The 10 Best Ski and Snowboard Pants of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

After several ski trips, snowshoe excursions, and other cold-weather activities, we chose the women’s Flylow Foxy Bib Pants and the men’s Helly Hansen Legendary Pants as our best overall winners. They earned rave reviews from our testers for providing excellent fit, ample warmth, and mogul-ready range of motion. Other ski and snowboard pants made our list thanks to optimal features for budget-friendly skiers, backcountry explorers, and those looking for lightweight and breathable options.

If you’re heading into the mountains this winter, you’ll need a pair of ski or snowboard pants that not only keep your legs warm and dry, but also fit your style preferences. Since there are plenty of great snow pant designs out there to try, we sent our powder hounds out with 19 pairs to assess the warmth, comfort, design, waterproofness, and value of each.

Best Overall, Women’s Flylow Women's Foxy Bib 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Backcountry.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Warmth 4 /5

Design 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Weatherproofing 5 /5 Why We Love It: The bib prevents your pants from sliding down during high-intensity activities and has a svelte look off the slope. What to Consider: The materials could be thicker for more warmth. Our tester couldn’t stop raving about the sleek and comfortable fit of the Flylow Foxy Bib Ski and Snowboard Pants in their testing notes. Right away, the pants impressed them with an adjustable bib that ensured the suspenders fit our tester just right without any bunching in the waist or discomfort in the shoulders. “I like the slim fit, they felt easy to move in and because of the bib, I was never worried they would ride down, and [they] fit under a sweater and ski jacket,” they shared. Despite the slimmer fit, the pants didn’t feel tight in the waist or thighs, and we noticed how easy it was to move around in them, which is a must for skiers and snowboarders alike. They’re also available in tall and petite sizes to ensure perfect proportions. These polyester pants have 20K/20K waterproofing and breathability, meaning the fabric can withstand 20,000 millimeters of rain before you feel any dampness, so we’re confident that these pants will keep you dry in the wettest snow of the season. Though the fabric is tough, it’s very lightweight and breathable, but it could be a bit thicker for additional warmth. Still, we found the pants to be perfectly warm, and with a cozy set of thermal underwear on, you’ll be riding all day long in comfort and style. Price at time of publish: $387 Sizes: XS to XL (petite, regular, tall) | Insulated: No | Fit: Slim

Best Overall, Men’s Helly Hansen Men's Legendary Insulated Ski Pants 4.8 Helly Hansen View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Hellyhansen.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Warmth 4 /5

Design 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Weatherproofing 5 /5 Why We Love It: These were very warm and had a superb range of motion while snowshoeing. What to Consider: A lighter base layer might be best to pair with these pants since they have insulation and were noticeably warm during testing. From skiing to snowshoeing, Helly Hansen’s Legendary Pants are the ideal pair of men’s snow pants for a variety of seasonal activities. Perfectly roomy, the two-ply insulated fabric doesn’t feel bulky despite the extra thickness for warmth. Our tester wore the pants during a snowshoe excursion in the Pacific Northwest and discovered how warm the pants will keep your legs during a high-intensity activity like hiking in the snow while remaining breathable. Although the snow was more dry than wet during the hike, the pants did an excellent job of preventing any moisture from leaking through, leading us to believe the seam-sealed polyester fabric will be tough against the harshest winter conditions. With an adjustable waist, boot gaiters, two zippered hand pockets, and the two-way mechanical stretch of the fabric, these pants are outfitted with plenty of thoughtful features to take you from the slopes to the aprés with comfort and warmth top of mind. And, Helly Hansen has a lifetime warranty, meaning they will repair or replace your pants so you can keep shredding season after season. Price at time of publish: $200 Sizes: S to 4XL | Insulated: Yes | Fit: Straight-leg

Best Budget Arctix Women's Insulated Snow Pants 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Arctix.com View On Cabelas.com Our Ratings Comfort 4 /5

Warmth 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Sizes: XS to 4XL (short, regular, tall, long) | Insulated: Yes | Fit: Straight-leg

Best Style Roxy Women's Rising High Pants 4.9 REI View On Nordstrom View On REI View On Backcountry.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Warmth 5 /5

Design 4.5 /5

Value 5 /5

Weatherproofing 5 /5 Why We Love It: It’s form-flattering and the high waist is a nice alternative to a bib. What to Consider: They don’t look like a standard pair of ski pants and instead have more of a slim fit at the waist and thighs with a flare at the legs. For skiers looking to stray away from the standard straight-leg ski pant, the Roxy Rising High Pants are your best option. While our tester normally prefers a straight-leg fit, these pants ended up being a winner thanks to the slim fit at the thighs and flare at the boot that looks sporty and stylish at the same time. The polyester exterior and fleece-lined interior feel premium, and with 15,000 millimeters of waterproofness, we’re confident these will hold up well in the snow. The best part of these ski pants is that the polyester snow pant material ends right at the top of the hips and the rest of the waistline is an elastane belt that makes the pants exceptionally comfortable to sit, stand, walk, or squat for superb mobility. There are three buttons on the front of the pants that are reinforced with velcro strips on either side so you’ll never have to worry about a button popping undone on the slopes. And we love that there are two front zippered pockets and two back zippered pockets for storing snacks while skiing. Price at time of publish: $200 Sizes: XS to XL | Insulated: No | Fit: Slim/flare

