Best Products The 10 Best Ski Jackets for Men of 2023, Tested and Reviewed We love the versatility of the Outdoor Research Carbide shell. By Anna Popp Travel + Leisure / Marcus Millan When you start shopping for a new ski jacket, the most important thing to look for is waterproofing — being soggy and wet in below-freezing temperatures can really put a damper on your winter vacation. We tested over a dozen men's ski jackets that will keep you perfectly warm and dry whether you're shredding in British Columbia, Colorado, or the French Alps. The reigning champion for our competitive men's ski jacket test goes to the Outdoor Research Carbide. We love that the shell is versatile for backcountry and resort skiing thanks to its lightweight design, 20K waterproofing, and variety of technical details that all skiers will find useful. This was a competitive test, with most of the jackets we tried performing very well, so we've compiled a list of the best options for different fits and styles for your next trip to the mountains. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Outdoor Research Men's Carbide Jacket at REI Jump to Review Best Overall, Runner-up: Stio Men's Environ Jacket at Stio.com Jump to Review Best Long-fit: Flylow Gear Malone Jacket at REI Jump to Review Best Insulation: Sync Men's Shelter Insulated Ski Parka at Syncperformance.com Jump to Review Best Sustainable: Picture Organic Track Jacket at REI Jump to Review Best Relaxed-fit: Trew Capow Jacket at Evo.com Jump to Review Best Budget: WildHorn Men's Dover Ski Jacket at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Arc'teryx Men's Sabre Jacket at Arcteryx.com Jump to Review Best Lightweight: Strafe Nomad 3L Shell Jacket at Moosejaw.com Jump to Review Best for Snowboarding: 686 Men's Gore-Tex Core Shell Jacket at REI Jump to Review Best Overall Outdoor Research Men's Carbide Jacket 5 REI View On REI View On Backcountry.com View On Outdoorresearch.com Our Ratings Comfort 5/5 Weatherproofing 5/5 Warmth 5/5 Design 5/5 Durability 5/5 Why We Love It: This lightweight jacket has a sleek and comfortable fit with the perfect amount of room for several layers.What to Consider: Some skiers may prefer a more fitted cut. From resort skiing to backcountry adventuring, the Outdoor Research Carbide is ideal for all types of treks to the slopes. The three-layer shell is fully waterproof thanks to the masterful construction of the 40-denier nylon fabric, taped seams, and DWR finish. Our tester raved about how rain and snow slid right off the jacket without any dampness seeping through the fabric or YKK Aquaguard zippers. Along with the superior waterproofing, the fit of the jacket impressed our tester. They loved that although it looked sleek and slim, they could still fit two layers underneath for the perfect balance of warmth and breathability, which is further boosted by handy armpit vents. “It's also loose enough for me to feel very comfortable with all movement during all activities,” our tester said. From the hood to the hem, the jacket has a variety of useful features that are conveniently and thoughtfully located. There are two chest pockets, two hand pockets, and a sleeve pocket for a ski pass that are easy to access, and they have watertight zippers to protect your valuables from getting wet. We also love the wire-brimmed hood, adjustable hem and cuffs, and the powder skirt is ideal for waist-deep powder. Even with its stellar attributes, the Carbide comes in at a lower price point than many of the jackets which tested, making its reign as the best overall a no-brainer. Price at time of publish: $299 Sizes: S to 3XL | Insulation: No | Fit: Regular Best Overall, Runner-up Stio Men's Environ Jacket 5 Stio View On Stio.com Our Ratings Comfort 5/5 Weatherproofing 5/5 Warmth 5/5 Design 5/5 Durability 5/5 Why We Love It: The shell protected our tester from harsh elements in 0-degree weather.What to Consider: It could have a few more features for the higher price. The Stio Environ Jacket and our top pick were neck-and-neck for first place, as the Stio jacket was a tester-favorite, too. The sleek polyester shell has sealed seams, and it proved to be completely waterproof when our tester wore it skiing and snowshoeing. One of the highlights of this jacket is that it kept our tester warm (with layers underneath, of course) during 