If you’re an avid traveler, it’s pretty likely you’ve had a leaky shampoo bottle bring a truly unwelcome surprise to your destination. Luckily, not only are solid shampoo bars an appealing substitute for liquids in plastic containers for this reason, they save space, too. These swaps also offer more natural ingredients (and fewer chemicals) inside, and less waste when they’re finished.

Our top pick is The Earthling Co.’s Shampoo Bar, thanks to its cleansing effectiveness on a wide range of hair types from curly to color-treated styles. But, if you’re looking for something a little more specific, keep reading, because our list rounds up the best shampoo bars for all hair and scalp needs. Whichever you choose, be sure to get a pouch or a carrying case like this one to store the bar while traveling.

Here’s our breakdown of the best shampoo bars: