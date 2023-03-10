The Best Shapewear for Women of 2023

There are a myriad of options ranging from full bodysuits and smoothing tanks to G-string underwear and ultra-thin shorts ideal for warmer climates and traveling with limited suitcase space. No matter what type of shapewear you’re looking for, here are our picks for the top options on the market today.

Any garment that creates the illusion of a more sculpted form is a good thing to have on hand, whether you’re traveling or going about your daily routine. But Sapna Palep, CEO of leading lingerie retail destination Journelle, notes that it’s “not designed to make you several sizes smaller.” In her view, effective shapewear should “hold you in, add coverage, and support and smooth you out.”

Commando founder Kerry O’Brien refers to it as “confidence-wear,” adding that the aim of shapewear is “not only to get that smoothing effect, but to feel good in what you’re wearing.” There is no doubt that the right undergarments can make an outfit, be it a backless top, a slinky slip dress, or a skin-tight pair of pants – having support in specific areas can be a sartorial game-changer.

Once the domain of red carpets and occasion dressing, shapewear has become an everyday staple for a diverse range of customers. It’s no longer defined by discomfort and Bridget Jones-style aesthetics; there are wearable options for multiple wardrobe scenarios. And, according to a report published by Allied Market Research, the market is projected to reach $6.9 billion by 2030.

Best Overall Spanx Shapewear for Women Thinstincts Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Spanx Why We Love It: The thin, lightweight fabric is perfect for travel. What to Consider: They are quite long, which is something to consider if you don’t want that “bike shorts” look peeking out from under your hemline. Spanx pioneered the shapewear movement in the early aughts and has innovated in the space ever since. It offers solutions for multiple outfit situations, but our top pick overall is the Thinstincts 2.0 Mid-Thigh Short – a classic silhouette that is excellent for travel, as it’s made from a comfortable, ultra-lightweight fabric. It’s the most fundamental version of shapewear: slip it on and you’ll have guaranteed coverage and smoothing from the torso down to the mid-thigh, eliminating any VPL (visible panty lines). Many leading stylists love this product, including Shabdiece Esfahani from 11th House Agency, who has considered Spanx her go-to for a decade (and has an impressive client list, including Marc Jacobs and Helmut Lang). “These shorts are the best because they eliminate the bulge that can happen around your waist as well as the panty line. It creates a seamless line around the curviest part of your body and flattens the stomach,” she adds. Price at time of publish: $58 Sizes: XS to 3X | Materials: Body: 55 percent nylon, 45 percent lycra elastane; Gusset: 100 percent cotton

Best Plus-size Lane Bryant Shape By Cacique Open-Bust Thigh Shaper Cacique View On Lanebryant.com Why We Love It: It’s dedicated to the plus-size market and is designed to fit comfortably. What to Consider: Sizing only begins at 14/16. Some brands offer inclusive sizing options, but that’s the entire focus of Shape by Cacique – a plus-size shapewear brand that offers three different levels of hold. This open-bust thigh shaper is designed to contour curves without flattening them, providing ample coverage from the bra-line down to the mid-thigh. It has a split gusset, adjustable straps, and you can pair it with your favorite bra since it has an open bust. “It’s an essential pack-worthy piece for those looking for a smoothing solution on vacation.” says Gill Heer, SVP Design of Intimate Apparel at Lane Bryant and Cacique. Price at time of publish: $70 Sizes: 14/16 to 26/28 | Materials: Nylon/spandex

Best for Weddings Honeylove SuperPower Short Honeylove View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com View On Honeylove.com Why We Love It: Unlike many shapewear styles, this won't roll down. It's also available in three different variations: a short, a brief, and a thong. What to Consider: It's a bit pricey. The distinguishing feature of Honeylove's shapewear is that it's designed to stay put, so you can rest assured it won't roll down underneath your dress. For that reason, this is an excellent choice for weddings and formal occasions where you'll have limited opportunities to excuse yourself for an outfit check. It's available in five different colorways and bottom styles, so there is something to suit everyone. Price at time of publish: $89 Sizes: XS to 3X | Materials: Body: 75 percent nylon, 25 percent spandex; Lining: 81 percent nylon, 19 percent spandex; Gusset: 100 percent cotton