0-degree temperatures, which thoroughly impressed us given its light weight. When the weather gets warmer during spring skiing, it’s easy to unzip the armpit vents for quick access to ventilation. The lightweight shell is comfortable to wear and has a superb range of motion for any type of winter sport. Outfitted with several pockets, Aquaguard zippers, a powder skirt, and an adjustable hood and hem, this jacket still left us wishing it had more features than our top pick, given the higher price point. We still think the Environ is an excellent choice for skiers, as it boasts the waterproofness and warmth you’ll want in an outer layer and all the must-have conveniences for a day on the mountain. Price at time of publish: $465 Sizes: XS to 3XL | Insulation: No | Fit: Regular Best Long-fit Flylow Gear Men's Malone Jacket 5 REI View On REI View On Backcountry.com View On Flylowgear.com Our Ratings Comfort 5/5 Weatherproofing 5/5 Warmth 5/5 Design 5/5 Durability 5/5 Why We Love It: The jacket has a longer hem so it fits our tall tester perfectly.What to Consider: The fit isn’t super roomy for more than one or two layers. Our 6-foot-2-inch tester raved about the longer fit of the Flylow Gear Malone shell for skiing. “With my body type it almost feels tailored, where I have room for base layers, but it won't restrict movement all that much or be too bulky when trying to navigate around,” they shared after skiing in the jacket. While our tester noted that they often have issues with ski jackets not fitting right, this shell provided excellent mobility and range of motion in the shoulders and sleeves. “There wasn't too much friction in the arms when moving them back and forth, and I felt like I could reach up high like going off of jumps, or navigating tree trails,” our tester raved. The shell is made out of waterproof polyester with taped seams, so they were both warm and perfectly dry while skiing. The design of the jacket is simple and sleek, but it’s outfitted with technical features like a removable powder skirt, a helmet-compatible hood, YKK zippers, five pockets, and armpit vents. Price at time of publish: $400 Sizes: S to XXL | Insulation: No | Fit: Relaxed The 10 Best Ski Gloves of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Insulation Sync Men's Shelter Insulated Ski Parka 5 Sync View On Syncperformance.com Our Ratings Comfort 5/5 Weatherproofing 5/5 Warmth 5/5 Design 5/5 Durability 5/5 Why We Love It: The jacket resembles a puffer jacket, but it’s waterproof and incredibly warm.What to Consider: It’s a little bulky. If you hate being cold on the mountain, the Sync Men’s Shelter Insulated Ski Parka is the jacket for you. Our tester has been a ski racing coach for over 25 years on Mt. Bachelor in Bend, Oregon, where temperatures stay in the teens or lower, and they said this parka is “one of the warmest” they’ve used. While it might feel heavier than an average insulated jacket, the 20K nylon exterior and down-fill interior are top-quality when it comes to fabric. “I still have a full range of motion in the jacket and can easily lift up my skis and set up a racing course, and there's no pulling of the jacket at the shoulder blades when I lift my arms up,” our tester shared. Packed full of technical features, the parka has a detachable hood, underarm vents, a powder skirt, YKK zippers, and goggle shammies on the cuffs. Price at time of publish: $599 Sizes: XS to XXL | Insulation: Yes | Fit: Regular Best Sustainable Picture Organic Track Jacket 5 REI View On REI View On Backcountry.com View On Evo.com Our Ratings Comfort 5/5 Weatherproofing 5/5 Warmth 5/5 Design 5/5 Durability 5/5 Why We Love It: The insulated jacket is made with bio-sourced and recycled polyester.What to Consider: It could be too warm to wear during spring skiing. Eco-conscious skiers will appreciate the sustainable practices used to create the Picture Organic Track Jacket. The insulated coat is produced with 100 percent bio-sourced and recycled polyester, meaning the fabric is made with sugarcane and the material is finished with DWR that doesn’t contain environmentally harmful chemicals. Our tester provided a rave review of the jacket, sharing that the warmth, waterproofing, and mobility made it a winner in their eyes. The insulation kept our tester perfectly warm during a cold Northeast ski trip, but