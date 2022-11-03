The 10 Best Ski Backpacks of 2022

Here, we’ve rounded up the best of the best ski and snowboarding backpacks, for every type of rider:

“I would definitely recommend considering what kind of usage you’re planning for a pack before you buy,” says James. “Are you looking for a pack to carry gear for a single day from first to last chair, or are you planning a multi-day excursion? The size of a bag will affect not only how much and what kind of gear you can carry but also how comfortable you’ll be when using it.” Many skiers will find our overall favorite ski backpack, the versatile Rossignol Escaper Tour 25L Pack , well-suited for their alpine needs, but we have ultralight, budget, and avalanche-ready picks too.

“Organization, comfort, and access are three key aspects I look for,” says Anderson James, marketing manager for The Lodge at Spruce Peak and regular skier at Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont. As an on-mountain photographer, for instance, he values a backpack that can securely store lenses and camera bodies safely but also allows him to access gear within seconds so as not to miss a great photo opportunity.

The right backpack can make or break your day on the slopes. You don't want a bag that’s too small to fit a water bottle, extra warm layer, protein boost, and anything else you need. On the other hand, a bag that's too big or has poor weight distribution can seriously throw off a skier's balance. Take time to consider the details—waterproofing, strap position, and organization—and you’ll find a backpack that feels like a natural extension of your body and serves you well for all your winter adventures.

Best Overall: Rossignol Escaper Tour 25L Pack Rossignol View On Rossignol.com Why We Love It: Its functionality punches well above its weight. What to Consider: It doesn’t have the abundance of interior organization compartments that some skiers prefer. Some bags are too big, some bags are too small, but this Rossignol option is just right. With a 25-liter capacity, it hits that sweet spot of being able to carry all your essentials without being bulky, and its low-profile design makes it a solid option for both shorter days on the slopes and longer adventures. It has dedicated spaces for all the essentials, including a detachable helmet holder as well as ski and board carry straps that make it convert easily between resort and backcountry skiing. If you are going off the grid, an easily accessible pocket for storing a shovel, probe, and other avalanche safety tools will help you be prepared. Like any good ski backpack, it has ample cushioning and straps on the sternum and hips to ensure it moves with you as you dance down trails. As nature-lovers, we also love that it’s made with 100 percent recycled polyester fibers. Price at time of publish: $150 Capacity: 25 liters | Weight: 1.98 pounds

Best Ultralight: Black Diamond Cirque 30 Backpack Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Blackdiamondequipment.com Why We Love It: It’s incredibly lightweight yet durable. What to Consider: The price is relatively high for such a minimalist pack. Sleek, streamlined, and suave, the Black Diamond Cirque 30 is made from a lightweight Dynex fabric that is positively feathery in its weight yet durable enough to stand up to your adventures. The single-hand cinch closure makes opening and closing this bag a breeze. Something we especially liked—and isn’t often included with ultralight gear—is the form-fitting suspension back panel with a removable foam insert, which keeps this pack comfortable no matter how much gear you stuff into it. Price at time of publish: $180 Capacity: 30 liters | Weight: 1.6 pounds

Best Backcountry: Deuter Freescape Lite 26L Backpack Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Moosejaw.com Why We Love It: It's made from Bluesign-certified repurposed ripstop material. What to Consider: It's perfect for day tours but may be a little small for longer backcountry trips. Finally, the lightweight pack that's perfect for ventures into pristine powder. A 26-liter capacity means this Deuter bag can carry pretty much all of your extra gear, layers, and snacks. It has a tensioned frame setup and compression straps for your skis or snowboard that keeps everything balanced and in place as you navigate the gnarliest terrain. There are also external attachment points for axes, goggles, and a helmet. Zipper pockets on the hip fins and sides of the main pack ensure you can grab essentials quickly. And since the Deuter Freescape was specifically designed for mountaineering and backcountry skiing, you can rest assured knowing it'll keep the weight of your gear well-distributed. Price at time of publish: $200 Capacity: 26 liters | Weight: 2.6 pounds

Best Budget: Dakine Mission 25L Backpack Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Evo.com Why We Love It: It has a padded laptop sleeve that brings “work from anywhere” to new heights. What to Consider: It’s not the sleekest design out there. The value of this Dakine backpack is undeniable. We love the padded laptop sleeve that lets you truly go from work to play in no time, as well as the ergonomic air-mesh shoulder straps that sit comfortably all day long. The design may not necessarily be the sleekest option out there, but this is a solid backpack that will go easily between your day-to-day life and your days on the slopes. You can even tuck away the waist belt when you're on less athletic pursuits, and there are a host of different colors to choose from to suit your style. Although it does have straps to carry a snowboard vertically, keep in mind there is no option for supporting skis. Price at time of publish: $95 Capacity: 25 liters | Weight: 2.1 pounds