Best Budget American Eagle Smoothez No Show XTRA High Rise Thong Underwear American Eagle View On Ae.com Why We Love It: They cost less than a Sweetgreen salad and provide undetectable smoothing. What to Consider: The compression is light – opt for something else if you’re looking for more of a sculpting effect. If you’re seeking comfortable and affordable undergarments, Aerie is always a good first stop, and the brand’s new shapewear line, Smoothez, has gained a cult following for prioritizing practicality above all else. “It provides just enough support without holding you back for all your travel adventures!” says Andrea Jagaric, Chief Design Officer for Aerie, Offline, and Unsubscribed. These seamless high-rise thongs sit flat against the skin and provide subtle support around the midsection. Price at time of publish: $15 Sizes: XXS to XL | Materials: 70 percent polyamide, 30 percent elastane

Best for Everyday Third Love Form Seamless Sculpt Thong Third Love View On Thirdlove.com Why We Love It: They fit like a glove and are comfortable enough to wear as regular underwear. What to Consider: They can move around a bit and roll, so you may need to adjust while wearing them. Renowned for creating intimates that women actually want to wear (like the revolutionary 24/7 T-Shirt Bra), ThirdLove’s shapewear hits all the right notes and is comfortable enough to wear every day. Our favorite item from the line is the Form Seamless Sculpt Thong, which has a good level of sculpting without being too constricting. Plus, the thong style and seamless finish means there are no unsightly panty lines on show. They’re perfect for wearing under yoga leggings and they’re available in black and taupe. Price at time of publish: $20 Sizes: XS to 3X | Materials: Nylon/spandex

Best for Warm Weather Hanro Women's Cotton Sensation Spaghetti Bodysuit Hanro View On Amazon View On Hanrousa.com Why We Love It: It’s breathable and ideal for sheer white fabrics where your undergarments are otherwise likely to be visible. What to Consider: It provides light smoothing, rather than targeted compression. Nothing says summer quite like white linen, but it is a sheer fabric that often requires an extra layer of coverage underneath. That’s where this luxurious bodysuit from Hanro will come in handy. It’s perfect for warm destinations as it’s lightweight and not too restrictive. It has a sweetheart V-neck, a three-button snap gusset, and adjustable spaghetti straps with metal hardware. It’s the sort of undergarment you wouldn’t be embarrassed to have on show if you’re wearing something ultra-sheer over the top. Price at time of publish: $98 Sizes: XXS to XL | Materials: 92 percent cotton, 8 percent elastane

Best Shapewear as Outerwear Dodiee Sculpt-knit Halter Midi Dress Dodiee View On Dodiee.com Why We Love It: It eliminates the need to wear shapewear underneath and has two sizing options for the bust and overall to ensure a perfect fit. What to Consider: It’s quite a splurge and it’s dry clean only. Part Herve Leger, part Spanx, Dodiee blurs the boundaries between shapewear and outerwear with a patented knitwear technique that compresses targeted areas (stomach and hips) rather than pulling everything in all over. Think firming bustier tops, elongating pencil skirts, and this show-stopping halter neck dress. This would be a dream to travel with as it doesn’t crease, and you won’t need to pack any other shapewear to pair it with. Plus, it’s made to adapt to women’s bodies; there are two cup-size options available per size, so if you’re bigger in the chest and smaller in the waist or vice versa you don’t need to settle for a one-size-fits-all option. Price at time of publish: $1,100 Sizes: XS to L / A/B to C/D cup | Materials: 50 percent rayon, 24 percent nylon, 16 percent elastane, 10 percent polyester

