 100 percent cotton

Best Tennis Skirt Lululemon Court Rival High-rise Skirt Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Love It This ultra-feminine skirt comes in a wide variety of colors and lengths. What to Consider This style only goes up to a size 14. Though it’s designed for running and tennis, Lululemon’s Court Rival Skirt transitions seamlessly from court to cafe. We love how it balances practicality (high waist, built-in shorts) with frivolity (the flouncy cut). Though this skirt only goes up to size 14, it’s available in three different lengths. Price at time of publish: $88 The Details: 0 to 14 | 86 percent polyester, 14 percent elastane

Best Mini Banana Republic Clay Utility Mini Skirt Banana Republic View On Gap.com Why We Love It This cotton skirt easily transitions from day to night, and has enough pockets to leave your purse at home. What to Consider We love the look of the built-in belt but it might feel bulky. You can pack this structured, olive green Clay Utility Skirt for pretty much any trip. In cold climates, this skirt pairs with tights and boots, but the cotton twill is lightweight enough that it also works in warm weather with a white T-shirt and sandals. We like that you don’t have to pack an extra belt or bring a purse, thanks to the patch pockets. Price at time of publish: $130 The Details: 0 to 20 | 100 percent cotton



Best Pattern Toad&Co Transita Skirt REI View On REI Why We Love It The cute pencil silhouette is activewear disguised as street style. What to Consider The size options are limited. True to its name, the Transita Skirt works for any travel activity, from hiking to museums. The striped, stretchy fabric offers UPF 50+ sun protection and has a hidden pocket at the waistband. Unlike a lot of other skirts on this list, this doesn’t have built-in shorts, but it’s a little longer than our other selections and offers a sleeker silhouette on the hips. Price at time of publish: $69 The Details: XS to L | Tencel Lyocell The 14 Best Tennis Skirts to Wear On and Off the Court in 2023