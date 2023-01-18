The 10 Best Ski Jackets for Men of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

The reigning champion for our competitive men’s ski jacket test goes to the Outdoor Research Carbide . We love that the shell is versatile for backcountry and resort skiing thanks to its lightweight design, 20K waterproofing, and variety of technical details that all skiers will find useful. This was a competitive test, with most of the jackets we tried performing very well, so we’ve compiled a list of the best options for different fits and styles for your next trip to the mountains .

When you start shopping for a new ski jacket, the most important thing to look for is waterproofing — being soggy and wet in below-freezing temperatures can really put a damper on your winter vacation. We tested over a dozen men’s ski jackets that will keep you perfectly warm and dry whether you’re shredding in British Columbia, Colorado, or the French Alps.

Best Overall Outdoor Research Men's Carbide Jacket 5 REI View On REI View On Backcountry.com View On Outdoorresearch.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Weatherproofing 5 /5

Warmth 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why We Love It: This lightweight jacket has a sleek and comfortable fit with the perfect amount of room for several layers. What to Consider: Some skiers may prefer a more fitted cut. From resort skiing to backcountry adventuring, the Outdoor Research Carbide is ideal for all types of treks to the slopes. The three-layer shell is fully waterproof thanks to the masterful construction of the 40-denier nylon fabric, taped seams, and DWR finish. Our tester raved about how rain and snow slid right off the jacket without any dampness seeping through the fabric or YKK Aquaguard zippers. Along with the superior waterproofing, the fit of the jacket impressed our tester. They loved that although it looked sleek and slim, they could still fit two layers underneath for the perfect balance of warmth and breathability, which is further boosted by handy armpit vents. “It's also loose enough for me to feel very comfortable with all movement during all activities,” our tester said. From the hood to the hem, the jacket has a variety of useful features that are conveniently and thoughtfully located. There are two chest pockets, two hand pockets, and a sleeve pocket for a ski pass that are easy to access, and they have watertight zippers to protect your valuables from getting wet. We also love the wire-brimmed hood, adjustable hem and cuffs, and the powder skirt is ideal for waist-deep powder. Even with its stellar attributes, the Carbide comes in at a lower price point than many of the jackets which tested, making its reign as the best overall a no-brainer. Price at time of publish: $299 Sizes: S to 3XL | Insulation: No | Fit: Regular

Best Overall, Runner-up Stio Men's Environ Jacket 5 Stio View On Stio.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Weatherproofing 5 /5

Warmth 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why We Love It: The shell protected our tester from harsh elements in 0-degree weather. What to Consider: It could have a few more features for the higher price. The Stio Environ Jacket and our top pick were neck-and-neck for first place, as the Stio jacket was a tester-favorite, too. The sleek polyester shell has sealed seams, and it proved to be completely waterproof when our tester wore it skiing and snowshoeing. One of the highlights of this jacket is that it kept our tester warm (with layers underneath, of course) during 0-degree temperatures, which thoroughly impressed us given its light weight. When the weather gets warmer during spring skiing, it’s easy to unzip the armpit vents for quick access to ventilation. The lightweight shell is comfortable to wear and has a superb range of motion for any type of winter sport. Outfitted with several pockets, Aquaguard zippers, a powder skirt, and an adjustable hood and hem, this jacket still left us wishing it had more features than our top pick, given the higher price point. We still think the Environ is an excellent choice for skiers, as it boasts the waterproofness and warmth you’ll want in an outer layer and all the must-have conveniences for a day on the mountain. Price at time of publish: $465 Sizes: XS to 3XL | Insulation: No | Fit: Regular

Best Long-fit Flylow Gear Men's Malone Jacket 5 REI View On REI View On Backcountry.com View On Flylowgear.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Weatherproofing 5 /5

Warmth 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why We Love It: The jacket has a longer hem so it fits our tall tester perfectly. What to Consider: The fit isn’t super roomy for more than one or two layers. Our 6-foot-2-inch tester raved about the longer fit of the Flylow Gear Malone shell for skiing. “With my body type it almost feels tailored, where I have room for base layers, but it won't restrict movement all that much or be too bulky when trying to navigate around,” they shared after skiing in the jacket. While our tester noted that they often have issues with ski jackets not fitting right, this shell provided excellent mobility and range of motion in the shoulders and sleeves. “There wasn't too much friction in the arms when moving them back and forth, and I felt like I could reach up high like going off of jumps, or navigating tree trails,” our tester raved. The shell is made out of waterproof polyester with taped seams, so they were both warm and perfectly dry while skiing. The design of the jacket is simple and sleek, but it’s outfitted with technical features like a removable powder skirt, a helmet-compatible hood, YKK zippers, five pockets, and armpit vents. Price at time of publish: $400 Sizes: S to XXL | Insulation: No | Fit: Relaxed The 10 Best Ski Gloves of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Insulation Sync Men's Shelter Insulated Ski Parka 5 Sync View On Syncperformance.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Weatherproofing 5 /5

Warmth 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why We Love It: The jacket resembles a puffer jacket, but it’s waterproof and incredibly warm. What to Consider: It’s a little bulky. If you hate being cold on the mountain, the Sync Men’s Shelter Insulated Ski Parka is the jacket for you. Our tester has been a ski racing coach for over 25 years on Mt. Bachelor in Bend, Oregon, where temperatures stay in the teens or lower, and they said this parka is “one of the warmest” they’ve used. While it might feel heavier than an average insulated jacket, the 20K nylon exterior and down-fill interior are top-quality when it comes to fabric. “I still have a full range of motion in the jacket and can easily lift up my skis and set up a racing course, and there's no pulling of the jacket at the shoulder blades when I lift my arms up,” our tester shared. Packed full of technical features, the parka has a detachable hood, underarm vents, a powder skirt, YKK zippers, and goggle shammies on the cuffs. Price at time of publish: $599 Sizes: XS to XXL | Insulation: Yes | Fit: Regular

Best Sustainable Picture Organic Track Jacket 5 REI View On REI View On Backcountry.com View On Evo.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Weatherproofing 5 /5

Warmth 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why We Love It: The insulated jacket is made with bio-sourced and recycled polyester. What to Consider: It could be too warm to wear during spring skiing. Eco-conscious skiers will appreciate the sustainable practices used to create the Picture Organic Track Jacket. The insulated coat is produced with 100 percent bio-sourced and recycled polyester, meaning the fabric is made with sugarcane and the material is finished with DWR that doesn’t contain environmentally harmful chemicals. Our tester provided a rave review of the jacket, sharing that the warmth, waterproofing, and mobility made it a winner in their eyes. The insulation kept our tester perfectly warm during a cold Northeast ski trip, but we think the jacket could be a little too toasty for spring skiing. However, the armpit vents are easy to access and provide a nice breeze to cool down quickly. Our tester raved about the fit of the Track Jacket, saying that “the biggest thing that stuck out to me was [the] length, which made me feel so much more comfortable on the mountain and sitting on cold ski-lift chairs. It just made a huge difference.” The jacket has all of the bells and whistles any skier would need thanks to the adjustable hood, cuffs, and helmet as well as the wrist gaiters, goggle shammy, and YKK zippers. Price at time of publish: $335 Sizes: S to XXL | Insulation: No | Fit: Relaxed The 10 Best Ski and Snowboard Pants of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Relaxed-fit Trew Capow Jacket 5 Evo View On Evo.com View On Trewgear.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Weatherproofing 5 /5

Warmth 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why We Love It: It’s easy to add or remove layers underneath the jacket for all-season wear. What to Consider: The breathability could have been better. Whether you’re snowboarding or resort skiing, the Trew Capow Jacket is ideal for layering. The shell has a roomier fit so it’s not a hassle to wear multiple layers underneath on cold days, and there are plenty of deep pockets for snacks, extra gloves, wallets, and more, which is especially nice for skiing with a family. Made with a 20K waterproof membrane shell, this jacket is equipped to handle any conditions high-altitude weather can bring. We found the Capow to be very warm with layers worn underneath, and although it wasn’t the most breathable jacket, the armpit vents are easy to access to relieve any buildup of body heat. Our tester especially liked the spacious front pockets. “I love the pockets/storage while lift service skiing. I carry everything I need for myself and my kid, including goggles, extra gloves, face mask, wet wipes, snacks, ski passes, etc,” they said. The Capow jacket is also outfitted with an adjustable helmet-compatible hood, Recco reflectors, and an adjustable hem. Price at time of publish: $479 Sizes: XS to XXL | Insulation: No | Fit: Regular

