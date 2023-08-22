To help you find the ideal cooler for your needs, we tried several firsthand, evaluating each for capacity, insulation, design, features, and value. (Get more details about our in-depth testing process below). Next, we narrowed it down to versatile, durable, leakproof options that are actually worth buying.

Whether you're planning a day at the beach, a picnic at the park, fishing at the dock, or a solo hike, you'll be glad to have a soft cooler on hand. Available in a range of sizes, these flexible, lightweight, easy-to-pack carriers can be filled with drinks, snacks, or even a full meal to enjoy on your outing. And unlike their hard-sided counterparts, they can often be slung over your shoulder or carried like a backpack.

Best Overall RTIC Insulated Soft Cooler Bag 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Rticoutdoors.com Our Ratings Design 5 /5

Insulation 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Portability 4 /5

Capacity 5 /5 Why We Love It Perfect for boating, picnics, and road trips, this high-quality structured cooler keeps drinks, food, and ice cold for hours. What to Consider It can be cumbersome to carry when walking across sand. The best option we tested was undoubtedly the RTIC Soft Pack Cooler. We tried the 20-can size and were able to fit 15 cans inside, plus ice. After two and a half hours in the hot sun, the drinks were crisp and cold, and the ice had barely melted. What's more, it proved to be completely leakproof — when we shook it upside down, no water dripped out whatsoever. When filling it with perishable food, we were able to fit quite a lot inside, along with enough ice packs to keep everything cold. We're big fans of the retro appearance and structured design too. This cooler was comfortable to carry with the padded shoulder strap. But when filled with drinks and ice, it can be cumbersome and more difficult to haul across sand — backpack-style straps would probably make it easier. All things considered, it's an excellent portable ice chest for picnics, boating, road trips, or hanging out at the beach, as long as you don't have to carry it too far. And the price is reasonable for such a high-quality, likely long-lasting cooler. Price at time of publish: $115 (20-can) The Details: 12, 20, 30, or 40 cans | 2.4–5.5 pounds | Leakproof

Best Overall, Runner-up Hydro Flask Carry Out Soft Cooler 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Academy.com Our Ratings Design 4.5 /5

Insulation 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Portability 4.7 /5

Capacity 5 /5 Why We Love It This lightweight, compact cooler keeps things ice-cold in the hot sun, plus it's a breeze to carry and conveniently packable. What to Consider Since it's on the smaller side, it's best for lunches or shorter day trips. We were also big fans of the Hydro Flask Carry Out Cooler. We tried the 12-liter size and filled it with six cans, three sandwiches, string cheese, and a bag of ice. Then we packed it again with drinks only, fitting 12 cans plus ice. After several hours at the beach on an 80-degree day, only about a third of the ice had melted, and everything inside was still perfectly cold. Not only that, but it proved to be leakproof, showing no signs of drips when we flipped it upside down with melted ice inside. There's also a 20-liter version of the Carry Out, but even that one is on the smaller side. So it's best for lunches, picnics, hanging out at the dock, and shorter day trips. Still, we liked the compact, lightweight size. This soft cooler was a breeze to carry, thanks to the grab handles and padded shoulder strap. Price at time of publish: $70 (12-liter) The Details: 12 or 20 liters | 1.8–2.5 pounds | Leakproof

Best Value Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Why We Love It The reasonably priced, durable Titan Deep Freeze has a generous capacity and keeps drinks fridge-cold all day. What to Consider It would be easier to carry with backpack-style shoulder straps, and it isn’t leakproof. If you want the most bang for your buck, the Titan Deep Freeze might be your best bet. We tried the 16-can size (which means it can fit up to 16 cans without ice) and were able to fit 13 cans plus enough ice to keep them chilled. After a 10-hour car ride, all our drinks were still fridge-cold. Though wine bottles are likely too tall, you could also fill it with a picnic lunch, sandwiches, or snacks and juice pouches for a kids' sports game. There are spacious side pockets where you can stash your keys, phone, sunscreen, or a book as well, plus an external securing bungee. This soft-sided cooler isn't hard to carry per se. It has a lightly padded shoulder strap, but backpack-style straps would make lugging it around much easier. The Deep Freeze seems like it's built to last, so you can expect to use it for years without needing to replace it. All things considered, we think the price range is more than reasonable. Price at time of publish: $43 The Details: 9, 12, 16, 24, 30, or 48 cans | 1.7–4 pounds We Tested the Best Backpack Coolers to Keep Refreshments Frosty

