Whether you’re flying across the country or hopping in the car for a short road trip, traveling during the fall is bound to be a lovely experience. You get to enjoy all the gorgeous foliage, breathe in that crisp autumn air, and load up on seasonal treats like picked apples and pumpkin-spiced— well, everything. Plus, since you’ll need to stay warm during your travels, you get to fill your luggage with items meant for the cooler weather, including tons of cozy, snug, sweaters.

If your closet is currently lacking in the sweater department, though, no need to worry because Amazon has plenty of top-rated sweaters that are ideal for fall travel. Best of all, many of those options cost under $50, so you can load up on a number of them without giving your bank account a scare. And trust us, you’ll want to do just that, because these sweaters — which range from knit cardigans to elegant turtlenecks — are the kinds of cute and comfortable pieces you’ll want to wear all season long. Plus, many of them happen to be on sale for up to nearly 40 percent off, bringing their price tags down to as little as $27.

Read on for our favorite picks available at Amazon right now, and check out the glowing reviews they’ve earned from shoppers and avid travelers.

Saodimallsu Oversized Knit Turtleneck Sweater

Amazon

This pretty knitted turtleneck sweater comes in a whopping 43 colors and patterns, including neutral cable gray to fall-friendly brick red and striped khaki. Available in sizes ranging from S to 2XL, it has an oversized fit, batwing sleeves, and dropped shoulders, making it a perfect option to pair with jeans for going out or leggings for catching a flight. The Saodimallsu Sweater has earned more than 7,700 five-star ratings from shoppers, including one Amazon customer who raved, “The material is cozy and thick — it feels like you're wrapped in a knit blanket when you're wearing it.”

To buy: amazon.com, $44 (originally $49)

Zesica Button-Down Cable Knit Cardigan

Amazon

Cardigans are hugely versatile pieces that can go with truly anything, and this great option from Zesica will undoubtedly become your next closet staple. It comes in 29 colors, is available in sizes ranging from S to 2XL, and features two deep side pockets.. The travel-ready cardigan also elevates your wardrobe with its elegant cable knit pattern and colorblock wooden buttons, which explains why shoppers receive “so many compliments” when wearing it. According to a reviewer who bought one for a recent trip, “It fits perfectly, covers the buttocks, [and is] warm and well made. I love it so much I bought three more in different colors.”

To buy: amazon.com, $43 (originally $56)

Merokeety Waffle Knit Cardigan

Amazon

Another highly rated cardigan option, this pick from Merokeety boasts an extra-long length, relaxed batwing sleeves with sewn cuffs, and an elegant shawl-like collar for a stylish-yet-cozy wrapped look when you’re boarding a plane, taking in the sights, or headed to dinner. You can get the sweater in 20 different colors and in sizes ranging from S to XL. “It looks super cute while being comfortable and lightweight,” one shopper wrote. Another customer added that it “washes well” and is “great for travel days, too.”

To buy: amazon.com, $34 with on-site coupon (originally $46)

Lillusory Oversized Turtleneck Tunic Sweater

Amazon

This sophisticated sweater stands out with its breeze-blocking high cowl neckline, tunic-style silhouette, and unique asymmetrical hem. Its knit batwing sleeves cling to your arms to prevent them from riding up, which will make it more comfy if you’re layering it under a jacket. It’s available in sizes ranging from XS to XL and in 37 colors like trendy navy blue to fall-approved army green and mauve pink-brown. “This is just a beautiful, soft, comfy sweater,” praised one reviewer, noting that it’s “perfect for relaxed slacks, long skirts, or leggings.”

To buy: amazon.com, $39 with on-site coupon (originally $55)

Anrabess Crewneck Ribbed Knit Pullover

Amazon

Made from a cozy viscose-polyester-nylon blend, this comfy knit pullover sweater has a classic crewneck silhouette and comes in 32 colors and patterns (solid or colorblock) to suit everyone’s travel style, whether you’re pairing it with jeans, skirts, leggings, or trousers. Sizes range from XS to XL, and according to shoppers, you’ll love its soft, warm feel. “This sweater is my new travel uniform and fall staple,” one reviewer wrote. “It’s good quality and not too heavy.” Plus, it’s on sale for 36 percent off thanks to an on-site coupon.

To buy: amazon.com, $42 with on-site coupon (originally $64)

Dokotoo Turtleneck Balloon-Sleeve Sweater

Amazon

This gorgeous cotton and acrylic sweater stays on-trend with its loose, high turtleneck, roomy balloon sleeves, and chunky cable-knit design. You’ll want to rock this look, which comes in more than 60 colors and is available in sizes ranging from XS to XXL, on every cold-weather day this autumn. “This is so soft, feels amazing, and has a rich vibrant color,” one buyer said, adding that it’s “perfect for the fall” and looks “cute with jeans and skirts."

