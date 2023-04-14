Best Products Luggage + Bags Traveler-loved Luggage Brands Are Spring Cleaning — Shop 84 Jaw-dropping Deals Up to 65% Off Shop the incredible sales on backpacks, checked bags, carry-ons and more from Samsonite, Travelpro, Away, and more. By Merrell Readman Merrell Readman Instagram Website Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on April 14, 2023 05:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Marcus Millan As we travel into warmer weather and you dust off the items in the back of your closet, it may have dawned on you that your trusty suitcase has taken a beating over the last few years of use and it’s officially time to replace it. A new season calls for new travel gear to match, and fortunately your favorite luggage brands and retailers agree. After combing through offerings from Amazon, Away, Nordstrom, and more, it’s clear that the top brands in travel are just as eager to clean out their closets as you are — and it’s to your benefit. Everything from luggage sets to belt bags to carry-ons have seen a major slash in prices, so now is the best time to swap out your battered old bag for a fresh piece of travel gear at an unbeatable price. Jennifer Aniston Accidentally Started Summer's Biggest Travel Bag Trend — and You Can Get It at Amazon for $17 Take, for example, the Coolife 3-piece Hardside Luggage Set that is originally priced at $300 and is now discounted to an impressive $170 at Amazon thanks to an on-site coupon. Or the ever-trendy Monos Carry-On that’s now on sale for just $255 in eight gorgeous colors that are perfect for the spring and summer. Even the Ted Baker London Tomith Paper Touch Nylon Backpack has seen an impressive markdown of 65 percent off to start off the new season. Of course, we would be remiss to not mention the Travelpro x Travel + Leisure Compact Carry-On Expandable Spinner which has also seen a price cut, coming in at $447 from its original price of $525. And if you’re looking for smaller pieces to take with you during day trips and sightseeing excursions in a new city, you’re in luck as well. In fact, the Calpak Luka Belt Bag is now just $53, and the spacious Tumi Platoon Sling is marked down for a limited time. Replacing your luggage may seem like a pricey endeavor, and it can be if you’re not intentional about seeking out the best sales possible. The good news is, that’s our job. Keep reading to find the 84 best deals on suitcases, backpacks, belt bags, and more so you can enter the next season of travel in style. Best Amazon Luggage Deals amazon.com Amazon never fails to impress with the sheer volume of sales it has on luggage and other travel essentials, and this time of year is no exception. From sturdy luggage sets like the Coolife 3-piece Hardside Luggage Set which is currently on sale for just $170 with a special on-site coupon, to expandable single suitcases like the Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage, which is now just $145, we can’t get enough of the sheer volume of discounts available at this retailer right now. Travelers Club Expandable Midtown Hardside 4-piece Luggage Set, $132 (originally $140) Rockland Fashion Softside Upright 2-piece Luggage Set, $44 (originally $80) Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Suitcase, $145 (originally $170) Travelers Club Chicago Hardside Expandable Spinner Carry-On, $48 (originally $50) Swissgear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Carry-On, $80 (originally $120) Rockland Journey Softside Upright 4-piece Luggage Set, $94 (originally $220) Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On, $124 (originally $160) Coolife 3-piece Hardside 3-piece Luggage Set, $170 with on-site coupon (originally $300) American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright 4-piece Luggage Set, $80 (originally $190) Best Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack Luggage Deals Nordstrom Rack Both Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack