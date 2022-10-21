The 10 Best Ski Socks of 2022

As Evans mentioned, finding the perfect pair of ski socks—for your foot, for your boot, for your skiing style , for how warm or cold your body runs—can be more art than science. With our breakdown of the best ski socks, we hope to point you in the right direction so you, too, can get it right. Our favorites for women, the Burton Performance Midweight Sock , and for men, Stoic's Ski Sock , are great places to start.

“I really don’t like thick socks,” said Leah Evans , a professional skier from Revelstoke, British Columbia, and owner of Girls Do Ski free ski camps. “In fact, if you have performance-fit ski boots, you can’t even fit a thick pair of socks…and thin socks make your feet sweat less so there is less chance for blisters to form.”

Socks seem so straightforward and vital, but it’s amazing how complicated it can be to find the perfect pair, whether it’s the chunky variety for fireside nights or the no-shows to tuck into your favorite pair of loafers. Ski socks, in particular, are some of the hardest — and most crucial —to get right. There are huge ranges for personal preference when it comes to thickness, cushion, warmth, and durability, but a few key rules stay the same. Above all else, don’t go too thick. Novices confuse thick socks with warm socks, however, thick socks make your feet sweat more, which makes them get cold faster when you’re out in the elements. They also tend to bunch up, which can cause painful chafing and blisters.

Some skiers and riders prefer a sock with a super low profile that squeezes into tighter-fitting boots, but the problem is that very often this category of sock lacks warmth, support, and cushion. While this one is definitely in the performance and ultralight categories, it also features a Merino wool blend that’s perfect for moisture-wicking and warmth, as well as an articulated fit that literally hugs your foot in all the right places. A drop-needle construction also means these babies are supremely breathable as well. It’s the ultralight sock that has the performance of a mid-weight sock.

What to Consider: They may not be warm enough if your toes run cold.

Why We Love It: The articulated fit is snug in all the right places.

For some skiers, less is more, and the winter sport socks experts at Smartwool have the perfect product for this segment of the market. Proprietary Indestructawool weaves wool and nylon fibers together for added durability and comfort, and the minimalist performance fit is an excellent option for tight-fitting ski boots. Also worth pointing out: the mauve color is just lots of fun.

What to Consider: They don’t offer the support and cushion some skiers crave.

Why We Love It: You get zero cushion and zero gimmicks.

We put our socks through a lot — we pull them on, pull them off, wear them on our most high-adrenaline adventures , and then toss them in the washing machine. This durable sock from Rossignol can withstand it all. They’re knit from a yarn combines the strength of a polyamide, acrylic, and silk blend with the warmth and natural anti-microbial properties of wool. They have a great amount of stretch that keeps the performance fit snug throughout all of your heart-pounding activity. Take care of these and they’ll last you for many winters to come.

What to Consider: They aren’t quite as cozy as socks with a higher percentage of Merino wool.

Why We Love It: There's a great degree of stretch so they stay snug for hours.

Falke has offered the highest standards in hosiery since 1895, and the tradition continues today with these poly-silk blend socks. While they may not be made from gold-standard Merino wool, they’ll still be plenty warm enough for most days on the mountain. The sleek silk fit is actually a favorite for athletes because the performance construction of the sock allows for easy transmission of power and a high degree of control, which means that these socks won’t get in the way of you carving your best turns on the slopes. And because they’re made with silk, you can expect these (machine-washable) socks to last a lifetime if cared for properly.

What to Consider: This option doesn’t offer all the warmth of Merino wool.

Warmth, without the bulk. These midweight socks from Darn Tough deliver an extra level of warmth for colder days but feature breathable mesh panels to improve venting and flexibility while also reducing bulk and pressure points. We like that although these socks deliver an extra degree of warmth, they still offer a performance fit that won’t slip up or down or bunch up in your ski boots. Machine-washable means they’re easy to care for, and they also come with Darn Tough’s classic lifetime warranty.

What to Consider: They have a 17-inch rise, which may be a bit tall for shorter men.

The issue with extra-warm ski socks can be that increased thickness and cushioning often means added bulk, which can shift and crease and chafe uncomfortably in your boot. Luckily, that’s not the case with these Icebreakers that feature carefully sculpted cushioning pads for warmth, breathable forefoot zones to improve ventilation, Achilles support to keep the sock squarely in place, and seamless toe closures to reduce friction on your foot. Less movement means less likelihood for blisters and chafing, more warmth, and more enjoyable time on the slopes .

What to Consider: They can be slightly too hot for skiers whose feet run warm.

These comfortable, cushioned ski socks are designed for the demands of a man’s foot, with body-mapped mesh zones for breathability, a wider welt for a more secure fit, and a 14-inch height so they sit securely above the calf. And despite all the built-in cushioning which ensures a comfortable fit, they have a performance-oriented structure that is designed to match your every move all day long, no matter how many moguls are in your path.

