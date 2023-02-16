The 5 Best Smart Glasses for Travel in 2023

When choosing our top smart glasses, there were two qualities we valued most of all: practicality and style. That's why we've selected Ray-Ban’s Stories Wayfarer Smart Sunglasses as our best overall pick. These Ray-Bans look like classic Ray-Bans Wayfarers, but they come with a slew of smart features, like a small camera, a speaker, and voice control. But if you have something different in mind, read on — our list has something for every smart glasses seeker.

From smart TVs to smart suitcases to smartwatches, it seems like everything in our lives now boasts high-tech capabilities. One of the smart wearables that's gaining some steam — after many years of attempts — is smart glasses. As with regular glasses, smart glasses tend to come in many different shapes and sizes, and their functions vary, too. Some play audio, others don’t. Some can shoot stunning, high-resolution video of your travels , while others don’t even have a camera. But all smart glasses have one thing in common: they go far beyond the capabilities of typical frames.

Best Overall Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Macy's Why We Love It: There are both regular lenses and sunglasses available in this style. What to Consider: They can't get wet. These classic, stylish frames do just about everything smart glasses should do. There’s a camera for taking photos and recording videos (and they come with 4GB of flash storage that can hold about 500 photos or 15 60-second videos). There are also speakers so you can listen to music, and a microphone so you can use voice control to work all the elements. Plus, with the speaker and microphone, you can take hands-free calls without headphones. If you're in a place that calls for quiet, you can also use a touchpad control on the glasses instead. The glasses are even sold with a portable charging case to keep them powered up on the go. What's more, you also have your pick of lenses, from transition lenses to blue-light lenses. The only downside is they are not water-resistant at all — and neither is the case — so you can't wear them in the rain. Price at time of publish: $299 Lens: Polarized | Camera: 5MP | Microphone: Yes | Connectivity: Wireless internet | Water resistance: None | Battery life: 2 hours of continuous use

Best for Music Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bose.com Why We Love It: They allow you to listen to music or a podcast while remaining aware of your surroundings. What to Consider: They’re available as sunglasses only. Audio specialists Bose have crafted smart frames designed to immerse your ears in headphone-less sound — a great thing for travelers looking to stay aware of their surroundings while they listen to music or podcasts, or take a phone call. While the audio quality might not match that of headphones, these sunglasses do provide substantially rich sound. One of the quirkier features is the volume control; press a button on the frames then turn your head left or right to adjust the levels. (Of course, you could adjust the volume on your phone, too.) Keep in mind these frames come with tinted lenses only, thus are not for indoor use. Price at time of publish: $199 Lens: Non-polarized | Camera: None | Microphone: Yes | Connectivity: Bluetooth | Water resistance: None | Battery life: 3.5 hours streaming

Best Budget TechKen Sunglasses Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: You can play music and receive phone calls while running or hiking. What to Consider: They use earbuds instead of speakers to play audio. This pair of sunglasses may look a little, well, sporty, but for such an affordable pair of smart glasses, it's worth putting up with that aesthetic. Compatible with both Apple and Samsung devices (you connect to your phone via Bluetooth), these glasses allow you to listen to music or take calls all day long thanks to their long battery life. They don't have many other frills, though, and instead of miniature speakers, there are earbuds attached to the glasses that you need to finagle into your ears. But at least it's more difficult to lose earbuds when they're attached to your sunglasses! Price at time of publish: $16 Lens: Polarized | Camera: None | Microphone: Yes | Connectivity: Bluetooth | Water resistance: None | Battery life: 8 hours

Best Digital Assistant Amazon Echo Frames Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy Why We Love It: They have tinted frames and blue light-filtering frames. What to Consider: There's no camera. If you love Amazon Alexa and use the service regularly at home, you'll love these — they bring Alexa with you on the go. Ultimately, these glasses are designed to let you be screen-free, and therefore leave your hands free, too. The glasses can read your phone notifications and text messages, call friends and family, adjust all the Alexa-connected smart devices in your home, and play music, podcasts, or the news. Unlike some other smart glasses on this list, these are splash-resistant, so you don't have to worry about them shorting out if they get a little sweaty. The frames have two lens types — tinted and blue-light-filtering — so there are options for both outdoor and indoor use. Price at time of publish: $270 Lens: Polarized, prescription ready | Camera: None | Microphone: Yes | Connectivity: Bluetooth | Water resistance: Splash-resistant | Battery life: 2-4 hours