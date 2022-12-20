The 10 Best Ski Gloves of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Our expert winter sports enthusiasts tested 17 ski gloves, mittens, and three-finger designs to find the best on the market. We evaluated each set of gloves based on design, comfort, warmth, weatherproofing, and overall value. After all the testing, our powder hounds' favorite ski gloves are the Swany X-cell Gloves . They’re incredibly soft and comfortable without sacrificing durability and movement. If you prefer mittens, consider Gordini’s Polar Mitt II , which will keep your fingers toasty on even the chillest of summits. Our testers also found picks for those spring days when you need less insulation, the easiest gloves to use with touchscreens, and hand protection you’ll find highly useful both on and off the slopes.

Once you’ve found the perfect pair of ski gloves, you’ll also need to make sure the sizing and cut suits you. A too-tight fit can cut off blood circulation, while a too-loose fit will compromise warmth and add bulk.

Having a great pair of gloves or mittens is imperative to prevent you from shivering your way up the ski slopes . As an extremity, your hands and fingers are one of the first parts of your body to start feeling the sting of the cold, and the wrong pair of gloves will impair the dexterity you need to adjust zippers and grip poles. Moisture management is another consideration — the best ski gloves have fully waterproof exteriors to keep your hands dry as well as sweat-wicking interiors for comfort after those heart-pounding runs.

If you’re looking for a durable and versatile pair of gloves that will keep you warm throughout all of your winter sporting needs, consider this leather pair from Flylow. These gloves come with waterproofing wax to add an extra layer of protection and also help soften the leather as you use them. They’re windproof with an elastic wrist cuff to keep all of the elements away from your hands whether you’re cycling, skiing, or snowboarding this winter. “These gloves are very warm but even after exercising they felt breathable,” our tester said.

What to Consider: The thin leather can feel stiff while you break them in.

These multi-use gloves seem to have every feature a ski-enthusiast would look for in a two-in-one glove. This waterproof gear has an inner liner to keep you extra warm and features water-resistant zippered pockets on the backs of the gloves so you can add a hand warmer or safely store tickets or keys. With nose wipes, a glove leash, and Rubbertec palms for grip, these gloves are a great choice for all-day wear. Our tester shared that they got decades of use out of a previous pair of gloves from the brand, and they’re “looking forward to another 20 years of snow sports” with their new Titans that seem just as durable.

What to Consider: The inner liners are touchscreen capable, but the outer shells are not.

Why We Love It: The removable liners are soft and comfortable enough to be worn on their own.

For ski influencers, socialites, or just those who want to keep in touch with their friends back at the lodge, a good pair of ski gloves with touchscreen capabilities are a must have when heading out for a day of skiing. With “everything you need in a glove when on the mountain," according to our tester, these Burton Gore-tex gloves are not only made of soft synthetic leather to keep you warm, but also allow you to control your smartscreen device with any finger. They include removable liners for extra warmth and as an added pair of light gloves you can wear off the slopes. With nose wipes on the thumbs and sticky grip palms to prevent losing any other gear, these gloves are perfect for snowsport enthusiasts. “I have spent more on gloves that have nowhere near the capabilities and warmth that these Burton gloves have,” our tester raved.

The gloves’ high cuffs are a great guard against snow and they include a velcro tightening strap around the wrist. They have some of the best weatherproof options we tested and should keep you warm on even the coldest days. If you’re out on a warmer day, the super-soft liners are removable, making these three-finger gloves a durable and versatile option.

Our testers called these “some serious ski gloves” and we have to agree. They’re made from thick nylon with a proofed army-leather palm grip that’s ideal for backcountry skiing, snowboarding, or heading out during a winter storm. While these gloves aren’t slim-fitting, they’re extremely comfortable and the separate thumb and index finger slots allow for increased dexterity — just what you’d want for a day of skiing.

We did notice during testing that mobility was somewhat limited due to the glove’s snug fit. When purchasing, we recommend sizing up, especially if you normally like to wear additional liners or hand warmers.

For a fun take on traditional ski gear, these work and ski gloves are a versatile option that will keep you warm and comfortable. “[They're] a nice combination of sleek while still having good padding throughout and materials built to keep you warm,” our tester said of the Kinco gloves. The Omni-cuff knit wrist design of these provides a snug fit that easily slides under your jacket sleeves to keep snow and debris out. Their hydro-flector materials are great at wicking away moisture and repelling wind to keep you comfortable for a full day of skiing, and the extra padding can help protect your hands during a range of activities.

What to Consider: Our tester wasn’t confident about their overall durability and noted the color may start to fade with frequent exposure to the elements.

