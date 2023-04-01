This Is Not an April Fools' Prank — Amazon's Best-selling Spring Rain Jackets Are All Under $50 Right Now

Unless you always head to notoriously dry places like Death Valley National Park or the Atacama Desert, you’ve probably encountered precipitation on a past vacation. Or perhaps, rain is something you run into on a regular basis when you leave home. After all, one of the best ways to save money on a trip to the tropics is to travel during the wet season. Still, you don’t want to arrive unprepared for the weather. When that happens, it’s easy to waste money on disposable ponchos that tear easily and flimsy umbrellas that turn inside out the second a gust of wind hits them. Instead, you should touchdown at your destination with a reliable raincoat.

Fortunately, quality rain jackets don’t always have to cost a fortune. And, they don’t have to take up much space in your carry-on, or make you compromise style for their water resistance. Amazon has hundreds of affordable and packable raincoats that have kept shoppers dry everywhere from Disney World to Costa Rica. In fact, there are so many options, it’s a bit overwhelming.

To save you precious time (that could be spent planning your next trip or working hard to pay for it), we’ve done the shopping for you. Ahead, you'll find 15 of Amazon's best-selling and top-rated rain jackets that you can add to your travel wardrobe for $50 or less. There are options for both women and men, and we're confident you'll find something that pairs well with your favorite jetsetting outfits. Some of our picks are on sale (and selling fast), so don't waste any time adding them to your cart if you want to score them at these discounted prices.

Zhenwei Women’s Lightweight Hooded Rain Jacket

The Zhenwei Women’s Lightweight Hooded Rain Jacket is so loved that it’s earned a spot on Amazon's best-sellers list. It gets serious style points for its mid-length hem (which falls right below the bum for extra coverage), easy snap button closure, fashionable striped lining, and adjustable waist drawstring for an always flattering fit. With its eight (that’s not a typo) front flap pockets and secure hood, the popular rain jacket is undoubtedly functional.

Currently, this hooded raincoat has more than 2,100 five-star ratings, and one shopper who brought theirs on a trip to Alaska wrote: “I wore it many times in all types of rain (sprinkles to downpours) and it kept me nice and dry.”

To buy: amazon.com, $44

Columbia Women’s Switchback III Rain Jacket

We love the Columbia Women’s Switchback III Rain Jacket, which has nearly 12,000 five-star ratings, because it comes in an array of sizes ranging from S to 3XL and dozens of colors — and, of course, its waterproof nylon shell, which is designed to repel heavy rain. We’re also a fan of the feminine cut, the hood that rolls up into the collar, its adjustable cuffs and hem, and zippered hand pockets.

But, most travelers and explorers will agree that its packability is its best quality. One hiking enthusiast shared, "It folds up compactly into one of its pockets for storage in my backpack and has just enough extra room when folded that I can also put my backpack cover in with it so both are handy during sudden downpours." Now's your chance to get one for up to 35 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, from $49 (originally $75)

OTU Women's Hooded Rain Jacket

For a windproof rain jacket that’s ideal for hiking and other outdoor activities, consider the OTU Women's Hooded Rain Jacket. This best-selling softshell rain jacket is best suited for those who lead an active lifestyle and appreciate features like sweat-wicking mesh linings and enhanced breathability. Its drawcord hem is adjustable, and the hood can be tucked away on a sunny day.

The popular raincoat has close to 4,700 five-star ratings since reaching best-seller status. One shopper commented, "I just got back from a nine-day trip to Scotland. I took this jacket with me and it was great. It kept me warm and dry. It was easy to carry in my backpack on the plane. [It's the] best jacket."

To buy: amazon.com, $40

Avoogue Women’s Packable Raincoat

In terms of packability, it’s hard to top the Avoogue Women’s Packable Raincoat, which comes with its own stuff sack and compresses down to take up about as much space as a water bottle in your suitcase, purse, or duffel. As for its rainy day performance, we love the drawstring on the hood and the hem, which keeps wayward water out. Meanwhile, your smartphone, keys, and wallet will stay dry in the two huge front pockets.

