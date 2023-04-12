Whether you prefer a classic floral print, a monochromatic pastel, or a pattern that’s modern and trendy, there are more spring dresses than ever on the market, so there’s plenty to choose from. Not in the mood to scroll through pages of dresses? No problem — we’ve scoured the internet and found the very best spring dresses for every occasion from destination weddings to sightseeing on vacation. And with dresses from shopper-loved sites like Reformation, Nordstrom, and Amazon on our list, you’re sure to find something you love.

Does anything feel as good as pulling your spring dresses out of the closet after months of wearing pants, sweaters, and parkas? Our answer is no, especially when said dresses are just as comfortable as they are stylish. But if your springtime wardrobe is lacking in the dress department, now is the perfect time to restock.

Best Overall Prettygarden V-neck Belted A-line Dress Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It It’s comfy and wrinkle-resistant — plus, it’s flattering on a wide range of body types. What to Consider It’s not quite as breathable as some other options on our list. There are few dresses as universally flattering as this one from women’s boutique brand Prettygarden. The wrap design allows shoppers to adjust it to their preferred fit, while the A-line style and V-neck complement a wide range of body types. The dress was made for spring, as is made evident by its lightweight feel, airy sleeves, subtle ruffling, and gorgeous floral prints (in fact, you can snag this dress in 16 different florals and 15 solid colors). Beyond its comfy fit and stylish appearance, the dress is made of 100 percent polyester, which means you can roll it up and stuff it in your suitcase without worrying about it wrinkling in transit. Price at time of publish: $70 The Details: S to XXL | Polyester



Best Floral Reformation Reya Dress Reformation View On Reformation Why We Love It Its asymmetrical construction is sure to score you compliments. What to Consider It should be dry cleaned only. If you’re one for prints and patterns, you’ll love this eye-catching dress from Reformation. Unlike most floral prints which are subtle and muted, this midi dress boasts a large, can’t-miss floral print that’s perfect for making a statement this spring. A unique, asymmetrical neckline featuring adjustable spaghetti straps and a one-shouldered cowl design give the dress a truly unforgettable look that’s ideal for weddings, showers, and outdoor parties. Price at time of publish: $298 The Details: 0 to 12 | Rayon

Best Designer A.L.C. Ellie Dress Revolve View On Alcltd.com View On Bloomingdales View On Revolve Why We Love It It’s just as comfy as it is pretty. What to Consider Unsurprisingly, it’s the most expensive dress on our list. As temperatures rise, shoppers are sure to love A.L.C.’s cheerful Ellie Dress. This stylish, high-neck pick makes everything from outdoor dining to beach trips to formal events feel a little more upscale, while breezy chiffon fabric and an elastic waistband keep things comfy. Standout features include a keyhole design on the back, an asymmetrical hem, and a loop button closure. As long as you clean it with care, this dress will likely be a staple in your wardrobe for years to come. Price at time of publish: $695 The Details: 0 to 14 | Polyester blend

Best Budget Zesica Smocked A-line Tiered Mini Dress Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It It's breathable, affordable, and available in plenty of rich colors. What to Consider It runs short and wrinkles easily. If you're searching for a cute, packable spring dress you can wear everywhere without breaking the bank, look no further than Zesica's Smocked A-line Tiered Mini Dress. Slightly puffed long sleeves and a classic V-neck add style, while an entirely smocked top and flowing skirt provide all-day comfort. And while it's a great breathable dress for spring gatherings, you can get away with wearing it throughout the year thanks to the 16 color options, too (the caramel and plum are ideal for autumn while dark green and red work for the winter holidays). Price at time of publish: $30 The Details: S to XL | Rayon

Best Athletic Girlfriend Collective Dewdrop Lola V-neck Dress Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com Why We Love It It’s ultra-comfy even on the most active days — and it comes in 11 sizes. What to Consider The skirt width seems to be inconsistent in some sizes and colors. Tired of spending long days of sightseeing in restrictive clothing? Trade it all in for this extra comfy, super stylish exercise dress from Girlfriend Collective. The stretchy dress is designed with a built-in racerback sports bra as well as compressive inner shorts. While the dress is a bit compressive itself, the skirt remains flouncy rather than skintight. The piece is also sweat-wicking and equipped with pockets and UPF 50+, so it’s an excellent choice for balmier spring days. Price at time of publish: $88 The Details: XXS to 6XL | RPET, spandex

Best Versatile BTFBM Sleeveless Tank Dress Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It It can easily be dressed up or down, and it accentuates your curves without exposing too much. What to Consider It’s a bit longer than pictured. You’ll definitely want to add this wear-everywhere dress from Amazon to your spring wardrobe. It’s perfect for everything from beach vacations and casual brunches to big city exploration and running errands. Featuring tank top straps and a ruched torso, this sporty dress is flattering on shoppers of all shapes and sizes — plus, it’s both breathable and wrinkle-resistant. Odds are you’ll love it so much, you’ll go back to buy it in more of the 36 available colors. Price at time of publish: $41 The Details: S to XL | Polyester, viscose, elastane

Best LBD Reformation Cassi Knit Dress Reformation View On Reformation Why We Love It It’s extremely stylish and packable.