Most Durable Yeti Hopper Flip 12 Portable Soft Cooler 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dick's Our Ratings Design 4 /5

Insulation 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Portability 5 /5

Value 4 /5 Why We Love It The compact yet spacious Hopper Flip stands up to wear and tear, plus it's completely impenetrable and even floats. What to Consider The heavy-duty build means it’s more expensive than most others, so the price might be hard to justify for some use cases. The Yeti Hopper Flip has seriously impressive temperature retention. We took it to the beach on a sunny day that hit the upper 80s, and all the ice was still intact when the sun went down. Though it's relatively compact, the interior is surprisingly spacious. There's just one big main compartment, but it has the brand's HitchPoint Grid, allowing you to attach other things to the outside. This soft-sided cooler is also the most durable option we tried. After packing it in a checked suitcase, swimming with it in the ocean (it floats, by the way), and throwing it on rocks, the quality wasn't compromised whatsoever. What's more, the impenetrable design passed our leakproof test with flying colors. Like most Yeti coolers, the Hopper Flip has a steep price tag. But it's backed by a three-year warranty and will likely last much longer. Price at time of publish: $250 The Details: 8, 12, or 18 cans | 2.6–4.5 pounds | Leakproof

Best Backpack Igloo Outdoor Pro Snapdown 42-Can Backpack 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Igloocoolers.com Our Ratings Design 4.8 /5

Insulation 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Portability 5 /5

Capacity 5 /5 Why We Love It This cooler backpack has a sizable main compartment, several pockets, a built-in bottle opener, and adjustable padded shoulder straps. What to Consider The functional design isn't the most stylish option we tested. Igloo's Outdoor Pro Snapdown Backpack has a deep, wide main compartment with insulated walls, plus various pockets and even a handy built-in bottle opener. We filled it with cans and ice and put it through a drop test. After a few hours, most of the ice was still intact, the cans were chilled, and the bag didn't leak at all when we flipped it over. Even when packed to the brim with drinks, food, and ice, this cooler backpack was easy to lift and comfortable to carry. We appreciated the adjustable padded shoulder straps and chest buckle. Most adults could carry it on a hike or at least down to the beach. The Outdoor Pro prioritizes function over form — which is to say, it's not the most stylish option, but it's undeniably practical. In the end, we think it's fairly priced. Price at time of publish: $140 The Details: 36 or 42 cans | 1.8–2.2 pounds | Leakproof Travel + Leisure / Jhett Thompson

Travel + Leisure / Jhett Thompson

Travel + Leisure / Jhett Thompson

Travel + Leisure / Jhett Thompson







Most Versatile Iron Flask Soft Cooler 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ironflask.com Our Ratings Design 4.2 /5

Insulation 5 /5

Durability 4.5 /5

Portability 4 /5

Capacity 5 /5 Why We Love It Just the thing for beach days, boating, dock parties, and soccer games, this large-capacity cooler has a cushioned strap, cup holders, and a bottle opener. What to Consider The bulky design can be a little awkward to carry, and the water-sealed zipper can be hard to move. We were able to fit 24 cans in this soft-sided cooler and enough ice to keep them cold all day. After four hours on a hot, sunny afternoon, the ice had hardly melted, and the drinks were still nice and cold. It's also leakproof, letting no water drip through the zipper or moisture penetrate the sides. Since the heavy-duty zipper is extra-tight and water-sealed, it's sometimes hard to unzip, but it comes with lubricant for this exact reason. With cup holders and a built-in bottle opener, this versatile cooler is great for picnics at the park, day trips to the beach, boating, hanging out on the dock, soccer games, or small grocery hauls — we can confirm it'll keep ice cream cold long enough to walk it home in 90-degree weather. While we like the large size, the bulky design can be somewhat awkward to carry in that you might accidentally knock into someone if you bring it inside a store. It's not necessarily difficult or uncomfortable, though, thanks to the cushioned shoulder strap. Price at time of publish: $140 The Details: 12 liters | 4.6 pounds | Leakproof The 12 Best Small Coolers of 2023

