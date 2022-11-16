The 7 Best Solar Phone Chargers of 2022

We’ve found our favorite after extensive research and can’t recommend the Blavor Solar Power Bank enough. But don’t let its best overall rating steer you from checking out the others. They’re all winners in their own right; from a solar phone charger that doubles as a high-powered lantern to a lightweight option that’ll rival your wall charger’s speed, these offerings are bound to make an appearance on your next few trips.

Picture this: You’re driving to your campsite or hiking on an unfamiliar trail, when suddenly your phone dies—right when you needed to double-check Google Maps. It’s an unfortunate circumstance that happens far too often. While wall chargers and outlets are hard to come by when you’re on the road or in the middle of nowhere, solar phone chargers come in handy for moments like this.

Best Overall: Blavor Solar Power Bank Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: It can charge up to three devices at once, has a built-in flashlight, and can be used wirelessly. What to Consider: Only a USB-A to USB-C cable is included, and the look is utilitarian. Everything you could possibly need in a portable solar charger can be found in this lightweight power bank. It boasts three ports and wireless charging for your phone or AirPods. A built-in LED flashlight is great to have as an extra light source when you’re off the grid, as is the buffer-boosted exterior that helps protect it from falls. Since it’s dustproof and IPX5 waterproof (meaning it can withstand low-pressure water streams), you can feel confident bringing it along for beach trips. To easily expose it to sunlight when you’re out and about, it comes with a carabiner clip that has a compass on it. A USB output, wireless charging pad, and a USB C output/input are included. You get your pick between five color options, and if you want even more functionality, Blavor’s four-at-once charger is also available. Price at time of publish: $27 Number of ports: 3 | Weight: 10 ounces | Power: 10,000mAh | Dimensions: 5.9 x 3.1 x 0.8 inches | Built-in battery: Yes

Best Budget: Hiluckey Outdoor Portable Power Bank Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: It features four large, high-performance solar panels. What to Consider: As is typical with solar chargers, for the most effective charge, consider first charging it via USB. While this solar charger was built for outdoor use, it can also be charged via USB cable if you’re near an outlet. It charges phones up to 10 times and tablets up to four times, separately. On average, the portable solar charger can be used nine times per charge, making it a staple for extended trips. It’s available on Amazon at a steal compared to chargers on the market with similar battery lives. Price at time of publish: $47 Number of ports: 2 | Weight: 1.34 pounds | Power: 25,000mAh | Dimensions: 6.18 x 3.54 x 1.38 inches | Built-in battery: Yes

Most Durable: Goal Zero Nomad 50 Solar Panel REI View On REI Why We Love It: You can use it to charge phones, laptops, and mini fridges. What to Consider: To avoid ruining your phone’s battery, don't plug this panel into your device directly; instead, pair it with a power bank like the Yeti 200x Power Station first. This heavy-duty solar panel (that’s lighter than it looks) is big enough to capture sunlight to charge any device with help from an external power bank. From phones to laptops and even mini fridges, it can collect the amount of solar power needed to maintain your devices for long periods of time away from the hustle and bustle. However, since this panel does have a charge controller, you should only transfer power from it to a heavy-duty power bank that can then be used to power up your devices. Price at time of publish: $250 Number of ports: 3 | Weight: 6 pounds | Power: 50 watts | Dimensions: 53 x 17 x 1.5 inches (unfolded); 17 x 11.25 x 2.5 inches (folded) | Built-in battery: Yes The Best Portable Chargers for Travel

Best Lightweight: Go Sun SolarPanel 10 Go Sun View On Gosun.co Why We Love It: In addition to being collapsible and lightweight, it’s weatherproof. What to Consider: Because of its convenient size, it may be more difficult to collect and transfer solar energy to power your device. Claiming to “charge about [as] fast as a typical wall outlet charger” when the sun is fully out, this solar panel can easily fit inside a tote bag thanks to its near-flat design or can freely hang on a backpack. It can also charge any device in as little as three hours due to its 10-watt power output, according to the brand. A bonus for those with overloaded suitcases? It weighs less than a pound. This charger is water-resistant but won’t stand up to being fully submerged. Price at time of publish: $55 Number of ports: 1 | Weight: .65 pounds | Power: 10 watts | Dimensions: 10.5 x 7 inches (unfolded); 5.25 x 7 inches (folded) | Built-in battery: No

Best for Multiple Devices: BigBlue 28W Solar Charger 3.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On EBay Why We Love It: It folds and has holes for easy hanging. What to Consider: It’s unable to store power for future use. With three USB-A ports, this four-panel solar charger is able to power up your favorite devices, such as your phone and Bluetooth speaker. This charger comes equipped with smart chips to ensure your device is always protected and charged safely without experiencing over-voltage. It’s extremely thin for slipping into a backpack or tote, and when you need to hang it up to soak in the sun, holes with heavy-duty metal lining come in handy. Price at time of publish: $76 Number of ports: 3 | Weight: 1.34 pounds | Power: 28 watts | Dimensions: 33.1 x 11.1 x .2 inches (unfolded) or 11.1 x 6.3 x 1.3 inches (folded) | Built-in battery: No

Best Charging Speed: Ryno Tuff Portable Solar Charger for Camping Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: It charges two devices at the same time. What to Consider: There’s no internal battery, meaning energy can’t be stored. The Ryno Tuff Portable Solar Charger can fully charge a phone or tablet in approximately two hours. Another standout feature of this solar charger is its ability to stop charging when it senses your device is overheating or has reached its full capacity. Two carabiner clips are included with the foldable charger for hanging and hauling needs. In addition to providing your phone with top-notch energy, the team at Ryno Tuff is also committed to giving back to the earth—with every purchase of this solar charger, the company will plant a tree through the National Forest Foundation. Price at time of publish: $63 Number of ports: 2 | Weight: 1.04 pounds. | Power: 21 watts | Dimensions: 18.1 x 11.8 x 0.12 inches (unfolded); 5.9 x 11.8 x 0.79 inches (folded) | Built-in battery: No The Best Travel Adapters and Converters