Best Shapewear Leggings Woldford Aurora Light Shape Leggings Woldford View On Farfetch.com View On Wolfordshop.com Why We Love It: The quality is unmatched, and they can be worn formally or as a day-to-day athleisure staple. What to Consider: They are on the expensive side for leggings. These are some of the most flattering leggings on the market, and with such a high quality, dense fabric, you could wear them for more formal occasions (not just your daily athleisure ensembles). They provide definition from the mid-waist down to the ankle and have enough stretch to wear comfortably all day long. Along with the expected legging colors, like black and navy, they're available in a cherry red and olive green. Price at time of publish: $205 Sizes: XS to L | Materials: 93 percent polyamide, 3 percent elastane

Best Strapless Slip Commando Two-Faced Tech Control Strapless Slip Commando View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Wearcommando.com Why We Love It: It’s perfect for minidresses where you want your shapewear to be invisible. What to Consider: The compression level is light-medium. This simple strapless slip is perfect for shorter dresses where you want your shapewear to be invisible – think a classic mini dress with an exposed decolletage, aka a go-to outfit for summer in Europe. It’s covert, appearing as another layer of lining, which is ideal if you’re sitting for dinner and don’t want bike shorts peeking out from under the hemline. You could even wear it alone or under a linen duster for a chic look for aperitivo hour – the black version echoes the Posh Spice LBD of the 90s. Price at time of publish: $118 Sizes: XS to XL | Materials: 47 percent nylon, 40 percent cotton, 13 percent elastane

Best Tummy Control Heist The High Waist Heist View On Heist-studios.com View On Olivela.com Why We Love It: It provides strong definition around the waist. What to Consider: They’re not seamless, so they may show through on some fabrics. For high-performance compression, look no further than these high-waisted briefs from Heist. They have expertly positioned panels that provide strong and even compression without being too suffocating. They’re available in black, beige, and brown and range from XS to XL. Price at time of publish: $86 Sizes: XS to XL | Materials: Body: 74 percent polyamide, 26 percent elastane; Gusset: 100 percent cotton

Best Lace Cosabella Never Say Never Sexy High Waisted Thong Shapewear Cosabella View On Cosabella.com View On Herroom.com View On Shopbop.com Why We Love It: It looks like a gorgeous lace thong but has the sculpting effects of regular shapewear. What to Consider: The fit runs small, so it’s advised to size up. From the front, you would never know that this Italian lace thong is shapewear – they could pass for any of the other elegant underwear from Cosabella. But don’t let that fool you, the compression provides effective sculpting around the midsection from the torso to just above the hip. The coverage in the back is minimal, so you won’t need to worry about any VPL. Price at time of publish: $62 Sizes: Petite to XL | Materials: Lace: 93 percent polyamide, 7 percent elastane; Body: 83 percent polyamide, 17 percent elastane; Gusset: 93 percent cotton, 7 percent elastane

Best One-leg Skims Solution Short #2 Skims View On Net-a-Porter View On Skims.com Why We Love It: They come in nine different shades and options for left or right-leg splits. What to Consider: They’re not the highest quality and may not last for multiple years. Appropriately named the Solution Short, these come in two variations for dress splits on the left or right side. And in true Skims fashion, they are all about inclusivity, with an extended size and shade range. They offer solid hold and are cut to go unnoticed under any one-leg outfit or side-slit dress. Price at time of publish: $42 Sizes: XXS to 5X | Materials: 78 percent nylon, 22 percent spandex

Best Low Cut Spanx Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Mid-Thigh Bodysuit Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Spanx Why We Love It: It’s made for a bombshell dress. We love that the straps are convertible and can be worn five different ways – experiment with them to ensure you’re getting the best fit for your outfit. What to Consider: It’s rather expensive. This was made for dresses with complicated cuts. It has a low-cut front all the way down to the torso that would go undetected with a plunge neck dress, plus the back is super low cut, so if you’re having a classic halter moment, this is the product for you. It has a built-in padded bra so there is adequate support around the bust, and it’s available in champagne beige and black. Price at time of publish: $148 Sizes: XS to XL | Materials: 51 percent elastane, 49 percent nylon; Gusset: 80 percent nylon, 20 percent elastane