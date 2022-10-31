The 14 Best Shackets for Travel of 2022

Here are the top shackets to shop right now:

Keeping this expert advice in mind, our top choice is the Gap Factory Plaid Shirt Jacket with its straight, easy fit. Its brushed material and technicolor plaid add a little bit more flair to the shacket’s outdoorsy roots as well. But, whether you’re looking for functionality first—think passport-sized pockets —or sleek styles instead, the shacket is working overtime for its space in your travel wardrobe.

Celebrity stylist Sarah Slutsky also notes the versatility of the shacket. Living between upstate New York and New York City, Slutsky has an arsenal of these shirt-like jackets for everything from painting and hiking in the country to client meetings and evenings out in the city . “While I do believe this is a piece that can go with anything, I think it's important to consider that, even for an oversized piece, proportion and fit still can make or break. I try to maintain balance by pairing with a more fitted piece underneath” Slutsky advises.

It just feels easier to pack for warmer weather, especially since lightweight fabrics take up less room in a suitcase. But who doesn’t love creating cozy, layered looks in chilly temperatures, too? Luckily for us, one of the strongest fall trends is uber-travel-friendly: the shacket. Comfortable to wear right on an airplane (so you don’t need to pack it), you can even slip a shacket under an overcoat when flying to a destination that’s colder than your origin spot.

Best Overall: Gap Factory Lofty Plaid Shirt Jacket Gap Factory View On Gapfactory.com Why We Love It: This classic shacket has a relaxed fit that’s comfortable on long travel days but it’s also machine washable, making it easy to care for after a trip, too. What to Consider: This shacket boasts a fashionable brushed effect, but it could be subject to pilling after years of travel wear and tear. Our top pick, this button-up Gap Factory Lofty Plaid Shirt Jacket is the perfect choice for a sturdy classic style with a fashionable look. And the pockets! Four pockets makes it easy to stuff all the little things in as you're running through the airport. The purple and yellow brushed plaid is eye-catching and easily serves double duty in both a city and country setting. Boasting a straight fit, this shacket isn’t oversized or boxy, making it perfect for layering over a turtleneck or easy to double as a shirt, too, saving even more room in your suitcase. Price at time of publish: $120 Sizes: XS-XXL | Material: 100 percent polyester

Best Budget: Bagatelle Collection Faux Suede Button Down Shacket TJ Maxx View On TJ Maxx Why We Love It: This stylish, thigh-grazing shacket has the chic look of a leather jacket without breaking the bank. What to Consider: While the lightweight faux suede is great for layering, this shacket probably won’t keep you as warm as a true fall jacket. This Bagatelle Collection shacket’s relaxed fit is the epitome of “I just threw this on!” The fabric does have a little stretch, giving it an advantage when layering over chunky sweaters and added comfort tucked under a longer coat. The shacket hits mid thigh so it might not tuck so easily into a shorter skirt for a shirt-like look though its light weight could pair perfectly with a maxi. As a bonus, the two large, passport-sized front pockets can help you breeze through airport security on your next trip. Since it has a longer cut (compared to a typical shacket), keep the wear and tear on the back of this piece in mind if often seated. Price at time of publish: $30 Sizes: S-XL | Material: Polyester, spandex

Best Luxury: La Ligne New York Jane Jacket La Ligne View On Nordstrom View On Lalignenyc.com Why We Love It: Thanks to luxurious fabric and perfect tailoring, this knit shacket is comfortable without being slouchy. What to Consider: This knit material would be best over a thinner sweater versus a chunkier one. La Ligne New York City is the brainchild of two former Vogue editors and a Rag & Bone fashion exec and naturally we trust this brand to offer us the ideal shacket with the right amount of au courant style. And there’s something about this jacket that whispers discreet luxury; maybe it’s the horn-style buttons. The dropped shoulders lend to a boyfriend fit while the curved shirt hem adds a stylish detail to the back. Speaking of the back, it’s longer than the front making this easy for the cool front tuck. Finally, a wool and cashmere blend make the Jane jacket warm yet also thin enough to fit easily into your carry on, or safari duffle. Price at time of publish: $395 Sizes: XS-XL | Material: 70 percent wool, 30 percent cashmere

Best Quilted: J. Crew Quilted Lightweight Shirt-jacket J Crew View On Jcrew.com Why We Love It: Lined, 100 percent cotton, and quilted? This country-chic shacket is a cozy favorite. What to Consider: While we love a floral, it may not be for everyone! There’s something that reads English-garden-chic about this J. Crew quilted shacket—but maybe we’ve been watching too many episodes of ‘The Crown.’ The snap button coat is perfect for exploring when it feels like you’re having four seasons in one day. Lined with a down alternative, this piece would look just as good dressed up with a mini or down with a turtleneck and jeans. Price at time of publish: $168 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Material: 100 percent cotton

Best Long: Good American Long Plaid Sherpa Shacket at Shopbop Shopbop View On Nordstrom View On Goodamerican.com View On Lyst.com Why We Love It: A win for ultimate coziness overall, this doubles as an ideal plane blanket. What to Consider: This shacket doesn’t pack easily since it’s so long and heavy. This lined, texture-rich sherpa shacket is the perfect long style for a long flight. Heavyweight, but flexible enough to drape like a blanket, it’s the travel coat you will not be storing in the overhead. The jacket buttons up with a hidden button flap and fits with an oversized style past your knees. Heading on a camping trip to hang out by the fire in your pajamas? One of the best things about a long shacket is that it can double as a robe on your travels so you’re just as comfortable and cozy as you’d be at home in your living room. Price at time of publish: $195 Sizes: 00/0-7/8 (5=2XL) | Material: 100 percent polyester

Best Cropped: J. Crew Shirt-jacket J Crew View On Jcrew.com Why We Love It: With a fit borrowed from your classic denim jacket, this piece is easy to wear and pair. What to Consider: It’s unlined so the boiled wool may be a little itchy over bare skin. Oversized or boxy? Those are some of the fit trepidations when it comes to the shacket. This J. Crew version in stretchy boiled wool takes out a lot of that guess work as it uses the same style and dimensions as the classic denim jacket, hitting right at the hip. Adjustable back tabs make for another amazing styling hack for this shacket — you can take it in at the waist depending on your layers underneath. And, not only does the boiled wool add textural charm, it also softens this piece making it comfortable to wear for hours at a time. Price at time of publish: $288 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Material: 80 percent wool, 20 percent polyamide The Best Carry-on Luggage, Tested by T+L

Best Fleece: Uniqlo Windproof Outer Fleece Jacket Uniqlo View On Uniqlo.com Why We Love It: The loose boxy style gives this coat a swing effect that’s more stylish than a traditional fleece. What to Consider: Though the pockets are deep, there are only two which could be annoying when traveling. Windproof and in perfect fall colors, this Uniqlo Windproof Outer Fleece Jacket is a wonderful transitional piece. It offers a more stylish cut than your average fleece, but leaves ultimate possibilities for layering (even though it’s warm on its own). Conveniently, the two deep pockets are the perfect size for both a passport and boarding pass as well. Price at time of publish: $60 Sizes: XS-XXL | Material: 100 percent polyester outer and lining

Best Flannel: Abercrombie & Fitch Cozy Shirt Jacket Abercrombie and Fitch View On Abercrombie.com Why We Love It: As the original shirt jacket style for the outdoor set, a flannel is always a good choice. What to Consider: Size down one or two sizes as this pick does tend to run oversized. Back to the classic flannel roots of the shacket, this two-pocket button-up Abercrombie & Fitch piece is what we imagine our style expert Sarah Slutsky is wearing to hike upstate before it perfectly transitions for a cozy dinner with a good turtleneck and jeans. After all, a satin-lined inner makes this very comfortable to double as a shirt as well as serve as an outer layer. Try pairing this shacket with a ditzy floral and great pair of boots for a throwback to a ‘90s grunge look.