Best Budget WildHorn Men's Dover Ski Jacket 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wildhornoutfitters.com Our Ratings Comfort 4.5 /5

Weatherproofing 4.8 /5

Warmth 5 /5

Design 4.5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why We Love It: The insulated jacket is excellent for extremely cold weather. What to Consider: It’s not as waterproof as other jackets we tested. With most ski gear being so expensive, we love that the Wildhorn Men’s Dover Jacket is made with quality materials but won’t break the bank. The two-layer jacket has a DWR-finished outer layer with 12K waterproofing and an insulated polyester lining. For reference, most of the jackets we tested have 20K waterproofing, so we weren’t surprised that some melted snow seeped into the jacket. While you might not want to wear this on rainy days, it’ll be your favorite when the temperatures drop. Our tester thinks the Dover is exceptionally warm, saying, “It's a warm jacket in the best way possible. This jacket was perfect to wear on a cold, windy ski day [and] it’s built to be a winter jacket, not a spring jacket.” Plus, there are a variety of water-resistant pockets, a powder skirt that can be tucked into a pouch when it’s not in use, and we found it to be comfortable to wear and easy to move around in. Price at time of publish: $160 Sizes: XS to XXL | Insulation: Yes | Fit: Regular

Best Splurge Arc'teryx Men's Sabre Jacket 4.8 Arcâteryx View On Arcteryx.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Weatherproofing 5 /5

Warmth 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why We Love It: The materials feel premium, and the waterproofness was seriously impressive. What to Consider: The chest pocket feels slightly awkward to reach. From the premium materials to the slew of technical features, everything about the Arc’teryx Sabre jacket feels high-end. The fit of the jacket is slimmer, but our tester was able to wear several layers underneath without feeling restricted or uncomfortable. Made with a waterproof Gore-tex outer layer, this shell can ward off the toughest, wettest ski conditions. “I actually have worn this in the rain and can say it performs well as a rain jacket. All seams are tight, and the zippers have a high-quality rubber gasket to ensure complete dryness inside the pockets,” our tester raved. There are plenty of pockets to choose from, and although the chest pocket is awkwardly placed on the far left side, we loved the variety of pocket options for a ski pass, phone, snacks, and more. Other technical features include Recco reflectors for increasing radio signal in the event you get lost or caught in an avalanche, an adjustable powder skirt, armpit vents, and a storm-proof hood. Backcountry and resort skiers alike will find this shell to be an impressive addition to their wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $700 Sizes: XS to XXL | Insulation: No | Fit: Slim The 7 Best Men’s Ski Boots of 2023

Best Lightweight Strafe Nomad 3L Shell Jacket 5 Moosejaw View On Moosejaw.com View On Strafeouterwear.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Weatherproofing 5 /5

Warmth 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why We Love It: Despite its light weight, the shell has serious waterproof power. What to Consider: Like most fully-waterproof zippers, the ones on the Nomad can be a little stiff. The Strafe Nomad Jacket was a top-scoring coat thanks to its lightweight three-layer fabric that kept our tester both warm and dry. The shell is completely waterproof and features sealed seams, a DWR finish, and water-resistant zippers to stop snow or rain from permeating the outer layer. Plus, the outer layer fabric is designed to act as a vent for regulating moisture and body heat so skiers can stay dry without overheating. If you do find yourself getting warm during a bluebird day, there are armpit vents that are easy to access for cooling down. We found the zippers on the pockets to be sturdy and smooth, and our tester said that “the pockets are easy to reach and great for on-mountain storage. I loved the interior mesh phone sleeve.” Additionally, the jacket is equipped with other helpful features like a helmet-compatible hood, a removable and adjustable powder skirt, and a microfleece chin guard. Price at time of publish: $629 Sizes: S to XXL | Insulation: No | Fit: Slim