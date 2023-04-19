This list covers a variety of styles for all kinds of travelers, from sweat-wicking shorts for hikers, to water resistant shorts that double as a swimsuit, to stylish thigh-hugging chinos that will look great on a casual night out. Our best overall pick is Rhone’s Resort Shorts for their versatility on land and in water, UPF50+ sun protection, and perfect comfort-style combination. Read on for more top options to shop right now.

Nothing says vacation like a good pair of shorts, and fortunately, brands are making them more stylish and comfortable than ever. Nowadays you can buy a pair of shorts that look just as good at the bar as at the pool, made with high-quality, sustainable fabrics.

Best Overall Rhone Resort Shorts Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Dillards.com View On Rhone.com Why We Love It From the pool to the bar, these are incredibly versatile travel shorts. What to Consider These shorts are pricier than most on this list. Travel gear is all about quality, not quantity, so you only need a few versatile pairs on any trip. That’s why the Rhone Resort Short is our overall pick. These shorts from the New Haven, Connecticut-born company have it all. They’re classy enough to wear out to dinner or for city exploring, but they’re also stretchy and comfortable as a result of the Italian-made fabric which also has UPF50+ protection. Wear these shorts golfing, hiking, and even for water-based activities, as they’re made with quick-dry material. They come in 6-, 8-, and 10-inch inseam options, but we think the 8-inch will be the most versatile and comfortable for many men. Available in a variety of colors and with a zippered pocket in the back so you don’t lose your room key, these wear-everywhere shorts are primed to become your go-to pair. Price at time of publish: $98 The Details: 6-inch, 8-inch, and 10-inch inseam, 28, 30 to 36, 38, 40 | 71 percent nylon, 21 percent elastane

Best Waterproof Mustang Survival Callan Waterproof Shorts Columbus Supply View On Columbussupply.com View On Machovec.com View On Mustangsurvival.com Why We Love It These truly waterproof shorts are sure to keep you dry. What to Consider These high-end shorts are on the expensive side. If you hate getting soaked when you’re out sailing, fishing, or kayaking, especially in cold water, these waterproof shorts will keep you dry as a bone. Made of rugged yet lightweight material, they fit snuggly and can get even tighter thanks to Velcro straps on the waist and drawstrings at the bottom of the leg. Also ideal for hiking in the rain, the thigh pocket has a sealed zipper to ensure your phone doesn’t get wet. Price at time of publish: $190 The Details: S to XXL | MarineSpec MP

Best Water-resistant Everlane ReNew Swim Short Everlane View On Everlane.com Why We Love It While these shorts might technically be for swimming, you can definitely get away with wearing them to a casual restaurant, too. What to Consider The mesh liner might be uncomfortable if you plan to wear them for long periods of time. Similar to our best overall pick, these Everlane shorts are extremely versatile. They are made with water-repellent stretch fabric, so you can go from the pool to the boardwalk without waiting too long to dry off. Yes, they’re technically swim shorts and come with a mesh liner, but you can easily wear them around all day thanks to the unique finish of the material (which is made from recycled plastic bottles). And since it’s a swimsuit that doubles as shorts, that means one less thing to pack – two if you count the underwear you won’t need when you have these on. Price at time of publish: $65 The Details: 7-inch inseam, XS to XL | Recycled polyester The 12 Best Men’s Bathing Suits of 2023

Best Sweat-wicking Vuori Meta Shorts REI View On Nordstrom View On REI View On Vuoriclothing.com Why We Love It This is a classic-looking pair of shorts that will keep you dry and stink-free. What to Consider They have a more relaxed fit, which may not be to everyone’s tastes. Vuori is a terrific brand for athletic wear and these shorts are a great example of why. The Meta Shorts look like a classic pair of chinos, but they’re extremely comfy thanks to the four-way stretch material. The fabric is also moisture-wicking and anti-odor, which is perfect for when you’re out and about all day exploring a new place. It comes in seven colors that are stylish without being too loud, and the 8.5-inch inseam is more relaxed than shorter options. Price at time of publish: $94 The Details: 8.5-inch inseam, 30, 32 to 34 | Polyester

Best Versatile Chubbies Everywear Shorts Chubbies View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Chubbiesshorts.com Why We Love It They come in a wide array of colors, ranging from neutrals to funkier, more colorful styles. What to Consider These shorts are too casual for more formal occasions. Chubbies might be known for their swimsuits, but their foray into shorts are worth exploring as well. The Everywear Shorts are great for anything your travels throw at you, from swimming (they’re water-resistant) to hiking (they’re made with anti-rip material), and they’re very stretchy and light. In typical Chubbies fashion, they’re available in funkadelic colors and some even have liners so you won’t need underwear. Many styles are only available in a 6-inch inseam, but if that’s too short you can also find 8-inch options. Price at time of publish: $65 The Details: 6- and 8-inch inseam, S to XXL | 89 percent polyester, 11 percent spandex

