10 Charming Small Towns to Visit in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is home to nearly seven million residents sprinkled across 10,565 square miles, but not everyone lives in its bustling metropolises like Boston, Worcester, and Springfield. The state is punctuated by hundreds of smaller towns that are worth exploring, from charming coastal villages to historic mountain towns.

“With 351 cities and towns across the Commonwealth, the small towns of Massachusetts are bursting with history, culture, innovation, cuisine, and natural beauty,” Maria Speridakos, the director of international public relations at the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, shared with Travel + Leisure. “Visitors love to explore our seaside towns and fishing villages along the coast, from north of Boston down to the Cape and Islands and southeastern Massachusetts. And they love our charming small towns nestled in the rural byways and mountains of Central and Western Massachusetts, and the historic towns in the Merrimack Valley and Pioneer Valley.”

And, as Speridakos added, these places make for spectacular getaways no matter the time of year.

“Massachusetts small towns are in vogue all four seasons, from spring getaways and summer vacations to fall foliage and winter outdoor adventures, ” Speridakos said.

Want to get to know the state’s quaint communities a little better? Here are 10 small towns in Massachusetts worthy of planning an entire trip around.