we think the jacket could be a little too toasty for spring skiing. However, the armpit vents are easy to access and provide a nice breeze to cool down quickly. Our tester raved about the fit of the Track Jacket, saying that “the biggest thing that stuck out to me was [the] length, which made me feel so much more comfortable on the mountain and sitting on cold ski-lift chairs. It just made a huge difference.” The jacket has all of the bells and whistles any skier would need thanks to the adjustable hood, cuffs, and helmet as well as the wrist gaiters, goggle shammy, and YKK zippers. Price at time of publish: $335 Sizes: S to XXL | Insulation: No | Fit: Relaxed The 10 Best Ski and Snowboard Pants of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Relaxed-fit Trew Capow Jacket 5 Evo View On Evo.com View On Trewgear.com Our Ratings Comfort 5/5 Weatherproofing 5/5 Warmth 5/5 Design 5/5 Durability 5/5 Why We Love It: It’s easy to add or remove layers underneath the jacket for all-season wear.What to Consider: The breathability could have been better. Whether you’re snowboarding or resort skiing, the Trew Capow Jacket is ideal for layering. The shell has a roomier fit so it’s not a hassle to wear multiple layers underneath on cold days, and there are plenty of deep pockets for snacks, extra gloves, wallets, and more, which is especially nice for skiing with a family. Made with a 20K waterproof membrane shell, this jacket is equipped to handle any conditions high-altitude weather can bring. We found the Capow to be very warm with layers worn underneath, and although it wasn’t the most breathable jacket, the armpit vents are easy to access to relieve any buildup of body heat. Our tester especially liked the spacious front pockets. “I love the pockets/storage while lift service skiing. I carry everything I need for myself and my kid, including goggles, extra gloves, face mask, wet wipes, snacks, ski passes, etc,” they said. The Capow jacket is also outfitted with an adjustable helmet-compatible hood, Recco reflectors, and an adjustable hem. Price at time of publish: $479 Sizes: XS to XXL | Insulation: No | Fit: Regular Best Budget WildHorn Men's Dover Ski Jacket 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wildhornoutfitters.com Our Ratings Comfort 4.5/5 Weatherproofing 4.8/5 Warmth 5/5 Design 4.5/5 Durability 5/5 Why We Love It: The insulated jacket is excellent for extremely cold weather.What to Consider: It’s not as waterproof as other jackets we tested. With most ski gear being so expensive, we love that the Wildhorn Men’s Dover Jacket is made with quality materials but won’t break the bank. The two-layer jacket has a DWR-finished outer layer with 12K waterproofing and an insulated polyester lining. For reference, most of the jackets we tested have 20K waterproofing, so we weren’t surprised that some melted snow seeped into the jacket. While you might not want to wear this on rainy days, it’ll be your favorite when the temperatures drop. Our tester thinks the Dover is exceptionally warm, saying, “It's a warm jacket in the best way possible. This jacket was perfect to wear on a cold, windy ski day [and] it’s built to be a winter jacket, not a spring jacket.” Plus, there are a variety of water-resistant pockets, a powder skirt that can be tucked into a pouch when it’s not in use, and we found it to be comfortable to wear and easy to move around in. Price at time of publish: $160 Sizes: XS to XXL | Insulation: Yes | Fit: Regular Best Splurge Arc'teryx Men's Sabre Jacket 4.8 Arcâteryx View On Arcteryx.com Our Ratings Comfort 5/5 Weatherproofing 5/5 Warmth 5/5 Design 5/5 Durability 5/5 Why We Love It: The materials feel premium, and the waterproofness was seriously impressive.What to Consider: The chest pocket feels slightly awkward to reach. From the premium materials to the slew of technical features, everything about the Arc’teryx Sabre jacket feels high-end. The fit of the jacket is slimmer, but our tester was able to wear several layers underneath without feeling restricted or uncomfortable. Made with a waterproof Gore-tex outer layer, this shell can ward off the toughest, wettest ski conditions. “I actually have worn this in the rain and can say it performs well as a rain jacket. All seams are tight, and the zippers have a high-quality rubber gasket to ensure complete