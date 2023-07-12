We spoke to folks like Drs. Hoff and Kelly as well as Rob Tavakoli, a.k.a. SunglassRob, the CEO of SportRx, a company that produces prescription lenses for a number of manufacturers, and a few sports enthusiasts. Based on their tips, these ten shades shone the brightest.

When it comes to sports, whether you’re a weekend warrior or a professional athlete, “the right pair of outdoor glasses can also help support your visual skills and may boost your athletic performance,” explains Michelle J. Hoff, OD, FAAO, ABOM, FNAO, Associate Clinical Professor of Optometry at The University of California Berkeley Herbert Wertheim School of Optometry and Vision Science. Plus, they act as a protective barrier against projectiles such as debris, dirt, fingers, and collisions. “Many injuries are prevented or mitigated as a result of using sports googles,” says James Kelly, M.D., an ophthalmologist and owner of Kelly Vision Center in New York City.

Sunglasses are meant for more than just looking cool. They’re crucial for protecting your eyes and the area around them from the harmful effects of UV exposure. Neglecting to slip them on can have major consequences, including internal eye cancers and skin cancer around the eyes, macular degeneration, pterygia, and cataracts.

Best Overall Smith Vert PivLock Smith Optics View On Evo.com View On Smithoptics.com Why We Love It A smudge-resistant coating on this lens helps minimize fingerprints for optimal clarity and easy cleaning, while a wide field of view ensures you can focus on your game with no distractions. What to Consider This sporty silhouette may not be a match if you’re looking for more of a lifestyle pick. From their sharp detailing to their innovative styles, there’s a reason folks consistently fall for Smith sunglasses, and the Vert PivLock, one of the brand’s newest pairs, is no exception. This trendy, oversized, wraparound style was built to battle the sun during lengthy outdoor adventures by ensuring your entire eye area — front and sides — is protected while offering greater color, clarity, and definition. Six lens and frame combinations to choose from allow you to match your sunglasses with your specific sport needs or aesthetic preferences. You can go chic with the black on black combo or showcase a bit more personality through a funkier mirrored hue lens (think violet, rose gold, red, and opal). VLTs range from 10 percent, which is perfect for the sunniest days on the trail or water, and 30 percent, a versatile option suitable for everyday use (more on how to choose lens colors and VLT below). A handy bonus: Each pair comes with a clear interchangeable lens that you can quickly swap in during low light and night conditions to continue to keep eyes shielded from flying rocks, tree branches, and other debris. A hard case for travel and a microfiber bag that can double as a lens wipe are also included. Price at time of publish: $209 The Details: TR90 nylon | Polarized | 10-30 percent VLT | Anti-fog

Best Budget Goodr Circle G Sunglasses Goodr View On REI View On Fleetfeet.com View On Goodr.com Why We Love It They look fun and stylish while still being extremely functional. What to Consider The slim frame may not work well for those with wide faces. While the price tag may be what first grabs your attention — yep, they are way cheaper than most sunglasses — it’s the fact that they block 100 percent of harmful UVA and UVB rays that will keep you reaching for this pair time and time again. Available in multiple colors with laugh-out-loud names (think: Freshly Baked Man Buns, I’m Wearing Burgundy? and Influencers Pay Double), this classic circular style has a grippy coated frame that keeps them in place and bounce-free — even when your face is soaked in sweat. The best part: Not only are they perfect for all of your outdoor activities, including walking, hiking, and cycling, but they are also a great everyday pair too. Price at time of publish: $25 The Details: UVA/UVB protection|Plastic | Polarized | Anti-fog

Best Splurge ENGO 2 ENGO View On Engoeyewear.com Why We Love It If you’re wondering about battery life, don’t. You’ll get about 12 hours of use off of a three-hour charge. What to Consider These sunglasses are only compatible with specific products, some of which are produced by Apple, Garmin, and Suunto. If you’re a serious runner or cyclist that also likes to geek out on the latest tech, the frameless Engo 2s may be just what you need. This pair, which has stay-put grippy rubber on the arms and comes in two sizes, projects your real-time data (heart rate, power, pace, distance, elevation, etc.) from your bike computer or smartwatch via Bluetooth to the inside of the right lens. This way, you’re always clued into your stats and overall progress. And no matter what light conditions you find yourself training or racing in, the auto-adjust feature ensures your metrics are always visible. Despite all of the tech jam-packed into these sunglasses, they still look like your typical sporty shade, rather than some space-aged specs from a sci-fi movie, which we absolutely love. Price at time of publish: $330 The Details: Polycarbonate | Two sizes | Travel case included These Are the Best Sunglasses for Women, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Running Oakley Corridor Polarized Shield Sunglasses Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On REI View On Oakley.com Why We Love It They’re so lightweight, you’ll barely notice you’re wearing them. What to Consider This single-lens design can swallow narrow faces. When you step out for a road or trail run, you need to be aware of your surroundings. The Oakley Corridor gives you the full, vibrant picture through its Prizm Lens Technology, which enhances details and depth perception so that you can see things quicker — like subtle changes in road texture — to avoid hazardous tumbles. You won’t have to worry if you do fall either, because this pair is also extremely durable thanks to the brand’s super strong and flexible “O Matter” material. Also, the modern take on this aviator-esque style, which comes in a variety of tints, makes this semi–rimless shield (and you!) look pretty darn cool. FYI: There is also a low-bridge-specific fit, which is targeted at making these sunglasses more secure and more comfortable for folks with a low nose bridge and higher cheekbones. Price at time of publish: $194 The Details: O Matter (nylon composite) | 11-20 percent VLT