What to Consider It can’t be dry cleaned or ironed. There’s nothing quite like a little black dress — and this one from Reformation is a springtime staple. The elegant, square-neck midi is sure to stun at all your black-tie events ahead of summer, but beyond that, it’s also incredibly comfy. Cut from a ribbed lyocell-spandex blend, this dress is form-fitting around the torso and hips before splitting at the upper thigh. Its stretch, breathability, and resistance to wrinkles make it a great choice for destination weddings. Price at time of publish: $148 The Details: XS to XL | Lyocell, spandex

Best Maxi Anthropologie The Somerset Maxi Dress Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Why We Love It It’s a no-fuss dress and comes in 15 sizes. What to Consider The neckline is lower than it looks in the photos. What’s a spring wardrobe without a breezy, floral maxi dress? If you’re in the market for one, we suggest Anthropologie’s Somerset. Crafted with short bell sleeves, a ruched waist, a V-neck, and an A-line skirt, this dress looks good with minimal effort or fussing. Throw it on when you’re running late or pack it for a warm-weather vacation — because it’s made of cotton, it’ll remain breathable through heat and humidity. It comes in 15 sizes and 6 colors and prints including red floral, light blue stripes, and solid black. Price at time of publish: $168 The Details: XXS to 3X, standard, petite, plus | Cotton

Best Mini BCBGeneration Cap Sleeve Mini Dress Revolve View On Bcbg.com View On Revolve Why We Love It The color is striking and the fit is feminine. What to Consider The look might be a bit too youthful if you’re looking for a more mature style. The color of this mid-weight mini dress just screams “spring.” But besides the color, the flared sleeves and subtly ruffled hem are perfect for rising temperatures. Designed with mid-weight fabric, the dress remains breezy enough for warmer weather but locks in enough heat to keep you comfortable on spring days that still feel a bit wintry. The polyester-spandex blend keeps the piece relatively wrinkle-free, even if you’re stuffing it in a suitcase for a long-haul flight. Price at time of publish: $108 The Details: 0 to 12 | Polyester, spandex

Best Midi Madewell Ruffled One-shoulder Midi Dress Madewell View On Madewell.com Why We Love It It’s casual enough for a daytime event, yet formal enough for a wedding. What to Consider It wrinkles easily. This one-shouldered dress is the ultimate day-to-night piece for springtime. Featuring a mid-calf length, a tie waist, casual ruffles, and a flowing skirt, this dress will make you feel like a Greek goddess — and because it’s crafted with all-cotton fabric, it’s super breathable. It’s also a low-maintenance option to have on-hand thanks to built-in pockets and machine washable construction. Price at time of publish: $158 The Details: 00 to 16 | Cotton



Best Wrinkle-resistant Chico’s Travelers Classic Short Sleeve Maxi Dress Chicoâs View On Chicos.com Why We Love It It’s made to be packed. What to Consider It may be slightly short on taller shoppers. If your main objective this spring is finding a simple yet versatile wrinkle-free dress, consider this one from Chico’s. It’s sewn using an acetate-elastane blend that is specifically formulated to be wrinkle-resistant and travel-friendly. Beyond its incredibly convenient fabric features, the T-shirt-like sleeves, scoop neck, and side slit make it casual for morning strolls along the shore or city streets, yet suave enough for evenings spent at bars or beach parties. To top it all off, the dress comes in 3 colors and 11 sizes. Price at time of publish: $109 The Details: XS to XXL, regular and petite | Acetate, elastane

Best Silk Anaphe Short Silk Slip Sunshine Yellow Dots Dress Anaphe View On Anaphe.com Why We Love It It’s designed to accentuate every type of body. What to Consider It has zero padding. If you think silk can’t be traveled with, think again. This chic silk slip dress from Anaphe seems to be made for spring vacations and destination weddings due to its sunny appearance, ultra-lightweight feel, and surprisingly low-wrinkle fabric. We also love it for its pretty, gold-accented straps as well as its bias cut, which is made to fit and flatter every body type. Style it with a sweater, a T-shirt underneath, or alone for a more formal look. Price at time of publish: $182 The Details: XS to L | Mulberry silk 22 Spring Travel Must-haves, According to T+L Editors