Best Hydration Pack: CamelBak Powderhound 12 Ski Hydration Pack Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Christysports.com Why We Love It: An insulated drinking tube sleeve protects your water supply from the elements. What to Consider: As with most hydration packs, cleaning can be a challenge. CamelBak owns the hydration pack space, and the Powderhound range is a solid option for all your winter adventures. With a Crux Reservoir that delivers sizable sips, an ergonomic handle for effortless refills, and an on/off lever that makes it easy to prevent leaks, the Powderhound makes staying hydrated between runs easier than ever. But this pack goes beyond just hydration—it’s got room on the inside so you can carry extra layers and gloves and external ski straps so you can head into the backcountry with equipment on your back. The adjustable sternum strap also slides up and down the harness for a customizable, chafe-free fit. Price at time of publish: $100 Gear Capacity: 9 liters | Hydration Capacity: 3 liters | Weight: 1.49 pounds

Most Versatile: Marmot Eiger 32L Backpack Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Marmot.com Why We Love It: It's a durable bag that works for year-round adventures What to Consider: It isn't the lightest or most minimal pack. There are plenty of things we loved about the Marmot Eiger, one of the brand's best-selling products, made from an incredibly durable 200D ripstop nylon. It's compact without being too snug, sturdy without being heavy, and durable without being clunky. This is a perfect middle-of-the-road backpack that will follow your every step throughout ski season and beyond. We especially liked how the compression straps can double as ski straps, and that the waist belt, frame sheet and lid are all removable, so you can customize this bag to whatever adventure you're bringing it on. Price at time of publish: $189 Capacity: 32 liters | Weight: 2.9 pounds

Best for Smaller Frames: Dakine Youth Heli Pro 18L Backpack Backcountry View On Backcountry.com View On Blue-tomato.com Why We Love It: It can carry skis or a snowboard and comes with a rescue whistle. What to Consider: It’s not as lightweight as more expensive (and grown-up) models. It may be built for young skiers and shredders, but the Youth Held Pro 18L is also a great choice for grown-ups with smaller frames. It’s got built-in side straps which are perfect for setting your skis up in an A-frame for backcountry days, as well as a quick-drying, built-in mesh panel on the back so it stays fresh when you’re working up a sweat. The straps are adjustable, too, so you can find the perfect fit—and it even has an internal laptop sleeve so you can go from work to play in no time. Price at time of publish: $115 Capacity: 18 liters | Weight: Not listed

Best Ski Carry Straps: Mountain Hardware Snoskiwoski 40L Backpack Backcountry View On Evo.com View On Geartrade.com View On Mountainhardwear.com Why We Love It: Durable, adjustable straps fit any pair of skis. What to Consider: The white color looks sharp but can show dirt quickly. Mountaineers love this pack. The adjustable, high-quality straps make transitioning from uphill to downhill modes effortless. As opposed to other bags that have fully attached straps, these can be easily hooked and unhooked from one end, so instead of slidingr very long skis all the way in from the top, you can simply wrap the straps around them. The pack is made from a recycled 210D ripstop shell and a 500D Cordura base that makes it lightweight but amongst the most durable bags in its class. It can be accessed from a cinched top and through a large zipper on the right side for access to the main compartment. There's also a pocket on the left side for skins, extra layers, or whatever else you're traveling with. The bag comes with all the functionality bells and whistles, such as a removable helmet hammock, a foam-reinforced front panel to protect against diagonal ski edges and other sharp gear, quick access front-tool carry so you can reach for your snow axe, and larger buckles that are easy to use when you're wearing gloves. No detail was overlooked with this pack. Price at time of publish: $220 Capacity: 40 liters | Weight: 2.5 pounds

Best for Snowboarders: Burton AK Dispatcher 25L Backpack Backcountry View On Backcountry.com View On Burton.com View On Evo.com Why We Love It: The colors, the shape, the durability—what’s not to love? What to Consider: It’s a snowboard brand, but it’s not just for snowboarders. Burton makes some excellent rider-friendly packs in a range of sizes, but the 25L is just right for most snowboarders. It’s roomy enough to carry all your essentials for the day but small enough to be balanced and remain tight on your back for all the sitting, standing, and cruising you’ll throw its way. The placement of the exterior straps means that a split board flits comfortably in an A-frame setup, but a regular board can be snapped on the front panel. The bag also comes with an integrated hydration sleeve so you can add a water system if that suits you. Price at time of publish: $170 Capacity: 24 liters | Weight: 2.6 pounds