Best for Golf Nike Maverick Free Course Tint Amazon View On Dick's View On Nikevision.com Why We Love It Since these are semi-rimless, there is no bottom frame to obstruct your view during your golf game. What to Consider They have limited color options. If you’re a golfer who usually has to choose between sporting your sunglasses or a hat, you’ll love the Nike Maverick Free Course Tint. The arms on this partially rimless version are tapered down, so both your shades and your favorite cap can coexist seamlessly and comfortably. Beyond that, their shatter-resistant polycarbonate lenses might also make you take a second look — especially if you’ve been known to throw your sunglasses after a bad swing or two. But honestly, it’s their soft grip that offers all-day comfort paired with the tint, which highlights landscapes and enhances contours outdoors that’ll keep you on par for all 18 holes. Price at time of publish: $179 The Details: Nylon frame | Anti-fog

Best for Snow Sports Rudy Project Stardash Sunglasses Rudy Project View On Rudyprojectna.com View On Sporteyes.com Why We Love It Adjustable nose pads and temple tips help wearers customize for a more comfortable fit. What to Consider They only come in one size. When it comes to winter sports, the Rudy Project Stardash, which offers visibility in all states of light, has you covered, literally. Side shields, which are easily detachable, transform these aviator-shaped sunnies into a goggle of sorts, helping to keep wintry debris (like snow, ice, and wind) as well as the sun from sneaking in through the sides at high altitude mountain environments. As you navigate your winter sport, the photochromatic lenses will enhance contrast and improve visual acuity and depth perception. You also won’t have to worry about your glasses fogging up as you work up a sweat: These super light, eco-friendly frames have venting slits in the center and along the top to allow for some air flow. Price at time of publish: $270 The Details: UV protection | Rilsan Clear material | 6-73 percent VLT | Anti-fog The 13 Best Places to Buy Sunglasses of 2023

Best for Water Activities Costa Aleta Polarized Sunglasses Costa View On Basspro.com View On Costadelmar.com View On Macy's Why We Love It A special lens coating makes them extra scratch-resistance as well as helps keep sweat at bay. What to Consider These were made for women with a high nose bridge and lower cheekbones. When it comes to the women-specific Coasta Aleta, which takes its name from the Spanish word for “fin” these sunglasses check all the boxes. Fashionable, check. Functional, check. Fits really well, checkity-check! Plus they are outfitted with polarized shades — these come in copper, gray, and green mirrored lenses — which help eliminate the glare created by the sun hitting the water. The result: a crisper, clearer view that enhances your experience whether you are fishing, kayaking, or simply chilling on a catamaran. Price at time of publish: $222 The Details: UV protection | Bi-Resin | Polarized | Anti-fog

Best for Tennis Maui Jim Hikina Polarized Rimless Sunglasses Maui Jim View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Abt.com Why We Love It The design of the nose pads helps with airflow to up the grip of these sunglasses so they don’t slip when your face is drenched in sweat. What to Consider These are made with larger heads and faces in mind. Whether you’ve taken up tennis or are more into the uber-popular pickleball these days, nothing can kill the vibes on the court more than sun glares. These are outfitted with a polarized lens, which solve for that, cutting out harsh shadows that obscure baselines and sidelines and instead offering color contrast for super clear views on the court. And while there are five tints to choose from, we’re partial to the Maui rose colorway, which the brand says is best for a variety of conditions, from super sunny days to ones that are overcast. Also nice, these performance sunglasses are made with the brand’s thinnest and lightest material, for a barely there feel (just 10 grams!) that won’t weigh you down when you’re going for match point. Price at time of publish: $199 The Details: Nylon | Polarized

Best for Cycling Julbo Fury Sunglasses Julbo View On Amazon View On REI Why We Love It You may get steamy, but your sunglasses won’t since they are fog resistant. What to Consider If you want to go with the Reactiv photochromic lenses, which quickly go from lighter to darker depending on the UV light present, over the Spectron polycarbonate ones, you’ll have to pony up more cash. This performance pair, which is reminiscent of a ski goggle with its wide, cylindrical lens, is a bike racer’s best friend. They’re lightweight, well-vented and the oversized lens offer an unobstructed field of view while protecting against the sun and debris when cycling at super-high speeds. There’s also a cutout on the arms near the temples that acts as a mini shock absorber, helping to give these sunglasses a super comfy feel while a rubber piece along the nose bridge keeps them in place. And with nine colors to choose from, there are plenty of chances to showcase your personal style while on the bike. Price at time of publish: $140 The Details: UVA/UVB protection | Rilsan | 12-87 percent VLT | Anti-fog