Best Packable Patagonia Men's Baggies Shorts REI View On REI View On REI View On Backcountry.com Why We Love It They’re lightweight and can double as a bathing suit. What to Consider These aren’t the best for formal occasions, which minimizes their versatility. The climbing brand started by American entrepreneur Yvon Chouinard has become one of the biggest names in eco-conscious, functional clothing – and Patagonia’s Baggies are one of their most well-loved items. Extremely light at just ​​7.2 ounces, they feel like you’re wearing nothing at all, plus, you can stuff them in your bag without taking up too much space. Baggies also save you from needing to pack a swimsuit, as they work as a quick-dry bathing suit as well. If you’re worried about showing off too much leg with the 5-inch inseam, Patagonia also sells 7-inch Longs. Price at time of publish: $33 The Details: 5- and 7-inch inseam, XS to XXL | Recycled nylon

Best Athletic Ten Thousand Set Short Ten Thousand View On Tenthousand.cc Why We Love It These are great for working out, and you can wear them swimming too. What to Consider These are intended specifically for working out or swimming – they’re not a pair of shorts you’ll want to wear to dinner. If you love to be active during your travels, there are no better shorts than these from Ten Thousand. Made from stretchy, high-quality nylon and spandex, they’ll also dry quickly if you jump into the water. That means you can go for a run on the beach, jump in the water, then run back – what could be better than that? And since they’re chlorine- and salt water-resistant, they’re built to last. With a 6.5-inch inseam, these are short without being too short and hug your legs perfectly. Price at time of publish: $78 The Details: 6.5-inch inseam, XS to XXL | 85 percent nylon, 15 percent spandex

Best Khaki Dockers Perfect Shorts Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Walmart Why We Love It These are a relaxed pair of shorts for work or travel. What to Consider They’re quite long for shorts. When you think of khakis, you probably think of Dockers. Luckily, they make great shorts too. Made with 100 percent cotton, the Perfect Shorts are good quality and affordable. With a 10-inch inseam, they’re baggy and relaxed for the thigh-shy guy. Not into khaki? Dockers Perfect Shorts come in nearly 30 different color styles as well. Price at time of publish: $36 The Details: 10-inch inseam, 28 to 34, 36, 38, 40, 42, 44 | Cotton

Best Wrinkle-resistant Todd Snyder 7-inch Hudson Seersucker Shorts Todd Snyder View On Toddsnyder.com Why We Love It These are a classy pair of shorts that won’t wrinkle in your bag. What to Consider They’re expensive for shorts. Besides the classic look, we love seersucker fabric because it won’t wrinkle. For that reason, these shorts are extremely practical, and can easily be dressed up or down. While the striped seersucker style is great for travel, Todd Snyder also sells nine different colors, including clay and olive. Price at time of publish: $148 The Details: 7-inch inseam, 28 to 36, 38 | Cotton

Best Cargo L.L. Bean Tropic-Weight Cargo Shorts L.L. Bean View On L.L.Bean Why We Love It These classic-looking cargo shorts are built to last. What to Consider They don’t come in sizes under 34 inches. Made with the tropics in mind, these shorts use high-quality 100 percent cotton that keeps you dry and cool in hot temperatures. Cargo shorts fans will love the classic look with big pockets on the thighs, two button pockets at the rear, and belt loops. You can also switch things up from the traditional khaki look by opting for one of five colors including indigo or green. Price at time of publish: $50 The Details: 6- and 10-inch inseam, 34 to 36, 38, 40, 42, 44, 46 | Cotton

Best for Running Nike Men's Flex Stride 5" Running Shorts Dick's Sporting Goods View On Amazon View On Academy.com View On Champssports.com Why We Love It They’re ideal running shorts made with polyester from recycled plastic bottles. What to Consider The front pockets aren’t zippered, so you might be prone to losing what’s in them as you run. For the traveler who likes to run, these shorts from Nike are excellent. Made with Nike’s Dri-FIT material, they’re light and wick away moisture, especially at the rear where there’s a breathable patch for ventilation. They’re stretchy and short enough to allow you to run freely, and they come with an inner liner so you don’t need to wear underwear with them, saving you precious packing space. These shorts also have a pocket below your tailbone that’s big enough for most phones as well as two pockets in the front for lighter items like keys or hotel keycards. Another great thing about these shorts is that they come in extra-large and tall sizes. Price at time of publish: $38 The Details: 5- and 7-inch, S to 4XL, including tall sizes | Polyester

Best Pastel J.Crew 5” Stretch Chino Short J.Crew View On Jcrew.com Why We Love It These chinos will add a splash of color to your travel wear. What to Consider They aren’t ideal for strenuous activities. Brighten up your travels with these chino shorts from J. Crew. Colors like banana, amethyst, sunkissed-coral and stone will add a pop of color to your ensemble and are perfect for hanging around the resort. As for the feel, they’re made with a combination of cotton and elastane for a little bit of stretch and come in a variety of inseam sizes, from 5 inches up to a long 10.5 inches. What’s more, despite being from a top-quality brand like J. Crew, they’re still reasonably priced. Price at time of publish: $70 The Details: 5-, 7-, 9- and 10.5-inch; 28 to 36, 40, 42 | Cotton and elastane

Best Basketball Shorts Healong Basketball Athletic Shorts Amazon View On Amazon View On Healong.com Why We Love It Even if you’re not expecting to hit the court on your travels, these shorts are comfy and affordable. What to Consider They aren’t made to last, as indicated by their low price. The ‘90s were the glory days for NBA jerseys with funky styles like the purple Toronto Raptor and the teal, pink, and orange San Antonio Spurs – so why not bring it back with a pair of retro basketball shorts? Healong sells custom shorts on their website, or you can buy ready-made styles straight from Amazon. The striped pair – reminiscent of past Houston Rockets jerseys – have a classic look and are short enough to offer plenty of mobility on the court. The mesh adds breathability, which makes up for the less breathable 100 percent polyester fabric. Price at time of publish: $26 The Details: 5.3 to 7-inch inseam, S to XXL | Polyester

Best Formal Bonobos Italian Stretch Chino Shorts Bonobos View On Bonobos.com Why We Love It These shorts are perfect for a night on the town or warm weather event. What to Consider No matter how formal the shorts, they still may not work for restaurants with a stricter pants-only dress code or for heading into work. In warm weather locales, these Bonobos are a stylish and upscale option. They’re tailored, so you can get them in a slim, standard, or athletic fit, and they’re pleated, which adds another level of formality. Available in a wide range of colors, there is something for every occasion. Price at time of publish: $119 The Details: 5-, 7- or 9-inch inseam, 28 to 36, 38, 40 | 57 percent cotton, 42 percent polyester, 1 percent spandex

Best Casual Faherty Drawstring Cord Shorts Faherty View On Fahertybrand.com Why We Love It Corduroys are coming back in style, and these are extremely comfortable. What to Consider They can get heavy and hot in really warm weather. Corduroys are back on trend, and these vintage-style shorts will look great on your next vacation. Inspired by surfers in the 1970s, these shorts from Faherty are seriously comfy, with a drawstring to keep them up and several pockets for your belongings. They come in five attractive colors, and are perfect for casual wear all day long. We also love that Faherty prioritizes sustainable practices. Price at time of publish: $128 The Details: 6-inch, XS to XXL | 99 percent organic cotton, 1 percent elastane

Best Budget Champion Men's Reverse Weave Fleece Shorts Dick's Sporting Goods View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Walmart Why We Love It These are the epitome of comfort. What to Consider They’re far too casual to wear on a date or to a formal occasion. It doesn’t get comfier than a good pair of fleece shorts. With a longer length than most, these Champions are all about casual comfort, making them perfect for days in transit on a plane, train, or bus. Available in 25 colors and very affordable, there’s little excuse not to own a pair. Price at time of publish: $45 The Details: 10-inch, XS to 3XL | 82 percent cotton, 18 percent polyester

Best Splurge The Resort Co Tailored Swim Shorts The Resort Co View On Theresortco.com View On Voltfashion.com Why We Love It They’re classy and won’t wrinkle. What to Consider The visible side buckles might not appeal to everyone's style preferences. Built for travel, these seersucker shorts won’t wrinkle, and since they’re tailored, they’ll look terrific on any man. Available in six colors, these Resort Co shorts are technically swim shorts, so you can pop from the pool to the bar with ease. Yes, they’re on the pricey side, but they’re made in Portugal using quality materials, including recycled fabrics and engraved side adjusters from polished Italian steel. Price at time of publish: $180 The Details: 28, 30, 32, 34, 36, 38 | 42 percent PA, 26 percent PES/PBT, 26 percent Newlife, 6 percent lycra The 16 Best Sandals for Men of 2023