dryness inside the pockets,” our tester raved. There are plenty of pockets to choose from, and although the chest pocket is awkwardly placed on the far left side, we loved the variety of pocket options for a ski pass, phone, snacks, and more. Other technical features include Recco reflectors for increasing radio signal in the event you get lost or caught in an avalanche, an adjustable powder skirt, armpit vents, and a storm-proof hood. Backcountry and resort skiers alike will find this shell to be an impressive addition to their wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $700 Sizes: XS to XXL | Insulation: No | Fit: Slim The 7 Best Men’s Ski Boots of 2023 Best Lightweight Strafe Nomad 3L Shell Jacket 5 Moosejaw View On Moosejaw.com View On Strafeouterwear.com Our Ratings Comfort 5/5 Weatherproofing 5/5 Warmth 5/5 Design 5/5 Durability 5/5 Why We Love It: Despite its light weight, the shell has serious waterproof power.What to Consider: Like most fully-waterproof zippers, the ones on the Nomad can be a little stiff. The Strafe Nomad Jacket was a top-scoring coat thanks to its lightweight three-layer fabric that kept our tester both warm and dry. The shell is completely waterproof and features sealed seams, a DWR finish, and water-resistant zippers to stop snow or rain from permeating the outer layer. Plus, the outer layer fabric is designed to act as a vent for regulating moisture and body heat so skiers can stay dry without overheating. If you do find yourself getting warm during a bluebird day, there are armpit vents that are easy to access for cooling down. We found the zippers on the pockets to be sturdy and smooth, and our tester said that “the pockets are easy to reach and great for on-mountain storage. I loved the interior mesh phone sleeve.” Additionally, the jacket is equipped with other helpful features like a helmet-compatible hood, a removable and adjustable powder skirt, and a microfleece chin guard. Price at time of publish: $629 Sizes: S to XXL | Insulation: No | Fit: Slim Best for Snowboarding 686 Men's Gore-Tex Core Shell Jacket 4.9 REI View On REI View On 686.com Our Ratings Comfort 5/5 Weatherproofing 5/5 Warmth 5/5 Design 4.5/5 Durability 5/5 Why We Love It: The jacket has the fit and design for a freeride snowboarder.What to Consider: The vents are located on the chest rather than the armpits. This snowboarder-approved shell was a hit after our tester noted that the 686 Gore-tex Core Jacket was extremely comfortable to wear during a trip to the slopes. Although it looks loose-fitting like traditional snowboarding jackets, we love that it doesn’t constrict mobility or feel bulky to wear. The outer layer is made with a waterproof Gore-tex material that feels high-quality at first touch and prevents any water from seeping through the fabric thanks to the taped seams and DWR finish. While we found the large size of the pockets and chest vents to be slightly awkward, the powder skirt and wrist gaiters were particularly useful on the hill. The jacket was warm and breathable, but we wish it had traditional armpit vents instead of chest vents. “Despite no armpit vents, the jacket is breathable and lightweight. [We had] no issue skiing between 15 and 35 degrees Fahrenheit,” our tester shared. Price at time of publish: $320 Sizes: S to XXL | Insulation: No | Fit: Regular Other Ski Jackets We Tested In one of our most competitive tests at Travel + Leisure, we evaluated more than 16 ski jackets for men that scored exceptionally high. The five jackets listed below almost made our top list, but there were a few minor flaws that had them falling short. Trew Men's Cosmic Primo: The jacket has all the technical details a skier would want, including waterproofing and warmth, but the fit is slightly restrictive and uncomfortable. Helly Hansen Odin Infinity Insulated Jacket: It’s very warm and proved to be completely waterproof after being worn in heavy snowfall, but it doesn’t include a powder skirt, which is a bummer considering the jacket’s high price. Black Diamond Men's Dawn Patrol Hybrid Shell: The shell is a winner for being lightweight, warm, and waterproof, but it lacked a few technical features like hand pockets. REI Co-op First Chair GTX: The shell blocks out all wind and harsh weather, and it performed great for a mid-priced shell, but other shells stood out