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $53)

Wiholl Square Neck Sweater

Amazon

For a slightly more lightweight option, check out this popular sweater from Wiholl, which has a pretty square neck, soft knit material, and tunic-like length. You can get it in sizes ranging from S to 3XL and in 31 colors, including wardrobe-elevating caramel orange and aqua blue. “The thickness is perfect,” one shopper remarked, highlighting that it’s “on the thinner side, but not at all see-through.” They added, “I liked it so much, I immediately bought it in another color.”

To buy: amazon.com, $27

Daily Ritual Oversized Boucle Turtleneck Sweater

Amazon

For a versatile sweater that you can wear with basically anything, look no further than this option from Daily Ritual. It comes in 10 classic colors (and sizes range from XS to XXL), has a loose neck and a relaxed fit. Plus, it's made from cozy textured yarn that won’t irritate your skin. “It's oversized but still flattering, warm, and soft,” an Amazon reviewer shared. “The neck is nice and wide, and it has a drop shoulder…. I know I'm going to wear this all the time.”

To buy: amazon.com, $44

Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Crewneck Sweater

Amazon

Made from 100 percent cotton, this simple-yet-lovely sweater is super soft, has a comfortable flowy fit, and features an intricately stitched design for extra style points. It comes in 22 colors and patterns (including stripes), and sizes rangefrom XS to 6XL. “I wanted an oversized cable knit sweater to pair with leggings and boots for fall,” one shopper said of the “beautiful and comfortable” crewneck. “This sweater is exactly what I was hoping for.”

To buy: amazon.com, $34

Mafulus Oversized Puff-Sleeve Sweater

Amazon

With 30 colors to choose from, you’ll have no trouble finding a version of this beautiful pullover sweater that works for you. The knit and cotton sweater (available in sizes ranging from XS to 2XL) is soft, lightweight, and elegant, with its batwing sleeves and a classic crewneck silhouette. “The first thing I noticed was how bouncy it was, [it’s] super stretchy and soft,’ raved one buyer, who added that it’s also “very comfortable and kept me warm during classes.”

To buy: amazon.com, $44 (originally $60)

Astylish Open-Front Chunky Knit Cardigan

Amazon

This beautiful open-front cardigan, available in sizes ranging from S to 2XL, will keep you feeling warm and looking good throughout the fall (and winter). We love its relaxed fit, ribbed hem, and 45 color and pattern options. Not to mention that it’s on sale for under $40. “I purchased one, two, and now three of these sweaters,” said one shopper. Their review was followed by a traveler that was happy to report: “It is so comfy and warm. The yarn is soft.”

To buy: amazon.com, $38 with on-site coupon (originally $46)

Goodthreads Boucle Shaker-Stitch Balloon-Sleeve Sweater

Amazon

This effortlessly cool sweater features a mock neckline, trendy balloon-sleeves, and stylish ribbing along the collar, cuffs, and hem. Made from nylon, acrylic, wool, and spandex, it's soft and cozy and comes in 12 colors and sizes range from XS to 2XL. This sweater is a “great fall staple,” said one reviewer, adding that it’s “very comfortable and looks great on.”

To buy: amazon.com, $50

Grecerelle Cowl Neck Asymmetric Knit Sweater

Amazon

Looking for a statement-making sweater? This waffle-knit pullover basically styles itself with its cross-wrap design, cowl neck, and asymmetrical hem. You’ll feel so warm and stylish when rocking this piece, which comes in sizes ranging from S to 2XL and 21 color options, throughout the fall and winter. “It’s soft, cozy and flattering,” one customer wrote. “I got so many compliments on how it looked.” Another shopper added that they “use it for traveling” and praised that it’s “very elegant, pretty, and easy to take off and on.”

To buy: amazon.com, $43 (originally $60)

Kirundo Stripes Crewneck Sweater

Amazon

Love stripes? Don’t miss out on this fun and colorful pullover sweater, which is available in 19 patterns and sizes ranging from S to XL. It’s made from a 100 percent acrylic fabric, has an off-the-shoulder neckline, and is designed with a loose-fitting silhouette and cozy, oversized sleeves. “It’s probably my favorite to wear during sweater weather,” a reviewer wrote, noting that it’s “warm, cute, and super soft.”

To buy: amazon.com, $28 with on-site coupon (originally $35)

Smeng Knit Hoodie Sweater

Amazon

Hoodies are classic fall staples, and this pick from Smeng will go with everything and accompany you on plenty of travels. The colorblock sweater comes in 11 patterns and sizes range from S to 2XL. It’s made from a comfortable, but not-too-heavy acrylic fabric so you get all of the coziness without the toastiness. “I ordered this for my recent trip to Ireland,” a traveler said in their review. “I got many compliments.” Another shopper wrote, “I liked the first one so much that I bought a second. These are really cute and lightweight, yet surprisingly warm.”

To buy: amazon.com, $32

At the time of publishing, prices were as reflected in the article.