Why We Love It: They come with a pack of Nikwax Waterproofing Wax for added protection from water and snow.

Yes, skiing can be affordable . If you’re new to skiing or just looking for a multifunctional glove, you may not want to invest a ton of money into a pair. This warm and durable option from The North Face is the perfect low-budget, high-quality option. They have long sleeves that fit well over coats and cinch both at the wrist and forearm for extra protection from the elements. Although they won’t break the bank, they have excellent waterproofing: Our tester reported all the water beaded right off when they held them under a faucet. A buckle to attach them together and wrist leashes help prevent you from losing the gloves in storage or while skiing.

The Black Diamond Mercury Mitt’s shearling interior and perfect waterproofness impressed our tester. They’re a comfortable and roomy mitten with a fuzzy and removable lining that will keep you cozy all day — you can even wear the mitten lining all on its own for a lighter option when walking around town. These mittens cinch at the wrist and feature a sleeve that goes high up on the forearm to prevent any snow from getting to your skin. “I love that the glove is a two-in-one style so you can take out the lining and just wear them as a pair of winter mittens. I also like that the glove goes high up almost to my elbow because I know I'll never have to worry about snow getting into my fingers if I fall,” our tester shared.

If you prefer wearing mittens while skiing, look no further than Gordini’s Polar Mitt II for a comfortable and warm style. “I wore these out for hours skiing on a day when it was 11 degrees Fahrenheit on the mountain, and my hands were warm the entire time,” our tester said. “When my toes had already been cold for a bit, my hands were sweating.” These mittens provide the perfect snug fit while still leaving your fingers a bit of wiggle room to increase mobility, and our tester had no problem zipping and unzipping their ski jacket with them on. They also feature a drawcord at the bottom and a strap around the wrist so you can seal them against your skin to keep snow and wind out. We love that they include a clip to attach the gloves together for storage and feature a super convenient wrist leash so you can make adjustments on slopes and chairlifts without the risk of losing one. A patch of leather on the palms ensures a perfect grip on poles and other equipment and seems durable enough to last for years. Our tester did caution that these “extremely warm” gloves might be uncomfortably hot on milder days, but they noted that the interior remained warm even when wet with sweat.

What to Consider: They’re meant for very cold temperatures and might leave your fingers sweaty on warmer days.

Why We Love It: They have an ultra-soft lining that feels plush without being bulky.

Whether you enjoy backcountry skiing or hitting the slopes at your favorite lodge , these Hestra Fall Line gloves are sure to keep you protected and looking your best. Not only do they come in six sleek colors, but they’re also made from high-quality leather and fleece with a neoprene cuff to lock in warmth and secure the fit. “These are some sleek, soft leather gloves. I'm obsessed with the soft buttery feel,” our tester raved. While some leather gloves can feel stiff and awkward, these gloves will mold right to your hands for increased flexibility. They also proved to be completely waterproof during our testing and, clearly made with skiers in mind, they come with a carabiner clip and leather balm to keep them in perfect shape. It’s easy to see why they’re trendy among professionals in the ski industries, especially given that they come at what our tester called a “steal” of a price point.

For those looking to get a customizable fit, these ski gloves have wrist straps and a cinch-cord cuff to make sure they're perfectly snug and prevent any snow from making it to your skin. Each glove also features a utility heat zipper pocket on the back of the hand that can be used to insert a hand warmer, store small items, or create ventilation when left open. “These are probably on the higher end of the ski glove price spectrum. But they're totally worth it,” our tester said. “The leather is supple and soft. The lining inside is incredible. And these will likely last many, many ski seasons. I've used Swany mitts and gloves for more than a decade and never had a pair I didn't like. These are no different.”

Preferring ski gloves to mittens can be controversial, but the best-selling Swany X-cell Gloves lived up to the hype during our test. These incredibly comfortable, warm, and waterproof gloves feature a Dynatherm lining, LeatherShield, and Nubuck leather. Our tester held them under a water faucet multiple times, and not a single drop made it past the X-cell’s seals. Swany’s waterproofing has been known to last for years on end, and if snow does find its way into your gloves or your hands get sweaty, the moisture-wicking, quick-drying lining will stave off any discomfort.

What to Consider: They have some of the best insulation available, which may be overkill if you primarily ski in warmer environments.

There were several gloves we tested that almost made our list but ultimately fell short. Still, you may find some of their unique features worth consideration.

Black Diamond Guide Glove: While these gloves are impressively soft on the inside, they felt tight and bulky around our tester’s fingers, which made movement awkward.

