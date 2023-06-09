Want to See Your Photo in Travel + Leisure? Here's How to Get It Published

Have an incredible travel photo? Enter "Your Best Shot" for a chance to be featured in an upcoming issue of T+L magazine.

By Cassidy Grubisic
Published on June 9, 2023
A couple takes photographs with a camera and a phone from a tour boat
Photo:

Getty Images

Are you passionate about travel photography? Have you recently captured a stunning photo that you're proud of? We want to see your best shots.

Travel + Leisure is currently accepting submissions for "Your Best Shot," the section of the magazine where we showcase our readers’ stunning travel photos. If you believe your photo has what it takes to be featured, check out the Q&A below to get started. 

A woman take a photo in Spain

Alvaro Leiva

Q: How do I submit my photo?

A: Submit to Your Best Shot by posting your photo to Instagram with #tlbestshot, or send it via email to tlbestshot@dotdashmdp.com. Be sure to include when and where the image was taken either in the Instagram caption or the body of the email. 

Pair of photos from hotels, one showing a sunrise in Mexico, and one showing a cabana in Portugal
Have you taken a stunning photo of your favorite hotel? Ramona Simmons captured this sunset framed by the architecture of the Club Regina Los Cabos in Mexico; Kirsten Wardman shot this relaxing scene during a stay at the Santa Barbara Eco-Beach Resort in Portugal's Azores islands.

From left: Ramona Simmons; Kirsten Wardman

Q: Do I need to be the one who took the photo to submit it? 

A: Yes, it is important that the person who enters the photo is also the one who took it. Please avoid submitting any photos of yourself or photos taken by others.

View through a window on a ferry in Scotland
This quiet moment on a ferry in Scotland, captured by reader Jodi Luby, was featured in the February 2023 issue.

Jodi Luby

Q: Can I submit more than one photo at a time?

A: We ask that you limit each submission to one photo. However, feel free to send as many individual submissions as you’d like.

Close up photo of an iguana in Costa Rica
An iguana photographed by reader Beth Hampton Jones during a trip to Costa Rica. It appeared on Travel + Leisure's April 2022 "Your Best Shot" page.

Beth Hampton Jones

Q: Can I submit an image from several years ago?

A: It’s best to submit a recent photo. While there is no official time cap, we tend to choose images taken within the last few years. 

Pair of photos, one showing horseback riding in Bryce Canyon National Park, and one showing a view through a window in Antarctica
Past "Your Best Shot" featured photos have included horseback riders in Bryce Canyon National Park, captured by Rhett Arens, and the scene from a former military station in Antarctica, shot by Marko DimitrijeviÄ.

From left: Rhett Arens; Marko DimitrijeviÄ 

Q: I only take pictures on my phone. Is that OK?

A: Yes. In the past, we’ve chosen photos taken by a variety of different cameras ranging from phones to professional DSLRs. 

Photo of Venice paired with an image of a magazine page featuring the photos
Reader Kathleen Nate's photo of Venice is featured on the back page of Travel + Leisure's June 2023 issue.

Kathleen Nate

Q: How will I know if I’ve been selected?

A: Our photo editor will reach out to you directly if your photo is being considered for an upcoming issue. Don’t lose hope; sometimes a photo is selected over a year after it has been submitted.

Pair of vacation travel photos, including a silhouette of a woman on a boat, and black and tan hats
Submit your favorite vacation photos for your chance to be featured on our "Your Best Shot" page in a future issue! Past issues featured reader Alex DeGroff's shot of a fellow traveler photographing the sunset on a boat in Mexico, and Philip Williams's photograph of hats for sale in Colombia.

From left: Alex DeGroff; Philip Williams

Q: What happens after I’m selected?

A: After your photo and information is verified by the photo editor, you will be connected with a writer who will interview you about your photo. This is your chance to share all the fun details of your trip and to explain more about how your image was made.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Card Placeholder Image
How to Write for 'Travel + Leisure'
Under a dock and palm trees at sunset shot by Tiffany Nguyen on an iphone 14
4 Tricks to Taking Incredible Travel Photos With Only Your iPhone, According to a Photographer
coffee table books travel
The 14 Best Coffee Table Books to Inspire Your Next Trip
Mother and daughter
50 Heartfelt Instagram Captions to Show Your Mom You Love Her
Best Cameras for Travel in 2023
The 11 Best Cameras for Travel of 2023, According to Professional Photographers
Best Photo Book Websites
The 8 Best Travel Photo Book Makers of 2023
Amanda Kloots in a striped colorful dress on the balcony of a suite at Malibu Beach Inn
Amanda Kloots on the Ups and Downs of Travel As a Single Mom — and the Little Moments That Make It All Worth It
Illustrated coral reefs, sailboat, tiger and sushi with chopsticks and "The A List" in type at middle
A-List Travel Advisors
Best Tech Gadgets for Travel
The 12 Best Tech Gadgets for Travel, According to T+L Editors
Shimoda Explore V2 30 Liter Adventure Backpack
The 13 Best Travel Camera Cases of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
iphone 12 photography
How to Take the Perfect iPhone 12 Pro Photo, According to a Professional Photographer
15 Best Underwater Cameras of 2022
The 15 Best Underwater Cameras of 2023
Oprah Winfrey at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of Hulu's "The 1619 Project" held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Oprah Calls This Historical City a 'Must-see' Destination — See Her Touristy Photos
A group of people swim in a pool overlooking the water in Acapulco, Mexico
Slim Aarons' Photographs Are A Window Into Another Time
California Poppies at the Poppy Reserve in Antelope Valley California.
How to Responsibly See the Wildflowers Bloom This Spring, According to Experts
Sunset Photos
How to Take Amazing Sunset Photos Using Just Your Phone