Want to See Your Photo in Travel + Leisure? Here's How to Get It Published

Are you passionate about travel photography? Have you recently captured a stunning photo that you're proud of? We want to see your best shots.

Travel + Leisure is currently accepting submissions for "Your Best Shot," the section of the magazine where we showcase our readers’ stunning travel photos. If you believe your photo has what it takes to be featured, check out the Q&A below to get started.

Alvaro Leiva

Q: How do I submit my photo?

A: Submit to Your Best Shot by posting your photo to Instagram with #tlbestshot, or send it via email to tlbestshot@dotdashmdp.com. Be sure to include when and where the image was taken either in the Instagram caption or the body of the email.

Have you taken a stunning photo of your favorite hotel? Ramona Simmons captured this sunset framed by the architecture of the Club Regina Los Cabos in Mexico; Kirsten Wardman shot this relaxing scene during a stay at the Santa Barbara Eco-Beach Resort in Portugal's Azores islands. From left: Ramona Simmons; Kirsten Wardman

Q: Do I need to be the one who took the photo to submit it?

A: Yes, it is important that the person who enters the photo is also the one who took it. Please avoid submitting any photos of yourself or photos taken by others.

This quiet moment on a ferry in Scotland, captured by reader Jodi Luby, was featured in the February 2023 issue. Jodi Luby

Q: Can I submit more than one photo at a time?

A: We ask that you limit each submission to one photo. However, feel free to send as many individual submissions as you’d like.

An iguana photographed by reader Beth Hampton Jones during a trip to Costa Rica. It appeared on Travel + Leisure's April 2022 "Your Best Shot" page. Beth Hampton Jones

Q: Can I submit an image from several years ago?

A: It’s best to submit a recent photo. While there is no official time cap, we tend to choose images taken within the last few years.

Past "Your Best Shot" featured photos have included horseback riders in Bryce Canyon National Park, captured by Rhett Arens, and the scene from a former military station in Antarctica, shot by Marko DimitrijeviÄ. From left: Rhett Arens; Marko DimitrijeviÄ

Q: I only take pictures on my phone. Is that OK?

A: Yes. In the past, we’ve chosen photos taken by a variety of different cameras ranging from phones to professional DSLRs.

Reader Kathleen Nate's photo of Venice is featured on the back page of Travel + Leisure's June 2023 issue. Kathleen Nate

Q: How will I know if I’ve been selected?

A: Our photo editor will reach out to you directly if your photo is being considered for an upcoming issue. Don’t lose hope; sometimes a photo is selected over a year after it has been submitted.

Submit your favorite vacation photos for your chance to be featured on our "Your Best Shot" page in a future issue! Past issues featured reader Alex DeGroff's shot of a fellow traveler photographing the sunset on a boat in Mexico, and Philip Williams's photograph of hats for sale in Colombia. From left: Alex DeGroff; Philip Williams

Q: What happens after I’m selected?

A: After your photo and information is verified by the photo editor, you will be connected with a writer who will interview you about your photo. This is your chance to share all the fun details of your trip and to explain more about how your image was made.