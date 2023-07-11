This year, small ships seem to be hitting the mark. These vessels, which Travel + Leisure defines as those with 150 to 299 cabins, offer what many readers consider the perfect blend of choice and comfort, with plenty of onboard dining and activities without the at-times overwhelming selection found on much larger ships. In fact, small ships may be driving a surge of interest in cruising generally, as new and newly refreshed options in this range are drawing both longtime cruisers and those eager to try a new way of traveling.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

For the cruise category, respondents were asked to rate individual ships; the results were combined to generate scores for cruise lines in different categories based on number of cabins. The small-ship ocean cruise line category is only for ships with 150 to 299 cabins. Some cruise lines may appear in multiple categories depending on the makeup of their fleet.

Ships were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Cabins/facilities

Food

Service

Itineraries/destinations

Excursions/activities

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

Tim McKenna/Courtesy of Paul Gauguin Cruises

What Readers Loved

In the 2023 voting, readers gave high marks to established brands that have reinvigorated their offerings. Consider No. 2 Windstar Cruises, which recently rebuilt three of its small ships at an investment of $250 million, adding more suites, improved culinary options, and enhanced spa facilities to each. “I'm never going to be able to get on another cruise line,” said one convert, who traveled on Star Legend.

Meanwhile Paul Gauguin Cruises (No. 3) may have slipped a bit from its 2022 ranking but still posted a score of more than 92 points. That’s thanks to its luxurious service — most rooms come with butler service — and, no doubt, its dreamy itineraries that visit remote atolls in South Pacific and the cruise line’s private beach on Bora Bora. “It's the only way to see this part of the world,” one voter shared.

This year’s small-ship leader, though, made its mark with two new vessels that are unlike anything else sailing today. Read on to see how Viking captured this category — and for more details on all the top lines.

The Winner

Viking

Courtesy of Viking

Typically thought of as a midsize-ship line, Viking took top honors in this category, too, thanks to its twin ships Viking Polaris and Viking Octantis. The expedition vessels, both of which have 189 cabins, are built for out-there adventures, whether on the waters of the Great Lakes or in the Southern Ocean on the way to Antarctica. “I can't say enough about how wonderful our experience was on the Viking Octantis to Antarctica. The ship is stunning in every way,” one voter said. “The excursions were all well-planned and executed — and the science and educational sessions were excellent,” another added. While shorter trips aboard these ships are possible, Viking can also arrange for a “longitudinal world cruise.” These multi-month journeys will take intrepid guests from Minnesota to Ushuaia, Argentina — or the other way around — in small-ship comfort, with port excursions and insightful lectures along the way.

The Full List

1. Viking

Reader Score: 95.35

2. Windstar Cruises

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 92.72

3. Paul Gauguin Cruises

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 92.56

4. Seabourn

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 92.51

5. Silversea

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 90.56