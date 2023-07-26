The 8 Best Places to Eat, Drink, and Shop in Manhattan's Chinatown, According to Local Experts

Manhattan’s Chinatown has become one of the most essential stops for travelers visiting New York City , usually in pursuit of delicious cheap eats and deals on clothes and souvenirs. But with one of the densest Asian immigrant populations in the country, the lower Manhattan neighborhood is, at its heart, so much more than a tourist destination. “At the forefront, Chinatown is home,” Victoria Lee , co-founder of Welcome to Chinatown , a nonprofit focused on amplifying and supporting the neighborhood’s businesses for future generations, told Travel + Leisure. “It is the lifeline for hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers that live and work in the area. It has survived historical disasters including 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy. And while remnants of it are still visible, you will discover how the community has tackled adversity head-on. And in doing so, Chinatown has infused character that underscores why it significantly contributes to the cultural fabric of NYC.”

01 of 08 May Wah Fast Food “This is a true hole-in-the-wall serving up comfort food that makes all of my worries melt away when I bite into the juicy chicken with bits of seasoned cabbage and white rice,” Lee said. “My mouth starts watering as soon as I place my order. I'm hypnotized by the staff methodically frying the chicken and pork chops until mine is finally assembled.” Also on the menu are pan-fried noodles, rice cakes, and noodle soup entrees. Insider Tip: Order the chicken leg over rice with soy sauce egg.



02 of 08 Chang Lai Cheong Fun Cart This Chinatown staple is easy to spot since the food cart always has a line of locals standing eagerly awaiting the food, “even when it’s raining or snowing,” said Priscilla Cheng, the executive director of Meals for Unity, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting food insecurity in Chinatown. And it’s easy to see why: specializing in the Cantonese snack cheong fun (rice noodle rolls), the stand serves up more than 20 combinations — like curry fish balls, tripe, and Asian seafood and veggies — that can be topped off with scallions, soy sauce, or peanut sauce.



Insider Tip: “Order A6 with rice noodle rolls, curry balls, beef tripe, spleen, and radish fish balls,” Cheng told T+L.

03 of 08 Taiwan Bear House “This place serves authentic and essential Taiwanese cuisine from crispy chicken to lu rou fan,” Cheng said of the establishment, which opened in 2015. While they offer Taiwan’s most influential specialty, boba tea, Taiwan Bear House is best known for its meal sets. Called bian dang, or a Taiwanese bento box, each comes with a featured entree and an assortment of side dishes, including a bed of rice, cabbage, and hard-boiled egg. “While Manhattan's Chinatown has a wide variety of Cantonese cuisine, it's nice to see more Taiwanese shops pop up,” she said.

Insider Tip: Get the Taiwanese sausage or braised pork belly bian dang.

04 of 08 Wok Wok “Wok Wok is a hidden gem on Mott Street with a lot of Thai and Malaysian dishes,” said Mott Street Girls’ co-founder Anna Huang, whose connection to Chinatown was sparked by volunteering at a local history museum. The eatery serves up everything from popcorn basil chicken and grilled satay beef to rendang curry stews, stone rice bowls, and wok noodles, as well as items inspired by hawker street food. Insider Tip: According to Huang, the roti and laksa are a must-try.

05 of 08 Sugarcane Daddy Courtesy of Sugarcane Daddy While bubble tea stores line the streets of Chinatown, this shop located in Nha Trang One restaurant offers an alternative refreshing cold drink. “Sugarcane Daddy is the only place to get freshly pressed sugarcane juice in Chinatown,” Chan told T+L. But the best part, she said, is that the owner Winsley Tsang sources his fresh fruit from street vendors in Chinatown, supporting the community all around.



Insider Tip: Don't skip the sugarcane juice with kumquat.

06 of 08 Ting’s Gift Shop Opened in 1958, the lucky red storefront at the corner of Doyers and Pell is home to the oldest gift shop in Manhattan’s Chinatown. “It’s filled from floor to ceiling with unique souvenirs, including travel-sized mah-jongg sets, vintage jewelry, and embroidered silk qipaos,” Chan said.



Insider Tip: “Chopstick stands in the shape of cats and Chinese veggies are the perfect souvenir,” Chan told T+L.

07 of 08 Wing on Wo & Co. Mischelle Moy/Courtesy of Wing on Wo & Co. Wing on Wo & Co., founded in the 1890s is the neighborhood’s oldest continually operating shop, now run by its fifth generation. “It began as a general store, initially selling dried fish, canned goods, and other tastes of home for a growing community of Chinese immigrants,” Huang said. Now it’s best known for its porcelain since “it is one of the only stores in Manhattan that specializes in Chinese porcelain,” she added.



Insider Tip: Consider the porcelain bowls, spoons, teacups, and jewelry.