more during testing. Our Testing Process We tested 16 ski jackets from notable outdoor gear brands like Patagonia, Outdoor Research, Helly Hansen, and more to find the very best men’s ski jackets. With ski season in full swing, we sent our off-piste pros out into the wild to provide insights on the jacket’s warmth, comfort, waterproofness, and design. Whether our team of testers was snowboarding or skiing, they evaluated the waterproofness of the jacket by spending time in the white stuff or by sticking a sleeve or pocket under a running faucet to find out how the material held up against the water. The best jackets for waterproofing shielded any and all water from getting through the material and kept our testers perfectly dry. For warmth, many of the outer layers were worn in below-freezing temperatures, with the best options being thermal regulating and having the perfect balance of warmth and breathability. Our favorite jackets for design were outfitted with a variety of technical features for any skier. The top-scoring jackets featured goggle shammies, watertight pockets, helmet-compatible hoods, adjustable sleeves and hems, Recco reflectors, and powder skirts. On top of that, the best jackets we tried were exceptionally comfortable to wear during full-day excursions and had a functional fit for range of motion. Tips for Buying a Ski Jacket Consider the fit Regular or standard, loose, active, and slim are all different styles of jackets and shells for snow sports athletes. For aerodynamics, a skier will likely find a regular or slim fit best, and snowboarders will likely enjoy loose or active fits better, as those are more closely in line with the more “freerider” style. Know the difference between shells and insulated jackets Every skier has their outdoor gear preferences, but the biggest difference between shells and insulated jackets is the amount of warmth provided by each coat. Shells are generally very lightweight and are designed with versatility top of mind, and insulated jackets have the purpose of keeping skiers warm and toasty. Backcountry skiers may lean toward shells and resort skiers might like an insulated jacket, but it’s ultimately a personal choice. Waterproofing is key Waterproofing and breathability are two key specs you want to look out for in a ski jacket. The best shells and insulated jackets for waterproofing and breathability will list the material as 20K/20K, which means the fabric can withstand 20,000 millimeters of water before you should feel any type of dampness seep through. Frequently Asked Questions What kind of jacket is best for skiing? The two key specifications you want to keep in mind for ski jackets are waterproofing and breathability. Most waterproof jackets will be made out of polyester or nylon constructed with taped or sealed seams, a DWR finish, and watertight zippers. Other technical features to look out for include powder skirts, adjustable hems and hoods, wrist gaiters, goggle shammies, RFID pockets, and Recco reflectors. How do I know if a jacket is good for skiing? If you look at the specs of a jacket, you’ll see measurements for waterproofing, breathability, and insulation weight. The best jackets for waterproofing and breathability will have a score of 20,000 or more that is often listed at 20K/20K. Insulation is measured in grams, so you’ll want to consider the amount of insulation for warmth and breathability. What should I wear under a ski jacket? It’s always smart to bring multiple layers to the mountain, regardless of the type of jacket you typically wear. For skiers who wear shells, you’ll want to wear two to three layers, whereas those with insulated jackets might just want one or two layers at most. Be sure to pack layers made with synthetic materials to wick away moisture and sweat. Why Trust Travel + Leisure T+L commerce writer Anna Popp grew up ski racing in Bend, Oregon, spending every winter skiing with her dad as her coach. Anna has lived in Grenoble, France, where she got to ski in the heart of the French Alps. To put together the best men’s ski jackets, Anna worked closely with our outdoor gear editor to digest thorough notes from our expert ski gear testers and tested brand's firsthand. The Ultimate Ski Trip Packing List and Expert Tips for the Mountain Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit