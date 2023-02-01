The Best Ski Gear of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Whether you’ve skied since you could walk or are embarking on your first adventure on the slopes , you’ll want to consider stocking up on our favorite ski gear. From the Thule Roundtrip Roller Bag that makes flying with skis a breeze to Outdoor Research’s near-flawless Carbide Jacket , these picks will make for your most comfortable, convenient, and epic days on the mountain ever.

Travel + Leisure’s ski experts have been busy hitting slopes across the country to find the best ski gear of the year. We tried over 35 ski jackets, 20 ski pants, 28 bags, and much more in one of our most comprehensive tests to date. (Learn more about our testing process below.) We looked at products across the price, style, and usage spectrums to find the most suitable options for every skier.

Best Men's Jacket Outdoor Research Men's Carbide Jacket 5 REI View On REI View On Backcountry.com View On Outdoorresearch.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Weatherproofing 5 /5

Warmth 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why We Love It: The versatile Carbide far exceeds expectations set by its competitive price point. What to Consider: It’s on the roomier side. The Outdoor Research Carbide Jacket’s versatile, three-layer shell perfectly withstood our waterproofing tests, and we love its masterful balance of warmth and breathability. It’s ready for the backcountry with a superb range of motion and well-placed vents when airflow is needed. In addition to protecting your skin from the elements, the jacket keeps belongings safe and secure in pockets armed with watertight zippers. There’s no shortage of storage space, and adjustability at the hem, cuffs, and powder skirt allow for a custom feel. We appreciate the roomy fit for leaving ample space for layering, but if you prefer a silhouette on the slimmer side, you may want to look elsewhere. Overall, the Carbide’s performance was particularly impressive given that it was on the lower end of the price spectrum among the jackets we tested. It also comes in women’s sizes. Price at time of publish: $299 TAL / Duangkaew Randall

Best Women’s Jacket Helly Hansen Alphelia LifaLoft Ski Jacket 5 Helly Hansen View On Amazon View On REI View On Hellyhansen.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Weatherproofing 5 /5

Warmth 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why We Love It: This thoughtfully designed jacket has nearly all the features a skier could want, including a battery-saving pocket, arm vents, and impenetrable waterproofing. What to Consider: It has a slim and somewhat short cut. From a pocket that includes a goggle shammy to the slim-yet-warm insulation, the Alphelia LifaLoft, which goes by the Alpha LifaLoft for men, packs style and functionality. It keeps us warm on the chillest days on the mountains but maintains a fitted, sporty look despite the highly effective insulation. We love the pocket that’s specially lined to preserve your phone’s battery, which lived up to the hype when our phone’s juice was still nearly full after a long day of skiing. Recco reflectors to assist rescuers also increase the LifaLoft’s safety score, and plenty of pockets, a detachable powder skirt, and buttrey soft cuffs with thumbholes add to the overall appeal. This lightweight Helly Hansen jacket is excellent for retaining heat, but we’re just as thankful for the moisture-wicking ability that keeps us dry and even more toasty. Price at time of publish: $500 Kaitlin Clark / Travel + Leisure

Best Jacket, Runner-up Stio Shot 7 Down Jacket 5 View On Stio.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Weatherproofing 5 /5

Warmth 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why We Love It: Every inch of this jacket feels premium, and it keeps us warm in freezing temperatures despite a tailored look. What to Consider: There are no chest pockets. Our skiers who prefer insulated jackets with a bit of extra coverage, a roomier fit, and Stio’s vibrantly polished look swear by the Shot 7 Down. Smooth outer fabric covers a luxuriously soft interior, which includes an impressive 800-fill down that makes it lightweight and warm. We were perfectly comfortable in this jacket during frigid ski days in Vermont, Wyoming, Canada, and upstate New York while wearing minimal layers underneath. When we needed to cool off, dual zippers on the underarm vents and front of the jacket allowed for precise airflow. Spacious pockets abound, including one on the right arm for ski passes, two dump sleeves big enough for water bottles, hand pockets lined for warmth, and an internal zipper pocket we like for securing cards and phones. Price at time of publish: $649 Jay Nel-McIntosh The 10 Best Ski Jackets for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Ski Bag Thule RoundTrip Ski Roller Bag 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Dick's Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Portability 4.5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It: Flying with skis is easy and organized with this spacious, protective, and weather-ready bag. What to Consider: If you’re not planning on packing it with clothes or more than one pair of skis, the size may be overkill. Incredibly spacious, waterproof, and tough enough for the roughest terrain out there, the Thule Roundtrip Ski Roller Bag is our favorite way to transport gear. The wheeled bag has room enough for two skis and much, much more, with dedicated spots for clothing and a host of handy extras. There’s a pole slot, a padded divider that can separate pairs of skis or be used for extra protection on your bindings, a zippered mesh pocket to help organize, and two tip pads that double as waterproof stuff sacks for wet or dirty clothes. The zig-zagging zippers are another genius touch that prevent skiers from having to frantically dig around the bag to find something in a pinch. We love that the hardy wheels take on icy bumps with ease, and sturdy handles in all the right places make it easy to carry the packed bag up and down stairs. A reinforced section at the bottom also helps prevent sagging and makes for smooth rolling. When it came to standing up against the elements, the Roundtrip Ski Roller kept all of our sweaters, thermals, and pajamas dry whether it was sitting in the snow or stuck on the tarmac in the rain. Price at time of publish: $300 Bill and Lydia Price