Best Backcountry Trew Capow Ski Bib Evo View On Evo.com View On Trewgear.com Why We Love It: The pants have special features for backcountry skiing like an avalanche beacon pocket, stretchy fabric, and an upper bib. What to Consider: You’ll want thick base layers for resort skiing since these pants aren’t insulated. Backcountry skiing is a thrill, but it’s imperative to go into it prepared for the intense workout with a pair of lightweight and breathable snow pants like the Trew Capow Bibs, which are also available in women’s sizes. This pair of pants is specifically designed for backcountry skiers, as the fabric is both stretchy and breathable, and we love that there are ample ventilation pockets in the bib and pants. “As someone who tends to overheat easily while on the skin track, I really appreciate all of the massive ventilation,” our tester shared in their notes. Plus, there are six zippered pockets to store snacks, as well as an avalanche beacon which is a must-have for safely skiing in backcountry conditions. One thing to note is that because these pants are designed to be lightweight and stretchy, there isn’t any insulation, so if you’re doing more resort skiing, we recommend layering up or opting for an insulated pant for warmth. Sizes: XS to 2XL | Insulated: No | Fit: Straight-leg Price at time of publish: $479

Most Breathable Helly Hansen Women's Switch Cargo Insulated Pants 4.6 Evo View On Evo.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Warmth 5 /5

Design 4 /5

Value 4 /5

Sizes: XS to XL | Insulated: Yes | Fit: Straight-leg

Best Pockets Helly Hansen Powderqueen Bib Pant 4.7 Backcountry View On Backcountry.com View On Evo.com View On Hellyhansen.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Warmth 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Value 4 /5

Sizes: XS to XL | Insulated: Lightly insulated | Fit: Slim

Best Shell, Women’s Arc’teryx Women's Sentinel Pant 4.6 Arc'teryx View On REI View On Arcteryx.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Warmth 3.5 /5

Design 4.6 /5

Value 5 /5

Weatherproofing 5 /5 Why We Love It: These are extremely lightweight and comfortable pants to ski in. What to Consider: The pants are a little thin, so we recommend layering them with a thick pair of thermal underwear. If you’re in search of ski pants that feel like wearing a regular pair of pants, then the Arc'teryx Sentinel Pants will be your go-to gear for skiing. While the price tag is higher than most pants we tested, these pants are weatherproof, lightweight, and easy to move around in, making them well worth the investment for the promise of staying warm and dry while skiing for many seasons to come. We found that the slim fit and lightweight fabric make the pants incredibly comfortable to wear, and we were impressed with the way the fabric repelled water during our test for waterproofness. Made with waterproof Gore-tex fabric and insulation and watertight zippers, we feel confident that these pants will keep your legs dry in rain or wet snow. “I ran these under water and water literally glides right off these pants. It's like magic,” our tester shared. Price at time of publish: $550 Sizes: 0 to 12 (short, regular, tall) | Insulated: No | Fit: Slim

Best Shell, Men’s Arc'teryx Men's Macai Pants 4.6 Arcâteryx View On REI View On Arcteryx.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Warmth 4 /5

Design 5 /5

Value 4 /5

Weatherproofing 5 /5 Why We Love It: The pants are lightweight and thin, and they proved to be completely waterproof during testing. What to Consider: There isn’t much insulation in the pants, so you’ll want a warm base layer underneath for colder days. Arc’teryx is a pricier outdoor gear brand, but after testing two pairs of their ski pants, we determined that you get what you pay for with the company: a pair of extremely high-quality pants like the men’s Macai Pants. The lean fit is very flattering and looks sleek, and we love that the pants are incredibly lightweight so they won’t feel like a traditional pair of snow pants. They’re made with a variety of durable materials that really make them stand out in terms of waterproofness thanks to the double-layer Gore-tex shell and watertight zippers. Our tester said that these pants are “totally waterproof” with no chance of snow getting through the taped seams and Durable Water Repellent (DWR) finish. There is a light layer of synthetic insulation for wicking away moisture and regulating temperature, but you might want an extra layer for cold days since we noticed that the pants are slightly thin. Price at time of publish: $575 Sizes: S to XL | Insulated: Lightly Insulated | Fit: Slim