Traveler-loved Luggage Brands Are Spring Cleaning — Shop 84 Jaw-dropping Deals Up to 65% Off

As we travel into warmer weather and you dust off the items in the back of your closet, it may have dawned on you that your trusty suitcase has taken a beating over the last few years of use and it’s officially time to replace it. A new season calls for new travel gear to match, and fortunately your favorite luggage brands and retailers agree.

After combing through offerings from Amazon, Away, Nordstrom, and more, it’s clear that the top brands in travel are just as eager to clean out their closets as you are — and it’s to your benefit. Everything from luggage sets to belt bags to carry-ons have seen a major slash in prices, so now is the best time to swap out your battered old bag for a fresh piece of travel gear at an unbeatable price.

Take, for example, the Coolife 3-piece Hardside Luggage Set that is originally priced at $300 and is now discounted to an impressive $170 at Amazon thanks to an on-site coupon. Or the ever-trendy Monos Carry-On that’s now on sale for just $255 in eight gorgeous colors that are perfect for the spring and summer. Even the Ted Baker London Tomith Paper Touch Nylon Backpack has seen an impressive markdown of 65 percent off to start off the new season.

Of course, we would be remiss to not mention the Travelpro x Travel + Leisure Compact Carry-On Expandable Spinner which has also seen a price cut, coming in at $447 from its original price of $525. And if you’re looking for smaller pieces to take with you during day trips and sightseeing excursions in a new city, you’re in luck as well. In fact, the Calpak Luka Belt Bag is now just $53, and the spacious Tumi Platoon Sling is marked down for a limited time.

Replacing your luggage may seem like a pricey endeavor, and it can be if you’re not intentional about seeking out the best sales possible. The good news is, that’s our job. Keep reading to find the 84 best deals on suitcases, backpacks, belt bags, and more so you can enter the next season of travel in style.

Best Amazon Luggage Deals

amazon.com

Amazon never fails to impress with the sheer volume of sales it has on luggage and other travel essentials, and this time of year is no exception. From sturdy luggage sets like the Coolife 3-piece Hardside Luggage Set which is currently on sale for just $170 with a special on-site coupon, to expandable single suitcases like the Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage, which is now just $145, we can’t get enough of the sheer volume of discounts available at this retailer right now.

Best Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack Luggage Deals

Nordstrom Rack

Both Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack are stocked with the best backpacks and duffel bags for your upcoming travels and weekend trips. If you’ve been looking for the personal item of your dreams, look no further than the Ted Baker London Tomith Paper Touch Nylon Backpack, which is a jaw-dropping 65 percent off right now. This spacious duffel from Robert Graham is also 54 percent off and provides ample packing space as well as a detachable shoulder strap, and even the IT Luggage Eco-Tough Hardshell Luggage is 60 percent off.

Best Ebags Luggage Deals

Courtesy of Ebags

Ebags is another retailer that’s known to have an impressive range of top-rated luggage, and right now a wide variety of Samsonite pieces are discounted on the site. The ultra-durable Hartlan Carry-On Spinner is currently on sale for just $180, and the SXK Wheeled Duffel is one other spacious bag that’s now just $210. From backpacks to softside suitcases, it won’t be difficult to satisfy your travel needs within the sale section of Ebags.

Best Lo & Sons Luggage Deals

Lo & Sons

Lo & Sons is on the more luxury end of luggage, so when it offers discounts we can’t help but notice. Catching our eye right now is the Bond Fanny Pack, which is 20 percent off and perfect for outings in a new city when you’re hoping to enjoy hands-free travel. Equally as exciting is the Catalina Deluxe Tote which comes in at $144 for a limited time, and the Beacon Backpack is an excellent personal item for $224.

Best Monos Luggage Deals

Monos

Monos is well-loved for its minimalistic, high-quality hardshell suitcases, and the luxury brand is now offering modest discounts on their classic colors. In fact, the Carry-On case is just $255 for a limited time in eight neutral colors, and even the Check-in Large Suitcase has seen a $40 price drop, coming in at just $355. Monos doesn’t have sales often, so hop on these deals and grab a piece of luggage that will last you for years to come.

Best Away Luggage Deals

Away

If you’re looking for high-quality, staple luggage pieces, Away is the place to go, and right now it’s having some major deals across the board. The five-star F.A.R Duffle 55L has seen a price slash from $170 to $93, and even the F.A.R Tote 45L is just $77 if you’re looking for a smaller bag to take with you during a day trip or beach excursion. From backpacks to carry-on bags, there’s something for everyone in the sale section right now.

Best Calpak Luggage Deals

Calpak

Calpak is another shopper-loved retailer that has taken the change of seasons as an opportunity to clear out its inventory, so enjoy some unbeatable deals in the final sale section right now. If you’re in the market for a larger suitcase, it may be worth snagging the Hue Trunk Luggage, but if it’s a fanny pack that you’ve been after, the Luka Belt Bag is also on sale for $53.

Best Travelpro Luggage Deals

Travelpro

We may be biased, but if you’re considering picking up a new hardside suitcase for your next vacation, you may want to try out the Travelpro x Travel + Leisure Compact Carry-On Expandable Spinner. Not only does it expand to fit everything you could need without having to check a bag, but it’s also currently on sale for $447 and is built to last. However, Travelpro also recently discounted the Maxlite 5 Compact Carry-On Expandable Spinner to $145 for a more affordable option, and if you’re looking for a larger case, why not snag the Platinum Elite Carry-on Regional Rollaboard that’s on sale for $238?

Best Tumi Luggage Deals

Tumi

We can hardly make a list of luggage deals without including Tumi in the mix, and the site is currently bursting from the sale section with must-have travel essentials. If you’re not traveling with a toiletry bag, now is your chance to pick up the Tumi Cosmetic Pouch for $75, and even the spacious Platoon Sling has been marked down by $66. You can thank us when you’re the most prepared (and stylish) person at the airport.

