Best Products The Best Slip-on Shoes for Men in 2022 The Allbirds Tree Dasher 2 shoes are the most versatile pair. By Joel Balsam Joel Balsam Instagram Website Joel Balsam is a Canadian freelance journalist and guidebook author whose work has appeared in National Geographic Travel, Time, The Guardian, BBC Travel, Lonely Planet, and more. His home is Montreal, but he can often be found tasting his way through markets. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on September 22, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon / AllBirds Traveling usually involves being on your feet for hours on end, so you’re definitely going to want a sturdy pair of shoes. At the same time, you’ll need something light and stylish that you can slide into quickly when you have to run out the door to catch your train, plane, or automobile. For a slip-on shoe that’s got great all-day cushioning and a style that works from your morning run to an afternoon at the museum to bar night, the Allbirds Tree Dasher 2 is our top overall pick. But if you want something lighter, dressier, or waterproof, read on for more terrific options. Here’s our breakdown of the best slip-on shoes for men. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Allbirds Tree Dasher 2 at Allbirds.com Jump to Review Best Budget: Vans Classic Slip-on at Amazon Jump to Review Best Arch Support: Durham Captain Boat Shoe at Amazon Jump to Review Best Dress Shoes: G.H. Bass Logan Flat-strap Weejuns at Ghbass.com Jump to Review Best Canvas: Soludos Dali Espadrille at Amazon Jump to Review Best Eco-friendly: Thousand Fell Men's Slip-on at Thousandfell.com Jump to Review Best with Laces: Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Summer: Allbirds Men's Tree Skippers at Allbirds.com Jump to Review Best for Winter: Blundstone Chelsea Boot at Amazon Jump to Review Best Waterproof: Vessi Men's Everyday Move Slip-on at Vessi.com Jump to Review Best Overall: Allbirds Tree Dasher 2 Allbirds View On Allbirds.com Why We Love it: It’s a shoe you can wear all day with socks or without, and then lace up to go for a light run or workout.What to Consider: They aren’t built for long-distance runs or intense training. I’ve honestly spent a large part of my life looking for the perfect all-around shoes to travel with, and these are as close as I’ve come. Allbirds is known for its trendy eco-friendly wool shoes, but it released the knitted Tree Dasher in 2020 as a shoe you can wear anywhere but lace up if you want to go for a run. I’ve found them to be super comfy for both lounging and running, and I’ve also worn them to conferences without feeling out of place (it helps that I have the black-on-black color scheme). A negative I’ve found with the original Tree Dasher was the lack of grip — I recently feared for my life while walking on rain-slick tiles in Rome — but the Tree Dasher 2.0, released in February 2022, has more tread. Sizes: 8-14 | Material: Eucalyptus tree fiber upper, merino wool heel lining, foam midsole, rubber outsole | Weight: 10.23 ounces per shoe Best Budget: Vans Classic Slip-on Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Dick's Why We Love it: It’s a comfy slip-on that won’t go out of style.What to Consider: You might eventually break a hole through the canvas upper if you wear them without socks. The slip-ons you might’ve worn as a teenager are still around and are just as cool and just as comfy. Vans’ classic slip-on shoes come in a huge variety of color schemes for whatever your vibe is, and remain reasonably priced. They’re also great for wearing pretty much year-round. Sizes: 3.5-15.5 | Material: Canvas, rubber | Weight: 10-18 ounces per shoe Best Arch Support: Durham Captain Boat Shoe Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Rockport.com Why We Love it: This stylish boat shoe comes with added support.What to Consider: Some shoppers find them too narrow, so if you have wide feet be sure to order wide or extra-wide. A drawback of most slip-on shoes is that they lack arch support, and for people with flat feet or other foot problems (slowly raises hand), they can leave you in pain after a day of exploring. Enter the waterproof Durham Captain, which inserts a fiberglass stability shank into the midsole so your arches don’t cave in. They also have a removable sole, so you can put in your orthotics or other arch-support insoles. But the best part of these is that, unlike some other supportive shoes, they look great. Sizes: 7-16 | Material: Leather, rubber | Weight: 14 ounces per shoe Best Dress Shoes: G.H. Bass Logan Flat-strap Weejuns G.H. Bass View On Ghbass.com Why We Love it: You can’t get more classic than these slip-on shoes that have been loafing around since 1936.What to Consider: They’re perhaps not the best choice for a very formal event such as an indoor wedding. For nearly 150 years, G.H. Bass & Co. has been in the business of delivering classy footwear, and one of its most beloved pairs are the Weejuns. In black or brown and with genuine leather for its upper and outsole, these loafers are a go-to for business trips and open-air meetings. Sizes: 7-13 | Material: Leather | Weight: Not listed The 12 Most Comfortable Dress Shoes for Men Best Canvas: Soludos Dali Espadrille Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Why We Love it: They’re timeless, comfy, and available in great neutral shades.What to Consider: You can’t wear them with socks. Beach dwellers and boardwalk hoppers have long loved these canvas slip-on espadrilles from Soludos, and there’s no reason to stop now. They’re comfy, well-made, and affordable. Just don’t try to wear them with socks, or else they’ll probably look silly. Sizes: 7-13 | Material: Canvas, jute fiber | Weight: 9 ounces Best Eco-friendly: Thousand Fell Men's Slip-on Thousand Fell View On Thousandfell.com Why We Love it: They feel good to wear and you’ll feel good about your environmental footprint when wearing them.What to Consider: The eco-friendly materials make them heavier than most shoes on this list. Plenty of products claim to be eco-friendly these days, but newcomer Thousand Fell goes above and beyond. First off, the materials are made from recycled bottles, natural rubber, and innovative food waste from sources like coconut, sugarcane, and palm. Then when you’re done with them, you can send them back to be recycled for free, and you get your $20 recycling deposit back on your next pair. Otherwise, they’re comfortable, odor-proof, surprisingly easy to clean despite being white, and available in 11 different color combinations. Sizes: 8-13 | Material: Coconut, sugarcane, and palm upper, recycled rubber sole | Weight: Not listed Best with Laces: Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Adidas.com Why We Love it: They’re great all-around shoes you can slip on like a sock.What to Consider: The laces are just for show, so you can’t tighten them up. If you love the look of Adidas sneakers but hate tying laces then these are a great option. Built with a sturdy yet lightweight mesh upper and Adidas’ cloud foam midsole, the Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 slip-ons fit like a glove while offering a surprising amount of support. Suffice to say, expect these to stay comfortable after a long day of walking or even during a run. Sure, the laces are just for show, but they do add a particularly attractive quality to these, regardless of the color scheme you pick (there are 24 attractive color schemes to choose from on Amazon). Sizes: 7-14 | Material: Synthetic mesh, foam | Weight: 1.2 pounds per shoe Best for Summer: Allbirds Men's Tree Skippers Allbirds View On Allbirds.com Why We Love it: They’re super light and breathable — perfect for a hot day.What to Consider: You might want a sturdier shoe with a thicker sole if you do lots of walking. Yes, this is another Allbirds pick, but these are very different from the Tree Dashers. Comfy and breathable, the Tree Skippers are a modern take on a boat shoe and would be great for a day at the beach, on the boat, or on a boiling-hot day in the city. Because they’re so light, you could easily throw them in your carry-on as an extra pair. Sizes: 8-14 | Material: Eucalyptus fiber, merino wool liner, foam sole | Weight: 13 ounces per shoe The Best Running Shoes for Men Best for Winter: Blundstone Unisex 550 Chelsea Boot Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Madewell.com Why We Love it: They’re long-lasting, waterproof and timeless in appearance.What to Consider: They’re not tall enough for heavy snow. In rainy places like London or Portland, these slip-on boots are a tried, tested, and true winter classic. They’re comfortable, waterproof and extremely reliable — people typically keep their Blundstones for years and years. They’re even great for going out of the city (I personally know people who use them for hiking). For colder places like Montreal or Berlin, Blundstone also sells a thermal series. Sizes: 6.5-14 | Material: Leather, rubber | Weight: 2.06 pounds per shoe