This best-selling jacket has nearly 7,000 five-star ratings, and one shopper who used theirs on a trip to coastal Texas called it “a champ” for keeping up with the gulf winds and rain.

To buy: amazon.com, $32

Bbx Lephsnt Women’s Hooded Trench Coat

Trench coats aren’t the cheapest rain jackets, but because it’s nearly 30 percent off, we can’t leave out the knee-length Bbx Lephsnt Women’s Hooded Trench Coat — which looks like it costs way more than it actually does. It features an elegant striped lining, a stylish snap closure, an adjustable drawcord waist, and a detachable hood. Currently, it comes in eight colors.

One traveler who recently bought it wrote: “It has been on two trips with me so far, and when it wasn’t raining, it has kept me warm because it also is wind-resistant.”

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $56)

Wantdo Women's Waterproof Double-Breasted Trench Coat

For something a little dressier, the Wantdo Women's Waterproof Double-Breasted Trench Coat, which has more than 3,100 five-star ratings, looks like something Kate Middleton would wear to stay dry in the London fog. While this sophisticated double-breasted jacket doesn’t have a hood, it’s made of a 100 percent waterproof polyester fabric and features a windproof collar. Cinch the belt, which is removable, to keep out the cold, and tuck your hands and travel essentials dry in the oversized front pockets. Choose from 12 colors in sizes S to XL.

According to one shopper, "It fits perfectly and is very comfortable. The jacket is good for rainy days and blocks the wind. It can be dressed up or down. It is a must have for travel. It doesn’t really wrinkle or pick up lint."

To buy: amazon.com, $46 with on-site coupon (originally $63)

Creatmo US Women's Double-Breasted Classic Lapel Overcoat

If you want a double-breasted jacket with a removable hood, consider this trench coat from Creatmo US. Just don’t be surprised if you see someone else rocking it, too, because it’s the top seller on Amazon’s list of best-selling women’s trench coats. It’s made of a water-repelling, wind-resistant, and wrinkle-free polyester material that's so durable, it can be tossed in the washing machine. It’s also relatively lightweight and easy to pack — and trust us, you're not going to want to go anywhere without it this spring.

According to one satisfied shopper, who took theirs on a trip to Europe, “the coat kept me dry and warm" the "entire time."

To buy: amazon.com, $49 with on-site coupon (originally $70)

Lomon Women’s Lightweight Rain Jacket

At just $34, the ​​Lomon rain jacket is one of the most affordable options you’ll find. It comes in 22 colors and features two front pockets, a hood with a drawstring, and an elastic waist, which creates a cinched silhouette to elevate the traditional outerwear look. It also comes with a stuff sack, making it ideal for travel.

Currently, it has more than 3,600 five-star ratings, and one shopper who loves it recently wrote: “​​I bought this travel-friendly raincoat to be prepared for monsoonal summer outings. I like that it is extremely lightweight and folds up to fit in the compact case provided. This coat will easily fit in my tote bag or backpack…This coat is way more stylish than a poncho!".

To buy: amazon.com, $34

Arthas Women’s Light Rain Jacket

With more than 5,100 perfect five-star ratings, the Arthas Women’s Light Rain Jacket is one of Amazon’s highest-rated coats. It features a detachable hood, an adjustable drawstring waist, and a striped lining, which adds an elegant touch to your travel outfits when the cuffs are rolled up. While it’s hand-wash only, it’s hard to get dirty thanks to its Durable Water Repellent (DWR) finish that actively repels water, snow, stains, and dirt.

“I literally wore it on my entire vacation to New Orleans, when all it did there was rain all week long,” a traveler recalled in their review. “It's very water-resistant. I felt like it flattered me. And, all-around, it was very comfy."

To buy: amazon.com, $42 with on-site coupon (originally $56)

SaphiRose Unisex Rain Poncho

They may not be the most stylish of jackets, but every traveler knows there’s always a time and place for ponchos, especially when you’re out exploring. The SaphiRose Unisex Rain Poncho is a great option because it’s super lightweight (it weighs less than 1 pound) and comes with a convenient carrying case. The hood is adjustable, the cuffs are elastic, the zipper is waterproof, and there’s a zippered pocket to keep your valuables safe. Choose from more than 40 colors, and rest assured that you’ll stay dry, even in downpours.