Best Wrap Eliza J Floral Ruched Chiffon Faux Wrap Dress Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Why We Love It The cut compliments most bodies — and it’s not as fussy as a regular wrap dress. What to Consider It’s not as adjustable as typical wrap dresses. If you love wrap dresses but don’t love how easily they can shift position, then this is the one for you. Though it looks and fits like a wrap dress, the two sides are sewn in, making it a faux wrap that stays in place. And thanks to the tie waist, it’s still adjustable to an extent. We’re also all about the V-neck, ruched skirt, elegant floral print, and extensive size range. Price at time of publish: $148 The Details: 0 to 18 | Polyester

Best Patterns Hill House Collector’s Edition Ellie Nap Dress Hill House. View On Hillhousehome.com Why We Love It It’s universally flattering and it comes in plenty of unique prints and patterns. What to Consider While it’s great for spring, it locks in a bit too much heat for summer. This dress is a tried and true favorite of T+L editors, and for good reason. The dress’ square neck and ruffled shoulders create unique and feminine framing near the face, while elastic smocking on the chest and torso mold to each wearer’s body. You can’t go wrong with an all-flattering tiered skirt and midi length, especially when secret pockets are sewn in. The best thing about this piece, though? It comes in three fabrics (including wrinkle-resistant crepe) and 14 eye-catching colors, prints, and patterns. Price at time of publish: $150 The Details: XXS to XXL | Polyester

Best Long-sleeve Mascomoda Boho Swiss Dot Maxi Dress Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It It’s warm and comfy on colder days, yet breathable on muggier days. What to Consider The buttons on the chest come undone somewhat easily. On chillier spring days, opt for something with sleeves, like this maxi by Mascomoda. The breezy, versatile dress works for everything from brunch to baby showers, and it’s resistant to wrinkles so it’s perfect for packing. Though it’s made from a non-stretch polyester fabric, it remains breathable and comfy in a range of spring weather conditions. We also love the smocked waist for comfort, as well as the V-neck and Swiss dot design which add a fashionable flair. Price at time of publish: $44 The Details: S to XL | Polyester, elastane

Best Puff-sleeve ASTR the Label Clarita Dress Revolve View On Astrthelabel.com View On Bloomingdales View On Revolve Why We Love It It’s comfy, trendy, and has unique cutouts. What to Consider It’s dry clean only. It doesn’t get much more “spring” than this floral puff-sleeve dress by ASTR. It features an above-the-knee hemline, an open back, cut-out sides, and bright, dazzling colors. Pull it on and off easily with a hidden zipper closure on the back, and go braless thanks to padded cups and lining throughout. The dress comes in a variety of sizes to accommodate all body types, but if dry cleaning is too inconvenient for you, you’ll want to note that it cannot be machine or hand washed. Price at time of publish: $128 The Details: XS to XL | Cotton, polyester, elastane

Best Body-con Venus Floral Bodycon Dress Venus View On Venus.com Why We Love It It’s easy to wash and has a stunning floral pattern. What to Consider It’s unlined. Boasting a classic cut and quality construction, this is one dress that’ll be a staple in your spring wardrobe for years to come. The off-the-shoulder, knee-length gown beautifully conforms to your unique body shape without showing too much skin, while the wide V-neckline and oversized flower print provide a subtly vintage look. We also love that this stretchy dress is available in eight sizes ranging from extra small to 3X. Price at time of publish: $44 The Details: XS to 3X | Poly, elastane

Best Formal Lulus Heavenly Hues Magenta Maxi Dress Lulus View On Lulus Why We Love It It comes in eight sizes and 17 colors ranging from pastels to earth tones. What to Consider It’s dry clean only. Traveling with a formal dress can be a nightmare — they often take up excessive space in your suitcase and wrinkle easily. But with this gorgeous maxi from Lulus, you’ll never have to stress about packing your formalwear again. It’s 100 percent polyester so it’s not likely to wrinkle, and it’s also quite breezy and lightweight. The dress’ dramatic deep V-neck, thigh-high slit, and high banded waist are also sure to impress, while eight sizes and 17 available colors offer plenty of options for shoppers. Price at time of publish: $89 The Details: XS to 3X | Polyester

Best Casual Athleta Santorini Thera Printed Dress Athleta View On Gap.com Why We Love It It’s sweat-wicking, stylish, and available in 17 sizes. What to Consider It tends to pill if not washed with care. On the hunt for a dress you can really move in this season? Athleta’s ultra-comfy Santorini Thera is an absolute must-have. The lightweight mini dress is ideal for sightseeing, exercising, and even sitting on a lengthy flight or train ride. A breathable modal-spandex blend stays wrinkle-free in luggage, and stretches and wicks away moisture during active days. Crafted with a fitted bodice and slightly flared skirt, you’ll love the look of this dress just as much as the feel. Price at time of publish: $89 The Details: XXS to 3X, in regular, tall, and petite | Modal, spandex