Marmot Ultimate Unisex Gloves: Our tester felt wearing these gloves was like having paws — not a sleek and mobile feeling you want to have on the slopes. We think they’re warm and comfortable but a bit too big and puffy to rely on when skiing unless you love a plush feel.

Our expert outdoor gear testers tried 17 different pairs of ski gloves from popular brands like Burton, The North Face, and Marmot. They evaluated the products based on warmth, waterproofing, comfort, design, and value.

To test comfort and hand dexterity, our testers were asked to wear the gloves along with their ski jackets and try to zip the jacket, put on and fasten their ski boots, and hold ski poles. The gloves that didn’t limit mobility earned the highest scores. Testers who did not have the opportunity to take their gloves skiing were asked to wear them for at least 30 minutes while walking, doing winter work outside, or while enjoying some other athletic activity in cold weather. Breathability, warmth, and whether the gloves were easy to get on and off were assessed after skiing with the gloves or doing other rigorous activity in the cold.

Testers were also asked to put their gloves on and run them under cold water to test the fabric’s level of water resistance. Once the gloves were noticeably moist, they hung the gloves and any inserts for one hour to evaluate how quickly they dried. Our highest-rated gloves were those testers considered to be weatherproof based on how they protected their hands from the cold and the moisture.

After the rest of testing was completed, the price of each glove was revealed to our skiers. For the most expensive gloves and mittens to receive a high value score, testers had to be able to defend the price and even be willing to pay more given their quality. More affordable products received high value scores when testers were surprised by their retail price given their top-tier quality.

Tips for Buying Ski Gloves

Choose the best style for you

The merits of gloves versus mittens is a hotly debated topic in the skier community, and which one is best for you will ultimately be a matter of personal preference. Generally speaking, mittens are going to be warmer than gloves but come at the expense of dexterity. The heat of your fingers being together is going to provide more warmth than any fabric separating them ever could, however, some skiers — some of our testers among them — find the best gloves have perfectly adequate insulation to keep them warm while enjoying the mobility of separation. Three-fingered gloves (also known as trigger mitts) allow you to have a bit of the best of both worlds by separating your index finger from the main mitt.

After deciding on gloves versus mittens, there are two other main styles to choose between: undercuffs and gauntlets. Undercuffs tend to look slimmer as they cinch at the wrist and tuck underneath the sleeve of your ski jacket. Gauntlet style gloves often still include a wrist cinch, but may also have a forearm cinch to tighten the exterior of the gloves around the outside of your jacket sleeve. Both styles of gloves are generally very warm and successful at keeping out snow, so the style you choose will mainly depend on the type of ski jacket you have and what makes you most comfortable.

Prioritize warmth, waterproofness, and fit

Mobility and style are important, but nothing is going to make up for a glove that’s lacking in its two main jobs: keeping you warm and dry. When selecting a new pair of ski gloves or mittens, you want to be certain that they’re waterproof, windproof, and lined for extra warmth. Even on a cloudless day, you should expect to contend with some wetness whether through falling or by touching damp surfaces. The best ski gloves not only keep snow out, but also manage inner moisture with sweat-wicking material. You should also head to the mountains with a pair of gloves you know fits you well. Gloves that are two small can make you colder by cutting off circulation and compromising airflow, while too big gloves add bulk and mess with insulation.



Frequently Asked Questions How much should I spend on ski gloves? Like most outdoor gear, ski gloves can come in a wide range of prices with higher-cost gloves usually including more features or better snow protection. When considering which pair of ski gloves to buy, you should think about how often you ski and how often you plan to use the gloves. If you’re an avid skier, investing in a pricier pair of gloves may be a good choice. If you’re new to skiing or trying it out for the first time, you may want to buy a budget pair of gloves.

Are three-finger gloves good for skiing? Three-finger gloves can be a great option for skiers because they give you the dexterity of finger gloves plus the warmth of mittens.

Do ski gloves go over or under the jacket? There’s no right or wrong way to wear your ski gloves, it comes down to what makes you most comfortable. While many prefer to wear their ski gloves under their jacket sleeves for extra security against snow, many find wearing their ski gloves on the outside of their sleeves is the best way to keep things dry.

Why Trust Travel + Leisure

Taylor Fox is a writer at Travel + Leisure, where she writes about and reviews travel products. She is an avid traveler and has been writing about travel and lifestyle for over five years. Taylor worked with travel editors to determine the results for ski gloves based on a series of tests completed by our testers during ski trips. She also consulted with T+L outdoor gear editor Lydia Price and drew from insights shared by Charlie Berg, Senior Product Manager of Outerwear at Outdoor Research, to curate this list of the best ski gloves.