Some skiers prefer a cushioned sock that provides a little more support and comfort inside stiff boots. This sock delivers some serious cushion over the foot’s five most common pressure zones, with warm terry loopers underfoot and a generous shin pad. There’s also a degree of quality to Darn Tough socks that is difficult to match — they’re still made in the brand’s original Vermont sock mill, and they come with a fantastic “unconditionally guaranteed for life” warranty. And in a time when so many socks in the market are churned out with questionable quality in factories from further afield, it’s reassuring to know some of the best ski socks on the market are produced transparently.

If you love to stock practical items in your wardrobe, this straightforward ski sock will more than deliver. For those clocking just a few ski days a year, this is the sock to consider — its straightforward design and relatively slim profile mean it works as well with a ski boot during the winter as it does with a walking boot on chillier days. Keep in mind that they contain a hint of cotton, so they are more geared towards casual skiers going out for just a few runs and not necessarily for elite skiers looking for the most durable, high-performance sock.

What to Consider: They contain some cotton, which can get damp quickly.

Why We Love It: These are straightforward, no-nonsense socks for both on- and off-slope activities.

Don’t assume that snowboarding-centric brand Burton doesn’t also make killer ski gear — they do. And this bestseller delivers everything you’ll want from a ski sock overall, combining warmth, support, and cushioning. A touch of elastic in the yarn ensures a snug, smooth fit that’ll stay up from first tracks until last lift. Extra points go to the flat-stitched toe seam, which eliminates chafing and bunching. But it’s the accessible price, plus a lifetime warranty, plus a performance-focused design that make these socks a no-brainer.

What to Consider: They might feel a little thick for those who prefer a minimalist fit.

Tips for Buying Ski Socks

Merino wool is typically the gold standard



“Any sock that is not made from Merino wool should not be put into a ski boot,” says Tyler Olk, a Backcountry Gearhead and professional skier from Salt Lake City, Utah. Indeed, the natural temperature-regulating properties of Merino wool can keep your feet warm when you’re sitting still on the chairlift and comfortable when your blood starts pumping on the slopes. While synthetic fibers might offer more durability or more attractive colors and prints, a ski sock with at least a fraction of Merino wool will be worlds ahead of the competition. And whatever you do, don’t even think of wearing all-cotton socks in a ski boot. Your feet will thank us.

Don't go too thick



A common misconception with ski socks is that the thicker they are, the warmer your feet will be. Nothing could be less true. In fact, thicker socks tend to make your feet sweat more — and that perspiration quickly becomes your worst enemy by causing friction that leads to blisters and turning your feet icy cold in lower temperatures. When it comes to thickness, personal preference is key. Some skiers prefer a barely-there feeling, while others opt for a sock that is thick and substantial. Just remember: a sock that’s a little thinner than you think it should be is probably just right.

Take good care of them



As with any gear in your ski arsenal, ski socks will perform better and last longer if you take good care of them. But make sure to read the manufacturer’s instructions, because not all ski socks need to be washed with every single wear. “Too much washing of wool products can prematurely wear them out,” says Olk. “You need to remember that Merino wool is naturally very odor-resistant and shouldn’t need to be washed after every use.”



To extend the length of your ski socks, make sure to hang them up and allow them to fully dry after each time you wear them, and only put them through the washing machine after several wears or when they really start to stink.

Check for warranties



Many ski socks — especially from domestically produced brands like Darn Tough — come with limited or lifetime warranties, which can come in handy if your socks need repairs or wear out more quickly than expected.

Frequently Asked Questions What are ski socks made of? Ski socks, like any socks, can come in any range or combination of materials. That being said, cold-weather experts for centuries have known that Merino wool is one of the best materials with which to make socks because of its temperature-regulating nature and anti-microbial properties (that prevent smelly bacteria from blooming). Ski socks, in particular, tend to be made from a Merino wool blend that varies from brand to brand, and sometimes even within brands. Each manufacturer of the best ski socks tends to develop and offer their own proprietary blends, which typically include fibers like Merino wool for the aforementioned warmth and anti-stink reasons, polyester for durability, and perhaps a little lycra or spandex to ensure a snug fit.

How do I wash ski socks? Of course, you’ll want to check the manufacturer’s instructions and follow those. Merino wool-based products can usually be washed in a washing machine using cold water, and then put on tumble dry or hung out to dry. Use a wool detergent if you can. “I try to wash all my wool base layers and socks together with Nikwax Wool Wash,” says Olk. “However, I only do this when I really need to. Too much washing of wool products can prematurely wear them out. Just remember that Merino wool is naturally very odor-resistant and shouldn’t need to be washed after every use.”

How should I store my ski socks in the off-season? Ski socks should be carefully washed, totally dried, and then stored flat during the off-season. Tying them up into a tight ball can cause them to lose their shape when stored for months at a time, so it’s best to simply fold each sock with its mate, and store it in a cool, dry place until next winter.

Why Trust Travel + Leisure

Todd Plummer is a travel writer and outdoors enthusiast living in Boston. He spoke to professional skiers, studied dozens of products, and drew upon his own years of experience as a skier to curate this list.