Price at time of publish: $120 Sizes: XXS-XL | Material: 55 percent polyester, 28 percent wool, 9 percent acrylic, 4 percent cotton, 4 percent viscose; 100 percent polyester lining

Best Denim: Everlane The Denim Shirt Jacket Everlane View On Everlane.com Why We Love It: We love the utilitarian look of this shacket and the emphasized pockets. What to Consider: The chambray is made of organic cotton and unlined so this is definitely a layering piece. We love the workmen’s utility style of this chambray button-up shacket from Everlane. Style expert Sarah Slutsky raved about the practicality of denim as a “sturdy, stylish shacket for [her] day to day city life.” This one is similar to Slutsky’s go-to for errands, styling appointments, and trips to the dog park. The boxy oversized cut looks good over just about anything and its light weight makes this an easy fit in between layers like, say, between a crewneck and overcoat. Price at time of publish: $98 Sizes: XXS-XL | Material: 100 percent organic cotton The Best Cashmere Travel Essentials in 2022

Best Leather: ASOS Design Leather Mum Jacket in Black ASOS View On Asos Why We Love It: This jacket is the perfect pick to look sleek on city streets overseas. What to Consider: It runs a bit big so, definitely take a size down from your usual one. A black leather jacket is timeless and this ASOS Design mum shacket offers two pockets and a lining, too. Hitting mid-thigh in buttery soft leather, it is a very comfortable piece to wear, and goes with practically everything. Pair it with a little black dress for a vintage Victoria Beckham look or with a turtleneck and jeans à la Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Calvin Klein days.

Price at time of publish: $218 Sizes: 2-14 | Material: 100 percent real leather; 100 percent polyester lining

Best Lightweight: Uniqlo Brushed Jersey Shirt Jacket Uniqlo View On Uniqlo.com Why We Love It: This easy-to-style shacket’s clean simple lines are reminiscent of a painter’s look. What to Consider: This shacket has only one pocket, which isn’t ideal for travel. This Uniqlo shacket has an oversized, relaxed feel but a clean-lined, fashionable mélange still makes it effortlessly chic. It hits around the upper thigh with a thin design that’s very packable. An ideal layering piece, this lightweight shacket is an excellent entry into shacket styling as it layers over or under your favorite looks with a cotton material that is not too bulky either.

Price at time of publish: $60 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Material: 51 percent cotton, 49 percent polyester; 65 percent polyester, 35 percent cotton pocket lining/trim

Best Statement Piece: Missoni Anorak Multicolor Missoni View On Missoni.com Why We Love It: Stunning Missoni chevron adds a cool textured look to a classic wool shacket. What to Consider: The price is steep but it’s an investment we see ourselves wearing for years to come. OK, we know it’s a splurge but this knit button-up Missoni shacket certainly makes an outfit. When packing, sometimes a statement piece is all you need to freshen up your wardrobe for a new destination and the classic chevron here adds an exciting textured effect. Primarily made of wool, this shacket is also an ideal pick for both fall and spring weather. It fits true to size with a lined, boxy denim jacket cut hitting on the waist so it’s not too heavy or bulky on the body—great for sprinting through terminals. Price at time of publish: $2,520 Sizes: 4-10 | Material: 77 percent wool, 20 percent cotton, 3 percent polyamide The 12 Best Peacoats for Women From Amazon, J.Crew, and More

Best Reversible: Banana Republic Stella Reversible Jacket Banana Republic View On Gap.com Why We Love It: You get two coat looks with one piece meaning it’s doing (at least) double-duty on your packing list. What to Consider: It’s unlined so, though the wool is soft, you might want to try this out with a shirt underneath. This Banana Republic Stella Reversible Jacket is practical and fashionable. Sustainably made with 70 percent recycled wool, we love the fringe details on the straight hem. This five-pocket piece exudes luxury and the reversible elements—plaid on one side, camel on the other—make for a stylish popped collar and rolled cuff no matter what. This shacket has a loose fit and the brand itself even styles the piece with another cotton utility shirt jacket underneath making for a luxury adventurer layering moment. Price at time of publish: $270 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Material: 70 percent recycled wool, 20 percent polyester, 10 percent other materials