are stocked with the best backpacks and duffel bags for your upcoming travels and weekend trips. If you’ve been looking for the personal item of your dreams, look no further than the Ted Baker London Tomith Paper Touch Nylon Backpack, which is a jaw-dropping 65 percent off right now. This spacious duffel from Robert Graham is also 54 percent off and provides ample packing space as well as a detachable shoulder strap, and even the IT Luggage Eco-Tough Hardshell Luggage is 60 percent off. Ted Baker London Raill Modular Duffel Bag, $159 (originally $265) Ted Baker London Chekvon Debossed Leather Briefcase, $177 (originally $295) Ted Baker London Frutes Duffel Bag, $87 (originally $195) Madden Girl Overnighter Tote Bag, $30 (originally $78) Ted Baker London Tomith Paper Touch Nylon Backpack, $67 (originally $195) Duchamp Flapover Camo Backpack, $30 (originally $149) Robert Graham Pirro Weekender, $132 (originally $498) IT Luggage Eco-Tough Hardshell Carry-On, $120 (originally $300) Robert Graham Infinity Space Weekend Duffel Bag, $180 (originally $398) Best Ebags Luggage Deals Courtesy of Ebags Ebags is another retailer that’s known to have an impressive range of top-rated luggage, and right now a wide variety of Samsonite pieces are discounted on the site. The ultra-durable Hartlan Carry-On Spinner is currently on sale for just $180, and the SXK Wheeled Duffel is one other spacious bag that’s now just $210. From backpacks to softside suitcases, it won’t be difficult to satisfy your travel needs within the sale section of Ebags. Belcourt Backpack, $72 (originally $90) Belcourt Weekender, $96 (originally $120) CityLink Laptop Backpack, $78 (originally $120) CityLink Travel Backpack, $100 (originally $130) CityLink Duffel, $78 (originally $130) Ascella X Carry-On Spinner, $120 (originally $170) Hartlan Carry-On Spinner, $180 (originally $230) SXK Wheeled Duffel, $210 (originally $300) Hartlan Medium Spinner Suitcase, $200 (originally $270) SXK Rolltop Backpack, $133 (originally $190) Best Lo & Sons Luggage Deals Lo & Sons Lo & Sons is on the more luxury end of luggage, so when it offers discounts we can’t help but notice. Catching our eye right now is the Bond Fanny Pack, which is 20 percent off and perfect for outings in a new city when you’re hoping to enjoy hands-free travel. Equally as exciting is the Catalina Deluxe Tote which comes in at $144 for a limited time, and the Beacon Backpack is an excellent personal item for $224. Rowledge Backpack, $372 (originally $465) O.G. 2 Tote, $303 (originally $378) Catalina Deluxe, $151 (originally $215) Catalina Deluxe Tote, $144 (originally $205) Beacon Backpack, $224 (originally $298) Waverley 2 Belt Bag, $168 (originally $210) Hanover 2 Backpack, $167 (originally $167) Seville Shell Tote, $132 (originally $220) Westholme Backpack, $440 (originally $628) Bond Fanny Pack, $263 (originally $328) Best Monos Luggage Deals Monos Monos is well-loved for its minimalistic, high-quality hardshell suitcases, and the luxury brand is now offering modest discounts on their classic colors. In fact, the Carry-On case is just $255 for a limited time in eight neutral colors, and even the Check-in Large Suitcase has seen a $40 price drop, coming in at just $355. Monos doesn’t have sales often, so hop on these deals and grab a piece of luggage that will last you for years to come. Carry-On, $255 (originally $284) Carry-On Plus, $275 (originally $306) Check-in Medium Suitcase, $325 (originally $362) Check-in Large Suitcase, $355 (originally $395) Carry-On Pro, $295 (originally $311) Carry-On Pro Plus, $315 (originally $332) Best Away Luggage Deals Away If you’re looking for high-quality, staple luggage pieces, Away is the place to go, and right now it’s having some major deals across the board. The five-star F.A.R Duffle 55L has seen a price slash from $170 to $93, and even the F.A.R Tote 45L is just $77 if you’re looking for a smaller bag to take with you during a day trip or beach excursion. From backpacks to carry-on bags, there’s something for everyone in the sale section right now. The Carry-On, $250 (originally $295) The Bigger Carry-On, $267 (originally $315) The Medium Checked Bag, $293 (originally $345) The Large Checked Bag, $318 (originally $375) F.A.R Duffle 55L, $93 (originally $170) The Front Pocket Backpack, $156 (originally $195) F.A.R Backpack 26L, $84 (originally $130) F.A.R Tote 45L, $77 (originally $140) F.A.R Messenger 16L, $60 (originally $80) The Daily Carry-On With Pocket, $171 (originally $245) Best Calpak Luggage Deals Calpak Calpak is another shopper-loved retailer that has taken the change of seasons as an opportunity to clear out its inventory, so enjoy some unbeatable deals in the final sale section right now. If you’re in the market for a larger suitcase, it may be worth snagging the Hue Trunk Luggage, but if it’s a fanny pack that you’ve been after, the Luka Belt Bag is also on sale for $53. Hue Mini Carry-on Luggage, $149 (originally $165) Hue Front Pocket Carry-On Luggage, $239 (originally $265) Hue Trunk Luggage, $232 (originally $290) Luka Belt Bag, $53 (originally $58) Ambeur 2-piece Luggage Set, $395 (originally $470) Astyll Carry-On Luggage, $137 (originally $195) Terrazzo Carry-On Luggage, $166 (originally $195) Travel Accessories Case, $76 (originally $95) Trnk 2-piece Luggage Set, $395 (originally $470) Ambeur 3-piece Luggage Set, $495 (originally $715) Best Travelpro Luggage Deals Travelpro We may be biased, but if you’re considering picking up a new hardside suitcase for your next vacation, you may want to try out the Travelpro x Travel + Leisure Compact Carry-On Expandable Spinner. Not only does it expand to fit everything you could need without having to check a bag, but it’s also currently on sale for $447 and is built to last. However, Travelpro also recently discounted the Maxlite 5 Compact Carry-On Expandable Spinner to $145 for a more affordable option, and if you’re looking for a larger case, why not snag the Platinum Elite Carry-on Regional Rollaboard that’s on sale for $238? Travelpro x Travel + Leisure Compact Expandable Carry-On, $447 (originally $525) Platinum Elite International Expandable Carry-On, $315 (originally $370) Platinum Elite Carry-On Regional Rollaboard, $238 (originally $280) Platinum Elite Compact Expandable Carry-On, $315 (originally $370) Maxlite 5 International Expandable Carry-On, $145 (originally $170) Maxlite 5 Compact Expandable Carry-On, $145 (originally $170) Maxlite 5 International Carry-On Expandable Rollaboard, $145 (originally $170) Platinum Elite Compacy Expandable Carry-On Business Plus, $340 (originally $400) Crew VersaPack Global Carry-On Expandable Spinner, $230 (originally $270) Platinum Elite International Carry-On Expandable Rollaboard, $315 (originally $370) Best Tumi Luggage Deals Tumi We can hardly make a list of luggage deals without including Tumi in the mix, and the site is currently bursting from the sale section with must-have travel essentials. If you’re not traveling with a toiletry bag, now is your chance to pick up the Tumi Cosmetic Pouch for $75, and even the spacious Platoon Sling has been marked down by $66. You can thank us when you’re the most prepared (and stylish) person at the airport. International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On, $635 (originally $795) Warren Backpack, $439 (originally $550) Bradner Backpack, $395 (originally $495) Lorain Backpack, $315 (originally $395) Retreat Tote, $395 (originally $495) Platoon Sling, $259 (originally $325) William Backpack, $379 (originally $475) Misty Duffel, $355 (originally $445) Recruit 3-in-1 Chest Pack, $279 (originally $350) Cosmetic Pouch, $75 (originally $95) Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit See More T+L Shopping Deals I’ve Hiked on Every Continent — Here Are 15 Must-haves I’m Eyeing at REI’s Secret Outdoors Sale I Tried the Backpack That's Been Hailed As the 'Perfect Travel Bag' — and Now I Use It Instead of My Purse Amazon Just Launched a Storefront Filled With Maxi Dresses, Skirts, and More Just in Time for Spring Travel