Best Tote Hydro Flask 26 L Day Escape Soft Cooler Tote 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On REI Our Ratings Design 4.5 /5

Insulation 4.8 /5

Durability 4.8 /5

Capacity 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It This tote is lightweight and easy to carry but still notably spacious, and it sits upright without support. What to Consider The zipper can be finicky, and it's on the pricier side for a soft cooler. If you prefer a tote-style carrier, we highly recommend the Hydro Flask Day Escape Cooler. We tested the 26-liter one, which is big enough to hold 42 cans. The wide base helps it stay upright without support — and it allowed us to fit a veggie tray horizontally at the bottom. After filling it with drinks, food, and ice, we took it on a sunny boat trip and were pleased to see the ice hadn't melted at all a few hours after packing it. This lightweight cooler was easy to carry with the padded messenger-style strap. You can also use the grab handles if you'd rather not sling it over your shoulder. It's super durable, too, standing up to wear and tear while preventing water from seeping out. The only thing to note is that the water-sealed zipper sometimes gets finicky, but we figured out how to reposition it and got it to continue working. Price at time of publish: $180 The Details: 18, 20, or 26 liters | 2.4–3 pounds | Leakproof

Best for Groceries Igloo Switch 30-Can Backpack 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware Our Ratings Design 5 /5

Insulation 4.2 /5

Durability 3 /5

Portability 3.8 /5

Capacity 5 /5 Why We Love It The Switch Backpack has lots of room for various foodstuffs, and it keeps perishables reliably cold. What to Consider It's very heavy to carry when filled with cans and ice, and it's not leakproof. Looking for something to haul groceries home? The Igloo Switch Backpack is just the thing. It has a large, slightly flared main compartment with lots of room for produce, prepared food, drinks, ice cream, milk, wine bottles, you name it. It'll keep your perishables reliably cold, even on the hottest days. However, it's not leakproof, so you'll want to be careful not to drop it when transporting liquids. This carrier has a 30-can capacity, though when we filled it with 30 cans and ice, it was extremely heavy and a struggle to carry. If you're using it for drinks only, we suggest 20 cans, maximum, especially if you're walking more than a couple of blocks. And it's no problem with a more varied mix of foodstuff. The Switch Backpack has adjustable padded shoulder straps. You can also remove the straps to convert it into a tote-style cooler and carry it with the grab handles. Price at time of publish: $61 The Details: 30 cans | 1.8 pounds Travel + Leisure / Jhett Thompson

Travel + Leisure / Jhett Thompson

Travel + Leisure / Jhett Thompson

Travel + Leisure / Jhett Thompson







Best Lunch Box Out of the Woods Dolphin Mini Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Outofthewoods.com Why We Love It The Dolphin Mini can fit lunch for one or two people, and it collapses for easy packing and storage. What to Consider It's advertised as leakproof, but some water seeped through the zippers after ice melted. The Dolphin Mini makes a great lunch box. At roughly 9.5 x 8 x 7 inches and just over a half-pound, it's conveniently compact and lightweight. We packed it with a one-person meal, including food, a drink, and ice. After a few hours on an 85-degree day, we were shocked to see the insulated lining prevented almost all the ice from melting while keeping the drink fridge-cold. If you're just using it for drinks, you can fit about 10 cans. This soft cooler has a grab handle and an adjustable shoulder strap that won't dig into your skin. It's also handily collapsible, so you can pack it in a suitcase or stuff it in a backpack and easily store it when it's not in use. After throwing it on the ground during our tests, there were no scuff marks or visible damage. Though the Dolphin Mini is billed as leakproof, water seeped through the zippers once the ice had melted. But if you skip the ice and just fill it with food and a drink, this won't be an issue. Price at time of publish: $29 The Details: 10 cans | 0.6 pounds | Leakproof