“Water can't get through," a reviewer assured. "Just like an umbrella, you don't need to worry about waterproofing it down the road, because it won't need it. It is very supple, and the water just rolls off."



To buy: amazon.com, $23

Tezo Men’s Rain Jacket

The Tezo Men’s Rain Jacket has more than 2,500 five-star ratings and is ranked third on Amazon’s list of best-selling men's windbreakers. Of course, first and foremost, it’s a rain jacket. The fabric features what the brand calls a “professional waterproof coating,” and even the seams are sealed with a membrane that moisture can’t break through. In terms of features, the hood is removable, the cuffs are adjustable, and there are plenty of pockets to keep your hands and valuables dry.

One shopper wrote: “My teen son used it on a trip to Alaska and it rained most of the time we were there. Thankfully, this jacket did its job and kept him dry.”

To buy: amazon.com, $33 with on-site coupon (originally $50)

Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket

With more than 15,000 five-star ratings, the Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket from Columbia is Amazon's number one best-selling active jacket for men. It’s made with Columbia’s signature Hydroplus waterproof nylon fabric, which is not only highly durable, but it’s also impressively machine-washable. This rain jacket is great for travel because it packs down into its own pocket, and since the hood can be stowed away, you get two looks for the price of one. Amazon shoppers who left five-star ratings say they’ve worn theirs on trips to Amsterdam, Disney World, Canada, and Costa Rica (during the rainy season nonetheless).

"I was looking for a rain jacket to wear over a sweater or a light fleece jacket and this one is perfect," one reviewer explained. "By itself, this jacket will not keep you warm, but it will keep out a very steady rain. I have been in rain for over an hour and the sweater I had on under the jacket was completely dry."

To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $60)

33,000-ft Men’s Packable Rain Jacket

This 33,000-ft Packable Rain Jacket is another great option if you’re tight on luggage space but want to stay dry during your trip. For such an affordable jacket, it's stocked with plenty of thoughtful features. For example, the hood can be stowed away, the hem is adjustable, there are two inside pockets (in addition to the front zippered pockets), and the seams are fully seamed so you won’t feel so much as a drop. Of course, the best part is how packable it is. It comes with a stuff sack that you can even tie to the outside of your carry-on if you don’t have space inside.

"It's so compact and lightweight it fits in any size travel bag, shoulder bag, or carry case," a shopper assured in their review. "It repels water, so after the downpour ended, I just shook it off and put it back in the pouch, which stayed dry in my pocket the rest of the day."

To buy: amazon.com, $37

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Hooded Raincoat

While it doesn’t come with a stuff sack, this Tommy Hilfiger Hooded Raincoat is a name-brand top-seller with nearly 2,800 five-star ratings. It’s great for traveling because it has pockets and looks (and feels) more like a stylish light jacket than a plastic raincoat. That said, the nylon shell is 100 percent water-resistant, so you'll never have to worry about the forecast ruining your itinerary.

“I wore the jacket for close to two hours in the rain and the darn thing kept me completely dry,” a traveler was happy to report. "The hoodie kept my head dry and the rain just fell right off the jacket like nobody's business. This was without an umbrella in a light to medium steady rain."

To buy: amazon.com, $40

Otu Men's Lightweight Hooded Rain Jacket

The Otu Lightweight Hooded Raincoat has more than 8,500 five-star ratings and is currently the reigning number-one best-selling men's active and performance shell jacket at Amazon. It’s made of a water-resistant and wind-resistant polyester and features an interior mesh lining that wicks away sweat so you stay dry from the inside out. The detachable hood is adjustable and features a chin guard, and the hem has a drawstring to help keep drafts out.

“I purchased [this] for a three-week vacation in the Netherlands and it was used every day,” a shopper wrote. "It was cold, very windy, and rainy and the jacket kept my husband dry and comfy."

To buy: amazon.com, $40

