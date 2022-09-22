The Best Softside Luggage of 2022, Tested by T+L

Here are all our top picks for the best softside luggage we tested:

Our favorite is the reasonably priced SwissTech Executive Suitcase . Backed by a 15-year warranty, this practical, smooth-rolling checked bag has a resilient exterior, a spacious interior, and an expandable capacity.

Travel + Leisure tried almost 70 pieces of softside luggage, including carry-ons, checked suitcases, and duffles. We packed them with enough stuff to get through a four-day trip , lifted them overhead, whacked them with a baseball bat, and shoved them off a table to see how they'd perform in a real-life setting. (Get more details about our testing process below.)

Of course, not all carriers are created equal. So, what makes a high-quality soft-shell model? If you ask us, it's about a spacious capacity, innovative organizational features, a sturdy exterior that stands up to heavy use , and a lightweight, maneuverable design.

Everyone's idea of the perfect luggage is different. While slick and crush-resistant hardside suitcases are having a moment, lots of folks still prefer the softside variety. It's often more affordable, less prone to scuffs and, in many cases, just as durable.

Best Overall: SwissTech Executive 29-inch Softside Luggage 4.8 Walmart View On Walmart Why We Love It: The reasonably priced SwissTech Executive is spacious and expandable, with multifunctional pockets, smooth spinner wheels, an ergonomic handle, and a durable exterior. What to Consider: There aren't many color options, and it doesn't have smart features. Our top choice is the SwissTech Executive Upright Suitcase. Measuring 29 x 19 x 10.5 inches, it's on the larger side for checked luggage, and the expander adds another 2 inches to the depth. We were impressed by the spacious capacity and thoughtfully placed storage compartments. "It has some great pockets inside for organizing your items, as well as a small removable pouch," said one tester. We had no problem fitting everything on our list and feel like we could have packed lots more. The exterior is a 1,680-denier textile. (Generally speaking, the higher the denier, the more durable the material.) Our testers said this suitcase seems sturdy and long-lasting. It held up after being pushed off a table and clobbered with a bat. We noticed only one small superficial mark, and the whole thing seems easy to wipe clean. We found the SwissTech Executive simple to maneuver, too. It has eight spinner wheels (technically four sets of casters) and a locking telescopic handle with an ergonomic grip. Our testers said it rolls smoothly over both hard flooring and carpet and even performed surprisingly well when we pulled it over gravel. This suitcase is pretty standard-looking, and we wish it came in more colors. However, it did everything we'd want softside checked luggage to do, making it a great option for longer trips and international travel. Plus, the price is more than reasonable, and SwissTech backs it with a generous 15-year warranty. Weight: 9.1 pounds | Dimensions: 29 x 19 x 10.5 inches | Expandable: Yes | Smart: No Vicky Wasik

Best Carry-On: Travelpro Platinum Elite 21” Expandable Carry-on Spinner 4.8 Travelpro View On Amazon View On Travelpro.com Why We Love It: This attractive, thoughtfully designed carry-on stood up to our durability tests and is a breeze to maneuver on its four spinner wheels. What to Consider: You'll need to get your own powerbank for the USB charging port, and it's a little harder to pull on two wheels. Our favorite softside carry-on is the Travelpro Platinum Elite. This expandable spinner suitcase has a premium fabric exterior with genuine leather piping and chrome hardware. It stood up surprisingly well to several bat swings — no scuffs or tears to speak of. Our testers could fit everything into the dual main compartments and pockets. But they had to use the expander, which adds 2 inches to the depth and could make it too big to qualify as carry-on luggage. The Platinum Elite glides smoothly and turns effortlessly on four wheels, though pulling it on two wheels requires a little more gusto. This smart suitcase has a built-in USB port, allowing you to charge your devices anywhere using a portable powerbank (sold separately). It's not the most affordable option for this size, but considering the lifetime warranty, we think it's worth the investment. Weight: 8.3 pounds | Dimensions: 23.5 x 14.5 x 9 inches | Expandable: Yes | Smart: Yes Conor Ralph

Best Checked: Travelpro Platinum Elite 29-inch Expandable Spinner 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Travelpro.com Why We Love It: This roomy, functional checked suitcase has a tip-resistant expander, a TSA-compliant lock, and reliable spinner wheels that work on various terrains. What to Consider: It doesn't have any smart features and weighs 12 pounds when empty. For checked baggage, we recommend the larger suitcase from Travelpro's Platinum Elite line. Describing it as "massive," our testers loved the spacious design, explaining that it has a generous capacity and "just the right amount of pockets." This sizable suitcase also has a tip-resistant expander function that adds another 2 inches of wiggle room, plus a TSA-compliant lock. Made of high-density nylon with a thermoplastic coating, it's designed to resist scratches and stains. Sure enough, it survived multiple bat beatings and shoves off a table with no scuffs or dents in sight. The handle feels sturdy, and the spinner wheels roll well on hard flooring, carpet, and even gravel. But since it's so large and weighs 12 pounds when empty, it can be a little cumbersome. Though this suitcase is a bit of an investment, we think the price is fair — and it's backed by a lifetime warranty. It's a great option for overpackers, long trips, or college students heading home for breaks. Weight: 12 pounds | Dimensions: 32.5 x 21 x 13.5 inches | Expandable: Yes | Smart: No Vicky Wasik The Best Carry-on Luggage of 2022, Tested by T+L

Best Splurge: Tumi Alpha 3 Short Trip Expandable Packing Case 4.6 Tumi View On Amazon View On Tumi.com Why We Love It: Made of ballistic nylon, this sturdy suitcase has an expandable main compartment, lots of pockets, a garment sleeve, a security zipper, and a TSA lock. What to Consider: The price might be hard to justify, and it weighs 15.5 pounds when empty. If you want the crème de la crème of softside luggage and don't mind paying the big bucks, consider the Tumi Short Trip Packing Case. It has plenty of space to pack for a long trip, and the expander adds another 2.5 inches. Our testers liked the many pockets, smooth zippers, and removable garment sleeve. There's also a user-friendly security zipper and a TSA lock for an added layer of protection. This suitcase boasts protective bumper rails and a ballistic nylon exterior with a special coating for enhanced durability. Our testers noticed just a few scuffs from our bat tests — but no dents or scratches, and nothing that wouldn't wipe clean. One thing to note is that it's quite heavy (15.5 pounds when empty). The spinner wheels work as expected, but let's just say you'll be glad to have your hands free after dropping it at the checked luggage counter. Still, we think this is an excellent choice for frequent fliers and travelers who like to stay organized. Weight: 15.5 pounds | Dimensions: 26 x 19 x 13 inches | Expandable: Yes | Smart: Yes Vicky Wasik

Best Lightweight: Lipault Plume Cabin Spinner 4.2 Lipault View On Lipault-usa.com Why We Love It: This wheeled duffle weighs just 5 pounds, rolls smoothly, and resists scuffs and scratches. What to Consider: It doesn't expand, and the handle felt a little wobbly during our tests. The Plume Cabin Spinner was a hit in the lab. This lightweight suitcase-duffle hybrid weighs only 5 pounds. Although it doesn't expand, we were able to fit all items on our packing list, except one of the two toiletry bags. It has a couple of flat exterior pockets, but you won't be able to put much in them other than a boarding pass or passport. Our testers said the handle felt slightly wobbly, but the four double casters rolled smoothly on multiple surfaces. The Plume Cabin Spinner is made of coated nylon. Its smooth matte exterior seems like it'll be easy to wipe clean and showed no signs of damage after being hit with a baseball bat. All things considered, we think this wheeled upright duffle is a good choice for short getaways and frequent fliers. Weight: 5 pounds | Dimensions: 21.5 x 14 x 8 inches | Expandable: No | Smart: No Tamara Staples The Best Luggage Tags for Every Type of Traveler

Best Expandable: Briggs & Riley Baseline Medium Expandable Spinner 4.4 Briggs & Riley View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Briggs-riley.com Why We Love It: The Baseline Spinner has a clever expander function, lots of organizational features, an impact-resistant exterior, and a sophisticated appeal. What to Consider: The price is steep, and it's over 13 pounds when empty. If you need something that expands, the Briggs & Riley Baseline Spinner might be your best bet. Measuring 26 x 18 x 12 inches, one tester described this mid-size checked suitcase as "really roomy but not overly bulky." Thanks to strategically placed compartments and pockets, everything on our packing list fit comfortably with room to spare. There's even a garment sleeve that fits up to two suits. The clever expander adds substantially more depth with the press of two buttons, then compresses when you zip it closed. The impact-resistant exterior withstood several bat hits and shoves off a table. We wouldn't worry about it getting dragged through a puddle or rained on either. Despite the "short and stocky" design, we found this softside suitcase easy to push, pull, and lift. The steep price might be hard to justify, but if you can swing it, the sophisticated Baseline Spinner is perfect for business trips, long weekends, extended hotel stays, and anyone who likes well-made luxury luggage with intuitive features. Weight: 13.3 pounds | Dimensions: 26 x 18 x 12 inches | Expandable: Yes | Smart: No Tamara Staples

Best for Staying Organized: Samsonite Eco Advance Large Spinner 4.4 Samsonite View On Ebags.com View On Samsonite.com Why We Love It: The Eco Advance Spinner has many interior and exterior pockets, plus an expander that adds 3 inches to the depth. What to Consider: This suitcase isn't the most modern-looking, and the exterior zippers can be finicky. The Samsonite Eco Advance Spinner easily fit all items on our packing list. And if you go shopping while you're away, the expander will provide the extra room you need. Our testers raved about the organizational features, which include zippered sections, easy-access pockets, and compression straps to hold everything in place. The exterior zippers were a bit finicky, but otherwise, we loved the design. This suitcase is sourced from recycled bottles, which are melted, spun into yarn, then woven into a durable textile. After throwing it off a counter and banging on it with a bat, it showed no signs of damage. It moved around without a fuss on multiple surfaces, even carpet and gravel, and the telescoping handle locks in place. It's not the most modern-looking option we tested and comes in limited colors. Still, we think this "near-perfect suitcase" is a great choice for type A travelers who like to stay organized. Weight: 10.5 pounds | Dimensions: 30 x 19 x 13 inches | Expandable: Yes | Smart: No Vicky Wasik The Best Rolling Duffel Bags for Every Trip