Best Boot Bag Backcountry Ski & Snowboard Boot Bag 5 Backcountry View On Backcountry.com Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Portability 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It: The well-organized bag is compact enough to be used as a carry-on despite its spacious interior. What to Consider: It’s listed as a 38-liter bag but seems much larger. As for carrying boots, we were immediately blown away by the premium feel of Backcountry’s backpack. Although it’s more than roomy enough to fit all of our gear for a weekend ski trip, the bag has heavy padding and a sternum strap for weight distribution that makes it comfortable to carry. It’s loaded with vents to help dry out wet gear, a flap that we love using as a waterproof changing mat, and a heap of pockets for everything from goggles to water bottles. Despite the generous size, we had no problem fitting it in an overhead bin on a plane. Price at time of publish: $160 Anna Popp

Best Women's Ski Pants Flylow Women's Foxy Bib 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Backcountry.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Warmth 4 /5

Design 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It: These comfy pants come in tall and petite sizes and are breathable enough for intense runs despite heavy waterproofing. What to Consider: They’re not the warmest ski pants out there. With 20K/20K waterproofing, the Flylow Foxy Bib will keep you dry through snow guns, blizzards, wipeouts, and everything in between. A bib design prevents your pants from sliding as you carve out the slopes, and we found the stretchy material moves with skiers and snowboarders seamlessly for top-notch mobility. Pockets at the chest are convenient for storing anything you want quick access to, and there are plenty more storage spots on the thighs and back of the legs. This bib has long vents and is completely uninsulated, which is great for breathability during backcountry ventures, but you’ll want to plan ahead to make sure you have enough underlayers to keep you cozy. Price at time of publish: $430

Best Men’s Ski Pants Helly Hansen Men's Legendary Insulated Ski Pants 4.8 Helly Hansen View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Hellyhansen.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Warmth 4 /5

Design 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It: These pants allow for an extensive range of motion while providing ample warmth. What to Consider: The insulation is so warm it may be too hot for strenuous days. The Legendary Insulated Ski Pants performed flawlessly during our snowshoeing excursion in the Pacific Northwest. We were impressed by how well they retained heat without feeling overly stuffy or inhibiting movement. The seam-sealed fabric proved to be entirely waterproof, and an adjustable waist and belt loops help athletes achieve their perfect fit. Helly Hansen’s variety and size range are also admirable here: The Legendary Insulated Pants are available in eight colors and sizes small to 4XL. Price at time of publish: $200 The 10 Best Ski and Snowboard Pants of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Goggles Smith 4D MAG Snow Goggle 4.9 Smith View On Amazon View On Smithoptics.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Value 4.8 /5 Why We Love It: We can’t get enough of the way the ChromaPop lenses make the world look more vivid.

What to Consider: Although the Bird’sEye View feature makes it easier to see below you, warping at the bottom of the lens takes some getting used to. After trying nearly a dozen goggles this season, Smith’s 4D MAG still reigns supreme in our books. “ChromaPop technology” may sound like marketing gibberish, but the brand’s signature color-enhancing lenses really do allow skiers to see the mountain with a stunningly vibrant clarity. The low-light lens performed beautifully on overcast days, and the goggles come with a lens for sunny days as well. To switch them out, you push two levers on either side of the goggles and separate the lens from magnets that attach it to the frame. Also of note is the unique curve at the bottom of the lens, which helps skiers see better in their periphery and expands their lower field of view. It took us a second to get used to the slight warping on the bottom of the lens, but before long we were fully appreciative of the increased view it provides. While pricey, the 4D MAG goggles come with a pile of accessories to help keep them in pristine condition season after season: a hardsided case with a ventilation window, a lens sock, and a microfiber goggle bag with a sleeve for your spare lens. Smith also offers the 4D MAG S for smaller faces, the 4D MAG Low Bridge Fit for skiers who have either high or wide cheekbones or a lower nose, and the 4D MAG S Low Bridge Fit for those who have a combination of both. Price at time of publish: $320 Smith 4D MAG Snow Goggle. Lydia Price

Best Gloves Swany X-Cell Men's Gloves 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Swanyamerica.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Warmth 4.5 /5

Design 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It: Cold temperatures are no match for these toasty gloves with exemplary waterproofing. What to Consider: Many skiers prefer mittens for their added warmth. Your hands and fingers will be the first things to suffer from the chill on a frigid day, so a reliable pair of gloves can mean the difference between enjoying run after run uninterrupted and needing to warm up in the lodge every hour or so. The Swany X-cell gloves are made of tough-yet-supple leather on the outside and a moisture-wicking interior to keep you comfortable when sweating. Not even a drop of water made it to our hands when we held them under a faucet with these gloves on, and they feature a zipper pocket on the top to carry hand warmers or other necessities. Women's sizes are also available. Price at time of publish: $175

Best Mittens Gordini Men's Polar II Mitten 5 Amazon View On Backcountry.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Warmth 5 /5

Design 4.8 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It: They have a durable leather outer coupled with a plush and toasty inner lining. What to Consider: They’re extremely warm and might leave you sweaty when the temperature rises. If you prefer mittens over gloves, Gordini won’t let you down. Apart from being incredibly warm and perfectly waterproof, these mittens won us over with convenient touches like a clip that ensures they won’t get separated in your bag. A handy leash on the wrist makes it easy to whip them off for adjustments on the chair lift without the risk of them plummeting to the ground. We also think they have the perfect snug fit that allows for some dexterity and fitting a hand warmer in on extremely cold days. They come in women's sizes as well. Price at time of publish: $120 The 10 Best Ski Gloves of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Helmet Smith Vantage MIPS Snow Helmet 5 REI View On Amazon View On REI View On Smithoptics.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Warmth 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It: The Vantage MIPS is incredibly light and loaded with vents in addition to offering premium protection. What to Consider: We had some trouble getting our goggles to stay put on our foreheads when we weren’t using them. Also available for men, Smith’s Vantage helmet is our favorite when it comes to comfort and safety specs. MIPS is one of the most popular technologies in the helmet world — it works by sliding upon impact to mimic the brain’s natural shields and reduce the rotational forces that make it to your head. The Vantage also benefits from Koroyod coverage, which leads the industry in energy absorption that doesn’t add weight or inhibit airflow. In the Koroyd zones of the helmet, tiny tubes crumple upon impact to disperse and absorb energy. In terms of comfort, the helmet is so light that we frequently forget we’re even wearing it. A host of vents keep sweat at bay during tough runs, and they’re easy to close even with thick gloves on. We also love the range of soft matte colors, although we wish there were as many choices in the women’s version as the men’s. Price at time of publish: $270

Best Women’s Base Layer Kari Traa Rose Half-Zip Wool Base Layer Top 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Backcountry.com Our Ratings Comfort 4.5 /5

Fit 5 /5

Warmth 5 /5

Moisture-Wicking 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why We Love It: With a flattering fit and toasty build, these alpine-chic thermals look as good as they feel. What to Consider: Particularly sweaty skiers may prefer a fabric blend containing polyester or elastane. Every great ski outfit starts with a form-fitting, moisture-wicking, and temperature-regulating base layer, and we’ve been hitting the mountain time and time again in Kari Traa’s signature wool top and matching bottoms. Don’t be fooled by the extensive color options or intricate snowflake patterns: These base layers put performance first. Made of 100 percent merino wool, they have all the warmth and sweat-management ability that makes the material a winter-sport staple but in a flattering, breathable cut that perfectly moves with the body. The high-neck top comes with a zipper so you can cool things down when necessary, and we love the svelte look so much we’ve rocked it on its own in the lodge more than a time or two. Price at time of publish: $120 (top); $110 (bottoms)