Best Waterproof: Vessi Men's Everyday Move Slip-on Vessi View On Vessi.com Why We Love it: They’re a great all-around shoe that can also keep your socks dry in shallow puddles and light rain.What to Consider: Such a low cut could leave you with wet socks if it’s pouring or if you step in a deep puddle. Vancouver-based Vessi developed these waterproof shoes to withstand the city’s frequently rainy weather — and they do just that, along with being very stylish. With several styles and colors, Vessi’s shoes are all extremely light and durable, so you can easily wear them in the city or on a mountain hike. An added plus is that they’re 100 percent vegan. Sizes: 6-13 | Material: Polyurethane, synthetic suede, vegan leather | Weight: 6.7 ounces per shoe Best Water-friendly: Tropicfeel Canyon Tropicfeel View On Tropicfeel.com Why We Love it: From street to mountain to sea to river, these are great travel shoes that also work as water shoes.What to Consider: They’re not great for running, and the lace design feels awkward when tightened up. I wore out my pair of these and truly loved them. They’re comfy, lightweight, and look good enough to wear all the time. But what really stands out is you can go on a hike or to the beach and then jump into the water without having to worry about rocks or sea urchins (which really suck, by the way!) They’re also eco-friendly since they’re made from eight recycled plastic bottles. Sizes: 6-12.5 | Material: Polyester upper, EVA (plastic) outsole | Weight: 7 ounces per shoe Best for Long Walks: Skechers Performance Go Walk Max Zappos View On Amazon View On Zappos Why We Love it: They’re very lightweight, comfortable, and affordable.What to Consider: They’re not as stylish as others on this list. These are some of the most comfortable slip-on shoes money can buy. They’re super lightweight thanks to their mesh upper — which also makes them breathable — and the insole and outsole are made with super cushiony memory foam for more bounce in your step, especially in the heel. It’s trendy for plenty of shoes these days to only come in full sizes, but these Skechers come in narrow and extra-wide sizes to ensure the perfect fit. They also come in 17 color combos — the all-white is a winner in our books. There’s no denying these are a very reliable pick. Sizes: 7-16 | Material: Mesh, rubber | Weight: 9 ounces per shoe Tips for Buying Slip-on Shoes Prioritize comfort and support Walking around a destination is one of the best ways to get to know it, so the last thing you want is to have to stop because your feet are sore. While you might think a minimal shoe is key, be honest about existing foot issues and the level of support you need. Along with good arch support, look for shoes with a sturdier heel cup. Look for breathability Many slip-on shoes allow you to walk around without socks, which is cool until you pull out your feet and they’re stinky. If you prefer to go sockless, keep an eye out for shoes that have good breathability and fight odors. Ventilated uppers are a good indication that a shoe offers some breathability. Consider material for climate conditions From canvas to leather to wool to mesh, slip-on shoes come in a wide range of materials. To decide which is best, think about when you’re most likely to wear them. As a quick rule of thumb: canvas and mesh are great for warmer weather, while wool and leather are better suited for cooler temperatures. Frequently Asked Questions Can slip-on shoes be dressy? Yes. Aside from versatile loafers, a simple black-on-black slip-on can look great without being too casual when going out for dinner or to a bar. Of course, the more athletic styles are not the best choice for formal events. Should I wear slip-on shoes with socks? While a nude ankle certainly looks good, it’ll likely leave your shoes smelling bad after you use them. Plus, the natural oils in your feet are more likely to wear your shoes out. A happy medium can be a pair of no-show socks, if they work with the cut of your slip-ons. Why Trust Travel + Leisure Travel + Leisure writers are experts when it comes to traveling, walking, and sightseeing in comfort. For this article, writer Joel Balsam, a shoe lover and frequent traveler who has visited more than 50 countries, reviewed and selected from the industry’s best slip-ons. The Best Men's Travel Pants for Every Type of Trip Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. The Most Comfortable Men's Sandals Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit