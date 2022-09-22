Traveling usually involves being on your feet for hours on end, so you’re definitely going to want a sturdy pair of shoes. At the same time, you’ll need something light and stylish that you can slide into quickly when you have to run out the door to catch your train, plane, or automobile.

For a slip-on shoe that’s got great all-day cushioning and a style that works from your morning run to an afternoon at the museum to bar night, the Allbirds Tree Dasher 2 is our top overall pick. But if you want something lighter, dressier, or waterproof, read on for more terrific options.

Here’s our breakdown of the best slip-on shoes for men.